Twin Span Brewing Bettplex

Popular Items

BTYF Pretzel
Traditional Burger
Roasted Cobb Salad

Appetizers

The Gift of Bacon

The Gift of Bacon

$13.00

Hand breaded Buffalo Mozzarella fried then wrapped with bacon and served with Twin Span Sauce.

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

This simple appetizer is sure to make you smile as you dig into some homemade guacamole and house made chips. (GF, V)

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Fresh Shishito peppers drizzled with siracha aioli and seasoned, served with Twin Span Sauce for dipping.

BTYF Pretzel

BTYF Pretzel

$13.50

A real Bavarian Pretzel prepared to be dipped in TSB beer cheese and Boetje's Mustard. This giant pretzel is Bigger Than Your Face (BTYF)!

Twin Span Wings

Twin Span Wings

$13.00+

Beer brined chicken wings that are cooked to perfection, shaken your style (buffalo, mango serrano honey sauce, BBQ Daytona, Sweet Thai chili) served with fries and ranch.

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$15.00

TSB's take on an Aloha island classic. Sashimi grade tuna mixed with mango, red onions, green onions, avocado, sesame seed, Asian citrus vinaigrette. Serve over greens topped with cilantro, wonton chips and Sriracha aioli.

Twin Span Nachos

Twin Span Nachos

$11.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with queso, tomatoes, green onions, fresh jalapenos and queso fresco (GF, V). Check out the additions to add a delicious protein including beyond beef, pork belly or steak.

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$15.00

BBQ smoked ribs, fries, pickles, and citrus slaw.

Bangers & Fries

$13.00

Bangers, hand-cut fries, amber brown gravy, caramelized onions and sage

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp breaded in Cassava flour (GF) fried and shaken with Thai Chili Sweet Sauce, citrus slaw, sriracha aioli, served on leaf lettuce (GF)

Flat-Breads

Margarita Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Starts with our homemade roasted tomato pizza sauce base then adds Roma Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella and garnished with fresh Basil and Balsamic reduction.

The BBQ Piggy

The BBQ Piggy

$15.00

Fried pork belly shaken in BBQ sauce. Bacon, tomatoes, caramelized onions, buffalo mozzarella

Diablo Chicken Flatbread

Diablo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Spice up your meal with this spicy flatbread. The sauce is homemade tomatillo then we add adobo chicken, buffalo mozzarella, jalapenos and cilantro.

Peach and Pig Flatbread

Peach and Pig Flatbread

$17.00

Homemade roasted tomato pizza sauce, agave peach, red onions, goat cheese, crispy prosciutto, fried sage, and balsamic glaze.

Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Start with a base of our roasted tomato pizza sauce then add pepperoni and pile high with buffalo mozzarella.

Salads

Squash Buckler Salad

Squash Buckler Salad

$14.00

Arugula, roasted butternut squash, red onions, goat cheese, roasted sunflower seeds, honey mustard (GF, V)

Seared Tuna Salad

Seared Tuna Salad

$17.00

Ancho seasoned Seared Tuna over a top of fresh greens with avocado, red onions, mango, cabbage, Asian citrus vinaigrette, garnished with sesame seeds and wonton strips

Roasted Cobb Salad

Roasted Cobb Salad

$10.00

Baby romaine, roasted sweet corn, red onions, avocado, bacon, Maytag bleu cheese, tomatoes, 5 spices vinaigrette.

Span Tacos

Have a taco emergency? Call 9-Juan-Juan, and head straight to Twin Span Brewing on Tuesday.
For the Healthy Amigos

For the Healthy Amigos

$14.00

Adobo seasoned vegetarian beef, fajita mix, pico de gallo, queso, chimichurri.

Campechano Taco

Campechano Taco

$15.00

Carne asada and Mexican chorizo in a corn tortilla, melted buffalo mozzarella and fresh home made Avocado salsa! Served with a lime (GF)

Moho Tacos

Moho Tacos

$15.00

Fried (modify for grilled) ancho seasoned Mahi Mahi topped with citrus slaw, avocado and boom boom tartar sauce

Adobo Chicken Tacos

Adobo Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Adobo chicken, corn tortilla, grilled onions, roasted arbol salsa, cilantro (GF)

Tex-Mex Fajitas

Tex-Mex Fajitas

$17.00

Roasted poblanos, red onions, pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, roasted arbol salsa, lime and cilantro paired with these chicken fajita's. (GF)

Burgers / Sandwiches / More

Traditional Burger

Traditional Burger

$10.00

Enjoy this traditional hamburger or customize to make it your way by adding gouda cheese, avocado, bacon, or an egg!

Beyond the King's Burger

Beyond the King's Burger

$14.00

1/3 lb. vegetarian burger, avocado, fajita mix, pico de gallo, smoked Gouda cheese and sriracha aioli. Served with Twin Span chips and queso dip

Whole Hog

Whole Hog

$15.50

Nicely seared 1/3 lb. hamburger then add TSB thick cut pork belly, Bacon, Gouda cheese, avocado slices and sriracha aioli

Torta Ahogada

Torta Ahogada

$14.00

Ciabatta, seared pork carnitas, smoked gouda, roasted chipotle, and queso fresco

Jalapeno Double Stack

Jalapeno Double Stack

$16.50

Double Patty | Ghost Pepper Monterrey Jack Cheese | Bacon | Pickled Onions | Fried Jalapeños | Avocado | Chipotle Aioli

The Candied Chicken

The Candied Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken, sugared bacon, sliced tomatoes, Gouda cheese, ranch dressing on a Ciabatta bread

TSB Hot Waffles

TSB Hot Waffles

$18.50

Hand breaded chicken with Nashville Hot seasoning served on top of a waffle with Cinnamon Chipotle butter and Steel Beam Glaze. Delicious!!

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

Hand breaded chicken, smoked Gouda Twin Span Sauce, and pickle served on a ciabatta bread

Twin Span "Po Boy"

Twin Span "Po Boy"

$15.00

Now available with Mahi Mahi (Grilled or fried) or Garlic Shrimp, Twin Span Sauce, citrus slaw, pickles, served on a traditional hoagie bun

Where's Wilbur

Where's Wilbur

$14.00

Charlotte won't say but she loves this Cuban Sandwich. Ciabatta, seared pork, uncured ham, smoked gouda, Boetje's aioli, and pickles. That's some pig!

Sides

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Side salad with romaine, tomatoes, cheese and served with your choice of dressing.

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$6.00

Handmade chips served with queso.

Hand-cut Fries

Hand-cut Fries

$4.00

Seasoned hand-cut fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Handcut sweet potato fries.

Kid's Meals

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.50
Mac-n-Cheese

Mac-n-Cheese

$7.50
Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.50
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Craft Beer

Hand crafted beer brewed by our Cicerone Certified Head Brewer.
563 Seltzer - Pina Colada

563 Seltzer - Pina Colada

$8.00+

A bold seltzer made with real pineapple puree and coconut cream. ABV 5%

Amber Lager

Amber Lager

$10.00+

This Czech Amber Lager is a crushably clean malt bomb with notes of milk chocolate, rye spice, and a hint of buttered bread - all topped with flowery, herbal Slovenian hops. ABV 5.3% IBU 19

the Davenporter

the Davenporter

$8.00+

Bold flavor in a crisp body, the Davenporter uses old school ingredients such as heirloom 6-row grain, corn, and molasses and ferments them low and slow. Flavors of dark chocolate along with gingerbread and a hint of earthy tobacco. ABV 5.8% IBU 28

Gilbert (52722 Brew)

Gilbert (52722 Brew)

$8.00+

Our 52722 BREW in honor of Bettendorf's original name. This hoppy blonde was brewed with Sauvignon Blanc grapes, Cashmere hops, and a thiolized yeast.

Glizzy Goblin

Glizzy Goblin

$16.00+

I hear that Centennial, Amarillo, and Mosaic hops pair excellently with glizzies. This DDH DIPA might just prove that too. ABV 8.2%, IBU 72

Liffey Light

Liffey Light

$8.00+

The light version of our Pre-Prohibition Lager - brewed with English malt, corn, 6-row barley, and new age American hops. Crisp and refreshing. ABV 4.2% IBU 20

Rockem Sockem

Rockem Sockem

$8.00+

An English Barleywine by way of Mexico, this Ponche inspired ale is blended with guava, plum, orange, piloncillo, cinnamon, and tamarind. ABV 9.7% IBU 36

Soccer Daddy

Soccer Daddy

$10.50+

A traditional German Weissbier dry hopped with a Hazy IPA amount of citrus hops. ABV 5.8%

Ten-Forty

Ten-Forty

$10.00+

Our traditional unfiltered German Pilsner. German malt, yeast, hops, and water. Lagered low and slow, this beer packs a punch of flavor, but finishes crisp and clean. ABV 5.9% IBU 45

Uncle Juicy

Uncle Juicy

$11.00+

Loaded with almost 150 pounds of pineapple, mango, and cara cara orange puree, this tart and refreshing sour is full of tropical fruit flavor. Just don't tell Aunt Becky. ABV 6.4% IBU 7

Untold Depths

Untold Depths

$8.00+

A bold and complex Export stout featuring a massive amount of organic, fair trade cacao nibs from the Idukki Hills of India. ABV 6.8% IBU 52

West End of the Galaxy

West End of the Galaxy

$15.00+

Loaded with Galaxy, this West Coast IPA is equal parts old school citrus dank and new school tropical fruit. ABV 7.5% IBU 66

Pumpkin Pylon

Pumpkin Pylon

$13.00+

Made with real graham crackers and vanilla and a custom pumpkin spice blend, this is pumpkin pie in a glass. ABV 6 IBU 34

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
