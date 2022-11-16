- Home
- /
- Spokane
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar South Hill
854 Reviews
$$
4320 S Regal
Spokane, WA 99223
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bruschetta Flatbread
tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic glaze
Brussels Sprouts
Bacon, shallots, roasted garlic, chili flake, sunny-side-up egg, chives.
Fig and Proscuitto Flat
Gorgonzola, black Mission figs, black pepper, prosciutto, chives.
Kalua Pork Tacos
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas
Moroccan Beef
Sautéed sirloin bites, Moroccan spice focaccia, gorgonzola fondue, balsamic.
Twigs Fries
Crispy fries with cayenne pepper and basil.
Twigs Mezza
Garlic hummus, olive tapenade, tomato confit, assorted vegetables, grilled pita, feta.
Pork Belly & Grits
Crispy smoked pork belly, orange bourbon glaze, white cheddar grits, apple and serrano pepper slaw
Ginger Lemongrass Wings
Oven-roasted chicken wings, ginger marinade, cabbage slaw, fresh celery, wasabi ranch dressing
Boursin Roasted Tomato Flatbread
Herb-infused oil, mozzarella, boursin cheese, basil, balsamic roasted cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, truffle oil.
Salads
Toasted Pecan Caesar
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Pear & Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
Orange Chicken Salad
Romaine, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, spiced cashews, crisp wontons, orange basil dressing, tempura orange chicken.
Steak Salad
Coulotte steak, toasted cashews, tomatoes, red onions, feta, romaine, mixed greens, balsamic dressing.
Insalada Mista
Romaine, baby spring greens, gorgonzola crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red wine vinaigrette.
Apple Brussels Sprout
Fresh kale, Granny Smith apple, shaved Brussels sprouts, sharp white cheddar, sunflower seeds, stone-ground mustard vinaigrette, crispy pancetta strips
Italian Chopped Salad
Chopped iceberg, romaine, pepperoni, salami, red onion, tomato, shredded mozzarella, pepperoncini, red wine parmesan vinaigrette and herbed bread crumbs.
Handhelds
Chicken Bacon Avocado
Grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli.
Chicken Signature Burger
Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, frizzled onions, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
Prime Rib Philly
slow-roasted choice Angus ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms, fontina cheese, hoagie and au jus.
The Kraken
Locally source Angus beef, chipotle candied bacon, avocado, bacon cream cheese, gochujang ketchup, American cheese, brioche.
Turkey BLT Wrap
Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, tomato basil tortilla.
Twigs Signature Burger
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
Truffle Wagyu Burger
Wagyu beef patty, smoked cheddar cheese, balsamic-roasted cherry tomatoes, peppercorn truffle aioli, frizzled onions, fresh arugula, brioche bun
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Blackened mahi mahi, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, flour tortillas.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, flour tortillas.
Wagyu Signature Burger
Wagyu Kraken Burger
Entrees
Crab Mac & Cheese
blue crab, bacon, goat cheese, cheddar jack cheeses, garlic cream sauce, cavatappi pasta, tomato, chives.
Fish and Chips
Tempura beer battered, Twigs Signature fries, coleslaw, Dijon tartar sauce.
Grilled Coulotte
10oz choice coulotte, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables.
Rib Eye
Hand-cut 14 oz choice ribeye, garlic butter, chive mash potatoes, seasonal vegetables.
Lemon Caper Halibut
Southern style cornmeal crusted halibut, lemon preserve caper sauce, seasonal vegetables, jasmine rice, tomato confit.
Light Pesto Margherita Chicken
Pesto-encrusted, mozzarella, tomato, Chive mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, pesto cream, balsamic glaze. Light Version.
Pepper Salmon
Seared Misty Isle salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, creole remoulade.
Pesto Margherita Chicken
Pesto-encrusted, mozzarella, tomato, Chive mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, pesto cream, balsamic glaze.
Truffle Chicken Penne
Grilled chicken, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.
Truffle Portobella Penne
Portobella, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.
Truffle Prawn Penne
Prawns, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.
Truffle Steak Penne
Grilled steak, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.
Bulgogi Beef Bowl
Steamed jasmine rice, Korean marinated beef, cucumber-ginger slaw, pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, garnished with sesame seeds and green onion
Fresh Sheets- Promos
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Salad
Skewered Cajun shrimp with romaine, cherry tomatoes, avocado, red onions, corn relish and black beans with a Texas buttermilk ranch dressing.
Seared Ahi Tuna
Seared soy and ginger marinated Ahi tuna served with rice, cucumber ginger slaw, green onions, sesame seeds.
Shrimp Po Boy
Crispy battered shrimp on a French roll with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, house favorite Creole remoulade and your choice of side.
Desserts
Sides
Side Insalada Mista
Romaine, baby spring greens, gorgonzola crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red wine vinaigrette.
Side of Chef Veg
Sautéed selection of Chef's choice fresh vegetables. Changes daily.
Side of Fries
Side Pear and Beet Salad
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
Side Toasted Pecan Caesar
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Add On's
Grilled Chicken
A 5oz garlic and herb-marinated grilled chicken breast.
Add Steak Bites
Sautéed Coulotte steak with shallots, tomato, garlic and Worcestershire.
Blackened Salmon
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon seared with our blackened seasoning.
Garlic Prawns
Five prawns sautéed with garlic, butter and herbs.
Cup Gorgonzola Sauce
A cup of our signature gorgonzola dipping sauce.
Sd Gorgonzola Sauce
A side of our signature gorgonzola dipping sauce.
Kids Menu
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
Two chicken tenders served with a side of unseasoned french fries.
Kids Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast, mashed potatoes & chef veggies..
JUST IN QUESADILLA
Tomato basil tortilla smothered with cheddar cheese served with unseasoned french fries.
OODLES OF NOODLES
Pasta with butter and parmesan cheese.
PASKETTI
Pasta cooked perfect with red sauce.
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA
Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Kids Mac and Cheese
Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.
GRILLED CHEESE
Traditional kids favorite with melted American cheese, served with unseasoned French fries.
Vegan
VGN Twigs Mezza
Garlic hummus, olive tapenade, tomato confit, assorted vegetables.
VGN Vegtable Stir Fry
Bell peppers, onions, portabella mushrooms, broccolini, mango chili sauce, jasmine rice.
VGN Penne Pomodoro
Penne pasta, garlic marinara, bruschetta tomatoes, chili flakes.
VGN Truffle Penne
Portabella mushroom, broccolini, garlic, shallots, white truffle scented olive oil, tomatoes.
Vegan Balsamic Portabella Wrap
Roasted portabella cap glazed with balsamic, tomato basil wrap, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, fresh basil and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with your choice of side.
Mango Chili Glazed Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Brussels sprouts, red onion, roasted cashews, garlic, mango chili glaze.
Vegan Chopped Salad
Spring greens, cherry tomato, avocado, red onion, cucumber, spiced roasted cashews, golden balsamic dressing.
GF VGN Mediterranean Pizza
GF crust, herbed oil, artichokes, red onions, kalamata olives, portabella, basil, balsamic glaze.
VGN Kale Panzanella Salad
GF Appetizers
GF Twigs Mezza
garlic hummus, olive tapenade, tomato confit, grilled pita, feta.
GF Moroccan Beef
sautéed steak bites, Moroccan spice, focaccia, gorgonzola fondue, balsamic.
GF Kalua Pork Tacos
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas.
GF Brussels Sprouts
Bacon, shallots, roasted garlic, chili flake, sunny-side-up egg, chives.
GF Lemongrass Ginger Wings
Oven-roasted chicken wings, ginger marinade, cabbage slaw, fresh celery, wasabi ranch dressing.
GF Salads
GF Toasted Pecan Caesar
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
GF Steak Salad
sautéed steak bites, toasted cashews, tomato, red onions, feta, mixed greens, balsamic dressing.
GF Pear & Roasted Beet
roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
GF Italian Chopped Salad
Chopped iceberg, romaine, pepperoni, salami, red onion, cherry tomato, shredded mozzarella cheese, red wine parmesan vinaigrette, sliced pepperoncini.
GF Insalada Mista
romaine, baby spring greens, gorgonzola crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red wine vinaigrette.
GF Handhelds
GF Chicken Bacon Avocado
grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli, brioche.
GF Twigs Signature Burger
locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli.
GF The Kraken
Locally source Angus beef, chipotle candied bacon, avocado, bacon cream cheese, gochujang ketchup, American cheese, gluten free bun.
GF Chicken Sig Burger
Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli.
GF Philly Dip
slow-roasted choice Angus ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms, fontina cheese, gluten free bun and au jus.
GF Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, corn tortillas.
GF Blackened Mahi Tacos
Blackened mahi mahi, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, corn tortillas..
GF Truffle Wagyu Burger
Wagyu beef patty, smoked cheddar cheese, balsamic-roasted cherry tomatoes, peppercorn truffle aioli, fresh arugula, gluten free bun.
GF Pizzas
GF Margherita
garlic, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, herb oil.
GF Works
garlic marinara, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, basil.
GF Under The Sun
garlic marinara, Italian sausage, smoked bacon, grilled chicken, prosciutto, pepperoni.
GF Fig & Prosciutto
gorgonzola, black Mission figs, black pepper, prosciutto, chives.
GF Garlic Pesto Chicken
pesto cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, sliced mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts and grilled chicken with fresh basil.
GF Bruschetta
tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic glaze.
GF Truffle Ricotta
GF Entrees
GF Truffle Chicken Penne
grilled chicken, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.
GF Truffle Steak Penne
steak, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.
GF Truffle Prawn Penne
prawns, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.
GF Portabella Penne
portabella, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.
GF Pepper Salmon
wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, Creole remoulade.
GF Light Pepper Salmon
wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, Creole remoulade.
GF Grilled Coulotte Steak
10oz choice coulotte, chive mash potatoes, seasonal vegetables.
GF Pesto Margherita Chicken
pesto-encrusted, mozzarella, tomato, chive mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, pesto cream, balsamic glaze.
GF Light Pesto Margherita Chicken
pesto-encrusted, mozzarella, tomato, chive mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, pesto cream, balsamic glaze.
GF Crab Mac & Cheese
blue crab, bacon, goat cheese, cheddar jack cheeses, garlic cream sauce, cavatappi pasta, tomato, chives.
GF Lemon Caper Halibut
Southern style cornmeal crusted halibut, lemon preserve caper sauce, seasonal vegetables, jasmine rice, tomato confit.
GF Grilled Ribeye
Hand-cut 14 oz choice ribeye, garlic butter, chive mash potatoes, seasonal vegetables.
GF Bulgogi Beef Bowl
Steamed jasmine rice, Korean marinated beef, cucumber-ginger slaw, pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, garnished with sesame seeds and green onion.
GF Sides
GF Add Ons
GF Chicken
A 5oz garlic and herb marinated grilled Chicken Breast.
GF Blackened Salmon
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon seared with our blackened seasoning.
GF Prawns
Five prawns sautéed with garlic, butter and herbs.
GF Steak Bites
Sautéed Coulotte steak with shallots, tomato, garlic and Worcestershire.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
4320 S Regal, Spokane, WA 99223