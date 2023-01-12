Twice Bak'd Bistro LLC

Restaurant info

We love everything Sourdough and take pride in producing an amazing product that is not only delicious but a product that has many health benefits. We are a small Bistro bakery/restaurant that specializes in Artisan breads. We offer breakfast or lunch on fresh homemade artisan breads. We have a quaint dine in area and a large back terrace for events. Wr also offer alternatives like Keto, Gluten free and sugar free We do our best to bake as much love as we can into each loaf and Guarantee Satisfaction!

