Twice Bak'd Bistro LLC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
We love everything Sourdough and take pride in producing an amazing product that is not only delicious but a product that has many health benefits. We are a small Bistro bakery/restaurant that specializes in Artisan breads. We offer breakfast or lunch on fresh homemade artisan breads. We have a quaint dine in area and a large back terrace for events. Wr also offer alternatives like Keto, Gluten free and sugar free We do our best to bake as much love as we can into each loaf and Guarantee Satisfaction!
Location
1301 N 1st Ave, Durant, OK 74701, Durant, OK 74701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Craft Pies Pizza Company - Denison
No Reviews
5101 Gateway Boulevard, Suite 101 Denison, TX 75020
View restaurant