Twin Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar 12802 Gulf Fwy

No reviews yet

12802 Gulf Fwy Unit 100

Houston, TX 77034

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$6.95+

Crispy, lightly breaded traditional wings served with a side of ranch, with your choice of sauce

Fried Oysters

$10.95

Traditional deep fried oysters with a generous breading served with a side of cocktail sauce

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Traditional deep fried calamari with a generous amount of breading served with a side of remoulade style sauce

Onion Rings

$5.95

Traditional, crispy, deep fried onion rings with a generous amount of breading

Fried Cheese Stick

$6.95

6 traditional, crispy, deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of marinara

Hushpuppies

$4.95

Crab Cake

$5.95+

Fried Pickles

$4.95

Soups

Gumbo Soups

$6.95

Fried Seafood Baskets

Chicken Strips Basket

$9.95

Fried Oyster Basket

$12.95

Fried Catfish Basket

$12.95

Fried Tilapia Basket

$12.95

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Fried Catfish & Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Kids Menu

K1. Fried Shrimp

$6.95

K2. Fried Chicken Wings

$6.95

K3. Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

K4. Chicken Strips

$6.95

K5. Fried Catfish

$7.50

Sides

Cajun Fries

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Side Sauce

$8.00+

Steamed Rice

$1.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Boiled Sides

Boiled Seafood (T-S)

Custom Combo (T-S)

Combo 1

$37.95

Combo 2

$29.95

Combo 3

$49.95

N/A Beverages

Red Bull

$4.00

Snow Cone

$2.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$4.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Iced Water

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

12802 Gulf Fwy Unit 100, Houston, TX 77034

Directions

