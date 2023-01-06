  • Home
Twin Rocks Cafe 913 E. Navajo Twins Drive

No reviews yet

913 E. Navajo Twins Drive

Bluff, UT 84512

Order Again

Breakfast Specialties

Bears Ears Scramble

$13.00

Full Navajo Blue Corn Pancakes

$13.00

Frybread Biscuits and Gravy

$14.00

Eggs Atsidi

$16.00

Vegetarian Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Parm Omlette

$15.00

Western Omelette

$15.00

Cheddar/Bacon Omelette

$15.00

Veggie Love Omelette

$15.00

G.O.A.T.

$17.50

Pie & Coffee

$10.50

Cobbler & Coffee

$11.00

Homemade granola

$12.00

TOGO**

$1.00

Breakfast Special

$16.00

Breakfast Burritos

PORK CARNITAS

$15.00

MEATLOVERS

$15.00

CLIMBERS DELIGHT

$15.00

SAUSAGE,POTATO,CHED & EGG

$15.00

Breakfast Sides

Two Eggs

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Single Blue Corn Pancake

$4.00

Frybread

$4.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Ham

$6.00

Toast

$5.00

Cup of fruit

$6.00

SIDE OF GRAVY

$3.00

Breakfast Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Whole Milk

$3.50

2% Milk

$3.50

Oatmilk

$3.50

juice

$3.50

orange juice apple juice cranberry juice

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Cup of Soup or Chili

$6.00

Bowl of Soup or Chili

$9.00

Anazazi Bean Hummus and Ashbread

$12.00

Killer Nachos

$15.00+

BLUFF-ALO BITES

$15.00

Salads

Three Sisters - Half

$8.00

Three Sisters - Full

$10.00

Navajo Tacos

Classic Beef and Bean Taco

$15.00

Vegan Navajo Taco

$15.00

Pork Carnitas Taco

$15.00

Chicken and Green Chili Taco

$15.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Single Burger

$13.00

Double Burger

$17.00

Navajo Burger

$20.00

Roasted Veg Wrap

$18.00

BLT Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sammie

$18.00

Entrees

Quesadillas

$16.00

SOUP AND SANDWICH

$15.00

SOUP AND SALAD

$15.00

DESSERTS

Peaches de Chelley

$10.00

Berries de Chelley

$10.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

1 scoop ice cream

$2.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Carrotcake

$9.00

BROWNIE

$3.50

LEMON BAR

$3.50

Lunch Sides

FRIES

$7.00

FRYBREAD

$4.00

BOXED LUNCH

HAM AND SWISS ON RYE

$19.50

ROAST BEEF AND CHEDDAR

$19.50

TURKEY BACON RANCH WRAP

$19.50

VEGAN ROASTED VEG WRAP

$19.50

RETAIL choices

BEANS

$7.00

Navajo Blue Corn Meal 3LB

$7.50

HOT SAUCE

$7.50

Dessert Wildflower HONEY

$17.00

Blue Bird Flour 5LB

$7.50

Blue Bird Flour 20 LB

$20.00

REAL SALT

$4.50+

Broken Finger Pottery

$35.00+

TSHIRTS

$30.00+

Dine Bikeyah Bandana

$10.00

OLYMPUS Roasters 1LB

$17.50

Grab and Go

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Roast Beef and Cheddar Wrap

$12.00

Turkey Cranberry Cream Cheese Wrap

$12.00

Ham and Swiss on Rye

$12.00

1/2 House Salad

$6.00

Full House Salad

$10.00

1/2 Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Pint Potato Salad

$5.00

Quart Potato Salad

$9.00

Full Caesar Salad

$11.00

Grab and Go Desserts

Brownie

$3.50

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Bear Ear Cookie

$3.50

Cookie Du Jour

$3.50

Blue Corn Cupcake

$5.00

Caramel Apple Pie

$7.00

Seasonal Fruit Cobbler

$8.00

8oz Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$6.00

16oz Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$11.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Navajo Tacos CC

Classic Navajo Taco

$13.00

Vegan Navajo Taco

$13.00

Pork Carnitas Navajo Taco

$13.00

Seasoned Ground Beef Navajo Taco

$13.00

Green Chili Chicken Navajo Taco

$13.00

Mole Chicken Navajo Taco

$14.00

Burritos CC

Classic Beef and Bean Burrito

$13.00

Seasoned Ground Beef Burrito

$13.00

Pork Carnitas Burrito

$13.00

Green Chili Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Mole Negra Burrito

$14.00

Colorado Organic Mushrooms Burrito

$14.00

Street Tacos CC

Seasoned Ground Beef Street Taco

$13.00

Pork Carnitas Street Taco

$13.00

Mole Chicken Street Taco

$14.00

Colorado Mushroom Mix Street Taco

$14.00

Crisp Tacos CC

Seasoned Ground Beef Crisp Taco

$13.00

Pork Carnitas Crisp Taco

$13.00

Roasted Mushroom Crisp Taco

$14.00

Mole Chicken Crisp Taco

$14.00

Specialties CC

Canyon Cubano

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Mushroom Navajo Panini

$15.00

Desserts CC

Brownie

$3.50

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Bear Ear Cookie

$3.50

Peaches de Chelley

$10.00

Berries de Chelley

$10.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Pecan Praline Frybread

$8.00

Hot Apple Pie

$9.00

Praline Frybread a la Mode

$10.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Whole Milk

$3.50

2% Milk

$3.50

Oatmilk

$3.50

Canned Iced Tea

$3.00

Canned USA Soda

$2.00

Canned Imp Soda

$2.50

Mexican Imported Soda

$3.00

San Pell 1/2 Litre

$2.50

San Pell 1 Litre

$4.00

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50

Cran Iced Tea

$3.50

PP Limeade

$3.50

A BEVERAGES

Full suspension PALE ALE

$6.00

Juicy IPA

$6.00

Polygamy Porter

$6.00

Apricot HEFEWEIZEN

$6.00

801 PILSNER

$6.00

Mango Golden Spike Ale

$6.00

Hazy Nosh IPA

$6.00

Roosters blood orange IPA

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

DRAFT BEER ***

$6.00+

BREAKFAST

Pancakes Sandwich

$7.00

Frybread 2 Eggs

$7.00

Ched Egg Burrito

$7.00

LUNCH

Chix Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Ham&Cheese

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

GRILL APPS

BLUFF-ALO BITES

$15.00

HUMMUS/ASHBREAD

$14.00Out of stock

NACHOS

$15.00+

THREE SISTERS SALAD

$10.00

FLAT IRON STEAK SALAD

$30.00

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$25.00Out of stock

OFF THE GRILL

HAND CUT RIB-EYE

$40.00

FLAT IRON STEAK

$30.00

NAVAJO TACOS

$15.00+

PORK CARNITAS PLATE

$20.00

BRISKET

$27.50

RIBS

$30.00

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$20.00

VEGAN STIRFRY

$19.00

GRILLED SALMON DINNER

$25.00Out of stock

TOGO**

$1.00

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

GROUND BEEF TACOS W beans

$10.00

GRILLED CHEESE W fries

$12.00

BEER

Full Suspension

$6.00Out of stock

JUICY IPA

$6.00Out of stock

POLYGAMY PORTER

$6.00Out of stock

Apricot HEF

$6.00

801 pilsner

$6.00

Mango Golden Spike Ale

$6.00

Hazy nosh IPA

$6.00

Roosters IPA

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

DRAFT BEER ***

$6.00Out of stock

WINE

CHARDONNAY glass

$6.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON glass

$6.00

PINOT NOIR glass

$6.00

Woodbridge CHAR bottle

$27.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio bottle

$45.00

J Lohr 7 Oaks Cabernet

$45.00

Predator old vine Zin bottle

$42.00

DESSERT

1 SCOOP ICE CREAM

$2.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Hot Apple Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Peaches De Chelley

$12.00

Strawberries De Chelley

$12.00Out of stock

LEMON BAR

$3.50

BROWNIE

$3.50

NA BEVERAGES

CANNED SODAS

$2.00

AZ TEA

$3.00

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50

San Pell Sparkling

$2.50+

San Pell Canned

$2.50

JARITOS

$3.00

WATER

COFFEE

$3.50

HOT TEA

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

JUICE

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

RETAIL

Adobe Milling Beans

$7.00

Navajo Blue Corn Meal 3LB

$7.50

Adobe Milling HOT SAUCE

$7.50

Honey

$10.00

Bluebird Flour 5LB

$7.50

Bluebird Flour 20 LB

$20.00

OLYMPUS roasters 1 LB

$17.50

REAL SALT

$4.50+

MUGS

$35.00

MAGNETS

$5.00

T-SHIRTS

$25.00+

T-SHIRTS (Copy)

$25.00+

SIDES

FRYBREAD

$4.00

FRIES

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

SLAW

$4.00

BEANS

$4.00

RICE

$4.00

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
fresh, local Four Corners comfort food

913 E. Navajo Twins Drive, Bluff, UT 84512

Twin Rocks Cafe image
Twin Rocks Cafe image
Twin Rocks Cafe image

