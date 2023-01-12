Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twice Bak'd Bistro LLC

No reviews yet

1301 N 1st Ave, Durant, OK 74701

Durant, OK 74701

Order Again

Popular Items

Buttermilk biscuit & gravy
Ham & Cheese Panini
Chili

Bread

Original Sourdough Loaf

Original Sourdough Loaf

$10.00Out of stock

Fire Roasted Jalapeno & Cheddar Sourdough Loaf

$15.00

Roasted Garlic & Rosemary Sourdough Loaf

$12.00Out of stock
Sun-dried Tomatoe & Herb Sourdough Loaf

Sun-dried Tomatoe & Herb Sourdough Loaf

$12.00
Honey Wheat NO Sugar Sourdough Loaf

Honey Wheat NO Sugar Sourdough Loaf

$12.00Out of stock
Rye Sourdough Loaf

Rye Sourdough Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

Marble Rye Loaf

$15.00Out of stock
Multigrain Sourdough Loaf

Multigrain Sourdough Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

Pumpernickel Sourdough Loaf

$12.00Out of stock
French Baguette 2 per order

French Baguette 2 per order

$12.00
Bread Bowls

Bread Bowls

$4.00

Soft Bread

Buttermilk biscuits Bakers doz.

$12.00

Buttermilk biscuits Jalapeno Cheddar Bakers doz

$15.00

Buttermilk biscuits Ham & Cheddar

$15.00

White Sandwich Bread

$7.00

Honey Wheat No Shugar Sandwich Bread

$8.00
Honey Wheat No Sugar dinner Rolls

Honey Wheat No Sugar dinner Rolls

$12.00+

Brioche Burger Buns

$28.00+

French Baguette 2

$11.00

Roasted Garlic Bread

$12.00

Nana Nut Bread

$10.00

Brioche Original loaf

$12.00

Brioche Cinnamon Loaf

$15.00

Brioche Chocolate Loaf

$15.00

Brioche Sticky Buns

$5.00+

Blueberry Lemon Scones 1/2 doz.

$18.00

Cranberry White Chocolate Scones 1/2 doz.

$18.00

Chocolate Chip Cast Iron Cookie

$5.00

Double Decker Red Velvet Cookie 1/2 doz.

$30.00

No Bake Chocolate/Penut butter Cookies bakers doz.

$12.00

Peanut, Peanut Butter Cookies bakers doz.

$12.00

Pumpkin Spice/ cheese cake filling 8pk Jumbo

$26.00

Orange/cranberry with cream cheese frosting Muffin 8pk Jumbo

$26.00

Blueberry Lemon Muffins 8pk Jumbo

$26.00

Chocolate Chocolate Chip with Nut crumble topping 8pk Jumbo

$26.00

Brioche Dinner Rolls

$18.00+

Focaccia

$20.00+
Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.75+Out of stock

Breakfast

Buttermilk biscuits

Buttermilk biscuits

$1.25+
Buttermilk biscuit & gravy

Buttermilk biscuit & gravy

$5.00

Buttermilk biscuit & gravy Combo

$9.00

Buttermilk biscuit w/egg, meat, & cheese

$7.00
Brioche Toast w/powdered sugar

Brioche Toast w/powdered sugar

$4.50

Nana's sourdough cinnamon & sugar toast

$5.00
Brioche cinnamon or chocolate french toast plate

Brioche cinnamon or chocolate french toast plate

$13.00

Your choice of Chocolate or Cinnamon (upon availability) with 2 eggs, and your choice of meat

Brioche French Toast

$9.00
Brisket Bisket Plate

Brisket Bisket Plate

$14.00

Two Buttermilk Biscuits, with choice of egg and brunch potatoes. Add Sausage gravy for 1.00

JC's Breakfast Sandwich Plate

JC's Breakfast Sandwich Plate

$14.00

This Sandwich Plate consist of a Jalapeno cheddar Sourdough with your choice of meat and egg with a side of country potatoes.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

A breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, meat, egg and cheese.

Sourdough Toast (1 slice)

$2.00
Buttermilk Biscuit & meat

Buttermilk Biscuit & meat

$2.75

Steak & Egg Sandwich

$14.00

Special Breakfast Taco Tuesday 3

$8.00

Breakfast Taco 3

$9.00

Sandwiches

SPECIAL SANDWICH

$12.00
TB Reuben

TB Reuben

$14.00
TB Philly Cheesesteak

TB Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Ken's kicked up Pulled Pork with Nana's slaw

$12.00Out of stock

Grill Cheese

$8.00

Ham & Cheese Panini

$12.00

Turkey & Cheese Panini

$12.00

#4 Chili Cheese Burger

$12.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Club

$14.00

BLT

$12.00

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Sides

Meat

$3.50

Sausage Gravy

$1.50+

Air Fries

$3.50

Country Tators

$3.50

Sourdough Toast 1 Slice

$2.25

Biscuit

$1.25

Jala/Bisc

$1.75

Ham/Cheddar Biscuit

$1.75
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$5.00+Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Salad with roasted pecans, cranberries, sweet onion, mayo and seasonings.

Coleslaw

$3.75+

Potato Salad side

$3.75+

Mac & Cheese side

$3.75+

Baked Beans side

$3.75+Out of stock

Corn Casserole side

$3.75+Out of stock

Bread Appetizer

$15.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Croissant Jalapeno Cheddar

$4.75

Cornbread

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Russian Dressing

$0.50

Salsa

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Banana Peppers

$0.25

Spinach

$0.25

Jalapenos

$0.25

Avacado

$1.25

Soup

Chicken Enchilada Soup

Creamy Potatoe & Ham Soup

$3.75+

Chili

French Onion Soup

Out of stock

Broccoli & Cheddar soup

Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Stew

$4.50+Out of stock

Brisket Stew

$3.75+

Beverages

Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Flavored Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Carmel Machioto Cold Coffee

$3.25

Flavored Syrup

$0.50

Creamer/flavored

$0.50

Can Soda

$2.00

Yoohoo can

$2.25

Body Armor

$2.75

Bottled Watter

$1.50

Kids apple Juice

$1.50

Kids fruit punch

$1.50

Milk

$3.75

orange Juice

$3.75

Sweet & Pastries

Croissant Single

$4.25

Chocolate croissant single

$4.75Out of stock

Croissant Jalapeno Cheddar

$4.75

Pastry Cherry

$4.75Out of stock

Pastry Apple

$4.75Out of stock

Pastry Cherry/cheesecake

$4.75

Pastry Fruit

$4.75Out of stock

Pastry Coconut Cream

$4.75Out of stock

Peach Pastry

$4.75Out of stock

Scone - Blueberry Lemon

$3.75+

Scone - White Chocolate Cranberry

$3.75+

Brioche Cinnamon Rolls

$4.75+

Brioche Slice Cinnamon

$4.00

Brioche Slice Chocolate

$4.00

Cinnamon Brioche Bread Pudding

$4.75

Orange Blossom Muffin

$3.50+

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50+

Orange Cranberry Muffin

$3.75+Out of stock

Nana Nut Mini

$3.00

Cast Iron Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

Brownies

$3.50

Sugar Free or Gluten Free Brownies

$4.50

Sugar Free Nana Nut Mini

$4.00Out of stock

Peanut Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.25

No Bake Cookie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
We love everything Sourdough and take pride in producing an amazing product that is not only delicious but a product that has many health benefits. We are a small Bistro bakery/restaurant that specializes in Artisan breads. We offer breakfast or lunch on fresh homemade artisan breads. We have a quaint dine in area and a large back terrace for events. Wr also offer alternatives like Keto, Gluten free and sugar free We do our best to bake as much love as we can into each loaf and Guarantee Satisfaction!

1301 N 1st Ave, Durant, OK 74701

