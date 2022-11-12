Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Sandwiches

Twin Lakes Golf Course

330 Reviews

$$

100 Decker St

Bellevue, OH 44811

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
6 Boneless Wings
Pasta

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.25

Cheese Curds

$9.25

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.50

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.25

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.25

Fried Dill Pickles

$9.25

Loaded Nachos

$11.25

Loaded Tator Tots

$8.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.25

Parmesan Ranch Fries

$7.25

Potato Boats

$9.25

Soft Pretzels

$8.25

Straight Parm Ranch FF

$7.25

Fried Green Beans

$7.99Out of stock

Calamari

$8.99

Sour Cream An Chive Tots

$7.99

Wings

6 Wings

$10.99

Naked or Breaded. Choice of sauce. Choice of dipping sauce.

10 Wings

$15.99

20 Wings

$26.99

6 Boneless Wings

$9.99

10 Boneless Wings

$12.99

20 Boneless Wings

$25.99

50 Boneless Wings

$54.99

Soups & Salads

Antipasta

$12.25

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.25

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.25

Caesar

$10.25

Chef Salad

$12.25

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.25

Taco Salad

$12.25

6 Breadsticks

$4.99

Side Salad

$6.25

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Double Bogey

$16.00

Jack Daniel's Burger

$12.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.50

Patty Melt

$12.25

Twin Lakes Burger

$11.50

Sandwiches

Boom Boom Reuben

$12.25

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Chicken Salad Croissant

$11.25

Fajita Wrap

$11.50

French Dip

$11.25

Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Italian Club

$12.25

Jack Daniel's Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Perch Sandwich

$17.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.25

Portabella

$11.25

Add-Ons

Applesauce

$1.99

Baked Potato

$1.99

Bowl Soup

$6.25

Breadstick

$0.99

Broccoli

$2.50

Carrots & Dip

$2.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Cheesy Potatoes

$2.75

Chicken Breast

$6.50

Chips

$1.99

Corn

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Cup Soup

$5.25

French Fries

$2.25

Mozz Stks

$3.25

Side Parm Ranch FF

$3.25

Side Salad

$6.25

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.25

Burger

$4.50

Loaded Side Of Tots

$6.25

Tots

$2.25

Garlic Toast

$0.99

Mac N Chs

$3.25

6 Breadsticks

$4.99

Cantalope

$2.50Out of stock

2 Strips Of Bacon

$2.00

Sprouts

$2.99

Entrees

BBQ Ribs

$20.99

Pasta

$11.25

Ribeye

$22.25

Salmon

$19.25

Shrimp Dinner

$18.25

Smothered Chicken

$15.50

Baskets

Perch Basket

$15.99

Shrimp Basket

$10.50

Tenders Basket

$10.50

Kids Menu

Kid 4 Shrimp

$6.75

Kid Burger

$5.75

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$5.75

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$5.75

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Kid Hot Dog

$5.75

Kid Hot Dog & Mac N Cheese

$7.75

Kid Mac N Cheese

$5.75

Beverages

Apple Juice

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Can Pop

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Decaf

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Golden Bear Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$1.99

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.99

Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Soda Water

Water

White Milk

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Decker St, Bellevue, OH 44811

Directions

Gallery
Twin Lakes Golf Course image
Twin Lakes Golf Course image

Similar restaurants in your area

Berardi's Family Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 879
1019 W Perkins Ave Sandusky, OH 44870
View restaurantnext
Berardi's Sandusky Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1019 W. Perkins Ave Sandusky, OH 44870
View restaurantnext
McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,610
101 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Berardi's Family Restaurant - 218 Cleveland Rd. E.
orange starNo Reviews
218 Cleveland Rd. E. Huron, OH 44839
View restaurantnext
Slack House
orange starNo Reviews
236 WALNUT AVE Lakeside, OH 43440
View restaurantnext
The Empire - Downtown Tiffin
orange star4.7 • 1,158
138 South Washington Street Tiffin, OH 44883
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Bellevue
Sandusky
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Willard
review star
No reviews yet
Port Clinton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Oberlin
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Elyria
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston