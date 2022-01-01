The Virginian Twenty-two Bar & Grille
No reviews yet
22512 Clubhouse Ridge
Bristol, VA 24202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Golfers (On course, select hole for delivery or pickup)
Soup | Salad
House Salad
Mixed field greens, tri-color carrots, tomatoes & cucumbers. Available to enhance with proteins, vegetables and cheese.
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and house-made sourdough croutons.
Grilled Romaine Salad
Mixed Berry Salad
Mixed field greens tossed in a raspberry poppyseed dressing, topped with candied walnuts, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and crumbled goat cheese.
Iceberg Wedge
The Virginian Salad
Snacks & Small Plates
Bleu Cheese Snack
Bleu Cheese with your choice of celery or crackers.
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
House-made soft salted pretzel bites served with our own stout & cheddar beer cheese.
Grilled Wings
Six grilled chicken wings tossed in your choice of: garlic parmesan, Thai chili, buffalo, gochujang, Cheerwine BBQ, or apricot jalapeño sauce.
Baja Fish Tacos
Three mini tacos filled with lightly dusted Alaskan cod over sriracha-tossed romaine, with an avocado and cilantro Baja cream sauce, finished with pico de gallo.
Italian Spring Rolls
Two spring rolls stuffed with Italian sausage, pepperoni, tri–color peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese, served with a house–made marinara dipping sauce.
Loaded Nachos
House–made tortilla chips topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Monterey Jack cheese.
Burgers & Dogs
The Virginian Loaded Dog
This huge ¼ hotdog is fantastic to build out in any way you want. Choices galore to make it yours.
Our Classic Burger
Comes with lettuce and tomato; but it fully customizable to create the burger of your dreams, with toppings and cheeses galore!
The Twenty-Two Sliders
Three grilled sliders with griddled onions, Thousand Island dressing and American cheese on brioche rolls. They may be small, but they are delicious.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Tournament Hot Dog
Tournament Hamburger
Tournament Cheeseburger
Sandwiches
Classic Club
Bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, with cheddar and provolone cheeses on toasted sourdough.
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Parmesan-encrusted sourdough, with Gruyere and cheddar cheeses, tomato, avocado and smoked bacon.
Grilled Bologna & Pimento Cheese
Grilled bologna steak on toasted sourdough bread with house-made pimento cheese.
Grilled Chicken Croissant
Grilled chicken breast on a French croissant, with cucumber and dill cream sauce, lettuce, and tomato.
Virginian Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye sautéed with tri-color peppers and onions in truffle oil, on a hoagie roll topped with chipotle aioli.
Entrées
Adult Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed with white truffle Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, sautéed cremini mushrooms, and bacon, served with grilled baguette.
Beef Tips & Mash
Filet mignon beef tips sautéed with red wine, served with asparagus tips and parmesan whipped potatoes.
Fried Shrimp and Hushpuppies
Eight breaded and fried butterflied shrimp and classic hushpuppies with cocktail and caper tartar dipping sauces.
Hanger Steak
8 oz hanger steak pan-seared with garlic shallot butter, garnished fresh parsley, served with curly truffle frites.
Low Carb Margherita Pizza
Parmesan Trout
Pan-seared trout over whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus finished with a lemon caper beurre blanc.
Roasted Chicken with Sauce Chasseur
Seared Salmon Provençal
6 oz. seared salmon filet served over sautéed kale, five grain mix, and tomatoes, with a classic Provençal sauce.
Vegetable Pasta
House–made linguini in a red tomato sauce tossed with sautéed arugula, roasted cauliflower, capers, roasted red peppers, finished with shaved parmesan and a grilled baguette.
À la Carte Sides
Desserts
Extra Condiments / Dressing
Can Drinks
Juice
Gatorade
Pre-Built Cocktails (House Liquor)
Adult Milkshake
Alamo Splash
Almond Joy
Andes Mint
Aperol Spritz
Aviation
B & B
Baby Guiness
Bahama Mama
Bee's Knees
Between the Sheets
Bijou
Brown Derby
Bunker Trouble
Caiparinha
Champagne Mint Julep
Chocolate Martini
Classic Mai Tai
Classic Margarita
Collins Special
Corpse Reviver 1
Cosmopolitan
Dandy
Dark N' Stormy
El Dorado
Electric Lemonade
Fireside Cocktail
French 75
Gin Old Fashioned
Greenside Fizz
Hog Heaven
Holy Mole Punch
Horses Neck
Irish coffee
Jager Bomb
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop
Loaded Coffee
Long Island- House
Man O' War
Margarita
Margarita Caliente
Margarita Sunrise
Martini Special
Mexicali Mule
Mexican Mocha
Mezcal Margarita
Milano
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Mojito Margarita
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Pal
Paloma
Pama Cosmo
Pearlescent
Pineapple Cake
Pomegranite Margarita
Red Snapper
Seaside Margarita
Spiked Cider
Spiked Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Fresca
Strawberry Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
The Last Word
Toronto
Transfusion
True-fusion
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Twenty-two Signature Cocktails
Vodka
Tequila
Gin
Rum
Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Belle Meade
Blade & Bow
Bookers
Bulleit
Eagle Rare 10 yr
Henry McKenna 10yr Single barrel
High West Campfire
High West Prairie
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Michters Smlbtch
Old Forester
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition
Rare Breed
Rip van Winkle 10
Van Winkle 12
Weller C.Y.P.B
Widow Jane
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Dblwood
Woodford Reserve
Whiskey
Angel's Envy Rye
Balcones "1"
Basil Hayden Rye
Brenne French Single Malt
Bulleit Rye
Catoctin Creek Rye
Crown Royal
George Dickel 12
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Green Spot
Hibiki Harmony
Jack Daniels Black Label
Jameson
Jameson Caskmate
Kavalan
Moonshine
Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt
Powers Irish
Redbreast 12
Sazerrac 6
Single Barrel Jack
Southern Comfort
Stranahans
Suntory Whisky "Toki"
Wasmunds Single Malt Whisky
Woodford Rye
Yamazaki 12
Scotch
Aberlour Abundah
Ardbeg 10
Balvenie 12
Bunnahabhain 12
Dalmore 12
Dalwhinnie 15
Dewars
Famous Grouse
Glen Garioch
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 15
Glenkinchie 12
Glenlivet 15
Glenlivet 12
Glenmorangie 10
Highland Park 12
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Laphroaig 10
Macallan 12 yr
Macallan 18
Oban 14
Can Beer
12 Oz Corona Premier, Can
16 oz Corona Premier, Can
Blue Moon, Can
Bud Light, Can
Budweiser, Can
Coors Light, Can
Dale's Pale Ale, Can
Guiness, Can
Light Sky
Miller Lite, Can
Sam Adams 76
Seltzer, Can
Sierra Nevada Torpedo IPA, Can
Sweet Water IPA, Can
Truly
Ultra, Can
Wicked Weed Watermelon Sour
Yee Haw Cerveza
Yee Haw Kolsch
Bottle Beer
Amstel Light
Angry Orchard
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
Duck Rabbit
Elysian Space Dust
Guiness
Heineken
Ithica Bullseye Red
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Newcastle
O'Douls
Pilsner Urquell
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Stella Artois
Ultra
Ultra Gold
Yuengling
Koolit Coolers
Sparkling & Rosé
A.R. Lenoble Intense - BTL
Atlantique Rosé - BTL
Barone Pizzini Franciacorta-BTL
Campus Oaks White Zinfandel - BTL
Cantina Montelliana Extra Dry Prosecco - BTL
Dibon Cava Brut - BTL
Dibon Cava Brut Rosado - BTL
Dom Pérignon 2006 - BTL
Domaine de Fontsainte, Corbières, Gris de Gris Rose - BTL
Fitz-Ritter Extra Trocken Sekt Riesling - BTL
G.D. Vajra Moscato D'Asti - BTL
La Spinetta Rose di Casanova - BTL
Maison Palmer Brut Reserve Champagne - BTL
Quinta das Arcas Arca Nova - BTL
Quinta das Arcas Arca Nova Rosé - BTL
Red Tail Ridge Pétillant Naturel Sparkling Riesling 2017 - BTL
Schug Blanc de Noir - BTL
The Chook Sparkling Shiraz - BTL
Veuve-Cliquot La Grande Dame - BTL
Veuve-Cliquot Yellow Label - BTL
Nicewonder Vineyards Rosé 2019 - BTL
White Wines
Au Bon Climat Chardonnay 2016 - BTL
Bouchard Père & Fils Bourgogne Réserve Chardonnay - BTL
De Wetshof Limestone Hill, 2017 - BTL
Domaine Drouhin-Vanduon Premier Cru 2015 - BTL
Duckhorn Migration Chardonnay 2017 - BTL
DuMOL Clare Chardonnay 2011 - BTL
Edna Valley Chardonnay 2017 - BTL
Eric Kent Chardonnay 2013 - BTL
Force of Nature Chardonnay 2014 - BTL
Frog’s Leap Chardonnay 2015 - BTL
Gehricke Chardonnay 2014 - BTL
Jordan Chardonnay 2013 - BTL
Liquid Farm White Hill Chardonnay, 2013 - BTL
Maison Michael Shaps Bourgogne Chardonnay - BTL
Michael Pozzan, 2016 - BTL
Nicewonder Vineyards Chardonnay 2016 - BTL
Nicewonder Vineyards Unoaked Chardonnay 2019 - BTL
Patz & Hall Dutton Ranch Chardonnay 2015 - BTL
Prisoner Wine Company The Snitch 2017 - BTL
Rombauer Chardonnay 2018 - BTL
Shafer Red Shoulder Ranch Chardonnay 2015 - BTL
Talbott Sleepy Hollow Vineyard Chardonnay 2013 - BTL
Trinity Oaks Chardonnay - BTL
Nicewonder Vineyards Unoaked Chardonnay 2019 - BTL (Copy)
Château Guirauton Blanc 2016 - BTL
Domaine du Salvard 2017 - BTL
Fire Road Sauvignon Blanc 2018 - BTL
White Haven Sauvignon Blanc - BTL
Domaine de la Rossignole, Cuvée Vielles Vignes - BTL
A to Z Riesling 2017 - BTL
A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2016 - BTL
Ambroisie Chenin Blanc 2015 - BTL
Anne Amie Cuvée A Muller-Thurgau Valley 2017 - BTL
Anne Amie Pinot Gris 2017 - BTL
Benito Santos Albariño 2015 - BTL
Bocchino Cadicarassa 2015 - BTL
Bodega El Porvenir de Cafayate Torrontés 2015 - BTL
Bodegas La Val Finca de Arantei Albariño 2016 - BTL
Conundrum White Blend 2012 - BTL
Domaine de la Bastide Blanc 2015 - BTL
Domaine de la Pépière Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sure Lie 2016 - BTL
Domaine du Closel Clos du Papillon 2014 - BTL
Domaine Félines Jourdan Picpoul de Pinot 2015 - BTL
Domaine Papagiannakos Kalogeri Malagouzia 2016 - BTL
Domaine Papagiannakos Savatiano 2015 - BTL
Elk Cove Pinot Gris 2015 - BTL
Empordàlia Sinols Blanc, 2016 - BTL
Familia Martue Vinedos de Nieva Blanco Nieva 2017 - BTL
Gai’a Estates, Thalassitis 2016 - BTL
Giocato Pinot Grigio 2016 - BTL
Legado Classic Torrontés 2015 - BTL
Loimer Grüner Veltliner 2014 - BTL
Lone Birch Pinot Gris 2016 - BTL
Maison Michael Shaps Petite Mensang 2015 - BTL
Milbrandt Pinot Gris, 2016 - BTL
Nicewonder Vineyards Viognier 2016 - BTL
Trinity Oak Pinot Grigio - BTL
Vignato Davide Gambarella Classico El Gian 2017 - BTL
Weingut Heidi Schrock Furmint 2016 - BTL
Red Wines (Copy)
Alto Limay Select Pinot Noir 2016 - BTL
Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir 2017 - BTL
Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir 2016 - BTL
Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir 2016 - BTL
Belle Pente Pinot Noir 2014 - BTL
Crowley Entre Nous Pinot Noir 2016 - BTL
Goldeneye Pinot Noir 2014 - BTL
Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Pinot Noir 2017 - GL
MacMurray Pinot Noir 2015 - BTL
Maison Michael Shaps Pommard Pinot Noir 2014 - BTL
Meiomi Pinot Noir 2016 - BTL
Micheal Pozzan Pinot Noir 2014, Russian River Valley - BTL
Talbott Sleepy Hollow Vineyard Pinot Noir 2013 - BTL
Walnut City WineWorks OPN Pinot Noir 2017 - BTL
Avignonesi Desiderio Merlot Cortana 2014 - BTL
Duckhorn Vineyards Merlot 2016 - BTL
Lava Cap Merlot 2008 - BTL
Nicewonder Vineyards Merlot 2016 - BTL
PlumpJack Merlot 2015 - BTL
Tarrica Merlot 2016 - BTL
Terre Noble Gran Reserva Carmenere 2015 - BTL
Textbook Merlot 2014 - BTL
14 Hands Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
Catena Zapata Catena Alta Cabernet Sauvignon, 2014 - BTL
Château Falfas Château Falfas 2015 - BTL
Duckhorn Vineyards Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 - BTL
Frog’s Leap Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 - BTL
Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 - BTL
Jim Barry The Cover Drive Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 - BTL
Joseph Phelps Insignia 2013 - BTL
Keenan Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL
Klein Constantia Estate Red Blend 2015 - BTL
Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 - BTL
Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 - BTL
L’Aventure 2016 - BTL
Mas de Daumas Gassac Rouge 2014 - BTL
Michel-Schlumberger Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL
Mount Peak Gravity* Red Blend 2015 - BTL
Mount Peak Winery Sentinel Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL
Opus One 2014 - BTL
Peter Franus Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL
Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon
SCV Vignerons Associés Parvis de Bellegarde 2010 - BTL
Shafer One Point Five Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL
Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL
Stuhlmuller Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL
Textbook Mise en Place Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 - BTL
Vina Robles Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 - BTL
Viña Cobos Bramare Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 - BTL
Woodward Canyon Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 - BTL
Xtant Petit Batard 2014
Yalumba The Scribbler Cabernet-Shiraz Blend 2016 - BTL
Ben Glaetzer Bishop Shiraz 2015 - BTL
Berton Vineyards Metal Label The Black Shiraz 2016 - BTL
Cristom Estate Syrah, 2014 - BTL
Hedges Family Estate Red Mountain Syrah 2012 - BTL
Jim Barry The Lodge Hill Shiraz 2013 - BTL
Langmeil Hangin’ Snakes Shiraz- Viognier 2012 - BTL
Qupé Syrah, 2015 - BTL
Shafer Relentless Syrah, 2014 - BTL
Spicerack Syrah, 2013 - BTL
St. Cosme Côte-Rôtie 2012 - BTL
Alejandro Fernandez Tinto Pesquera Crianza 2014 - BTL
Belasco de Baquedano Swinto Malbec 2012 - BTL
Benito Santos, NV - BTL
Cascina Boschetti Gomba Barolo 2013 - BTL
Catena Malbec 2016 - BTL
Clos la Coutale Malbec 2016 - BTL
Damilano Barolo Cannubi - BTL
Damilano Marghe Nebbiolo Langhe DOC - BTL
Damilisco Crianza Tempranillo 2012 - BTL
Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe 2016 - BTL
Domaine La Roquete Piedlong 2015 - BTL
Domaine Tempier Bandol Rouge 2016 - BTL
Dominio De Pingus Psi Tempranillo 2014 - BTL
Gai’a Estate Agiorgitiko 2015 - BTL
I Custodi Pistus Etna Rossa 2013 - BTL
Il Palazotto Dolcetto di Diano D’Alba 2016 - BTL
Kanonkop Estate Pinotage, 2016 - BTL
La Rioja Alta Viña Ardanza Reserva Especial 2009 - BTL
Maison Foucher Chinon Chais Saint Laurent Cabernet Franc 2015 - BTL
Martin Codax Ergo Tempranillo 2016 - BTL
Mount Peak Gravity Red Blend 2014 - BTL
Mount Peak Rattlesnake Zinfandel, 2014 - BTL
Paitin di Pasquero-Elia Dolcetto d’Alba Sori Paitin 2014 - BTL
Podere La Vigna Brunello di Montalcino 2012 - BTL
Quinta De La Rosa Estate Red 2013 - BTL
Ridge Vineyards Lytton Springs Red Blend 2016 - BTL
Seghesio Home Ranch Zinfandel 2013 - BTL
Terre di Valgrande Barolo 2012 - BTL
Vinicola Del Priorat Onix 2016 - BTL
Viña Cobos Bramare Malbec, 2014 - BTL
Viña Ijalba Tempranillo 2015 - BTL
Bear Flag Zinfandel - BTL
Martin Codax "Ergo" Red Blend - BTL
Dessert Wines
Yalumba Antique Tawny Port (375ml)
Le Fleur D’Or 2012 (375ml)
Domaine Papagiannakos (500ml)
1984 Kopke Colheita Porto
Passagem Late Bottled Vintage Port, 2010 (500ml)
Quinta do Infantado Ruby Port
Alvear Oloroso Asuncion Sherry (375ml)
Alvear Solera 1927 Pedro Ximenez Sherry (375ml)
Kids
Kids' Grilled Cheese
A kids' favorite, with Fries, Chips or Fruit.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Delicious Chicken Tenders with Fries, Chips or Fruit.
Kids Fish & Chips
Arrgh Matey - not for landlubbers!
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Tasty and with Fries, Chips or Fruit Cup. Add a protein to make it better.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Perfect with a side of Fries, Chips or Fruit.
Kids Fruit Cup
Kids Pasta
Perfect with Marinara, Cheese Sauce or Butter, comes with Fries, Chips or Fruit.
Kids' Slider
The perfect size "burger" with Fries, Chips or Fruit.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Offering Curb-side Takeout. Two cocktails per meal, Four total per order, per VA ABC.
22512 Clubhouse Ridge, Bristol, VA 24202