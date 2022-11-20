Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twigs American Kitchen Colony

review star

No reviews yet

--5740 Grandscape Blvd Suite 115

The Colony, TX 75056

Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Bacon, shallots, roasted garlic, chili flake, sunny-side-up egg, chives.

Fig and Proscuitto Flat

Fig and Proscuitto Flat

$13.00Out of stock

Gorgonzola, black Mission figs, black pepper, prosciutto, chives.

Gorgonzola Steak Bites

Gorgonzola Steak Bites

$17.00

Sautéed sirloin bites, Moroccan spice focaccia, gorgonzola fondue, balsamic.

Twigs Fries

Twigs Fries

$8.00

Crispy fries with cayenne pepper and basil.

Twigs Mezza

$15.00

Garlic hummus, olive tapenade, tomato confit, assorted vegetables, grilled pita, feta.

Smoked Salmon Artichoke Dip

Smoked Salmon Artichoke Dip

$16.00Out of stock

House-smoked wild Sockeye salmon, artichokes, parmesan, cream cheese, fresh dill, crostini.

Pork Belly & Grits

Pork Belly & Grits

$16.00

Crispy smoked pork belly, orange bourbon glaze, white cheddar grits, apple and serrano pepper slaw

Ginger Lemongrass Wings

Ginger Lemongrass Wings

$17.00

Oven-roasted chicken wings, ginger marinade, cabbage slaw, fresh celery, wasabi ranch dressing

Salads

Toasted Pecan Caesar

Toasted Pecan Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.

Pear & Roasted Beet Salad

Pear & Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.

Orange Chicken Salad

Orange Chicken Salad

$17.00

Romaine, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, spiced cashews, crisp wontons, orange basil dressing, tempura orange chicken.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$19.00

Grilled coulotte, toasted cashews, tomatoes, red onions, feta, mixed greens, balsamic dressing.

Chipotle Chicken

$16.00

Handhelds

Citrus marinated grilled salmon, flour tortillas, sauteed peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema.
Chicken Bacon Avocado

Chicken Bacon Avocado

$18.00

Grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli.

Chicken Signature Burger

Chicken Signature Burger

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, frizzled onions, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.

Twigs Signature Burger

Twigs Signature Burger

$18.00

Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.

Blackened Mahi Tacos

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Blackened mahi mahi, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, flour tortillas.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Blackened shrimp, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, flour tortillas.

Roasted Garlic Gorgonzola Burger

Roasted Garlic Gorgonzola Burger

$16.00

half pound Angus beef with roasted garlic cloves, gorgonzola cheese, crispy onions, spring mix, tomato and chipotle BBQ aioli on a brioche bun.

Roasted Garlic Gorgonzola Chicken

$16.00

Entrees

Grilled Coulotte

Grilled Coulotte

$28.00

10oz choice coulotte, Chive mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables.

Grilled Rib Eye

Grilled Rib Eye

$41.00

Hand-cut 14 oz choice ribeye, garlic butter, chive mash potatoes, seasonal vegetables.

Pepper Salmon

Pepper Salmon

$29.00

Seared Misty Isle salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, creole remoulade.

Truffle Chicken Penne

Truffle Chicken Penne

$28.00

Grilled chicken, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

Truffle Portobella Penne

Truffle Portobella Penne

$28.00

Portobella, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

Truffle Prawn Penne

Truffle Prawn Penne

$28.00

Prawns, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

Truffle Steak Penne

Truffle Steak Penne

$28.00

Grilled steak, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

Desserts

Drunken Donuts

Drunken Donuts

$10.00

Fried donut holes, powdered sugar, Apple Pucker caramel, Irish Cream chocolate, Amaretto crème anglaise.

Chefs Choice Cheesecake

Chefs Choice Cheesecake

$10.00

A ROTATING SELECTION OF CHEESECAKE CREATED BY OUR CHEFS. PLEASE ASK YOU SERVER FOR THE CREATION OF THE DAY.

Sides

Cup Soup 1

Cup Soup 1

$6.00

Our chef's creation changes daily. Please give us a call for today's selection.

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$6.00
Side of Chef Veg

Side of Chef Veg

$5.00

Sautéed selection of Chef's choice fresh vegetables. Changes daily.

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$5.00

Crispy fries with cayenne pepper and basil.

Side Pear and Beet Salad

Side Pear and Beet Salad

$5.00

Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.

Side Toasted Pecan Caesar

Side Toasted Pecan Caesar

$5.00

Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.

Add On's

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

A 5oz garlic and herb-marinated grilled chicken breast.

Blackened Salmon

$9.00
Garlic Prawns

Garlic Prawns

$9.00

Five prawns sautéed with garlic, butter and herbs.

Add Orange Chicken

$6.50
Cup Gorgonzola Sauce

Cup Gorgonzola Sauce

$4.00

A cup of our signature gorgonzola dipping sauce.

Sd Gorgonzola Sauce

Sd Gorgonzola Sauce

$1.50

A side of our signature gorgonzola dipping sauce.

Kids Menu

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.00

Two chicken tenders served with a side of unseasoned french fries.

Kids Grilled Chicken

Kids Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Chicken breast, mashed potatoes & chef veggies..

JUST IN QUESADILLA

JUST IN QUESADILLA

$10.00

Tomato basil tortilla smothered with cheddar cheese served with unseasoned french fries.

OODLES OF NOODLES

OODLES OF NOODLES

$9.00

Pasta with butter and parmesan cheese.

PASKETTI

PASKETTI

$9.00

Pasta cooked perfect with red sauce.

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00Out of stock

Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$10.00

Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

Traditional kids favorite with melted American cheese, served with unseasoned French fries.

Vegan

VGN Twigs Mezza

$16.00
VGN Vegtable Stir Fry

VGN Vegtable Stir Fry

$16.00

Bell peppers, onions, portabella mushrooms, broccolini, mango chili sauce, jasmine rice.

VGN Penne Pomodoro

VGN Penne Pomodoro

$18.00

Penne pasta, garlic marinara, bruschetta tomatoes, chili flakes.

VGN Truffle Penne

VGN Truffle Penne

$28.00

Portabella mushroom, broccolini, garlic, shallots, white truffle scented olive oil, tomatoes.

Vegan Balsamic Portabella Wrap

Vegan Balsamic Portabella Wrap

$17.00

Roasted portabella cap glazed with balsamic, tomato basil wrap, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, fresh basil and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with your choice of side.

Mango Chili Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Mango Chili Glazed Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Roasted Brussels sprouts, red onion, roasted cashews, garlic, mango chili glaze.

Vegan Chopped Salad

Vegan Chopped Salad

$13.00

Spring greens, cherry tomato, avocado, red onion, cucumber, spiced roasted cashews, golden balsamic dressing.

GF VGN Mediterranean Pizza

GF VGN Mediterranean Pizza

$20.00

GF crust, herbed oil, artichokes, red onions, kalamata olives, portabella, basil, balsamic glaze.

Vegan Impossible Burger

$16.00

VGN Kale Panzanella Salad

$13.00

GF Appetizers

GF Twigs Mezza

$18.00
GF Moroccan Beef

GF Moroccan Beef

$18.00

sautéed steak bites, Moroccan spice, focaccia, gorgonzola fondue, balsamic.

GF Brussels Sprouts

GF Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Bacon, shallots, roasted garlic, chili flake, sunny-side-up egg, chives.

GF Lemongrass Ginger Wings

GF Lemongrass Ginger Wings

$17.00

Oven-roasted chicken wings, ginger marinade, cabbage slaw, fresh celery, wasabi ranch dressing.

GF Salads

GF Toasted Pecan Caesar

GF Toasted Pecan Caesar

$12.00

romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.

GF Steak Salad

GF Steak Salad

$18.00

sautéed steak bites, toasted cashews, tomato, red onions, feta, mixed greens, balsamic dressing.

GF Pear & Roasted Beet

GF Pear & Roasted Beet

$12.00

roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.

GF Chipotle Chicken

$16.00

GF Handhelds

GF Chicken Bacon Avocado

GF Chicken Bacon Avocado

$20.00

grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli, brioche.

GF Twigs Signature Burger

GF Twigs Signature Burger

$20.00

locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli.

GF Chicken Sig Burger

GF Chicken Sig Burger

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli.

GF Garlic Gorg Chix

$18.00
GF Blackened Shrimp Tacos

GF Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Blackened shrimp, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, corn tortillas.

GF Flatbreads

GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$19.00

garlic, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, herb oil.

GF Works

GF Works

$19.00

garlic marinara, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, basil.

GF Under The Sun

GF Under The Sun

$19.00

garlic marinara, Italian sausage, smoked bacon, grilled chicken, prosciutto, pepperoni.

GF Fig & Prosciutto

$19.00

gorgonzola, black Mission figs, black pepper, prosciutto, chives.

GF Beef Brisket

$19.00

GF The SOB

$19.00

GF Big Cheese Pizza

$18.00

GF Entrees

GF Truffle Chicken Penne

GF Truffle Chicken Penne

$30.00

grilled chicken, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

GF Truffle Steak Penne

GF Truffle Steak Penne

$30.00

steak, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

GF Truffle Prawn Penne

$30.00

prawns, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

GF Portabella Penne

$30.00

portabella, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

GF Pepper Salmon

GF Pepper Salmon

$29.00

wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, Creole remoulade.

GF Light Pepper Salmon

GF Light Pepper Salmon

$22.00

wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, Creole remoulade.

GF Grilled Coulotte Steak

GF Grilled Coulotte Steak

$32.00

10oz choice coulotte, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables.

GF Grilled Ribeye

$41.00
GF Lemon Caper Halibut

GF Lemon Caper Halibut

$34.00

Southern style cornmeal crusted halibut, lemon preserve caper sauce, seasonal vegetables, jasmine rice, tomato confit.

GF Grilled Ribeye

GF Grilled Ribeye

$44.00

Hand-cut 14 oz choice ribeye, garlic butter, chive mash potatoes, seasonal vegetables.

GF Sides

GF Side Caesar

GF Side Caesar

$5.00

Romaine, parmesan, cumin pecans, creamy Caesar dressing.

GF Side Pear and Beet

GF Side Pear and Beet

$5.00

Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.

GF Side Crab Mac

$11.00

GF Add Ons

GF Chicken

GF Chicken

$5.00

A 5oz garlic and herb marinated grilled Chicken Breast.

GF Blackened Salmon

GF Blackened Salmon

$9.00

Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon seared with our blackened seasoning.

GF Prawns

GF Prawns

$9.00

Five prawns sautéed with garlic, butter and herbs.

GF Steak Bites

GF Steak Bites

$9.00

Sautéed Coulotte steak with shallots, tomato, garlic and Worcestershire.

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Upscale casual, chef-crafted food in a relaxing and comfortable setting. Local spirits, draft beer, and award winning cocktails set the stage for a memorable dining experience. Open for Dine-in, Takeout, or Takeout with Delivery.

--5740 Grandscape Blvd Suite 115, The Colony, TX 75056

