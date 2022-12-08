- Home
- /
- Mount Airy
- /
- American
- /
- Twin Arch Tavern
Twin Arch Tavern
No reviews yet
1001 Twin Arch Rd
Mount Airy, MD 21771
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Wednesday Specials
10" Gluten Free Pizza
10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza
12" New York Style Cheese Pizza
16" New York Style Cheese Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fresh grilled chicken & BBQ sauce.
12" Chicken & Hot Pepper Pizza
Grilled chicken, hot peppers & garlic on white pizza.
12" Creamy Chicken Spinach Pizza
Fresh chicken & spinach alfredo atop our white pizza.
12" Gennaro Pizza
Crispy French fries & bacon on white pizza.
12" Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, Canadian bacon, bacon.
12" Old Bay Crab Pizza
Fresh jumbo lump crab meat lightly seasoned with Old Bay, fresh spinach, creamy crab sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend.
12" Primavera Pizza
White or regular sauce, fresh tomatoes, spinach & broccoli.
12" Steak & Cheese Pizza
White sauce pizza topped with chopped steak and mozzarella cheese.
12" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Onions, Anchovies, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Fresh Green Peppers, Bacon, Black Olives
12" Three Pigs Pizza
Cheddar cheese sauce, four cheese blend, pork, ham, bacon, peppers, onions and bbq sauce.
12" Tomato Basil Carbonara Pizza
Hand tossed pizza with carbonara sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato basil bruschetta and parmesan cheese.
12" Vegetarian Pizza
Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives.
12" White Pizza with Broccoli
12" Wild Mushroom & Spinach Pizza
Wild mushrooms, spinach, tomato sauce, roasted garlic, fresh thyme, goat cheese and mozzarella.
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fresh grilled chicken & BBQ sauce.
16" Chicken & Hot Pepper Pizza
Grilled chicken, hot peppers & garlic on white pizza.
16" Creamy Chicken Spinach Pizza
Fresh chicken & spinach alfredo atop our white pizza.
16" Gennaro Pizza
Crispy French fries & bacon on white pizza.
16" Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, Canadian bacon, bacon.
16" Old Bay Crab Pizza
Fresh jumbo lump crab meat lightly seasoned with Old Bay, fresh spinach, creamy crab sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend.
16" Primavera Pizza
White or regular sauce, fresh tomatoes, spinach & broccoli.
16" Steak & Cheese Pizza
White sauce pizza topped with chopped steak and mozzarella cheese.
16" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Onions, Anchovies, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Fresh Green Peppers, Bacon, Black Olives
16" Three Pigs Pizza
Cheddar cheese sauce, four cheese blend, pork, ham, bacon, peppers, onions and bbq sauce.
16" Tomato Basil Carbonara Pizza
Hand tossed pizza with carbonara sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato basil bruschetta and parmesan cheese.
16" Vegetarian Pizza
Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives.
16" White Pizza with Broccoli
16" Wild Mushroom & Spinach Pizza
Wild mushrooms, spinach, tomato sauce, roasted garlic, fresh thyme, goat cheese and mozzarella.
Starters
Bacon Loaded Cheese Fries
Tavern fresh cut fries smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese, topped with crispy bacon. Served with ranch dressing.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Large shrimp wrapped in crispy bacon, broiled and glazed in home made BBQ sauce. (GF)
Beef Carpaccio
Thinly sliced Filet Mignon topped with fresh Arugula, Capers and a 36 month aged Parmesan Reggiano; then lightly drizzled with extra Virgin Olive Oil and Lemon Juice.
Blackened Steak Bites
Filet mignon with chipotle aioli, mixed field greens, sliced tomatoes, house dressing. (GF)
Boom Boom Shrimp
1/2 pound of Shrimp battered and fried golden brown tossed in Boom Boom Sauce.
Brussel Sprouts
Flash fried and tossed in a spicy chili sauce. (GF)(VG)
Crab Dip
Lump crab meat in a cheddar and cream cheese blend with old bay and spices. (GF)
Crab Pretzel
Jumbo soft pretzel covered in house made crab dip, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with chipotle ranch dressing.
Seared Scallops
Pan seared jumbo scallops with a chipotle pepper aioli, and greens. (GF)
Steamed Shrimp
Large shell on shrimp, steamed in beer with old bay and spices. Served with cocktail sauce.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Large mushroom caps stuffed with seasoned lump crab meat and baked until golden brown. (GF)
Sweet Corn & Crab Fritters
Fresh sweet corn and lump crab meat with a cajun remoulade sauce and house made corn salsa.
Tuna Martini
Rare, sushi-grade tuna with soy, ginger and wasabi crème fraiche.
Wings
Salads
BLT Salad
Iceburg wedge, crumbled bacon, chopped tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. (GF)
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, grated parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. (GF)
Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Salad
Seasonal greens, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and honey cilantro lime dressing. (GF)
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled filet mignon tips, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, caramelized onions, garlic croutons and balsamic vinaigrette. (GF)
House Salad
Seasonal greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, and house dressing. (VG)
Strawberry & Feta Salad
Spring mix, spinach, strawberries, feta cheese and candied pecans. Served with house made Raspberry vinaigrette.
Soups
1/2 Cream of Crab & 1/2 MD Crab Soup
A mix of our red and white crab soups.
Cream of Crab Soup
Thick and rich house made recipe with lump crab meat, blended with old bay and pepper.
French Onion Soup
Caramelized onions, rich beef broth, croutons and melted gruyere cheese.
Maryland Crab Soup
Tavern version of this Maryland classic.
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad, lettuce and tomato.
Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich (Market Price)
Jumo lump crab meat blended with oldabay on a roll with lettuce and tomato.
Crabby Club (Market Price)
Jumbo lump crab cake, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch on a bun.
French Dip
Sliced roast beef, swiss cheese on a toasted torpedo roll. Served with au jus.
Grilled Cheese
White bread and american cheese.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with swiss cheese, bacon, spicy aioli on a bun.
Ham Sandwich
Ham, lettuce and tomato.
Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced ribeye on an italian sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hickory smoked house made pork, slaw, BBQ sauce on a bun.
Rueben
Roasted in-house lean corned beef on rye with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing.
Sesame Crusted Salmon Sandwich
Grilled salmon fillet, spinach, red onion, spicy aioli on a ciabatta roll.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Steamed, peeled and seasoned with old bay, lettuce and tomato.
1/2 & 1/2 Combo
Half a classic sandwich with lettuce, tomato and a cup of soup.
Tavern Club
Roast turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad, lettuce and tomato.
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, lettuce and tomato.
Burgers
Beyond Burger
Plant based burger.
BIG Burger
Twelve ounce black angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onion rings and garlic mayo.
Black & Blue Burger
Half pound black angus beef burger, cajun seasoning and blue cheese crumbles.
Hickory Burger
Half pound black angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce.
Patty Melt Burger
Half pound black angus beef burger, grilled onoins, american cheese on rye.
Tavern Burger
Half pound black angus beef burger.
Wild Mushroom Burger
Half pound black angus beef burger, mushrooms, red peppers and goat cheese.
Platters
Chicken Tender Platter
Maryland Crab Cake Platter (Market Price)
Jumbo lump crab meat blended with old bay. Served with choice of 2 sides.
Open Faced Roast Beef Platter
Sourdough bread with pan gravy. Served with choice of 2 sides.
Open Faced Turkey Platter
Sourdough bread with pan gravy and cranberry chutney. Served with choice of 2 sides.
Entrees
12oz New York Strip
Hand cut New York strip with herb truffled butter. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad. (GF)
3 Cheese Ravioli
Large 3 Cheese Ravioli in a house made Blush Sauce with grilled Zucchini and Squash. Topped with Parmesan Cheese.
8oz Filet Mignon
Merlot reduction. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad. (GF)
8oz Filet Mignon Oscar Style
8oz Filet Mignon char grilled and topped with Asparagus, Lump Crab Meat and Hollandaise. Served with choice of 1 side and a side House or Caesar salad.
8oz Sirloin Oscar
8oz Sirloin char grilled and topped with Asparagus, Lump Crab Meat and Hollandaise. Served with 1 side and a side House or Caesar salad.
Orange Roughy
Baked orange roughy topped with jumbo lump crab imperial. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad.
Pork Milanese
Bone-in Pork Chop from Wagner's Meat Locker. Breaded and fried until crispy served on a bed of Mashed Potatoes with fresh Arugula, Parmesan Cheese and Lemon Juice on top.
Rosemary Chicken
Pan seared skin on chicken leg & thigh, brandy mushroom duxelle. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad.
Sea Scallops
Pan seared jumbo scallops, mushroom and bourbon pan sauce. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad.
Seared Rockfish
Pan seared rockfish fillet topped with a Maryland style beurre blanc sauce, tomatoes, jumbo lump crab meat. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad.
Sesame Ginger Salmon
Soy-ginger glaze and toasted sesame seeds. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad.
St Louis Style BBQ Pork Ribs
Slow cooked, fall off the bone BBQ ribs. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad. (GF)
Two Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Hand picked jumbo lump crab meat. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad.
Pasta
Shrimp & Crab Chesapeake Pasta
Sauteed shrimp and jumbo lump crab meat, fettuccine, tomatoes, garlic, spinach and old bay tossed in Chesapeake sauce. Served with choice of side house or caesar salad.
Spaghetti Squash
Roasted spaghetti squash stuffed with marinara, squash and mozzarella cheese. Served on a bed of sauteed spinach. (GF)
Pizza
10" Gluten Free Pizza
10" Cauliflower Pizza
12" New York Style Cheese Pizza
16" New York Style Cheese Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fresh grilled chicken & BBQ sauce.
12" Chicken & Hot Pepper Pizza
Grilled chicken, hot peppers & garlic on white pizza.
12" Creamy Spinach Chicken Pizza
Fresh chicken & spinach alfredo on white pizza.
12" Gennaro Pizza
Crispy French fries & bacon on white pizza.
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, Canadian bacon, bacon.
12" Old Bay Crab Pizza
Fresh jumbo lump crab meat lightly seasoned with Old Bay, fresh spinach, creamy crab sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend.
12" Primavera Pizza
White or regular sauce, fresh tomatoes, spinach & broccoli.
12" Steak & Cheese Pizza
White sauce pizza topped with chopped steak and mozzarella cheese.
12" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Onions, Anchovies, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Fresh Green Peppers, Bacon, Black Olives.
12" Three Pigs Pizza
Cheddar cheese sauce, four cheese blend, pork, ham, bacon, peppers, onions and bbq sauce.
12" Tomato Basil Carbonara Pizza
Hand tossed pizza with carbonara sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato basil bruschetta and parmesan cheese.
12" Vegetarian Pizza
Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives.
12" White Pizza with Broccoli
12" Wild Mushroom & Spinach Pizza
Wild mushrooms, spinach, tomato sauce, roasted garlic, thyme, goat cheese and mozzarella.
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fresh grilled chicken & BBQ sauce.
16" Chicken & Hot Pepper Pizza
Grilled chicken, hot peppers & garlic on white pizza.
16" Creamy Chicken Spinach Pizza
Fresh chicken & spinach alfredo atop our white pizza.
16" Gennaro Pizza
Crispy French fries & bacon on white pizza.
16" Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, Canadian bacon, bacon.
16" Old Bay Crab Pizza
Fresh jumbo lump crab meat lightly seasoned with Old Bay, fresh spinach, creamy crab sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend
16" Primavera Pizza
White or regular sauce, fresh tomatoes, spinach & broccoli.
16" Steak & Cheese Pizza
White sauce pizza topped with chopped steak and mozzarella cheese.
16" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Onions, Anchovies, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Fresh Green Peppers, Bacon, Black Olives
16" Three Pigs Pizza
Cheddar cheese sauce, four cheese blend, pork, ham, bacon, peppers, onions and bbq sauce.
16" Tomato Basil Carbonara Pizza
Hand tossed pizza with carbonara sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato basil bruschetta and parmesan cheese.
16" Vegetarian Pizza
Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives.
16" White Pizza with Broccoli
16" Wild Mushroom & Spinach Pizza
Wild mushrooms, spinach, tomato sauce, roasted garlic, fresh thyme, goat cheese and mozzarella.
Calzone
Fresh pizza pocket with mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Sauce served on the side.
Stromboli
Fresh pizza pocket with mozzarella cheese. Sauce served on the side.
Sides
Dessert
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers
Chicken fingers for you and me.
Kids Grilled Cheese
White bread and american cheese.
Kids Junior Tavern Burgers W/ Cheese
2 sliders with cheese.
Kids Mac N Cheese
House made mac n cheese.
Kids Pizza
6" cheese pizza. Add toppings $1.
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti and meatballs with tomato sauce. With side.
Carryout Specials
Non-Alcoholic
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Cranberry Juice
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
San Pelegrino
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Water
Bottle Water
Can Soda
2 Liter Soda
Apple Juice
Hot Chocolate
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Birch Beer
Orange Fanta
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
A family friendly restaurant and bar serving American cuisine carefully crafted by our chefs to include in-season and local ingredients. Known for our prime rib weekends as well as our weekly Chef Specials. Happy Hour is available 7 days a week. Follow us on Facebook for events, specials and offers.
1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771