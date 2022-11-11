Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Twin Flame 2239 Jacksboro Pike



No reviews yet

2239 Jacksboro Pike

LaFollette, TN 37766

Appetizers

Large pretzel with 3 appetizers and beer cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$6.99

Buffalo Chips

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Corn Nuggets

$4.99

Hot Dog -Single Appetizer

$2.49

Loaded Crinkle Fries

$6.99

Loaded Curly Fries

$6.99

Loaded Nachos

$6.99

Loaded Tots

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Mushrooms

$5.99

Pickle Fries

$5.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$9.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$8.99

Spicy Cheese Curds

$7.99

Spicy Pickles

$5.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.99

Steak Quesadilla

$8.99

Twin Flame Pretzel Platter

$19.99

Large Pretzel with 4 Boneless Wings, Spicy Pickles, Broccoli Bites, Beer Cheese & Dipping Sauces.

White Queso & Chips

$5.99

Gator Bites

$9.99

$1.00 Off

-$1.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.99

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Entrees

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.99

BLT

$6.99

Catfish & Chips

$11.99

Catfish Sandwich

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Tenders (3pc)

$6.99

Chicken Tenders (5pc)

$8.99

Club

$8.99

Cowboy Fire Burger

$7.99

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Double Cheese Burger

$10.99

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Philly Cheesteak

$10.99

Shrimp & Chips

$16.99

Sliders

$8.99

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$7.99

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Wings

6 Bone-in Wings

$11.99

6 Boneless Wings

$8.99

10 Bone-in Wings

$15.99

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

15 Bone-in Wings

$22.99

15 Boneless Wings

$17.99

20 Bone-in Wings

$28.99

20 Boneless Wing

$22.99

30 Bone- in Wings

$39.99

30 Boneless Wings

$32.99

50 Bone-In Wings

$59.99

75 Bone-In Wings

$100.00

25 Bone-In Wing Platter

$32.50

Sides

7pc Shrimp

$4.00

Catfish (1)

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$2.99

Chicken Tender

$1.25

Chips

$0.99

Cod Fish (1)

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$1.39

Crinkle Cut Fries

$1.99

Curly Fries

$1.99

Hush Puppies

$0.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.99

Tater Tots

$1.99

Corn on Cob

$0.99

Baked Beans

$1.39

Potato Salad

$1.39

Corn Bread

$0.99

Mexican Corn Bread

$0.99

Desserts

Apple Pie

$3.50

Apple Pie Ala Mode

$4.49

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$5.95

Coconut Cake

$5.95

Funnel Fries

$3.99

Gourmet Turtle Cheesecake

$5.95

High Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95

Ice Cream- single

$0.99

Lemon Meringue

$3.50

Twin Flame Towering Choc Cake

$9.99

Kids

2 Tender Kids Meal

$5.49

6 Mini Corndogs Kids Meal

$5.49

Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.49

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Buffalo Wrap

$7.99

Specials

Spaghetti

$8.99

Spicy Spaghetti

$8.99

Spaghetti w/meat sauce

$9.99

Alfredo

$8.99

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.99

Pulled Pork on Bun

$7.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork on Texas Toast

$7.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Plate

$9.99Out of stock

2 Hots Dogs

$3.00

2 Hot Dog Meal

$5.00

Twin Flame Platter & Bucket Domestic Beer

$28.00

Drinks

Coffee

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Mellow Yellow

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sweet tea

$1.99

Unsweet tea

$1.99

Water

Red Bull

$3.50

Monster

$4.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.00

Flavorings

Blackberry Flavoring

$1.00

Blueberry Flavoring

$1.00

Cherry Flavoring

$1.00

Coconut Flavoring

$1.00

Mango Flavoring

$1.00

Peach Flavoring

$1.00

Raspberry Flavoring

$1.00

Strawberry Flavoring

$1.00

Vanilla Flavoring

$1.00Out of stock

Milk Shakes

Blackberry Milkshake

$4.29

Blueberry Milkshake

$4.29

Cherry Milkshake

$4.29

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.29

Coconut Milkshake

$4.29

Mango Milkshake

$4.29

Peach Milkshake

$4.29

Raspberry Milkshake

$4.29

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.29

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.29

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Miami Vice

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Virgin Mango Daiquiri

$5.00

Flavored Teas

Blackberry Tea

$2.89

Blueberry Tea

$2.89

Cherry Tea

$2.89

Coconut Tea

$2.89

Mango Tea

$2.89

Peach Tea

$2.89

Raspberry Tea

$2.89

Strawberry Tea

$2.89

Flavored Lemonades

Blackberry Lemonade

$2.89

Blueberry Lemonade

$2.89

Cherry Lemonade

$2.89

Coconut Lemonade

$2.89

Mango Lemonade

$2.89

Peach Lemonade

$2.89

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.89

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.89

Non Alcoholic Beer

O'Doul's

$2.75

Cheese

American Cheese

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Ghost Pepper Jack

$1.00

Mozzarella Cheese

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Pepper Jack

$0.75

Provolone Cheese

$0.75

Quesadilla Cheese

$0.50

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Swiss Cheese

$0.75

Sauces/Dressing/Peppers ETC

Bacon

$1.00

Bacon Crumbles

$1.00

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Catalina

$0.50

Chili

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Jalapeno Peppers

$0.50

Jerk

$0.50

KY Bourbon

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Mild French

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Sweet and Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Texas Toast

$0.99

Thousand Island

$0.50

Twin Flame House Sauce

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.75

Peppers & Onions

$0.75

T-shirts

T-Shirt

$19.99

Tank Top

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Family Sports Bar!

Location

2239 Jacksboro Pike, LaFollette, TN 37766

