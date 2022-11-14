Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad

Twentyonegrains

review star

No reviews yet

$$

152 W 52nd St

New York, NY 10019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey Ricotta
BBQ Mango
Avocado

twentyonegrains Toasts

Pesto Portobello

Pesto Portobello

$9.50

Toppings of roasted portobello, spinach, fresh-grated parmesan cheese, and bright pesto.

Avocado

Avocado

$9.50

Just-smashed avocado, grilled corn, and a sliced hard boiled egg with sunflower seeds on top

Chickpeas

Chickpeas

$9.50

Hummus spread on top with crispy chickpeas, roasted peppers, and crisp cucumbers.

Honey Ricotta

Honey Ricotta

$9.50

Honey, fresh ricotta, topped, pomegranate, lemon zest, and kale.

BBQ Mango

$9.50

Spicy Mango Chutney, Pulled BBQ Chicken, Chilly flakes

Roasted Tomatoes & Avocado

$9.50

Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado smash, Chilly flakes

Bowls

Brown Rice, grilled corn, avocado, homemade spicy mango chutney, crispy gf tortilla
Quinoa with a Kick

Quinoa with a Kick

$11.90

Cubed and roasted zucchini topped with piquillo pepper, sliced cherry tomatoes, preserved lemon and a sprinkle of fresh parsley, balsamic vinaigrette

The O.G

The O.G

$11.90

broccoli, green beans, pickled shallot scallions, almonds, shishito pepper , and a swirl of sriracha.

Dr. D

Dr. D

$11.90

A base of brown rice holds warm roasted purple eggplant, arugula, and flavor-packed sun dried tomatoes. Curried garbanzo beans are sprinkled on top with a turmeric-orange dressing.

Hungry Bowl

Hungry Bowl

$11.90

Brown Rice, beans, grilled corn, avocado, homemade spicy mango chutney, pickled red onion, crispy GF tortilla

Salads

Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumber, roasted beets, crispy chickpeas, feta cheese. tahini lime
Kalling it Kale

Kalling it Kale

$11.90

Fresh kale, avocado, fennel, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, red apple and a basil-yogurt dressing.

Green Spring

Green Spring

$11.90

Romaine & Arugula, asparagus, green beans, pomegranate, amaranth cracker, almonds, herbs vinaigrette

Crisp Cauli

Crisp Cauli

$11.90

Red cabbage and baby spinach, Gomasio salt-roasted cauliflower, toasted oat, green olives, buttermilk ranch dressing.

The Medi Salad

The Medi Salad

$11.90

Romaine lettuce, carrots, harissa marinated cucumber, roasted beets, crispy chickpeas, feta cheese

Protein

Roasted chicken

Roasted chicken

$4.00
Spicy Lentil Cakes

Spicy Lentil Cakes

$4.00Out of stock
Roasted salmon

Roasted salmon

$6.00

Pulled BBQ Chichen

$4.00

Beverages

Mineral Water

Mineral Water

$2.00
Lemon Sparkling Water Spindrift

Lemon Sparkling Water Spindrift

$3.00
Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water Spindrift

Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water Spindrift

$3.00
Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.50
Grapefruit Sparkling Water Spindrift

Grapefruit Sparkling Water Spindrift

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We’re devoted to promoting organic farming products, healthy eating, and the rediscovery of alternative grains largely ignored by Western palates. Our Restaurants offer a 100% naturally gluten-free menu to promote a health-conscious lifestyle, for consumers that are looking for a more holistic food experience, innovative ingredients and a high nutritional profile.

Location

152 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
Twentyonegrains image
Twentyonegrains image
Twentyonegrains image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mozzarella & Vino
orange star4.4 • 1,243
33 W 54th Street New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
313 West 57th Street - NY, Columbus Circle [23]
orange starNo Reviews
313 West 57th Street New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Calexico - Upper East Side
orange star4.2 • 1,631
1491 2nd Ave New York, NY 10075
View restaurantnext
2233 Broadway - NY, Upper West Side - Broadway [50]
orange starNo Reviews
2233 Broadway New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
48-19 Vernon Boulevard - NY, Long Island City [21]
orange starNo Reviews
48-19 Vernon Boulevard Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
The Butcher's Daughter - West Village
orange star4.4 • 2,522
581 Hudson St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

OBAO - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 9,696
647 9th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Sarabeth's - Central Park South
orange star4.0 • 9,595
40 Central Park S New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
MARSEILLE
orange star4.4 • 8,382
630 9th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Barn Joo - 35
orange star4.1 • 5,162
34 W 35th St New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
1002-mew35
orange star4.3 • 4,547
53 W 35th St, Basement New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Marea - New York
orange star4.3 • 4,451
240 Central Park South New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston