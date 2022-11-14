Salad
Twentyonegrains
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We’re devoted to promoting organic farming products, healthy eating, and the rediscovery of alternative grains largely ignored by Western palates. Our Restaurants offer a 100% naturally gluten-free menu to promote a health-conscious lifestyle, for consumers that are looking for a more holistic food experience, innovative ingredients and a high nutritional profile.
152 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
