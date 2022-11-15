Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twin Lotus Thai 8345 Folsom Blvd #119

review star

No reviews yet

8345 Folsom Blvd #119

Sacramento, CA 95826

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

Small Plates

Dim Sum

Dim Sum

$7.95

Filled with ground pork, seasoned sauce, egg, and carrots.

Fried Egg Roll (Pork)

Fried Egg Roll (Pork)

$8.95
Fried Egg Roll (Veggie)

Fried Egg Roll (Veggie)

$7.95

Deep-fried rolls stuffed with carrots, and cabbage; served with sweet & spicy chili sauce

Shrimp Fresh Spring Rolls

Shrimp Fresh Spring Rolls

$8.95

Rice wraps filled with noodles, carrots, lettuce, broccoli sprouts, and basil; served with peanut sauce.

Veggie Fresh Spring Roll

Veggie Fresh Spring Roll

$7.95
Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.95

Marinated chicken on skewers served with cucumber salad & peanut sauce

Potstickers

Potstickers

$7.95

Deep fried potstickers served with house sweet & sour sauce

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

$8.95

Deep-fried shrimp, mixed with Thai spices, wrapped with egg roll skins, served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$11.95

Fried in a sweet and sour sauce

Fish Cake (5)

Fish Cake (5)

$6.95

fish, red curry paste, cilantro/coriander, egg, lime juice and fish sauce

Snow Tofu

Snow Tofu

$8.95

Deep fried tofu 8 pcs with special TLT sauce.

Larb

Larb

$11.95

Minced pork tossed in roasted rice powder, lemon grass, mint leaves, green onion & cilantro in lime juice

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$8.95

Classic mortar & pestle tossed green papaya in sweet, tart and spicy salad.

Curry & Soup

Red Curry (w/ Rice)

Red Curry (w/ Rice)

$13.95

Red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, eggplant, green beans & basil.

Yellow Curry (w/ Rice)

Yellow Curry (w/ Rice)

$13.95

Yellow curry with coconut milk, potato, onion, and carrot.

Green Curry (w/ Rice)

Green Curry (w/ Rice)

$13.95

Green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, eggplant, green beans & basil.

Avocado Curry (w/rice)

Avocado Curry (w/rice)

$13.95

with green curry sauce, avocado, bell peppers, green beans, eggplant, and Thai basil

Mango Curry (w/rice)

Mango Curry (w/rice)

$13.95

with curry sauce, mango, bell peppers, Thai basil, sugar, and vinegar

Massaman curry (w/rice)

Massaman curry (w/rice)

$13.95

with potato, onion, tomato, and peanuts

Panang Curry (w/rice)

Panang Curry (w/rice)

$13.95

with green beans, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, and Thai basil

Pumpkin curry (w/rice)

Pumpkin curry (w/rice)

$13.95

with red curry sauce, pumpkin, bell peppers, Thai basil

Sweet Pineapple Curry (w/rice)

Sweet Pineapple Curry (w/rice)

$13.95

with red curry sauce, pineapple, bell peppers, leafier lime leaf

Tom Kha (w/ Rice)

Tom Kha (w/ Rice)

$13.95

Coconut milk with white onion and mushroom

Tomyum “Goong” (Creamy Hot & Sour soup w/Rice)

Tomyum “Goong” (Creamy Hot & Sour soup w/Rice)

$14.75

This is a simple yet delicious creamy "Tom Yum with Shrimp": a Thai hot and sour soup that is aromatic, rich, spicy, and satisfying and refresher with Thai herb lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves addition with white mushroom, fresh tomatoes, Thai chili paste, cilento & dairy.

Tofu Soup + Mince Pork (w/Rice)

Tofu Soup + Mince Pork (w/Rice)

$12.95

Soft tofu and mince pork with clear soup, carrots, celeries, scallions, cabbages

Tom Saap (Fiery "Pork Ribs" Broth w/Rice)

Tom Saap (Fiery "Pork Ribs" Broth w/Rice)

$14.50

Tom Saap is a simple both-based Thai soup that really showcases the fragrant depths that fresh lemongrass, galangal and kaffir lime leaves, white mushroom, cilento, onion, tomato, lime juice, Thai chili.

Entree

Spicy Basil

Spicy Basil

$12.95

choice of meat; Sautéed with green beans, egg, bell peppers, white onion, & basil with oyster & soy sauce

Stir Fried Mixed Veg (No Rice or Noodles)

Stir Fried Mixed Veg (No Rice or Noodles)

$12.95

Choice of meat; Stir fired combination of fresh vegetables

Stir Fried Green Beans (No Rice)

Stir Fried Green Beans (No Rice)

$12.95

Choice of meat; Stir fried beans with garlic and homemade sauce

Eggplant delight (No Rice)

Eggplant delight (No Rice)

$12.95

Choice of meat; Eggplant with red bell pepper, onion, and basil

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95

Choice of meat; stir-fried noodles with eggs, tofu, bean sprouts, topped with crushed roasted peanuts

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$12.95

Choice of meat; stir-fried rice noodles with eggs, carrots, and broccoli in sweet soy sauce

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

$12.95

Choice of meat; Pan-fried flat noodles, green beans, onion, snow peas, red bell peppers, basil, and garlic chili sauce

Thai Chow Mein

Thai Chow Mein

$12.95

Choice of Meat; Thai style pan-fried egg noodles with cabbage, onion, bean sprouts, carrots, and baby corn in a brown sauce

Rad Na (Noodle Delight w Gravy)

Rad Na (Noodle Delight w Gravy)

$12.95

Flat rice noodles dish with gravy. Choice of meat; served with broccoli, carrots, and brown sauce

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.95

Choice of meat; Sautéed with rice, eggs, tomatoes, and sweet onion

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Wok fried with egg, chicken, shrimp, onion, pineapple, cashews, and curry powder

Salmon Delight

Salmon Delight

$18.45

Grilled salmon with special chef sauce, eggplant, red bell pepper, and basil

Salmon with Lemon Butter

Salmon with Lemon Butter

$18.95

Comes with rice and asparagus salad

Thai BBQ Ribs

Thai BBQ Ribs

$18.45

Thai BBQ Ribs grilled in a special chef marinade served with rice, carrot, broccoli, orange, and garnish

Chicken Three-Way (w/rice)

Chicken Three-Way (w/rice)

$12.95

Crispy Chicken with a special sweet, sour, and spicy sauce, includes pineapple and peppers.

Rib Eye "PRIME" Steak

Rib Eye "PRIME" Steak

$19.95

Grilled steak with Thai seasoning. Served with house special sauce, grilled asparagus, tomatoes, and Jasmine rice.

Yum Neua Yang (Spicy Grilled Beef Salad)

Yum Neua Yang (Spicy Grilled Beef Salad)

$13.45

Grilled Beef tossed with lettuce, tomato, rice powder, mint leaves, green onion, & cilantro in lime juice

Noodle

Chicken Wonton

Chicken Wonton

$13.95

Egg noodles served with wontons and bok choy

Noodle Tom Yum

Noodle Tom Yum

$13.95

Choice of noodles in a spicy and tangy pork broth, with pork meatballs and crushed peanuts

Boat Noodle

Boat Noodle

$13.95

Thin noodle with pork or beef meatballs, celery, and Thai herbs

Yellow Curry Noodle

Yellow Curry Noodle

$13.95

Thin noodles with pork, chicken or tofu and coconut milk, potato, onion, and carrot.

Clear Soup

Clear Soup

$13.95

Choice of noodles with red roast pork or chicken meatballs or beef, and bean sprouts

Sides

White Rice

$2.45

Brown Rice

$2.45

Garlic Rice

$2.95

Sticky Rice

$2.95

Steam Veggie

$4.95

Extra Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Fried Tofu

$2.00

Add Shrimp

$4.00

Specials/Desserts

Fried Banana w/ ice cream

$8.95
Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice

Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.95

Jasmine Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$4.25
Peach Green Tea

Peach Green Tea

$4.25
Orange Green Tea

Orange Green Tea

$4.25
Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.25
Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$4.25

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.25
Honey Jasmine Milk Tea

Honey Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.25
Jasmine Green Tea (No Flavor)

Jasmine Green Tea (No Flavor)

$3.25

Black Tea

Twin Lotus Milk Tea

Twin Lotus Milk Tea

$4.25
Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.25

Other Teas

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.25
Thai Coffee

Thai Coffee

$4.25
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.25
Ovaltine Milk Tea

Ovaltine Milk Tea

$4.45

Refresher

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.45
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.45
Sprite

Sprite

$2.45
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.45
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.45
Coke

Coke

$2.45
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.45
7up

7up

$2.45
"Cherry" Temple

"Cherry" Temple

$4.95

Sprite, Cherry Syrup, Cherry, and Ice

Strawberry Bangkok Soda

Strawberry Bangkok Soda

$4.95

Strawberry syrup, Club Soda, Ice, Twist of lime

Mango Bangkok Soda

Mango Bangkok Soda

$4.95

Mango syrup, Club Soda, Ice, Twist of lime

Passion Fruit Bangkok Soda

Passion Fruit Bangkok Soda

$4.95

Passion Fruit syrup, Club Soda, Ice, Twist of lime

Orange Bangkok Soda

Orange Bangkok Soda

$4.95

Orange syrup, Club Soda, Ice, Twist of lime

Peach Bangkok Soda

Peach Bangkok Soda

$4.95

Peach syrup, Club Soda, Ice, Twist of lime

Alcohol

Chang

Chang

$4.45Out of stock
Corona

Corona

$4.45
Heineken

Heineken

$4.45
Leo

Leo

$4.45
Singha

Singha

$4.45
Tsingtao

Tsingtao

$4.45
Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada

$3.95

Wine

$24.95
Lagunitas

Lagunitas

$4.45
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento, CA 95826

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

New Glory Craft Brewery - Alpine
orange starNo Reviews
8251 Alpine Avenue Sacramento, CA 95826
View restaurantnext
Zinfandel Grille
orange star4.4 • 2,298
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - UV Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
466 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurantnext
Crab Feed Meal Kit - at UV
orange starNo Reviews
466 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurantnext
Tacoa
orange starNo Reviews
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300 Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
44 Beach Hut Deli - 44 Sacramento (East)
orange star4.5 • 1,547
6601 Folsom Blvd Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
orange star4.5 • 8,423
1820 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston