Twenty Pho Hour OKC
1332 West Memorial Road
107
Oklahoma City, OK 73114
Appetizers
- Fried Tofu
Vegan/vegetarian Not gluten free Fried tofu$6.00
- Steamed Tofu
Vegan/Vegetarian Steamed tofu Gluten free$6.00
- Steam Edamame
Vegan/vegetarian Allergies: Contains soy$5.85
- Steam Dumplings (4pc)
Choice of pork, chicken, veggie, or seafood. Allergies: Pork and chicken dumpling: Contains wheat, sesame and soy. Veggie dumpling: Contains wheat, mushroom, soy and sesame. Seafood dumpling: Contains egg, wheat, soy, shellfish and fish$6.00
- Fried Dumplings (4pc)
Choice of pork, chicken, veggie, or seafood. Allergies: Pork and chicken dumpling: Contains wheat, sesame and soy. Veggie dumpling: Contains wheat, mushroom, soy and sesame. Seafood dumpling: Contains egg, wheat, soy, shellfish and fish$6.00
- Spicy Pork Dumplings (4pc)
4 pc pork dumplings served in our home made spicy ponzu sauce topped with scallions and fried garlic. Allergies: Contains soy, wheat, sesame oil, sesame seeds$6.25
- Spring Roll
Allergies: Contains shellfish, peanuts.$6.00
- Tofu Spring Roll
Vegan/vegetarian Not gluten free Fried tofu Allergies: Contains peanuts.$5.85
- Veggie Egg Roll (3pc)
Vegan/vegetarian Allergies: Contains wheat and sesame oil$4.50
- Lao Pork Eggrolls (3pc)
3pcs. Pork, carrots, onions, garlic, glass noodles, oyster sauce Allergies: Contains soy, wheat, egg, shellfish (oyster sauce)$7.95
- Philly Egg Roll (2pc)
Steak, cheese, onions, green peppers Allergies: Contains dairy$8.25
- Shrimp Tempura (4pc)
4pcs battered shrimp fried to a Golden Crisp. Allergies: Contains wheat and shellfish$7.95
- Shrimp Lollipops (2pc)
2 pcs breaded shrimp balls. Allergies: Contains wheat, soy, and shellfish.$8.55OUT OF STOCK
- Krab Rangoon (4pc)
Cream cheese and imitation crab wontons served with sweet chili sauce. Allergies: Contains dairy, wheat, shellfish$6.00
- Fried Sampler Platter
No modifications allowed! 4pcs pork dumplings, 2pcs krab rangoon, 2pc Lao pork eggrolls and 2pcs veggie spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce. Allergies: Contains wheat, shellfish, sesame, soy, dairy, egg$16.00
- Kimchi Fries
*Mid spice level* crispy golden seasoned fries topped off with savory bulgogi beef, kimchi veggies and house made spicy mayo. Garnished with scallions and sesame seeds. Allergies: Contains sesame oil, sesame seeds and wheat.$14.25
- Lao sausage
Allergies: Contains shellfish, peanuts.$7.95OUT OF STOCK
Drinks
- Fountain Drink$3.35
- Refill Fountain Drink
Enjoy a refill Fountain Drink with our souvenir reusable cup!$1.99
- Milk Tea
Vegan/vegetarian Caffeine Free Dairy Free Size: 20oz *drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost*$5.95
- Taro Milk Tea
Vegan/vegetarian Caffeine Free Dairy Free Size: 20oz *drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost*$5.95
- Mango Milk Tea
Vegan/vegetarian Caffeine Free Dairy Free Size: 20oz *drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost*$5.95
- Matcha Milk Tea
Vegan/vegetarian Caffeine Free Dairy Free Size: 20oz *drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost*$5.95
- Thai Tea
Vegan/vegetarian Caffeine Free Dairy Free Size: 20oz *drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost*$5.95
- Viet Iced Coffee
Allergies: contains dairy caffeinated Size: 20oz *drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost*$5.95
- Dragonberry Bomb
Vegan/Vegetarian Caffeine Free Size: 20oz *Drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost.*$5.95
- Strawberry Bliss
Vegan/Vegetarian Caffeine Free Size: 20oz *Drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost.*$5.95
- Mango Passionade
Vegan/Vegetarian Caffeine Free Size: 20oz *Drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost.*$5.95
- Passion Paradise
Vegan/Vegetarian Caffeine Free Size: 20oz *Drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost.*$5.95
- Hot Tea$2.65
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Ramune
Japanese carbonated flavored drinks$6.00
- Strawberry Cup$9.95
Stir-Fry Noodles
- Kim Chi Stir-Fry
Choice of udon or ramen noodles, choice of protein, kimchi, scallions, sesame seeds, choice of egg. Allergies: Contains egg, soy, wheat, sesame seeds and sesame oil$14.99
- Korean Fire Noodles
*Spice level is comparable to thai red chilli peppers* **Warning: no refunds or exchanges on this dish** Choice of udon or ramen noodles choice of protein, corn, scallions, choice of egg Allergies: Contains soy, wheat, egg, fish$14.99
- Pad Thai
Gluten Free dish unless ordered with pork belly or fried tofu. Rice noodles, egg, peanuts, beansprouts, scallions, lime, carrots and cilantro, choice of protein. Allergies: Contains fish, egg, peanuts,$14.99
Soup Bowls
- Build a Bowl
Choice of broth, noodles, and 2 proteins$14.50
- Kids Build a Bowl$8.25
- Combo Pho - Pho Dac Biet
Gluten Free*(without meatballs)* broth contains fish sauce. Rice noodles, rare steak, brisket, meatballs, tendon, tripe, beef broth$15.15
- "Pho-let" Mignon
Gluten Free broth contains fish sauce rice noodles, seared sliced filet mignon, brisket and beef broth$28.85
- T-Rex Pho
Gluten Free broth contains fish sauce rice noodles, slow braised short rib, rare steak, brisket and beef broth$28.99
- "Black Ox"
Gluten Free broth contains fish sauce rice noodles, slow braised oxtail, rare steak, brisket and beef broth$26.50
- Steak Pho - Pho Tai
Gluten Free broth contains fish sauce. Rice noodles, rare steak, beef broth$14.25
- Chicken Pho - Pho Ga
Gluten Free broth contains fish sauce. Rice noodles, chicken, fried onion, fried garlic, beef broth$13.99
- Veggie Pho - Pho Chay
Gluten Free broth contains mushrooms and soy !allergies! Contains: soy and mushrooms. Rice noodles, bok choy, carrots, zucchini, corn, steamed tofu, fried onion, fried garlic and veggie broth$14.25
- Seafood Pho - Pho Hai San
!Allergies! Contains; mushroom, soy wheat, shellfish and fish broth contains mushroom and soy rice noodles, shrimp, seafood dumplings, shrimp tempura, fish balls, fried onion, fried garlic and veggie broth$15.00
- Shanghai Dumpling Soup
Broth contains soy and mushrooms. !Allergies! Contains: sesame, soy, wheat, egg and mushrooms. Veggie broth, ramen noodles, chicken dumplings, veggie dumplings, bok choy, mushrooms, fried onion, fried garlic and beef broth$16.50
- Crispy Pig Bowl
Beef broth contains fish sauce !allergies! Wheat, egg and mushrooms. Ramen noodles, bok choy, mushrooms, fried onion, fried garlic and beef broth$15.25
- Trifecta
Broth contains fish sauce !allergies! Shellfish and wheat udon noodles, chicken, shrimp, brisket, beef broth$14.99
- Red Elephant
Broth only is vegan and gf broth contains mushroom, soy and coconut. !Allergies! Mushrooms, soy, egg, coconut red coconut curry broth, udon noodles, chicken and a boiled egg$17.40
- White Chicks$14.25
- Broth & Noodles$7.90
- Broth Only
Beef broth contains fish sauce veggie broth contains soy and mushrooms$3.70
- Noodles Only
Rice noodles are gf, v zoodles are gf, v ramen noodles contain wheat and egg udon noodles contain wheat$4.50
- 24hr Bowl Challenge$60.00
- Add Fresh Veggies
Desserts
- Deep Fried Sugar Donut (3pc)
!Allergies! Gluten/wheat and soy 3pcs donuts with your choice of chocolate or condense milk drizzle or just sugar coated!$5.50
- Funnel Fries (10pc)
!Allergies! Gluten/wheat, soy and eggs. 10pcs. Your choice of chocolate or condense milk drizzle or just powdered sugar$7.35
- Matcha Ice Cream (2 scoops)$5.50
- NY Cheesecake
!Allergies! Gluten/wheat, dairy, egg your choice of strawberry glaze, chocolate or condensed milk drizzle$7.35
- Taro Cream Delights (3pc)
!Allergies! Gluten/wheat, soy and dairy. 3pcs deep fried donuts topped off with our whipped taro cream cheese frosting, dusted with powdered sugar$7.35
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
