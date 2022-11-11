- Home
Food Trucks
Twin Flame 2239 Jacksboro Pike
No reviews yet
2239 Jacksboro Pike
LaFollette, TN 37766
Appetizers
Large pretzel with 3 appetizers and beer cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$6.99
Buffalo Chips
$5.99
Cheese Quesadilla
$5.49
Chicken Quesadilla
$8.99
Chips & Salsa
$2.99
Corn Nuggets
$4.99
Hot Dog -Single Appetizer
$2.49
Loaded Crinkle Fries
$6.99
Loaded Curly Fries
$6.99
Loaded Nachos
$6.99
Loaded Tots
$6.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.99
Mushrooms
$5.99
Pickle Fries
$5.99
Potato Skins
$9.99
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
$9.99
Pulled Pork Nachos
$8.99
Spicy Cheese Curds
$7.99
Spicy Pickles
$5.99
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$6.99
Steak Quesadilla
$8.99
Twin Flame Pretzel Platter
$19.99
Large Pretzel with 4 Boneless Wings, Spicy Pickles, Broccoli Bites, Beer Cheese & Dipping Sauces.
White Queso & Chips
$5.99
Gator Bites
$9.99
$1.00 Off
-$1.00
Entrees
Bacon Cheese Burger
$9.99
BLT
$6.99
Catfish & Chips
$11.99
Catfish Sandwich
$9.99
Cheeseburger
$8.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
$10.99
Chicken Sandwich
$8.99
Chicken Tenders (3pc)
$6.99
Chicken Tenders (5pc)
$8.99
Club
$8.99
Cowboy Fire Burger
$7.99
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
$11.99
Double Cheese Burger
$10.99
Fish & Chips
$13.99
Hamburger
$7.99
Hot Dog
$7.99
Hot Ham & Cheese
$6.99
Italian Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
Philly Cheesteak
$10.99
Shrimp & Chips
$16.99
Sliders
$8.99
Swiss Mushroom Burger
$7.99
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
$10.99
Wings
Sides
7pc Shrimp
$4.00
Catfish (1)
$3.00
Chicken Breast
$2.99
Chicken Tender
$1.25
Chips
$0.99
Cod Fish (1)
$3.50
Cole Slaw
$1.39
Crinkle Cut Fries
$1.99
Curly Fries
$1.99
Hush Puppies
$0.99
Onion Rings
$2.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$1.99
Tater Tots
$1.99
Corn on Cob
$0.99
Baked Beans
$1.39
Potato Salad
$1.39
Corn Bread
$0.99
Mexican Corn Bread
$0.99
Desserts
Kids
Specials
Spaghetti
$8.99
Spicy Spaghetti
$8.99
Spaghetti w/meat sauce
$9.99
Alfredo
$8.99
Chicken Alfredo
$10.99
Kid's Spaghetti
$5.99
Pulled Pork on Bun
$7.99Out of stock
Pulled Pork on Texas Toast
$7.99Out of stock
Pulled Pork Plate
$9.99Out of stock
2 Hots Dogs
$3.00
2 Hot Dog Meal
$5.00
Twin Flame Platter & Bucket Domestic Beer
$28.00
Drinks
Flavorings
Milk Shakes
Blackberry Milkshake
$4.29
Blueberry Milkshake
$4.29
Cherry Milkshake
$4.29
Chocolate Milkshake
$4.29
Coconut Milkshake
$4.29
Mango Milkshake
$4.29
Peach Milkshake
$4.29
Raspberry Milkshake
$4.29
Strawberry Milkshake
$4.29
Vanilla Milkshake
$4.29
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
$5.00
Virgin Miami Vice
$5.00
Virgin Margarita
$5.00
Virgin Pina Colada
$5.00
Shirley Temple
$5.00
Virgin Mango Daiquiri
$5.00
Flavored Teas
Flavored Lemonades
Non Alcoholic Beer
Cheese
Sauces/Dressing/Peppers ETC
Bacon
$1.00
Bacon Crumbles
$1.00
BBQ
$0.50
Blue Cheese
$0.50
Catalina
$0.50
Chili
$1.00
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Hot
$0.50
Italian
$0.50
Jalapeno Peppers
$0.50
Jerk
$0.50
KY Bourbon
$0.50
Mango Habanero
$0.50
Mild
$0.50
Mild French
$0.50
Ranch
$0.50
Sour Cream
$0.50
Spicy Ranch
$0.50
Sweet and Spicy BBQ
$0.50
Tartar Sauce
$0.50
Teriyaki
$0.50
Texas Toast
$0.99
Thousand Island
$0.50
Twin Flame House Sauce
$0.50
Mushrooms
$0.75
Peppers & Onions
$0.75
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Family Sports Bar!
Location
2239 Jacksboro Pike, LaFollette, TN 37766
Gallery
