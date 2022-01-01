- Home
Twin Owls Steakhouse
5,225 Reviews
$$$
3110 South Saint Vrain Avenue
Estes Park, CO 80517
Order Again
Appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Scallops*
Three Jumbo Sea Scallops, wrapped in thick-cut applewood bacon and topped with butter-braised leeks and house-made Béarnaise. GF
Burrata Caprese
Fresh Burrata, heirloom tomatoes and grilled ciabatta, drizzled with a balsamic reduction and topped with crispy basil and a sprinkle of sea salt. cbGF
Lump Crab and Sweet Corn "Salsa"
Jumbo Lump Crab, sweet corn, bell peppers, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro and lime. Served with house-made seasoned corn chips. GF
Elk Kabob*
Colorado Leg of Elk, marinated and grilled on a skewer with fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a brandy demi-glace. GF
Crispy Fingerling Potatoes
Fingerling Potatoes, blanched, smashed and fried to a crisp perfection. Seasoned with a house spice blend, topped with Parmesan cheese and served with a side horseradish sour cream. GF
Coconut Shrimp
Served with a sweet Thai chili sauce.
Ahi Tuna Tartare*
Ahi Tuna Tartare, served with crushed avocado, marinated red onions, crispy wontons and house-made wasabi aioli. cbGF
Soups & Salads
Seasonal Soup of Day
Featuring fresh seasonal vegetables and locally-sourced proteins.
Classic French Onion
House-made bone broth and caramelized onions, topped with melted Gruyère and toasted ciabatta. cbGF
House Salad
Fresh field greens, topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots and croutons. Served with your choice of house-made dressing. cbGF
Classic Caesar*
Rough-chopped romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and house-made Caesar dressing. cbGF
Spinach & Beet Salad
Baby spinach, seasonal beets, crushed pistachios, goat cheese. Served with house-made sun-dried cranberry vinaigrette. GF
Steakhouse Wedge Salad
Thick-cut iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, black pepper bacon and blue cheese crumbles. Served with house-made Ranch dressing. GF
Bread Rolls
1 serving - comes with olive oil, vinegar and dipping spices.
From the Grill
7 oz. Filet Mignon*
Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
7 oz. Bison Filet*
Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
16 oz. Bone-In Bison Ribeye*
Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
10 oz. Ribeye*
Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
12 oz. New York Strip*
Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
6 oz. Elk Sirloin*
Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
8oz. Beef Sirloin*
Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
6 oz. Salmon Filet*
Topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
12oz. New York Strip - Dry Age (Steak Special)*
Topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
22oz. Porterhouse - (Steak Special)*
Topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
12oz. Barrel Cut Ribeye - (Steak Special)*
Topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
16oz. Dry Aged Ribeye - (Steak Special)*
Topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
Mains
Seasonal Fish - changes weekly
Seasonal Seafood Selection. Call for weekly special.
Diver Sea Scallops*
Pesto gnocchi, sautéed asparagus, tomato, and arugula. Served in a white wine butter sauce. cbGF
BBQ Semi Boneless Chicken
House-made BBQ sauce, cornbread and garden vegetable coleslaw. cbGF
Rack of Lamb*
Oven-roasted Colorado Rack of Lamb, crusted with Dijon mustard and bread crumbs. Served with house-made steak sauce, potatoes au gratin and grilled asparagus. cbGF
8oz Prime Rib*
Herb-and garlic-crusted Prime Rib, hand-trimmed, slow-roasted and dipped in jus. Served with house-mashed potatoes and sautéed baby carrots. GF While Supplies Last.
10oz. Prime Rib*
Herb-and garlic-crusted Prime Rib, hand-trimmed, slow-roasted and dipped in jus. Served with house-mashed potatoes and sautéed baby carrots. GF While Supplies Last.
Forever Braised Short Ribs
Creamy house-made mashed potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts and served with a sherry demi-glace. GF
Long's Peak Burger*
Half-pound Aspen Ridge Angus Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with our crispy fingerling potatoes.
Vegan Farro
Grilled corn, kale and tomatoes. Topped with grilled portobello and fresh arugula.
Kid's Meal
Side Dishes
Add Surf & Toppings
Desserts
House-made Brioche Bread Pudding
Rotating seasonal flavors.
Chocolate Toffee Mousse Cake
Layers of light and refreshing chocolate mousse, flavored with Kahlua, toffee candy and a chocolate cookie crust.
Carrot Cake
Three layers of cake separated by cream cheese icing and topped with crushed pecans.
Creme Brulee
A rich vanilla bean custard, topped with caramelized cane sugar and fresh berries.
Plastic Utensils - Upon Request Only
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Shirley Temple
Iced Tea
Coffee
Arnold Palmer
Tonic Water
San Pellegrino
Soda Water
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
Beer
Grodziskie Avante Garde
“Grodziskie" Polish Smoked Wheat Ale, Avant Garde (750ml)
Belgian “Style” Quad, Avant Garde
Belgian “Style” Quad, Avant Garde (750ml)
Spiked Snow Melt
Upslope Brewing Co. Boulder, CO
Modelo Especial
México
Glider Cider
Colorado Cider Co., Denver, CO
Coors
Adolph Coors Co, Golden, CO
Coors Lite
Adolph Coors Co, Golden, CO
White Rascal
Belgian Wit, Avery Brewing, Boulder, CO
Peach Pale Ale
Lone Tree Brewing Co. Lone Tree, CO
Blueberry Wheat Ale
Blueberry Wheat Ale, High Hops Brewing Co., Windsor, CO
Odell's IPA
Odell Brewing, Boulder, CO
Soulcraft All Mountain Amber
Soulcraft Brewing, Salida
Renegade IPA
Estes Park Brewery, Estes Park, CO
Juicy Bits IPA
Weldwerks Brewing Co., Greeley, CO
Sawtooth Ale
Left Hand Brewing, Longmont, CO
Nitro Milk Stout 16 oz.
Lefthand Brewing Co. Longmont, CO
Yeti Imperial Stout
Great Divide Brewing, Denver, CO
Blackberry Chai - CBD Infused Beverage
Recess
Kaliber (Non Alcoholic)
Diageo, Runcorn, England
Heineken 0.00 (Non Alcoholic)
IPNA - Lagunitas (Non Alcoholic)
Wine
Cava Freixenet
Spain
Prosecco, La Marca
Italy
Moscato d'Asti, Bricco Riella
Italy
Sparkling, Chandon, California - Bottle
Spain
J Cuvee 20 Brut - Bottle
J Vineyards, California
Champagne, Piper Heidsieck 1785 - Bottle
France
Champagne, Möet & Chandon Impérial- Bottle
France
Pinot Grigio, Bolla
Italy
Pinot Gris, King Estate
Willamette Valley, OR
Riesling Semi-Sweet, Snowy Peaks
Estes Park, CO
Verdejo, Marques de Riscal
Rueda, Spain
Sauvignon Blanc, Sarancia
Mendocino, CA
Sauvignon Blanc, Saget la Perriere
Sancerre, France
Sauvignon Blanc, Cakebread
Napa, CA
Sauvignon Blanc, Unique - Delaille
Loire, France
Chenin Blanc, Saget la Perriere
Vouvray, France
Chardonnay, La Terre
San Joaquin, CA
Chardonnay, Castelfeder
Italy
Chardonnay, La Crema
Sonoma, CA
Chardonnay, Talbott, Sleepy Hollow Vineyard
Monterrey, CA
Coral, Colterris
Palisade, CO
Viognier, Jean-Luc Columbo
Cornas, FR
Viognier, Zaca Mesa
Los Olivos, CA
White Zinfandel, La Terre
San Joaquin, CA
Pinot Noir, Primarius
Primarius Winery, Dundee, OR
Pinot Noir, Domaine Serene Yamhill Cuveé
Willamette Valley, OR
Pinot Noir, La Crema
Willamette Valley, OR
Merlot, Columbia Crest
Columbia River Valley, WA
Merlot, La Terre
San Joaquin, CA
Merlot, Frog's Leap
Napa, CA (100% Organic)
Merlot, Cht. Thomas Laurent
Bordeaux, France
Malbec/Bonarda, Tikal Patriota
Argentina
Malbec, Luigi Bosca
Argentina
Malbec, Black Tears
Mendoza, Argentina
Cabernet Franc, Colterris
Grand Valley, CO
Cabernet Sauvignon, J. Lohr “Hilltop”
Paso Robles, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, Juggernaut
Central Valley, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, La Terre
Madera, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, The Stag
Paso Robles, CA
Bordeaux Blend, Coloradeux, Colterris
Palisade, CO
Rhone Blend, Les Cassagnes de la Nerthe
France
Louis M Martini Cabernet
Super Tuscan, Brancaia Tre
Tuscany, Italy
Zinfandel Blend, OZV
Lodi, CA
Zinfandel, Freakshow, Michael David
Lodi, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, Brother's Ridge
Sonoma, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, Charles Krug
Napa, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, Sequoia Grove
Napa, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, Smith and Hook
Reserve 2018
Bordeaux Blend BV Tapestry, Beaulieu Vineyard
Napa, CA
Syrah, Falcone Family Vineyards
Paso Robles, CA
Rhone Blend, Château Mont Redon, Châteauneuf-du-Pape
France
Rhone Blend, Les Cassagnes de la Nerthe
France
Red Blend, Abstract by Orin Swift
Napa, CA
Red Blend, 8 Years in the Desert by Orin Swift
Napa, CA
Red Blend, Lion Tamer By Hess
Napa, CA
Zinfandel Blend, Prisoner - Bottle
Napa, CA
Port 10 Year
Port 20 Year
Mt Veeder Cabernet
J Lohr Carol's Reserve
J Lorh Fog's Reach Pinot Noir
J Lorh Late Harvest Reisling
J Lohr Sauvignon Blanc
J Lohr Chardonnay
Giesen - Rosé (Non-Alcoholic)
Giesen - Sav Blanc (Non Alcoholic)
Freixenet Sparking (Alcohol Free)
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Carefully crafted by Chef Rich Sickler, our menu offers an extensive selection of steaks, wild game, seafood and more. Paired with our expertly-selected wines and hand-crafted cocktails, the Steakhouse offers a world-class dining experience amidst all the splendor of the Rocky Mountains.
