Twinado Kitchen Jerk Shack

review star

No reviews yet

1763 Hill Road North

Pickerington, OH 43147

Food

Meal

Jerk Chicken Meal

$14.00

Choice of protein comes with 2 sides.

Jerk Beef Meal

$15.00

Choice of protein comes with 2 sides.

Jerk Shrimp Meal

$16.00

Choice of protein comes with 2 sides.

Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Meal

$20.00

Choice of protein comes with 2 sides.

Jerk Beef & Shrimp Meal

$20.00

Choice of protein comes with 2 sides.

Jerk Chicken & Beef Meal

$17.00

Choice of protein comes with 2 sides.

Jerk Chicken, Shrimp & Beef Meal

$24.00

Choice of protein comes with 2 sides.

stirfry Vegetables Meal **Vegetarian option*

$14.00

Choice of protein comes with 2 sides.

Stirfry

Jerk Chicken Stirfry

$14.00

Choice of protein cooked with stirfry vegetables. Comes with 1 side

Jerk Beef Stirfry

$15.00

Choice of protein cooked with stirfry vegetables. Comes with 1 side

Jerk Shrimp Stirfry

$16.00

Choice of protein cooked with stirfry vegetables. Comes with 1 side

Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Stirfry

$20.00

Choice of protein cooked with stirfry vegetables. Comes with 1 side

Jerk Beef & Shrimp Stirfry

$20.00

Choice of protein cooked with stirfry vegetables. Comes with 1 side

Jerk Chicken & Beef Stirfry

$17.00

Choice of protein cooked with stirfry vegetables. Comes with 1 side

Jerk Chicken, Shrimp & Beef Stirfry

$24.00

Choice of protein cooked with stirfry vegetables. Comes with 1 side

Rasta Pasta

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$14.00

Creamy pasta sauce with penne pasta, red & green peppers, your choice of protein and topped with green onions. Comes with a Hawaiian roll.

Jerk Beef Pasta

$15.00

Creamy pasta sauce with penne pasta, red & green peppers, your choice of protein and topped with green onions. Comes with a Hawaiian roll.

Jerk Shrimp Pasta

$16.00

Creamy pasta sauce with penne pasta, red & green peppers, your choice of protein and topped with green onions. Comes with a Hawaiian roll.

Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Creamy pasta sauce with penne pasta, red & green peppers, your choice of protein and topped with green onions. Comes with a Hawaiian roll.

Jerk Beef & Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Creamy pasta sauce with penne pasta, red & green peppers, your choice of protein and topped with green onions. Comes with a Hawaiian roll.

Jerk Chicken & Beef Pasta

$17.00

Creamy pasta sauce with penne pasta, red & green peppers, your choice of protein and topped with green onions. Comes with a Hawaiian roll.

Jerk Chicken, Shrimp & Beef Pasta

$24.00

Creamy pasta sauce with penne pasta, red & green peppers, your choice of protein and topped with green onions. Comes with a Hawaiian roll.

Stirfry Vegetables Pasta **Vegetarian Option*

$14.00

Creamy pasta sauce with penne pasta, red & green peppers, your choice of protein and topped with green onions. Comes with a Hawaiian roll.

Wing Wednesday

3 Wings

$3.75

Fried jerk wings. Whole wings

5 Wings

$6.25

Fried jerk wings. Whole wings

6 Wings

$7.50

Fried jerk wings. Whole wings

10 Wings

$12.50

Fried jerk wings. Whole wings

Eggroll

Veggie (Cabbage) Eggrolls

$6.00

Eggrolls filled with protein of choice. Add any side in your eggroll for an additional $2.

Jerk Beef Eggrolls

$7.00

Eggrolls filled with protein of choice. Add any side in your eggroll for an additional $2.

Jerk Shrimp Eggrolls

$8.00

Eggrolls filled with protein of choice. Add any side in your eggroll for an additional $2.

Jerk Salmon Eggrolls

$9.00

Jerk Philly

Jerk Chicken Philly

$11.00

Fried pita stuffed with your choice of meat, peppers and cheese. Comes with your choice of 1 side

Jerk Beef Philly

$11.00

Fried pita stuffed with your choice of meat, peppers and cheese. Comes with your choice of 1 side

Jerk Shrimp Philly

$12.00

Fried pita stuffed with your choice of meat, peppers and cheese. Comes with your choice of 1 side

Jerk Chicken & Beef Philly

$13.00

Fried pita stuffed with your choice of meat, peppers and cheese. Comes with your choice of 1 side

Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Philly

$14.00

Fried pita stuffed with your choice of meat, peppers and cheese. Comes with your choice of 1 side

Jerk Beef & Shrimp Philly

$14.00

Fried pita stuffed with your choice of meat, peppers and cheese. Comes with your choice of 1 side

Jerk Chicken, Beef & Shrimp Philly

$15.00

Fried pita stuffed with your choice of meat, peppers and cheese. Comes with your choice of 1 side

Jerk Pitas

Jerk Chicken Pita

$11.00

Warm pita stuffed with your choice of meat. Topped with coleslaw. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Jerk Beef Pita

$11.00

Warm pita stuffed with your choice of meat. Topped with coleslaw. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Jerk Shrimp Pita

$12.00

Warm pita stuffed with your choice of meat. Topped with coleslaw. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Jerk Chicken & Beef Pita

$13.00

Warm pita stuffed with your choice of meat. Topped with coleslaw. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Pita

$14.00

Warm pita stuffed with your choice of meat. Topped with coleslaw. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Jerk Beef & Shrimp Pita

$14.00

Warm pita stuffed with your choice of meat. Topped with coleslaw. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Jerk Chicken, Beef & Shrimp Pita

$15.00

Warm pita stuffed with your choice of meat. Topped with coleslaw. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Rice & Peas

$3.00

Honey Cornbread

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fresh cut fries

$3.00

Stirfry (cooked with jerk sauce)

$4.00

Ripe plantain

$3.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Side Jerk Chicken

$6.00

Extras/Add-ons

Side of pasta sauce

$2.00

Side of jerk sauce

$0.75

Spicy Beef patty

$3.00

Mild Beef patty

$3.00

Extra spicy

$0.50

Weekly Special

Jerk Salmon Pasta

$18.00

Jerk Salmon Meal

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1763 Hill Road North, Pickerington, OH 43147

