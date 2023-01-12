Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar Spokane Valley

1,536 Reviews

$$

14728 E Indiana Ave

Spokane Valley, WA 99216

Popular Items

Twigs Signature Burger
Moroccan Beef
Twigs Fries

Appetizers

Bruschetta Flatbread

Bruschetta Flatbread

$15.00

tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic glaze

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Bacon, shallots, roasted garlic, chili flake, sunny-side-up egg, chives.

Fig and Proscuitto Flat

Fig and Proscuitto Flat

$16.00

Gorgonzola, black Mission figs, black pepper, prosciutto, chives.

Kalua Pork Tacos

Kalua Pork Tacos

$14.00

kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas

Moroccan Beef

Moroccan Beef

$19.00

Sautéed steak bites, Moroccan spice focaccia, gorgonzola fondue, balsamic glaze.

Twigs Fries

Twigs Fries

$10.00

Crispy fries with cayenne pepper and basil.

Twigs Mezza

Twigs Mezza

$18.00

Garlic hummus, olive tapenade, tomato confit, grilled pita, feta.

Boursin Roasted Tomato Flatbread

Boursin Roasted Tomato Flatbread

$16.00

Herb-infused oil, mozzarella, boursin cheese, basil, balsamic roasted cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, truffle oil.

Salads

Toasted Pecan Caesar

Toasted Pecan Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.

Pear & Roasted Beet Salad

Pear & Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$20.00

Coulotte steak, toasted cashews, tomatoes, red onions, feta, romaine, mixed greens, balsamic dressing.

Insalada Mista

Insalada Mista

$14.00

Romaine, baby spring greens, gorgonzola crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red wine vinaigrette.

Apple Brussels Sprout

Apple Brussels Sprout

$16.00

Fresh kale, Granny Smith apple, shaved Brussels sprouts, sharp white cheddar, sunflower seeds, stone-ground mustard vinaigrette, crispy pancetta strips

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$17.00

Chopped iceberg, romaine, pepperoni, salami, red onion, tomato, shredded mozzarella, pepperoncini, red wine parmesan vinaigrette and herbed bread crumbs.

Handhelds

Citrus marinated grilled salmon, flour tortillas, sauteed peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema.
Chicken Bacon Avocado

Chicken Bacon Avocado

$20.00

Grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli.

Chicken Signature Burger

Chicken Signature Burger

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, frizzled onions, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.

Prime Rib Philly

Prime Rib Philly

$22.00

slow-roasted choice Angus ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms, fontina cheese, hoagie and au jus.

The Kraken

The Kraken

$20.00

Locally source Angus beef, chipotle candied bacon, avocado, bacon cream cheese, gochujang ketchup, American cheese, brioche.

Turkey BLT Wrap

Turkey BLT Wrap

$18.00

Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, tomato basil tortilla.

Twigs Signature Burger

Twigs Signature Burger

$20.00

Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.

Truffle Wagyu Burger

Truffle Wagyu Burger

$21.00

Wagyu beef patty, smoked cheddar cheese, balsamic-roasted cherry tomatoes, peppercorn truffle aioli, frizzled onions, fresh arugula, brioche bun

Blackened Mahi Tacos

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$19.00

Blackened mahi mahi, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, flour tortillas.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Blackened shrimp, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, flour tortillas.

Wagyu Signature Burger

$22.00

Wagyu Kraken Burger

$22.00

Pizzas

Herb-infused ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, balsamic roasted tomatoes, arugula, truffle oil.
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Garlic, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, herb oil.

The Works

The Works

$21.00

Garlic marinara, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, basil.

Under the Sun

Under the Sun

$21.00

Garlic marinara, Italian sausage, smoked bacon, grilled chicken, prosciutto, pepperoni.

Garlic Pesto Chicken

Garlic Pesto Chicken

$21.00

Pesto cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, sliced mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts and grilled chicken with fresh basil.

1/2 & 1/2 PIZZA

1/2 & 1/2 PIZZA

$21.00

Your choice of half and half Twigs signature pizzas.

Bacon Brussels

Bacon Brussels

$21.00

Parmesan cream, bacon cream cheese, mozzarella, candied bacon, red onion, cracked black pepper, fried Brussels sprout chips.

Truffle Ricotta

Truffle Ricotta

$21.00

Herb-infused ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, balsamic roasted tomatoes, arugula, truffle oil.

Entrees

Crab Mac & Cheese

Crab Mac & Cheese

$31.00

blue crab, bacon, goat cheese, cheddar jack cheeses, garlic cream sauce, cavatappi pasta, tomato, chives.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$22.00

Tempura beer battered, Twigs Signature fries, coleslaw, Dijon tartar sauce.

Grilled Coulotte

Grilled Coulotte

$34.00

10oz choice coulotte, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables.

Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$46.00

Hand-cut 14 oz choice ribeye, garlic butter, chive mash potatoes, seasonal vegetables.

Lemon Caper Halibut

Lemon Caper Halibut

$38.00

Southern style cornmeal crusted halibut, lemon preserve caper sauce, seasonal vegetables, jasmine rice, tomato confit.

Pepper Salmon

Pepper Salmon

$31.00

Seared Misty Isle salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, creole remoulade.

Pesto Margherita Chicken

Pesto Margherita Chicken

$29.00

Pesto-encrusted, mozzarella, tomato, Chive mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, pesto cream, balsamic glaze.

Truffle Chicken Penne

Truffle Chicken Penne

$30.00

Grilled chicken, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

Truffle Portobella Penne

Truffle Portobella Penne

$30.00

Portobella, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

Truffle Prawn Penne

Truffle Prawn Penne

$30.00

Prawns, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

Truffle Steak Penne

Truffle Steak Penne

$30.00

Grilled steak, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

Bulgogi Beef Bowl

Bulgogi Beef Bowl

$30.00

Steamed jasmine rice, Korean marinated beef, cucumber-ginger slaw, pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, garnished with sesame seeds and green onion

Fresh Sheets- Promos

Three Olives grape vodka, New Amsterdam apple vodka, served over ice finished with cranberry juice and a press.

Citrus Salmon Chop Salad

$22.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, bell peppers, quinoa, and cherry tomatoes tossed in a golden citrus balsamic dressing, topped with sautéed salmon pieces in a citrus butter.

Steak Carbonara

$33.00Out of stock

Linguini pasta in a creamy parmesan sauce with pancetta bacon, finished with salt cured egg yolk and topped with an eight-ounce grilled sirloin steak with anchovy infused butter.

Apple Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Brioche bread with roasted apples baked in a vanilla custard till golden, served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

The Grappler

Desserts

DRUNKEN DONUTS

DRUNKEN DONUTS

$10.00

Fried donut holes, powdered sugar, Apple Pucker caramel, Irish Cream chocolate, Amaretto crème anglaise.

Chefs Choice Cheesecake

Chefs Choice Cheesecake

$10.00

A rotating selection of cheesecake created by our chefs. Please ask your server for the creation of the day.

Sides

Side Insalada Mista

Side Insalada Mista

$6.00

Romaine, baby spring greens, gorgonzola crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red wine vinaigrette.

Side of Chef Veg

Side of Chef Veg

$5.00

Sautéed selection of Chef's choice fresh vegetables. Changes daily.

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$6.00
Side Pear and Beet Salad

Side Pear and Beet Salad

$6.00

Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.

Side Toasted Pecan Caesar

Side Toasted Pecan Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.

Add On's

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

A 5oz garlic and herb-marinated grilled chicken breast.

Add Steak Bites

Add Steak Bites

$10.00

Sautéed Coulotte steak with shallots, tomato, garlic and Worcestershire.

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$12.00

Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon seared with our blackened seasoning.

Garlic Prawns

Garlic Prawns

$10.00

Five prawns sautéed with garlic, butter and herbs.

Cup Gorgonzola Sauce

Cup Gorgonzola Sauce

$4.50

A cup of our signature gorgonzola dipping sauce.

Sd Gorgonzola Sauce

Sd Gorgonzola Sauce

$1.50

A side of our signature gorgonzola dipping sauce.

Kids Menu

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.00

Two chicken tenders served with a side of unseasoned french fries.

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.00

Chicken breast, mashed potatoes & chef veggies..

JUST IN QUESADILLA

JUST IN QUESADILLA

$10.00

Tomato basil tortilla smothered with cheddar cheese served with unseasoned french fries.

OODLES OF NOODLES

OODLES OF NOODLES

$9.00

Pasta with butter and parmesan cheese.

PASKETTI

PASKETTI

$9.00

Pasta cooked perfect with red sauce.

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$10.00

Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$10.00

Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

Traditional kids favorite with melted American cheese, served with unseasoned French fries.

Vegan

VGN Twigs Mezza

VGN Twigs Mezza

$17.00

Garlic hummus, olive tapenade, tomato confit, assorted vegetables.

VGN Vegtable Stir Fry

VGN Vegtable Stir Fry

$17.00

Bell peppers, onions, portabella mushrooms, broccolini, mango chili sauce, jasmine rice.

VGN Penne Pomodoro

VGN Penne Pomodoro

$18.00

Penne pasta, garlic marinara, bruschetta tomatoes, chili flakes.

VGN Truffle Penne

VGN Truffle Penne

$28.00

Portabella mushroom, broccolini, garlic, shallots, white truffle scented olive oil, tomatoes.

Vegan Balsamic Portabella Wrap

Vegan Balsamic Portabella Wrap

$18.00

Roasted portabella cap glazed with balsamic, tomato basil wrap, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, fresh basil and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with your choice of side.

Mango Chili Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Mango Chili Glazed Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Roasted Brussels sprouts, red onion, roasted cashews, garlic, mango chili glaze.

Vegan Chopped Salad

Vegan Chopped Salad

$13.00

Spring greens, cherry tomato, avocado, red onion, cucumber, spiced roasted cashews, golden balsamic dressing.

GF VGN Mediterranean Pizza

GF VGN Mediterranean Pizza

$21.00

GF crust, herbed oil, artichokes, red onions, kalamata olives, portabella, basil, balsamic glaze.

VGN Kale Panzanella Salad

$13.00

VGN Apple Brussels

$16.00

Fresh kale, Granny Smith apple, shaved Brussels sprouts, sunflower seeds, stone ground mustard vinaigrette.

GF Appetizers

GF Twigs Mezza

GF Twigs Mezza

$20.00

garlic hummus, olive tapenade, tomato confit, grilled pita, feta.

GF Moroccan Beef

GF Moroccan Beef

$21.00

sautéed steak bites, Moroccan spice, focaccia, gorgonzola fondue, balsamic.

GF Kalua Pork Tacos

GF Kalua Pork Tacos

$14.00

kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas.

GF Brussels Sprouts

GF Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Bacon, shallots, roasted garlic, chili flake, sunny-side-up egg, chives.

GF Bulgogi Steak Tacos

$16.00

Korean marinated steak, spicy pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, Twigs slaw, corn tortillas, ginger pickled cucumbers, lime wedge.

GF Salads

GF Toasted Pecan Caesar

GF Toasted Pecan Caesar

$12.00

romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.

GF Steak Salad

GF Steak Salad

$20.00

sautéed steak bites, toasted cashews, tomato, red onions, feta, mixed greens, balsamic dressing.

GF Pear & Roasted Beet

GF Pear & Roasted Beet

$15.00

roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.

GF Orange Chicken Salad

$18.00
GF Italian Chopped Salad

GF Italian Chopped Salad

$17.00

Chopped iceberg, romaine, pepperoni, salami, red onion, cherry tomato, shredded mozzarella cheese, red wine parmesan vinaigrette, sliced pepperoncini.

GF Insalada Mista

GF Insalada Mista

$14.00

romaine, baby spring greens, gorgonzola crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red wine vinaigrette.

GF Apple Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

GF Handhelds

GF Chicken Bacon Avocado

GF Chicken Bacon Avocado

$22.00

grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli, brioche.

GF Twigs Signature Burger

GF Twigs Signature Burger

$22.00

locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli.

GF The Kraken

GF The Kraken

$22.00

Locally source Angus beef, chipotle candied bacon, avocado, bacon cream cheese, gochujang ketchup, American cheese, gluten free bun.

GF Chicken Sig Burger

GF Chicken Sig Burger

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli.

GF Philly Dip

GF Philly Dip

$24.00

slow-roasted choice Angus ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms, fontina cheese, gluten free bun and au jus.

GF Blackened Shrimp Tacos

GF Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Blackened shrimp, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, corn tortillas.

GF Blackened Mahi Tacos

GF Blackened Mahi Tacos

$19.00

Blackened mahi mahi, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, corn tortillas..

GF Truffle Wagyu Burger

GF Truffle Wagyu Burger

$23.00

Wagyu beef patty, smoked cheddar cheese, balsamic-roasted cherry tomatoes, peppercorn truffle aioli, fresh arugula, gluten free bun.

GF Pizzas

GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$21.00

garlic, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, herb oil.

GF Works

GF Works

$22.00

garlic marinara, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, basil.

GF Under The Sun

GF Under The Sun

$22.00

garlic marinara, Italian sausage, smoked bacon, grilled chicken, prosciutto, pepperoni.

GF Fig & Prosciutto

GF Fig & Prosciutto

$21.00

gorgonzola, black Mission figs, black pepper, prosciutto, chives.

GF Garlic Pesto Chicken

GF Garlic Pesto Chicken

$22.00

pesto cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, sliced mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts and grilled chicken with fresh basil.

GF Bruschetta

GF Bruschetta

$21.00

tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic glaze.

GF Truffle Ricotta

$22.00

GF Entrees

GF Truffle Chicken Penne

GF Truffle Chicken Penne

$32.00

grilled chicken, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

GF Truffle Steak Penne

GF Truffle Steak Penne

$32.00

steak, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

GF Truffle Prawn Penne

$32.00

prawns, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

GF Portabella Penne

$32.00

portabella, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.

GF Pepper Salmon

GF Pepper Salmon

$31.00

wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, Creole remoulade.

GF Grilled Coulotte Steak

GF Grilled Coulotte Steak

$32.00

10oz choice coulotte, chive mash potatoes, seasonal vegetables.

GF Pesto Margherita Chicken

GF Pesto Margherita Chicken

$29.00

pesto-encrusted, mozzarella, tomato, chive mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, pesto cream, balsamic glaze.

GF Crab Mac & Cheese

GF Crab Mac & Cheese

$33.00

blue crab, bacon, goat cheese, cheddar jack cheeses, garlic cream sauce, cavatappi pasta, tomato, chives.

GF Lemon Caper Halibut

GF Lemon Caper Halibut

$38.00

Southern style cornmeal crusted halibut, lemon preserve caper sauce, seasonal vegetables, jasmine rice, tomato confit.

GF Grilled Ribeye

GF Grilled Ribeye

$46.00

Hand-cut 14 oz choice ribeye, garlic butter, chive mash potatoes, seasonal vegetables.

GF Bulgogi Beef Bowl

GF Bulgogi Beef Bowl

$30.00

Steamed jasmine rice, Korean marinated beef, cucumber-ginger slaw, pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, garnished with sesame seeds and green onion.

GF Sides

GF Side Caesar

GF Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, parmesan, cumin pecans, creamy Caesar dressing.

GF Side Pear and Beet

GF Side Pear and Beet

$6.00

Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.

GF Add Ons

GF Chicken

GF Chicken

$6.00

A 5oz garlic and herb marinated grilled Chicken Breast.

GF Blackened Salmon

GF Blackened Salmon

$12.00

Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon seared with our blackened seasoning.

GF Prawns

GF Prawns

$10.00

Five prawns sautéed with garlic, butter and herbs.

GF Steak Bites

GF Steak Bites

$11.00

Sautéed Coulotte steak with shallots, tomato, garlic and Worcestershire.

GF Kids Menu

GF Kids Grilled Chicken

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join us for great chef-crafted American food and drink. Open daily at 11am for lunch, dinner, and late-night.

Location

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216

Directions

