The Virginian Twenty-two Bar & Grille

22512 Clubhouse Ridge

Bristol, VA 24202

Golfers (On course, select hole for delivery or pickup)

Current Hole

Soup | Salad

Chopped bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and crouton relish.

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed field greens, tri-color carrots, tomatoes & cucumbers. Available to enhance with proteins, vegetables and cheese.

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and house-made sourdough croutons.

Grilled Romaine Salad

$9.00

Mixed Berry Salad

$10.00

Mixed field greens tossed in a raspberry poppyseed dressing, topped with candied walnuts, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and crumbled goat cheese.

Iceberg Wedge

$10.00

The Virginian Salad

$11.00

Snacks & Small Plates

Bleu Cheese Snack

$3.00+

Bleu Cheese with your choice of celery or crackers.

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$9.00

House-made soft salted pretzel bites served with our own stout & cheddar beer cheese.

Grilled Wings

$9.00

Six grilled chicken wings tossed in your choice of: garlic parmesan, Thai chili, buffalo, gochujang, Cheerwine BBQ, or apricot jalapeño sauce.

Baja Fish Tacos

$9.00

Three mini tacos filled with lightly dusted Alaskan cod over sriracha-tossed romaine, with an avocado and cilantro Baja cream sauce, finished with pico de gallo.

Italian Spring Rolls

$10.00

Two spring rolls stuffed with Italian sausage, pepperoni, tri–color peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese, served with a house–made marinara dipping sauce.

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

House–made tortilla chips topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Burgers & Dogs

The Virginian Loaded Dog

$10.00

This huge ¼ hotdog is fantastic to build out in any way you want. Choices galore to make it yours.

Our Classic Burger

$13.00

Comes with lettuce and tomato; but it fully customizable to create the burger of your dreams, with toppings and cheeses galore!

The Twenty-Two Sliders

$13.00

Three grilled sliders with griddled onions, Thousand Island dressing and American cheese on brioche rolls.  They may be small, but they are delicious.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Tournament Hot Dog

$10.00

Tournament Hamburger

$10.00

Tournament Cheeseburger

$10.00

Sandwiches

Classic Club

$13.00

Bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, with cheddar and provolone cheeses on toasted sourdough.

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Parmesan-encrusted sourdough, with Gruyere and cheddar cheeses, tomato, avocado and smoked bacon.

Grilled Bologna & Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Grilled bologna steak on toasted sourdough bread with house-made pimento cheese.

Grilled Chicken Croissant

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast on a French croissant, with cucumber and dill cream sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Virginian Cheesesteak

$14.00

Shaved ribeye sautéed with tri-color peppers and onions in truffle oil, on a hoagie roll topped with chipotle aioli.

Entrées

Adult Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed with white truffle Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, sautéed cremini mushrooms, and bacon, served with grilled baguette.

Beef Tips & Mash

$15.00

Filet mignon beef tips sautéed with red wine, served with asparagus tips and parmesan whipped potatoes.

Fried Shrimp and Hushpuppies

$18.00

Eight breaded and fried butterflied shrimp and classic hushpuppies with cocktail and caper tartar dipping sauces.

Hanger Steak

$35.00

8 oz hanger steak pan-seared with garlic shallot butter, garnished fresh parsley, served with curly truffle frites.

Low Carb Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Parmesan Trout

$26.00

Pan-seared trout over whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus finished with a lemon caper beurre blanc.

Roasted Chicken with Sauce Chasseur

$20.00

Seared Salmon Provençal

$22.00

6 oz. seared salmon filet served over sautéed kale, five grain mix, and tomatoes, with a classic Provençal sauce.

Vegetable Pasta

$14.00

House–made linguini in a red tomato sauce tossed with sautéed arugula, roasted cauliflower, capers, roasted red peppers, finished with shaved parmesan and a grilled baguette.

À la Carte Sides

Chicharrones

$5.00

Plain House-Made Chips

$5.00

Plain House-Made Fries

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Salmon [À la Carte]

$9.00

BBQ Chips

$5.00

Parmesan White Truffle Fries

$5.00

Parmesan White Truffle Chips

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Raisin Bread Pudding

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Lemon Lavender Semifreddo

$8.00

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$8.00

Toffee Pear Cake

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.00

Extra Condiments / Dressing

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonnaise

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar Dressing

$0.50

Lemon Beurre Blanc

$1.00

Bacon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Raspberry Poppyseed

$0.50

Caeser

$0.50

Tarragon Vinaigrette

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Can Drinks

Caffeine Free Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fresca

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Grapefruit Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Grape Juice

$1.50

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Gatorade

Blue Gatorade

$3.50

Orange Gatorade

$3.50

Yellow Gatorade

$3.50

Red Gatorade

$3.50

Purple G2 Gatorade

$3.25

Orange G2 Gatorade

$3.25

Water

Tonic Water

$1.25

Soda Water

Pellegrino

$4.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Pre-Built Cocktails (House Liquor)

Adult Milkshake

$14.00

Alamo Splash

$5.00

Almond Joy

$10.00

Andes Mint

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Aviation

$10.00

B & B

$10.00

Baby Guiness

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bee's Knees

$9.00

Between the Sheets

$8.00

Bijou

$8.00

Brown Derby

$14.00

Bunker Trouble

$10.00

Caiparinha

$7.00

Champagne Mint Julep

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Classic Mai Tai

$8.00

Classic Margarita

$8.00

Collins Special

$8.00

Corpse Reviver 1

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dandy

$10.00

Dark N' Stormy

$9.00

El Dorado

$10.00

Electric Lemonade

$7.00

Fireside Cocktail

$12.00

French 75

$8.00

Gin Old Fashioned

$8.00

Greenside Fizz

$10.00

Hog Heaven

$10.00

Holy Mole Punch

$10.00

Horses Neck

$9.00

Irish coffee

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Loaded Coffee

$8.00

Long Island- House

$8.00

Man O' War

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Margarita Caliente

$12.00

Margarita Sunrise

$10.00

Martini Special

$10.00

Mexicali Mule

$10.00

Mexican Mocha

$8.00

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Milano

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mojito Margarita

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Pal

$10.00

Paloma

$8.00

Pama Cosmo

$10.00

Pearlescent

$12.00

Pineapple Cake

$8.00

Pomegranite Margarita

$12.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Seaside Margarita

$12.00

Spiked Cider

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$11.00

Strawberry Fresca

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

The Last Word

$8.00

Toronto

$10.00

Transfusion

$9.00

True-fusion

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$8.00

Twenty-two Signature Cocktails

The Stinger

$10.00

The Winter Daiquiri

$10.00

Nicewonder Spritz

$12.00

White Negroni

$12.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Smoked Sazerac

$14.00

Roasted Pineapple Margarita

$14.00

Twenty-two Toddy

$14.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Firefly

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$9.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Tequila

Camarena

$7.00

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00

Casa Noble

$9.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$12.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Los Amantes Mezcal

$10.00

Milagro

$10.00

Patrón

$10.00

Patrón Anejo

$13.00

Patrón Orange

$8.00

Gin

Beefeaters

$8.00

Commonwealth

$7.00

Drumshanbo Irish Gin

$12.00

Hendrick's Midsummer

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Old Tom

$10.00

Plymouth

$8.00

Roku

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

The Botanist

$8.00

Uncle Vals

$8.00

Rum

Angostura 1824

$12.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$8.00

El Dorado

$8.00

Gosling's Black Strap

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Zacapa 23

$12.00

Zaya 12

$10.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Belle Meade

$13.00

Blade & Bow

$20.00

Bookers

$20.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10 yr

$10.00

Henry McKenna 10yr Single barrel

$16.00

High West Campfire

$12.00

High West Prairie

$12.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Michters Smlbtch

$12.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition

$10.00

Rare Breed

$6.00

Rip van Winkle 10

$35.00

Van Winkle 12

$40.00

Weller C.Y.P.B

$35.00

Widow Jane

$14.00

Wild Turkey 101

$4.00

Woodford Dblwood

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy Rye

$12.00

Balcones "1"

$15.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$10.00

Brenne French Single Malt

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Catoctin Creek Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

George Dickel 12

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Green Spot

$10.00

Hibiki Harmony

$11.00

Jack Daniels Black Label

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Caskmate

$9.00

Kavalan

$10.00

Moonshine

$7.00

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt

$11.00

Powers Irish

$7.00

Redbreast 12

$10.00

Sazerrac 6

$10.00

Single Barrel Jack

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Stranahans

$8.00

Suntory Whisky "Toki"

$7.00

Wasmunds Single Malt Whisky

$8.00

Woodford Rye

$10.00

Yamazaki 12

$13.00

Scotch

Aberlour Abundah

$14.00

Ardbeg 10

$9.00

Balvenie 12

$10.00

Bunnahabhain 12

$10.00

Dalmore 12

$12.00

Dalwhinnie 15

$12.00

Dewars

$8.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Glen Garioch

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$10.00

Glenfiddich 15

$15.00

Glenkinchie 12

$9.00

Glenlivet 15

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.00

Glenmorangie 10

$9.00

Highland Park 12

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Laphroaig 10

$10.00

Macallan 12 yr

$12.00

Macallan 18

$30.00

Oban 14

$13.00

Can Beer

12 Oz Corona Premier, Can

$4.00

16 oz Corona Premier, Can

$5.00

Blue Moon, Can

$5.00

Bud Light, Can

$3.00

Budweiser, Can

$3.00

Coors Light, Can

$3.00

Dale's Pale Ale, Can

$5.00

Guiness, Can

$5.00

Light Sky

$5.00

Miller Lite, Can

$3.00

Sam Adams 76

$5.00

Seltzer, Can

$3.00

Sierra Nevada Torpedo IPA, Can

$5.00

Sweet Water IPA, Can

$5.00

Truly

$3.00

Ultra, Can

$3.00

Wicked Weed Watermelon Sour

$5.00Out of stock

Yee Haw Cerveza

$5.00

Yee Haw Kolsch

$5.00

Bottle Beer

Amstel Light

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$5.00

Duck Rabbit

$5.00

Elysian Space Dust

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Ithica Bullseye Red

$5.00

Miller High Life

$9.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Newcastle

$4.00

O'Douls

$3.25

Pilsner Urquell

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Ultra

$3.00

Ultra Gold

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.75

Koolit Coolers

Koolit Cooler Bag

$15.00

Sparkling & Rosé

A.R. Lenoble Intense - BTL

$75.00

Atlantique Rosé - BTL

$25.00

Barone Pizzini Franciacorta-BTL

$72.00

Campus Oaks White Zinfandel - BTL

$16.00

Cantina Montelliana Extra Dry Prosecco - BTL

$22.00

Dibon Cava Brut - BTL

$24.00

Dibon Cava Brut Rosado - BTL

$24.00

Dom Pérignon 2006 - BTL

$228.00

Domaine de Fontsainte, Corbières, Gris de Gris Rose - BTL

$38.00

Fitz-Ritter Extra Trocken Sekt Riesling - BTL

$42.00

G.D. Vajra Moscato D'Asti - BTL

$36.00

La Spinetta Rose di Casanova - BTL

$36.00

Maison Palmer Brut Reserve Champagne - BTL

$75.00

Quinta das Arcas Arca Nova - BTL

$22.00

Quinta das Arcas Arca Nova Rosé - BTL

$22.00

Red Tail Ridge Pétillant Naturel Sparkling Riesling 2017 - BTL

$57.00

Schug Blanc de Noir - BTL

$72.00

The Chook Sparkling Shiraz - BTL

$44.00

Veuve-Cliquot La Grande Dame - BTL

$184.00

Veuve-Cliquot Yellow Label - BTL

$144.00

Nicewonder Vineyards Rosé 2019 - BTL

$32.00

White Wines

Au Bon Climat Chardonnay 2016 - BTL

$54.00

Bouchard Père & Fils Bourgogne Réserve Chardonnay - BTL

$39.00

De Wetshof Limestone Hill, 2017 - BTL

$30.00

Domaine Drouhin-Vanduon Premier Cru 2015 - BTL

$92.00

Duckhorn Migration Chardonnay 2017 - BTL

$60.00

DuMOL Clare Chardonnay 2011 - BTL

$135.00

Edna Valley Chardonnay 2017 - BTL

$34.00

Eric Kent Chardonnay 2013 - BTL

$100.00

Force of Nature Chardonnay 2014 - BTL

$50.00

Frog’s Leap Chardonnay 2015 - BTL

$72.00

Gehricke Chardonnay 2014 - BTL

$60.00

Jordan Chardonnay 2013 - BTL

$76.00

Liquid Farm White Hill Chardonnay, 2013 - BTL

$100.00

Maison Michael Shaps Bourgogne Chardonnay - BTL

$46.00

Michael Pozzan, 2016 - BTL

$36.00

Nicewonder Vineyards Chardonnay 2016 - BTL

$56.00

Nicewonder Vineyards Unoaked Chardonnay 2019 - BTL

$56.00

Patz & Hall Dutton Ranch Chardonnay 2015 - BTL

$120.00

Prisoner Wine Company The Snitch 2017 - BTL

$60.00

Rombauer Chardonnay 2018 - BTL

$82.00

Shafer Red Shoulder Ranch Chardonnay 2015 - BTL

$124.00

Talbott Sleepy Hollow Vineyard Chardonnay 2013 - BTL

$84.00

Trinity Oaks Chardonnay - BTL

$28.00

Nicewonder Vineyards Unoaked Chardonnay 2019 - BTL (Copy)

$48.00

Château Guirauton Blanc 2016 - BTL

$28.00

Domaine du Salvard 2017 - BTL

$34.00

Fire Road Sauvignon Blanc 2018 - BTL

$33.00

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc - BTL

$38.00

Domaine de la Rossignole, Cuvée Vielles Vignes - BTL

$54.00

A to Z Riesling 2017 - BTL

$37.00Out of stock

A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2016 - BTL

$31.00

Ambroisie Chenin Blanc 2015 - BTL

$27.00

Anne Amie Cuvée A Muller-Thurgau Valley 2017 - BTL

$34.00

Anne Amie Pinot Gris 2017 - BTL

$40.00

Benito Santos Albariño 2015 - BTL

$32.00

Bocchino Cadicarassa 2015 - BTL

$30.00

Bodega El Porvenir de Cafayate Torrontés 2015 - BTL

$30.00

Bodegas La Val Finca de Arantei Albariño 2016 - BTL

$42.00

Conundrum White Blend 2012 - BTL

$62.00

Domaine de la Bastide Blanc 2015 - BTL

$27.00

Domaine de la Pépière Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sure Lie 2016 - BTL

$44.00

Domaine du Closel Clos du Papillon 2014 - BTL

$84.00

Domaine Félines Jourdan Picpoul de Pinot 2015 - BTL

$36.00

Domaine Papagiannakos Kalogeri Malagouzia 2016 - BTL

$46.00

Domaine Papagiannakos Savatiano 2015 - BTL

$50.00

Elk Cove Pinot Gris 2015 - BTL

$46.00

Empordàlia Sinols Blanc, 2016 - BTL

$25.00

Familia Martue Vinedos de Nieva Blanco Nieva 2017 - BTL

$38.00

Gai’a Estates, Thalassitis 2016 - BTL

$68.00

Giocato Pinot Grigio 2016 - BTL

$27.00

Legado Classic Torrontés 2015 - BTL

$21.00

Loimer Grüner Veltliner 2014 - BTL

$44.00

Lone Birch Pinot Gris 2016 - BTL

$29.00

Maison Michael Shaps Petite Mensang 2015 - BTL

$60.00

Milbrandt Pinot Gris, 2016 - BTL

$26.00

Nicewonder Vineyards Viognier 2016 - BTL

$48.00

Trinity Oak Pinot Grigio - BTL

$28.00

Vignato Davide Gambarella Classico El Gian 2017 - BTL

$36.00

Weingut Heidi Schrock Furmint 2016 - BTL

$74.00

Red Wines (Copy)

Alto Limay Select Pinot Noir 2016 - BTL

$40.00

Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir 2017 - BTL

$58.00

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir 2016 - BTL

$140.00

Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir 2016 - BTL

$140.00

Belle Pente Pinot Noir 2014 - BTL

$60.00

Crowley Entre Nous Pinot Noir 2016 - BTL

$76.00

Goldeneye Pinot Noir 2014 - BTL

$124.00

Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Pinot Noir 2017 - GL

MacMurray Pinot Noir 2015 - BTL

$50.00

Maison Michael Shaps Pommard Pinot Noir 2014 - BTL

$130.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir 2016 - BTL

$36.00

Micheal Pozzan Pinot Noir 2014, Russian River Valley - BTL

$42.00

Talbott Sleepy Hollow Vineyard Pinot Noir 2013 - BTL

$84.00

Walnut City WineWorks OPN Pinot Noir 2017 - BTL

$35.00

Avignonesi Desiderio Merlot Cortana 2014 - BTL

$132.00

Duckhorn Vineyards Merlot 2016 - BTL

$114.00

Lava Cap Merlot 2008 - BTL

$42.00

Nicewonder Vineyards Merlot 2016 - BTL

$64.00

PlumpJack Merlot 2015 - BTL

$150.00

Tarrica Merlot 2016 - BTL

$30.00

Terre Noble Gran Reserva Carmenere 2015 - BTL

$26.00

Textbook Merlot 2014 - BTL

$60.00

14 Hands Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$31.00

Catena Zapata Catena Alta Cabernet Sauvignon, 2014 - BTL

$120.00

Château Falfas Château Falfas 2015 - BTL

$66.00

Duckhorn Vineyards Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 - BTL

$50.00

Frog’s Leap Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 - BTL

$90.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 - BTL

$30.00

Jim Barry The Cover Drive Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL

$39.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 - BTL

$150.00

Joseph Phelps Insignia 2013 - BTL

$380.00

Keenan Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL

$124.00

Klein Constantia Estate Red Blend 2015 - BTL

$52.00

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 - BTL

$42.00

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 - BTL

$69.00

L’Aventure 2016 - BTL

$132.00

Mas de Daumas Gassac Rouge 2014 - BTL

$114.00

Michel-Schlumberger Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL

$50.00

Mount Peak Gravity* Red Blend 2015 - BTL

$90.00

Mount Peak Winery Sentinel Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL

$120.00

Opus One 2014 - BTL

$300.00

Peter Franus Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL

$100.00

Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

SCV Vignerons Associés Parvis de Bellegarde 2010 - BTL

$60.00

Shafer One Point Five Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL

$175.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL

$152.00

Stuhlmuller Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 - BTL

$84.00

Textbook Mise en Place Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 - BTL

$128.00

Vina Robles Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 - BTL

$53.00

Viña Cobos Bramare Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 - BTL

$84.00

Woodward Canyon Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 - BTL

$104.00

Xtant Petit Batard 2014

$75.00

Yalumba The Scribbler Cabernet-Shiraz Blend 2016 - BTL

$44.00

Ben Glaetzer Bishop Shiraz 2015 - BTL

$81.00

Berton Vineyards Metal Label The Black Shiraz 2016 - BTL

$36.00

Cristom Estate Syrah, 2014 - BTL

$112.00

Hedges Family Estate Red Mountain Syrah 2012 - BTL

$68.00

Jim Barry The Lodge Hill Shiraz 2013 - BTL

$39.00

Langmeil Hangin’ Snakes Shiraz- Viognier 2012 - BTL

$36.00

Qupé Syrah, 2015 - BTL

$36.00

Shafer Relentless Syrah, 2014 - BTL

$187.00

Spicerack Syrah, 2013 - BTL

$54.00

St. Cosme Côte-Rôtie 2012 - BTL

$138.00

Alejandro Fernandez Tinto Pesquera Crianza 2014 - BTL

$77.00

Belasco de Baquedano Swinto Malbec 2012 - BTL

$60.00

Benito Santos, NV - BTL

$32.00

Cascina Boschetti Gomba Barolo 2013 - BTL

$72.00

Catena Malbec 2016 - BTL

$46.00

Clos la Coutale Malbec 2016 - BTL

$40.00

Damilano Barolo Cannubi - BTL

$160.00

Damilano Marghe Nebbiolo Langhe DOC - BTL

$50.00

Damilisco Crianza Tempranillo 2012 - BTL

$45.00

Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe 2016 - BTL

$165.00

Domaine La Roquete Piedlong 2015 - BTL

$135.00

Domaine Tempier Bandol Rouge 2016 - BTL

$114.00

Dominio De Pingus Psi Tempranillo 2014 - BTL

$80.00

Gai’a Estate Agiorgitiko 2015 - BTL

$50.00

I Custodi Pistus Etna Rossa 2013 - BTL

$30.00

Il Palazotto Dolcetto di Diano D’Alba 2016 - BTL

$44.00

Kanonkop Estate Pinotage, 2016 - BTL

$90.00

La Rioja Alta Viña Ardanza Reserva Especial 2009 - BTL

$80.00

Maison Foucher Chinon Chais Saint Laurent Cabernet Franc 2015 - BTL

$28.00

Martin Codax Ergo Tempranillo 2016 - BTL

$39.00

Mount Peak Gravity Red Blend 2014 - BTL

$90.00

Mount Peak Rattlesnake Zinfandel, 2014 - BTL

$81.00

Paitin di Pasquero-Elia Dolcetto d’Alba Sori Paitin 2014 - BTL

$36.00

Podere La Vigna Brunello di Montalcino 2012 - BTL

$135.00

Quinta De La Rosa Estate Red 2013 - BTL

$42.00

Ridge Vineyards Lytton Springs Red Blend 2016 - BTL

$100.00

Seghesio Home Ranch Zinfandel 2013 - BTL

$134.00

Terre di Valgrande Barolo 2012 - BTL

$72.00

Vinicola Del Priorat Onix 2016 - BTL

$50.00

Viña Cobos Bramare Malbec, 2014 - BTL

$72.00

Viña Ijalba Tempranillo 2015 - BTL

$25.00

Bear Flag Zinfandel - BTL

$51.00

Martin Codax "Ergo" Red Blend - BTL

$39.00

Dessert Wines

Yalumba Antique Tawny Port (375ml)

$48.00

Le Fleur D’Or 2012 (375ml)

$38.00

Domaine Papagiannakos (500ml)

$72.00

1984 Kopke Colheita Porto

$142.00

Passagem Late Bottled Vintage Port, 2010 (500ml)

$37.00

Quinta do Infantado Ruby Port

$38.00

Alvear Oloroso Asuncion Sherry (375ml)

$52.00

Alvear Solera 1927 Pedro Ximenez Sherry (375ml)

$58.00

Kids

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$8.00

A kids' favorite, with Fries, Chips or Fruit.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Delicious Chicken Tenders with Fries, Chips or Fruit.

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Arrgh Matey - not for landlubbers!

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Tasty and with Fries, Chips or Fruit Cup. Add a protein to make it better.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Perfect with a side of Fries, Chips or Fruit.

Kids Fruit Cup

$4.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Perfect with Marinara, Cheese Sauce or Butter, comes with Fries, Chips or Fruit.

Kids' Slider

$8.00

The perfect size "burger" with Fries, Chips or Fruit.

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Offering Curb-side Takeout. Two cocktails per meal, Four total per order, per VA ABC.

22512 Clubhouse Ridge, Bristol, VA 24202

