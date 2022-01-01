Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Seafood

Twin Owls Steakhouse

5,225 Reviews

$$$

3110 South Saint Vrain Avenue

Estes Park, CO 80517

Order Again

Popular Items

Long's Peak Burger*
Elk Kabob*
Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops*

$18.00

Three Jumbo Sea Scallops, wrapped in thick-cut applewood bacon and topped with butter-braised leeks and house-made Béarnaise. GF

Burrata Caprese

$13.00

Fresh Burrata, heirloom tomatoes and grilled ciabatta, drizzled with a balsamic reduction and topped with crispy basil and a sprinkle of sea salt. cbGF

Lump Crab and Sweet Corn "Salsa"

$16.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, sweet corn, bell peppers, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro and lime. Served with house-made seasoned corn chips. GF

Elk Kabob*

$15.00

Colorado Leg of Elk, marinated and grilled on a skewer with fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a brandy demi-glace. GF

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

Fingerling Potatoes, blanched, smashed and fried to a crisp perfection. Seasoned with a house spice blend, topped with Parmesan cheese and served with a side horseradish sour cream. GF

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Served with a sweet Thai chili sauce.

Ahi Tuna Tartare*

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Tartare, served with crushed avocado, marinated red onions, crispy wontons and house-made wasabi aioli. cbGF

Soups & Salads

Seasonal Soup of Day

$5.00+

Featuring fresh seasonal vegetables and locally-sourced proteins.

Classic French Onion

$5.00+

House-made bone broth and caramelized onions, topped with melted Gruyère and toasted ciabatta. cbGF

House Salad

$6.00+

Fresh field greens, topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots and croutons. Served with your choice of house-made dressing. cbGF

Classic Caesar*

$7.00+

Rough-chopped romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and house-made Caesar dressing. cbGF

Spinach & Beet Salad

$8.00+

Baby spinach, seasonal beets, crushed pistachios, goat cheese. Served with house-made sun-dried cranberry vinaigrette. GF

Steakhouse Wedge Salad

$8.00

Thick-cut iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, black pepper bacon and blue cheese crumbles. Served with house-made Ranch dressing. GF

Bread Rolls

$1.00

1 serving - comes with olive oil, vinegar and dipping spices.

From the Grill

Each of our hand-trimmed steaks is topped with herb butter and served with our house-made steak sauce and a side of sautéed green beans. All steaks, sauces and add ons are gluten-free.

7 oz. Filet Mignon*

$39.00

Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF

7 oz. Bison Filet*

$48.00

Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF

16 oz. Bone-In Bison Ribeye*

$55.00

Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF

10 oz. Ribeye*

$38.00

Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF

12 oz. New York Strip*

$39.00

Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF

6 oz. Elk Sirloin*

$34.00

Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF

8oz. Beef Sirloin*

$29.00

Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF

6 oz. Salmon Filet*

$28.00

Topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF

12oz. New York Strip - Dry Age (Steak Special)*

$60.00

Topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF

22oz. Porterhouse - (Steak Special)*

$75.00

Topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF

12oz. Barrel Cut Ribeye - (Steak Special)*

$65.00

Topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF

16oz. Dry Aged Ribeye - (Steak Special)*

$65.00

Topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF

Mains

Seasonal Fish - changes weekly

$44.00

Seasonal Seafood Selection. Call for weekly special.

Diver Sea Scallops*

$45.00

Pesto gnocchi, sautéed asparagus, tomato, and arugula. Served in a white wine butter sauce. cbGF

BBQ Semi Boneless Chicken

$28.00

House-made BBQ sauce, cornbread and garden vegetable coleslaw. cbGF

Rack of Lamb*

$48.00

Oven-roasted Colorado Rack of Lamb, crusted with Dijon mustard and bread crumbs. Served with house-made steak sauce, potatoes au gratin and grilled asparagus. cbGF

8oz Prime Rib*

$36.00

Herb-and garlic-crusted Prime Rib, hand-trimmed, slow-roasted and dipped in jus. Served with house-mashed potatoes and sautéed baby carrots. GF While Supplies Last.

10oz. Prime Rib*

$42.00

Herb-and garlic-crusted Prime Rib, hand-trimmed, slow-roasted and dipped in jus. Served with house-mashed potatoes and sautéed baby carrots. GF While Supplies Last.

Forever Braised Short Ribs

$35.00

Creamy house-made mashed potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts and served with a sherry demi-glace. GF

Long's Peak Burger*

$17.00

Half-pound Aspen Ridge Angus Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with our crispy fingerling potatoes.

Vegan Farro

$24.00

Grilled corn, kale and tomatoes. Topped with grilled portobello and fresh arugula.

Kid's Meal

$12.00

Side Dishes

House-Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

GF

Crispy Fried Fingerlings

$6.00

GF

Potatoes au Gratin

$6.00

GF

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Sautéed Baby Carrots

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus with Parmesan Cheese

$8.00

Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions

$6.00

Sautéed Green Beans

$6.00

Add Surf & Toppings

Two Jumbo Sea Scallops*

$15.00

Three Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

4 oz. of Butter-Braised Lump Crab Meat

$17.00

4 oz. Lobster Tail with Drawn Butter

$27.00

Béarnaise Sauce

$3.00

GF

Fresh Burrata & Roasted Garlic

$6.00

Twin Sisters Style

$6.00

Béarnaise, Blue Cheese, Pistachios and Green Onions. GF

Desserts

House-made Brioche Bread Pudding

$6.00

Rotating seasonal flavors.

Chocolate Toffee Mousse Cake

$9.00

Layers of light and refreshing chocolate mousse, flavored with Kahlua, toffee candy and a chocolate cookie crust.

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Three layers of cake separated by cream cheese icing and topped with crushed pecans.

Creme Brulee

$7.00

A rich vanilla bean custard, topped with caramelized cane sugar and fresh berries.

Plastic Utensils - Upon Request Only

Plastic Utensils are not automatically added to carry out orders. Please request.

1 Plastic Utensil Set

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Tonic Water

$1.00

San Pellegrino

$5.50

Soda Water

$1.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Beer

Grodziskie Avante Garde

$18.00Out of stock

“Grodziskie" Polish Smoked Wheat Ale, Avant Garde (750ml)

Belgian “Style” Quad, Avant Garde

$22.00

Belgian “Style” Quad, Avant Garde (750ml)

Spiked Snow Melt

$6.00

Upslope Brewing Co. Boulder, CO

Modelo Especial

$5.50

México

Glider Cider

$6.00

Colorado Cider Co., Denver, CO

Coors

$5.00

Adolph Coors Co, Golden, CO

Coors Lite

$5.00

Adolph Coors Co, Golden, CO

White Rascal

$6.00

Belgian Wit, Avery Brewing, Boulder, CO

Peach Pale Ale

$6.00

Lone Tree Brewing Co. Lone Tree, CO

Blueberry Wheat Ale

$6.00

Blueberry Wheat Ale, High Hops Brewing Co., Windsor, CO

Odell's IPA

$6.00

Odell Brewing, Boulder, CO

Soulcraft All Mountain Amber

$6.00

Soulcraft Brewing, Salida

Renegade IPA

$6.00

Estes Park Brewery, Estes Park, CO

Juicy Bits IPA

$9.00

Weldwerks Brewing Co., Greeley, CO

Sawtooth Ale

$6.00

Left Hand Brewing, Longmont, CO

Nitro Milk Stout 16 oz.

$8.00

Lefthand Brewing Co. Longmont, CO

Yeti Imperial Stout

$7.00

Great Divide Brewing, Denver, CO

Blackberry Chai - CBD Infused Beverage

$8.00

Recess

Kaliber (Non Alcoholic)

$5.00

Diageo, Runcorn, England

Heineken 0.00 (Non Alcoholic)

$6.00

IPNA - Lagunitas (Non Alcoholic)

$6.00

Wine

Cava Freixenet

$6.00+

Spain

Prosecco, La Marca

$8.00+

Italy

Moscato d'Asti, Bricco Riella

$8.00+

Italy

Sparkling, Chandon, California - Bottle

$49.00

Spain

J Cuvee 20 Brut - Bottle

$49.00

J Vineyards, California

Champagne, Piper Heidsieck 1785 - Bottle

$120.00

France

Champagne, Möet & Chandon Impérial- Bottle

$75.00

France

Pinot Grigio, Bolla

$8.50

Italy

Pinot Gris, King Estate

$35.00

Willamette Valley, OR

Riesling Semi-Sweet, Snowy Peaks

$9.50+

Estes Park, CO

Verdejo, Marques de Riscal

$9.00+

Rueda, Spain

Sauvignon Blanc, Sarancia

$13.00+

Mendocino, CA

Sauvignon Blanc, Saget la Perriere

$75.00

Sancerre, France

Sauvignon Blanc, Cakebread

$45.00

Napa, CA

Sauvignon Blanc, Unique - Delaille

$13.00+

Loire, France

Chenin Blanc, Saget la Perriere

$60.00

Vouvray, France

Chardonnay, La Terre

$8.50

San Joaquin, CA

Chardonnay, Castelfeder

$13.00+

Italy

Chardonnay, La Crema

$49.00

Sonoma, CA

Chardonnay, Talbott, Sleepy Hollow Vineyard

$82.00

Monterrey, CA

Coral, Colterris

$13.00+

Palisade, CO

Viognier, Jean-Luc Columbo

$42.00

Cornas, FR

Viognier, Zaca Mesa

$50.00

Los Olivos, CA

White Zinfandel, La Terre

$8.50

San Joaquin, CA

Pinot Noir, Primarius

$12.00+

Primarius Winery, Dundee, OR

Pinot Noir, Domaine Serene Yamhill Cuveé

$72.00

Willamette Valley, OR

Pinot Noir, La Crema

$52.00

Willamette Valley, OR

Merlot, Columbia Crest

$10.00+

Columbia River Valley, WA

Merlot, La Terre

$8.50

San Joaquin, CA

Merlot, Frog's Leap

$65.00

Napa, CA (100% Organic)

Merlot, Cht. Thomas Laurent

$45.00

Bordeaux, France

Malbec/Bonarda, Tikal Patriota

$12.00+

Argentina

Malbec, Luigi Bosca

$14.00+

Argentina

Malbec, Black Tears

$73.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Cabernet Franc, Colterris

$14.00+

Grand Valley, CO

Cabernet Sauvignon, J. Lohr “Hilltop”

$18.00+

Paso Robles, CA

Cabernet Sauvignon, Juggernaut

$13.00+

Central Valley, CA

Cabernet Sauvignon, La Terre

$8.50

Madera, CA

Cabernet Sauvignon, The Stag

$13.00+

Paso Robles, CA

Bordeaux Blend, Coloradeux, Colterris

$14.00+

Palisade, CO

Rhone Blend, Les Cassagnes de la Nerthe

$12.00+

France

Louis M Martini Cabernet

$70.00

Super Tuscan, Brancaia Tre

$15.00+

Tuscany, Italy

Zinfandel Blend, OZV

$9.00+

Lodi, CA

Zinfandel, Freakshow, Michael David

$11.00+

Lodi, CA

Cabernet Sauvignon, Brother's Ridge

$114.00

Sonoma, CA

Cabernet Sauvignon, Charles Krug

$62.00

Napa, CA

Cabernet Sauvignon, Sequoia Grove

$85.00Out of stock

Napa, CA

Cabernet Sauvignon, Smith and Hook

$81.00

Reserve 2018

Bordeaux Blend BV Tapestry, Beaulieu Vineyard

$70.00

Napa, CA

Syrah, Falcone Family Vineyards

$89.00

Paso Robles, CA

Rhone Blend, Château Mont Redon, Châteauneuf-du-Pape

$78.00

France

Rhone Blend, Les Cassagnes de la Nerthe

$12.00+

France

Red Blend, Abstract by Orin Swift

$74.00

Napa, CA

Red Blend, 8 Years in the Desert by Orin Swift

$82.00

Napa, CA

Red Blend, Lion Tamer By Hess

$75.00

Napa, CA

Zinfandel Blend, Prisoner - Bottle

$88.00

Napa, CA

Port 10 Year

$10.00

Port 20 Year

$15.00

Mt Veeder Cabernet

$120.00

J Lohr Carol's Reserve

$82.00

J Lorh Fog's Reach Pinot Noir

$44.00

J Lorh Late Harvest Reisling

$36.00

J Lohr Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

J Lohr Chardonnay

$28.00

Giesen - Rosé (Non-Alcoholic)

$9.50+

Giesen - Sav Blanc (Non Alcoholic)

$9.50+

Freixenet Sparking (Alcohol Free)

$6.00+
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Carefully crafted by Chef Rich Sickler, our menu offers an extensive selection of steaks, wild game, seafood and more. Paired with our expertly-selected wines and hand-crafted cocktails, the Steakhouse offers a world-class dining experience amidst all the splendor of the Rocky Mountains.

Website

Location

3110 South Saint Vrain Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80517

Directions

Map
