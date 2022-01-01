Twin Petrels Seltzer Co.

Restaurant info

The Seltzery + Social - a social venue with a focus on seltzers and fresh fare, that is inclusive of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic consumers. With our minimalistic aesthetic, our Seltzery has a lighter, fresher, and more laid-back feel than the typical breweries the locals have come to know. Come to play games, watch movies, and events in our large seltzer garden or relax while sipping our signature seltzer cocktails & mocktails with friends.