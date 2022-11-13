  • Home
Twenty Pho Hour 11951 International Drive Unit B2

No reviews yet

11951 International Drive Unit B2

Orlando, FL 32821

Order Again

Popular Items

Build a Bowl
Summer Rolls w/Peanut Sauce(2pc)
Pad Thai Rice Noodles

Appetizers

Ground pork, carrots, glass noodles
Fried Pork Eggroll (2pc)

Fried Pork Eggroll (2pc)

$5.00

Ground pork, carrots, glass noodles

Philly Egg Roll (2pc)

Philly Egg Roll (2pc)

$5.50

Steak, cheese, onions, green peppers

Veggie Spring Roll (3pc)

Veggie Spring Roll (3pc)

$4.00
Fried or Steamed Tofu

Fried or Steamed Tofu

$5.00
Steam Edamame

Steam Edamame

$5.00
Spicy Tartare

Spicy Tartare

$12.00

Yellowfin Tuna, avocado, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy krab sticks, seaweed salad

Dumplings (4pc)

Dumplings (4pc)

$5.00

Choice of Pork, chicken, veggie, or seafood

Spicy Pork Dumplings (4pc)

$6.00

4 pc pork dumplings in our spicy ponzu sauce topped with scallions and fried garlic

Shrimp Tempura (4pc)

Shrimp Tempura (4pc)

$6.00
Krab Rangoon (4pc)

Krab Rangoon (4pc)

$5.00

Cream cheese, krab

Squid on a Stick (2pc)

Squid on a Stick (2pc)

$5.00

Squid battered and fried, served on a stick with jalapeno aioli on side

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Ponzu, sesame seeds, scallions (Add seared tuna optional)

Summer Rolls w/Peanut Sauce(2pc)

Summer Rolls w/Peanut Sauce(2pc)

$5.50

Brisket, shrimp, lettuce, fresh vermicelli noodles

Spicy Tuna Summer Roll

Spicy Tuna Summer Roll

$7.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, lettuce

Baked Salmon Summer Roll w/Fish Sauce (2pc)

Baked Salmon Summer Roll w/Fish Sauce (2pc)

$7.50

Cooked salmon, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, fried onion, fried garlic, peanuts, basil

Drinks

Dragonberry Bomb

Dragonberry Bomb

$5.00
Passion Paradise

Passion Paradise

$5.00
Strawberry Bliss

Strawberry Bliss

$5.00
Peachy Perfect

Peachy Perfect

$5.00
Mango

Mango

$5.00

Dairy free

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00
Taro

Taro

$5.00

Dairy free

Tiger Tea

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice

$6.00
Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$5.00

Dairy free

Viet Iced Coffee

Viet Iced Coffee

$5.00
Fountain Drink (Coke Products)

Fountain Drink (Coke Products)

$3.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

ICED PUMPKIN SPICE ESPRESSO

$5.00Out of stock

Stir Fry Noodles

Kim Chi Stir Fry

Kim Chi Stir Fry

$13.00

Udon/ramen noodles, kimchi, scallions, sesame seeds, choice of egg

Korean Fire Noodles

Korean Fire Noodles

$13.00

Choice of udon or ramen noodles, corn, scallions, choice of egg **WARNING: NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES ON THIS DISH** 10 out of 10 SPICE LEVEL

Pad Thai Rice Noodles

Pad Thai Rice Noodles

$13.00

Rice noodles, egg, peanuts, beansprouts, scallions, lime, and cilantro

Soup Bowls

Build a Bowl

$13.00

Choice of broth, noodles, and 2 proteins

Kids Build a Bowl

$7.95
Pho Tai (Rare Steak Pho)

Pho Tai (Rare Steak Pho)

$12.00

Eye round steak

Pho Ga (Chicken Pho)

Pho Ga (Chicken Pho)

$12.00

Chicken, fried onion, and garlic

Pho Dac Biet (Combo pho)

Pho Dac Biet (Combo pho)

$13.00

Eye round steak, brisket, meatballs, tripe, tendon

Short Rib Pho

Short Rib Pho

$22.00
Pho Chay (Veggie Pho)

Pho Chay (Veggie Pho)

$13.00

Veggie broth, corn, veggies, steam tofu, fried onion, fried garlic

Pho Hai San (Seafood Pho)

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, fishballs, krabstick, dumplings, fried onion, and garlic

"Black Ox"

"Black Ox"

$20.00

Slow-roasted oxtail, eye round steak, brisket

"Pho-let" Mignon

"Pho-let" Mignon

$25.00
Trifecta

Trifecta

$13.00

Beef broth, udon noodles, chicken, shrimp, beef brisket

White Chicks

White Chicks

$13.00

Beef broth, udon noodles, chicken, fried onion, fried garlic

Shanghai Dumpling Soup

Shanghai Dumpling Soup

$15.00

Veggie broth, ramen noodles, chicken dumplings, veggie dumplings, bok choy, mushrooms, fried onion, fried garlic

Crispy Pig Bowl

Crispy Pig Bowl

$14.00

Beef broth, ramen noodles, bok choy, mushrooms, fried onion, fried garlic

Pho King Pho Bowl

$45.00

Beef broth, rice noodles, filet mignon, lobster tail, foie gras

Broth & Noodles

$7.50

Broth Only

$3.50

Noodles Only

$4.00

On Side

Additional Add Ons ON THE SIDE

Add Fresh Veggies

Add 24 Sauce

$1.00

Sauces

Side of boba

$1.00

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$7.00
Deep Fried Sugar Donut

Deep Fried Sugar Donut

$5.00

Cream Puff Donuts

$7.00
Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$7.00

8 per order. Choice of chocolate or condense milk dipping sauce.

Cheesecake

$8.00

Merchandise

T SHIRTS

HOODIES

$50.00Out of stock

White BASEBALL JERSEY

$45.00

Ft Ball White

$45.00

24 SOCKS

$9.00

Twenty Pho Hat

$20.00

Backpack

$45.00

Twenty Pho Hour Pins

$5.00

Pho Bowl Keychain

$7.00

BOBA KEY CHAINS

$7.00

Boba Squishmallow

$16.00

Magnet

$5.00
Twenty Pho Large Bowls

Twenty Pho Large Bowls

$20.00

Shot Cup

$10.00

Twenty Pho small bowl

$10.00

Vermicelli cold dish

Vermicelli Cold Dish

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando, FL 32821

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

