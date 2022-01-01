Twin Anchors Restaurant 1655 N. Sedgwick St

  • Home
Popular Items

Chicken Breast Sandwich
Wings -6
Chicken Tender Appetizer

Entree

Ribs Full Slab

$30.00

1/2 Slab Ribs

$21.00

Rib/Chicken Combo

$26.00

Half Chicken Dinner

$19.00

Fish Fry

$17.00

Just Rib

$22.00

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$16.00

Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Tuna Sandwich

$18.00

Soynatra Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Appetizers

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Mini Pork Sandwiches

$11.50

Chicken Tender Appetizer

$8.50

Wings -6

$8.00

Wings -12

$15.00

Zesty Baked Beans Bowl

$6.50

Pepper-Jack Creamed Spinach Bowl

$6.50

Potato Chips

$6.00

French Fries Basket

$6.50

Onion Rings Basket

$6.50

Crispy FrenchFries

$6.50

Crispy Onion Rings

$6.50

Green Beans Side

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Served with butter and sour cream on the side.

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Individual Caesar Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Dinner Caesar Salad

$13.00Out of stock

1655 Salad

$20.00

Kids menu

Small Fry Rib

$9.50

Kid's Anchor Burger

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Anchor Burger

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Cheese Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Retail

Prohibition Bottle

$8.00

Zesty Bottle

$6.00

Frozen Rib

$20.00

Soda

Coke Can

$1.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.00

Sprite Can

$1.00

Extras

Extra Slaw

$0.75

Side Prohibition

$0.75

Side Zesty

$0.75

Side Mild

$0.75

Side Dressing

Large Order Slaw

$3.00

Order Pickles

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tartar sauce

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Butter

$0.75

Cheese slice

$1.00

Tortilla chips

$2.50

Plasticware

$5 Pints

Allagash PT

$5.00

Anchor PT

$5.00

Beezer PT

$5.00

Begyle PT

$5.00

Bells PT

$5.00

Christmas PT

$5.00

Dovetail PT

$5.00

Gumball PT

$5.00

M Lite PT

$5.00

Pony PT

$5.00

Off Color PT

$5.00

Pumpkin PT

$5.00

RIght Bee PT

$5.00

Son Juice PT

$5.00

Zombie PT

$5.00

Radler PT

$5.00

Shandy

$5.00

Beer Back

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving great ribs since 1932!

Location

1655 N. Sedgwick St, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Twin Anchors Restaurant image
Twin Anchors Restaurant image
Twin Anchors Restaurant image

