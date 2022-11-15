Twin Lotus Thai 8345 Folsom Blvd #119

Tomyum “Goong” (Creamy Hot & Sour soup w/Rice)

$14.75

This is a simple yet delicious creamy "Tom Yum with Shrimp": a Thai hot and sour soup that is aromatic, rich, spicy, and satisfying and refresher with Thai herb lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves addition with white mushroom, fresh tomatoes, Thai chili paste, cilento & dairy.