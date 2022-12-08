Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Twin Arch Tavern

No reviews yet

1001 Twin Arch Rd

Mount Airy, MD 21771

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Cream of Crab Soup
Tavern Burger

Starters

Bacon Loaded Cheese Fries

Bacon Loaded Cheese Fries

$12.00

Tavern fresh cut fries smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese, topped with crispy bacon. Served with ranch dressing.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$16.00

Large shrimp wrapped in crispy bacon, broiled and glazed in home made BBQ sauce. (GF)

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced Filet Mignon topped with fresh Arugula, Capers and a 36 month aged Parmesan Reggiano; then lightly drizzled with extra Virgin Olive Oil and Lemon Juice.

Blackened Steak Bites

Blackened Steak Bites

$16.00

Filet mignon with chipotle aioli, mixed field greens, sliced tomatoes, house dressing. (GF)

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$17.00

1/2 pound of Shrimp battered and fried golden brown tossed in Boom Boom Sauce.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Flash fried and tossed in a spicy chili sauce. (GF)(VG)

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$18.00

Lump crab meat in a cheddar and cream cheese blend with old bay and spices. (GF)

Crab Pretzel

Crab Pretzel

$16.00

Jumbo soft pretzel covered in house made crab dip, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with chipotle ranch dressing.

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$16.00

Pan seared jumbo scallops with a chipotle pepper aioli, and greens. (GF)

Steamed Shrimp

$16.00+

Large shell on shrimp, steamed in beer with old bay and spices. Served with cocktail sauce.

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Large mushroom caps stuffed with seasoned lump crab meat and baked until golden brown. (GF)

Sweet Corn & Crab Fritters

Sweet Corn & Crab Fritters

$15.00

Fresh sweet corn and lump crab meat with a cajun remoulade sauce and house made corn salsa.

Tuna Martini

Tuna Martini

$16.00

Rare, sushi-grade tuna with soy, ginger and wasabi crème fraiche.

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Salads

BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$10.00+

Iceburg wedge, crumbled bacon, chopped tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. (GF)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, grated parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. (GF)

Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Salad

Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.00

Seasonal greens, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and honey cilantro lime dressing. (GF)

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$18.00

Grilled filet mignon tips, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, caramelized onions, garlic croutons and balsamic vinaigrette. (GF)

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00+

Seasonal greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, and house dressing. (VG)

Strawberry & Feta Salad

Strawberry & Feta Salad

$9.00+

Spring mix, spinach, strawberries, feta cheese and candied pecans. Served with house made Raspberry vinaigrette.

Soups

1/2 Cream of Crab & 1/2 MD Crab Soup

1/2 Cream of Crab & 1/2 MD Crab Soup

$8.00

A mix of our red and white crab soups.

Cream of Crab Soup

Cream of Crab Soup

$8.00

Thick and rich house made recipe with lump crab meat, blended with old bay and pepper.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Caramelized onions, rich beef broth, croutons and melted gruyere cheese.

Maryland Crab Soup

Maryland Crab Soup

$8.00

Tavern version of this Maryland classic.

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken salad, lettuce and tomato.

Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich (Market Price)

Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich (Market Price)

$23.00

Jumo lump crab meat blended with oldabay on a roll with lettuce and tomato.

Crabby Club (Market Price)

Crabby Club (Market Price)

$24.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch on a bun.

French Dip

French Dip

$14.00

Sliced roast beef, swiss cheese on a toasted torpedo roll. Served with au jus.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

White bread and american cheese.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast with swiss cheese, bacon, spicy aioli on a bun.

Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, lettuce and tomato.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Sliced ribeye on an italian sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Hickory smoked house made pork, slaw, BBQ sauce on a bun.

Rueben

Rueben

$15.00

Roasted in-house lean corned beef on rye with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing.

Sesame Crusted Salmon Sandwich

Sesame Crusted Salmon Sandwich

$20.00

Grilled salmon fillet, spinach, red onion, spicy aioli on a ciabatta roll.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$17.00

Steamed, peeled and seasoned with old bay, lettuce and tomato.

1/2 & 1/2 Combo

1/2 & 1/2 Combo

$13.00

Half a classic sandwich with lettuce, tomato and a cup of soup.

Tavern Club

Tavern Club

$16.00

Roast turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna salad, lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, lettuce and tomato.

Burgers

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Plant based burger.

BIG Burger

BIG Burger

$18.00

Twelve ounce black angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onion rings and garlic mayo.

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$14.00

Half pound black angus beef burger, cajun seasoning and blue cheese crumbles.

Hickory Burger

Hickory Burger

$14.00

Half pound black angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce.

Patty Melt Burger

Patty Melt Burger

$14.00

Half pound black angus beef burger, grilled onoins, american cheese on rye.

Tavern Burger

Tavern Burger

$13.00

Half pound black angus beef burger.

Wild Mushroom Burger

Wild Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Half pound black angus beef burger, mushrooms, red peppers and goat cheese.

Platters

Chicken Tender Platter

$15.00
Maryland Crab Cake Platter (Market Price)

Maryland Crab Cake Platter (Market Price)

$27.00

Jumbo lump crab meat blended with old bay. Served with choice of 2 sides.

Open Faced Roast Beef Platter

Open Faced Roast Beef Platter

$17.00

Sourdough bread with pan gravy. Served with choice of 2 sides.

Open Faced Turkey Platter

Open Faced Turkey Platter

$17.00

Sourdough bread with pan gravy and cranberry chutney. Served with choice of 2 sides.

Entrees

12oz New York Strip

12oz New York Strip

$31.00

Hand cut New York strip with herb truffled butter. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad. (GF)

3 Cheese Ravioli

3 Cheese Ravioli

$21.00

Large 3 Cheese Ravioli in a house made Blush Sauce with grilled Zucchini and Squash. Topped with Parmesan Cheese.

8oz Filet Mignon

8oz Filet Mignon

$35.00

Merlot reduction. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad. (GF)

8oz Filet Mignon Oscar Style

$45.00

8oz Filet Mignon char grilled and topped with Asparagus, Lump Crab Meat and Hollandaise. Served with choice of 1 side and a side House or Caesar salad.

8oz Sirloin Oscar

8oz Sirloin Oscar

$35.00

8oz Sirloin char grilled and topped with Asparagus, Lump Crab Meat and Hollandaise. Served with 1 side and a side House or Caesar salad.

Orange Roughy

Orange Roughy

$28.00

Baked orange roughy topped with jumbo lump crab imperial. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad.

Pork Milanese

Pork Milanese

$26.00

Bone-in Pork Chop from Wagner's Meat Locker. Breaded and fried until crispy served on a bed of Mashed Potatoes with fresh Arugula, Parmesan Cheese and Lemon Juice on top.

Rosemary Chicken

Rosemary Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

Pan seared skin on chicken leg & thigh, brandy mushroom duxelle. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad.

Sea Scallops

Sea Scallops

$28.00

Pan seared jumbo scallops, mushroom and bourbon pan sauce. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad.

Seared Rockfish

Seared Rockfish

$30.00

Pan seared rockfish fillet topped with a Maryland style beurre blanc sauce, tomatoes, jumbo lump crab meat. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad.

Sesame Ginger Salmon

Sesame Ginger Salmon

$26.00

Soy-ginger glaze and toasted sesame seeds. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad.

St Louis Style BBQ Pork Ribs

St Louis Style BBQ Pork Ribs

Slow cooked, fall off the bone BBQ ribs. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad. (GF)

Two Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Two Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$46.00

Hand picked jumbo lump crab meat. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad.

Pasta

Shrimp & Crab Chesapeake Pasta

Shrimp & Crab Chesapeake Pasta

$28.00

Sauteed shrimp and jumbo lump crab meat, fettuccine, tomatoes, garlic, spinach and old bay tossed in Chesapeake sauce. Served with choice of side house or caesar salad.

Spaghetti Squash

Spaghetti Squash

$20.00

Roasted spaghetti squash stuffed with marinara, squash and mozzarella cheese. Served on a bed of sauteed spinach. (GF)

Pizza

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$13.00

10" Cauliflower Pizza

$13.00
12" New York Style Cheese Pizza

12" New York Style Cheese Pizza

$12.00
16" New York Style Cheese Pizza

16" New York Style Cheese Pizza

$16.00
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Fresh grilled chicken & BBQ sauce.

12" Chicken & Hot Pepper Pizza

$17.00

Grilled chicken, hot peppers & garlic on white pizza.

12" Creamy Spinach Chicken Pizza

12" Creamy Spinach Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Fresh chicken & spinach alfredo on white pizza.

12" Gennaro Pizza

$16.00

Crispy French fries & bacon on white pizza.

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, Canadian bacon, bacon.

12" Old Bay Crab Pizza

12" Old Bay Crab Pizza

$18.00

Fresh jumbo lump crab meat lightly seasoned with Old Bay, fresh spinach, creamy crab sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend.

12" Primavera Pizza

$16.00

White or regular sauce, fresh tomatoes, spinach & broccoli.

12" Steak & Cheese Pizza

12" Steak & Cheese Pizza

$17.00

White sauce pizza topped with chopped steak and mozzarella cheese.

12" Supreme Pizza

12" Supreme Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Onions, Anchovies, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Fresh Green Peppers, Bacon, Black Olives.

12" Three Pigs Pizza

12" Three Pigs Pizza

$17.00

Cheddar cheese sauce, four cheese blend, pork, ham, bacon, peppers, onions and bbq sauce.

12" Tomato Basil Carbonara Pizza

12" Tomato Basil Carbonara Pizza

$15.00

Hand tossed pizza with carbonara sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato basil bruschetta and parmesan cheese.

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00

Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives.

12" White Pizza with Broccoli

12" White Pizza with Broccoli

$14.00

12" Wild Mushroom & Spinach Pizza

$15.00

Wild mushrooms, spinach, tomato sauce, roasted garlic, thyme, goat cheese and mozzarella.

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Fresh grilled chicken & BBQ sauce.

16" Chicken & Hot Pepper Pizza

$19.00

Grilled chicken, hot peppers & garlic on white pizza.

16" Creamy Chicken Spinach Pizza

16" Creamy Chicken Spinach Pizza

$20.00

Fresh chicken & spinach alfredo atop our white pizza.

16" Gennaro Pizza

$19.00

Crispy French fries & bacon on white pizza.

16" Meat Lover Pizza

16" Meat Lover Pizza

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, Canadian bacon, bacon.

16" Old Bay Crab Pizza

16" Old Bay Crab Pizza

$22.00

Fresh jumbo lump crab meat lightly seasoned with Old Bay, fresh spinach, creamy crab sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend

16" Primavera Pizza

$19.00

White or regular sauce, fresh tomatoes, spinach & broccoli.

16" Steak & Cheese Pizza

16" Steak & Cheese Pizza

$19.00

White sauce pizza topped with chopped steak and mozzarella cheese.

16" Supreme Pizza

16" Supreme Pizza

$26.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Onions, Anchovies, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Fresh Green Peppers, Bacon, Black Olives

16" Three Pigs Pizza

16" Three Pigs Pizza

$19.00

Cheddar cheese sauce, four cheese blend, pork, ham, bacon, peppers, onions and bbq sauce.

16" Tomato Basil Carbonara Pizza

16" Tomato Basil Carbonara Pizza

$18.00

Hand tossed pizza with carbonara sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato basil bruschetta and parmesan cheese.

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$19.00

Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives.

16" White Pizza with Broccoli

16" White Pizza with Broccoli

$18.00

16" Wild Mushroom & Spinach Pizza

$18.00

Wild mushrooms, spinach, tomato sauce, roasted garlic, fresh thyme, goat cheese and mozzarella.

Calzone

Fresh pizza pocket with mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Sauce served on the side.

Stromboli

Fresh pizza pocket with mozzarella cheese. Sauce served on the side.

Sides

Applesauce

$3.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Bread Basket

Broccoli

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Risotto

$7.00

Sweet Corn Relish

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Utensils/Napkins

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Smith Island

$9.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

One Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Scoop Of Ice Cream

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Chicken fingers for you and me.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

White bread and american cheese.

Kids Junior Tavern Burgers W/ Cheese

Kids Junior Tavern Burgers W/ Cheese

$9.00

2 sliders with cheese.

Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

House made mac n cheese.

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$9.00

6" cheese pizza. Add toppings $1.

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

Spaghetti and meatballs with tomato sauce. With side.

Carryout Specials

Lg Cheese Pizza & Boneless Wings

$20.00

Lg Cheese Pizza, Salad & 2 Liter Soda

$22.00

2 Lg Cheese Pizzas

$24.00

Lg Cheese Pizza & 1lb Wings

$22.00

Lg Cheese Pizza & Fries

$17.00

Lg Cheese Pizza & 2 Liter Soda

$16.00

Non-Alcoholic

Iced Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

San Pelegrino

$3.25

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Can Soda

$0.99Out of stock

2 Liter Soda

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Birch Beer

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family friendly restaurant and bar serving American cuisine carefully crafted by our chefs to include in-season and local ingredients. Known for our prime rib weekends as well as our weekly Chef Specials. Happy Hour is available 7 days a week. Follow us on Facebook for events, specials and offers.

Website

Location

1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771

Directions

Map
