Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twin Petrels Seltzer Co.

review star

No reviews yet

1250 Niagara Street

Suite 400

Buffalo, NY 14207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

On Tap

Cosmic Truth

$7.00

ABV: 4.3% - Resurgence Session IPA

Carlsberg

$7.00

ABV: 5.0% - Carlsberg Pilsner

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00Out of stock

ABV: 5.2% - Brooklyn Brewery Lager

Allagash White

$8.00

ABV: 5.2% - Allagash Brewing Whit bier

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

ABV: 5.6% - Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Fitzgerald Porter

$7.00Out of stock

ABV: 6.0% - Great Lakes Brewing Porter

Sticky Trees

$8.00

ABV: 6.5% - Pressure Drop Sticky Trees IPA

Ithaca Day Haze

$7.00

ABV: 6.6% - Ithaca Beer Co. NEIPA/ Hazy

Blue Razz Sour

$8.00

ABV: 6.5% - K2 Brothers Brewing Sour

TPSco - Could You Be Any More Basic

$7.00

Seltzer #2

Seltzer #3

Seltzer #4

Seltzer #5

Seltzer #6

Blackbird Cider

$8.00

ABV: 6.5% - Blackbird Brewing Traditional Apfelwein

Seltzer Cocktails

Mr. Mister

$10.00

Strawberry, basil, ginger, lime, seltzer

POG

$10.00

Passionfruit, orange, guava, seltzer

Loma Aroma

$10.00

Grapefruit, agave, jalapeno, lime, seltzer

Nola Fizz

$10.00

Pomegranate, hibiscus, lemon, cream, orange flower, egg white, seltzer

Sbagliato...with seltzer in it

$10.00

Campari, sweet vermouth, seltzer

Marksman

$10.00

Cucumber, mint, lime, seltzer, bitters

Mr. Mister (NA)

$8.00

Strawberry, basil, ginger, lime, NA seltzer

POG (NA)

$8.00

Passionfruit, orange, guava, NA seltzer

Loma Aroma (NA)

$8.00

Grapefruit, agave, jalapeño, lime, NA seltzer

Marksman (NA)

$8.00

Could You Be Any More ... (NA)

$5.00

Nola Fizz (NA)

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Gin

Rum

Tequila

Bourbon

Scotch

Whiskey

Cordials

Liqueur

Wine

Red #1

Red #2

White #1

White #2

Rose

N/A Beverages

Soda #1

Red Bull

Hop Water

Celsius

Food

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$14.00

Red pepper hummus, butternut squash, pickled celery, red onion

Classic Tomato Sauce

$14.00

Mozzarella, four cheese blend, pepperoni + hot peppers

Beet Carpaccio (Salad)

$10.00

Silvered red beets, marinated tomatoes, capers, parm

Twin Petrels

$16.00

Chicken sliders with serrano slaw, sofrito aioli. Served w/ side of chips.

Veggie Street Tacos

$12.00

Marinated cauliflower, cucumber, tomato, red onion and avocado

Tilapia Nachos

$14.00

Blackened tilapia, corn salsa, pickled red onion and jalapeno

Queso Blanco

$12.00

Blended hot pepper and cheese dip, served with pita

Plantain Chips - Side

$3.00

A small side of plantain chips.

Two Robbers

Fruit Punch

$7.00

Fruit Punch flavor from Two Robbers Fruit Punch Variety pack.

Watermelon Punch

$7.00

Watermelon Punch from Two Robbers Fruit Punch Variety Pack.

Mango Punch

$7.00

Mango Punch from Two Robbers Punch Variety Pack.

Orange Mango

$7.00

Pineapple Ginger

$7.00

Pineapple Ginger flavor from Two Robbers chapter 1 variety pack.

Peach Berry

$7.00

Flavor from Two Robbers chapter 1 variety pack.

Black Cherry Lemon

$7.00

Flavor from Two Robbers chapter 2 variety pack.

Rasberry Lime

$7.00

Flavor from Two Robbers chapter 2 variety pack.

Grapefruit Kiwi

$7.00

Flavor from Two Robbers chapter 2 variety pack.

Spindrift

Pineapple

$7.00

Flavor from Spindrift original variety pack.

Mango

$7.00

Flavor from Spindrift original variety pack.

Lime

$7.00

Flavor from Spindrift original variety pack.

Half + Half

$7.00

Flavor from Spindrift original variety pack.

Lemon

$7.00

Flavor from Spindrift paradise variety pack.

Grapefruit

$7.00

Flavor from Spindrift paradise variety pack.

Passion Orange Guava

$7.00

Flavor from Spindrift paradise variety pack.

Blood Orange Tangerine

$7.00

Flavor from Spindrift paradise variety pack.

Wild Basin

Black Rasberry

$7.00

Flavor from Wild Basin Mix Berry variety pack.

Yumberry

$7.00

Flavor from Wild Basin mixed berry variety pack.

Blueberry Mango

$7.00

Flavor from Wild Basin mixed berry variety pack.

Strawberry Coconut

$7.00

Flavor from Wild Basin mixed berry variety pack.

Passion Orange Guava

$7.00

Flavor from Wild Basin paradise variety pack.

Watermelon Mojito

$7.00

Flavor from Wild Basin paradise variety pack.

Lime Coconut

$7.00

Flavor from Wild Basin paradise variety pack.

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Flavor from Wild Basin paradise variety pack.

Classic Lime

$7.00

Flavor from Wild Basin original variety pack.

Cucumber Peach

$7.00

Flavor from Wild Basin original variety pack.

Melon Basil

$7.00

Flavor from Wild Basin original variety pack.

Lemon Agave Hibiscus

$7.00

Flavor from Wild Basin original variety pack.

Leaf

POG (Passion Orange Guava)

$7.00

Mint Lime

$7.00

Dragonberry

$7.00

Original New York Seltzer

Blueberry

$7.00

Flavor from Brewdog NY's Hard Seltzer variety pack.

Black Cherry

$7.00

Flavor from Brewdog NY's Hard Seltzer variety pack.

Peach

$7.00

Flavor from Brewdog NY's Hard Seltzer variety pack.

Rasberry

$7.00

Flavor from Brewdog NY's Hard Seltzer variety pack.

Fever Tree

Non-Alchoholic. Pack of 4.

Mediterranean

$8.00

Non-Alchoholic. Pack of 4.

Ginger Beer

$8.00

Non-Alchoholic. Pack of 4.

Pink Grapefruit

$8.00

Non-Alchoholic. Pack of 4.

Cucumber

$8.00

Non-Alchoholic. Pack of 4.

Elderflower

$8.00

Non-Alchoholic. Pack of 4.

Indian Tonic

$8.00

Non-Alchoholic. Pack of 4.

Press

Grapefruit Cardamon

$7.00

Flavor from Press Signature variety pack.

Blackberry Hibiscus

$7.00

Flavor from Press Signature variety pack.

Lime Lemongrass

$7.00

Flavor from Press Signature variety pack.

Pomegranate Ginger

$7.00

Flavor from Press Signature variety pack.

Apple Cinnamon

$7.00

Flavor from Press variety pack.

Lingonberry Elderflower

$7.00

Flavor from Press variety pack.

Pineapple Basil

$7.00

Flavor from Press variety pack.

Pear Chamomile

$7.00

Flavor from Press variety pack.

Topo Chico

Strawberry Hisbiscus

$7.00

Flavor from Topo Chico Margarita flavor pack.

Signature Margarita

$7.00

Flavor from Topo Chico Margarita flavor pack.

Tropical Pineapple

$7.00

Flavor from Topo Chico Margarita flavor pack.

Prickly Pear

$7.00

Flavor from Topo Chico Margarita flavor pack.

Tangy Lemon Lime

$7.00

Flavor from Topo Chico Margarita flavor pack.

Tropical Mango

$7.00

Flavor from Topo Chico Margarita flavor pack.

Strawberry Guava

$7.00

Flavor from Topo Chico Margarita flavor pack.

Exotic Pineapple

$7.00

Flavor from Topo Chico Margarita flavor pack.

Corona Hard Seltzer

Blueberry-Acai

$7.00

Flavor from Corona Berry mixed pack.

Strawberry-Kiwi

$7.00

Flavor from Corona Berry mixed pack.

Rasberry

$7.00

Flavor from Corona Berry mixed pack.

Blackberry-Lime

$7.00

Flavor from Corona Berry mixed pack.

Citrus Lime

$7.00

Flavor from Corona tropical mixed pack.

Watermelon-Lime

$7.00

Flavor from Corona tropical mixed pack.

Spicy Pineapple

$7.00

Flavor from Corona tropical mixed pack.

Mandarin-Starfruit

$7.00

Flavor from Corona tropical mixed pack.

Classic Lime

$7.00

Flavor from Corona seltzerita mixed pack.

Strawberry

$7.00

Flavor from Corona seltzerita mixed pack.

Mango

$7.00

Flavor from Corona seltzerita mixed pack.

Peach

$7.00

Flavor from Corona seltzerita mixed pack.

Rey Azul

Mango

$8.00

Flavor from Rey Azul tequila and soda pack.

Lime

$8.00

Pineapple

$8.00

Grapefruit

$8.00

Fresca

Vodka Spritz

$8.00

Tequila Paloma

$8.00

Day Chaser

Vodka Cranberry

$7.00

Vodka Lime

$7.00

Tequila Grapefruit

$7.00

Flavor from Day Chaser tequila + soda pack.

Tequila Spicey Mango

$7.00

Flavor from Day Chaser tequila + soda pack.

Tequila Pineapple

$7.00

Flavor from Day Chaser tequila + soda pack.

Tequila Lime

$7.00

Flavor from Day Chaser tequila + soda pack.

DFH

Vodka Blood Orange + Mango

$9.00

Gin Lemon + Lime

$9.00

Vodka Honeyberry

$9.00

Vodka Blueberry Shrub

$9.00

Current Spirits

Grapefruit Soda

$8.00

Resurgence Brewing

Snowcone Seltzer

$8.00

Cotton Candy

$8.00

42 North

Wild Berry

$7.00

Flavor from 42 North Source Seltzer.

Strawberry Lime

Flavor from 42 North Source Seltzer.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The Seltzery + Social - a social venue with a focus on seltzers and fresh fare, that is inclusive of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic consumers. With our minimalistic aesthetic, our Seltzery has a lighter, fresher, and more laid-back feel than the typical breweries the locals have come to know. Come to play games, watch movies, and events in our large seltzer garden or relax while sipping our signature seltzer cocktails & mocktails with friends.

Location

1250 Niagara Street, Suite 400, Buffalo, NY 14207

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mint - 1225 Niagara Street
orange starNo Reviews
1225 Niagara Street Buffalo, NY 14213
View restaurantnext
La Nova Pizzeria - West Ferry
orange starNo Reviews
371 W Ferry St Buffalo, NY 14213-1947
View restaurantnext
Hatchets and Hops - Blackrock
orange starNo Reviews
68 Tonawanda Street Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
Remedy House - 429 Rhode Island Street
orange starNo Reviews
429 Rhode Island Street Buffalo, NY 14213
View restaurantnext
Mister Sizzle's - 346 Connecticut Street
orange star4.5 • 68
346 Connecticut Street Buffalo, NY 14213
View restaurantnext
Tiny Thai
orange starNo Reviews
450 Rhode Island St Buffalo, NY 14213
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Main
orange star4.2 • 9,036
3094 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 6,935
2611 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 6,065
938 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston