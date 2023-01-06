Twin Rocks Cafe 913 E. Navajo Twins Drive
913 E. Navajo Twins Drive
Bluff, UT 84512
Breakfast Specialties
Bears Ears Scramble
$13.00
Full Navajo Blue Corn Pancakes
$13.00
Frybread Biscuits and Gravy
$14.00
Eggs Atsidi
$16.00
Vegetarian Eggs Benedict
$16.00
Sausage, Mushroom, Parm Omlette
$15.00
Western Omelette
$15.00
Cheddar/Bacon Omelette
$15.00
Veggie Love Omelette
$15.00
G.O.A.T.
$17.50
Pie & Coffee
$10.50
Cobbler & Coffee
$11.00
Homemade granola
$12.00
TOGO**
$1.00
Breakfast Special
$16.00
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Beverages
Appetizers
Navajo Tacos
Burgers and Sandwiches
DESSERTS
Lunch Sides
BOXED LUNCH
Grab and Go
Grab and Go Desserts
Navajo Tacos CC
Burritos CC
Street Tacos CC
Crisp Tacos CC
Desserts CC
NA Beverages
A BEVERAGES
GRILL APPS
OFF THE GRILL
BEER
WINE
DESSERT
NA BEVERAGES
RETAIL
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
fresh, local Four Corners comfort food
Location
913 E. Navajo Twins Drive, Bluff, UT 84512
