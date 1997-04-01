Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twin Peaks Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

7575 W TWIN PEAKS RD

Marana, AZ 85743

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza (18")
Build Your Own Pizza (14")
Traditional Wings (7 piece)

Appetizers

Fries (Small)

$2.99

Choice of spicy or regular frys

Ranch Fries

$4.99

Fries topped with house ranch and real bacon bits.

Buffalo Fries

$4.99

Diced chicken tossed in house wing sauce on top of fries with bleu cheese crumbles, and house ranch.

Pizza Fries

$4.99

House made pizza sauce and chredded mozzarella cheese baked on top of fries.

Garlic Parm Fries

$4.99

Garlic, Parsley, and parmesan cheese

Fries (Large)

$3.99

Breadstick Bites

$5.99

Fresh made breadstick bites tosses with garlic, oil, parmesan, parsley, and served with a side of marinara

Cheesy Breadstick Bites

$6.49

Breadstick Bites baked with mozzarella cheese

Cheesy Bread

$7.99

Breadsticks topped with mozzarella and served with a side of marinara

Meatballs

$5.99

3 meatballs topped with marinara

Salads

Chef (Large)

$11.99

Fresh blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce, ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, red onion, grape tomato, green bell pepper, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, ripe olives, and pepperoncini.

Garden (Small)

$4.99

Fresh blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce, with carrots, red onions, ripe olives, grape tomato, and pepperonicini.

Caesar (Small)

$4.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce with croutons, shaved parmesan, and our house Caesar dressing.

Antipasto (Small)

$6.49

Crisp Romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, red onion, roma tomato, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, salami, mortadella, pepperoni, provolone, and mozzarella cheese.

Greek Salad (Small)

$5.49

Fresh spinach, Greek olive mix, feta cheese, green bell pepper, red onion, and cucumbers.

Turkey-Blue (Large)

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce, turkey, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and egg.

Garden (Large)

$9.99

fresh blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce, with carrots, red onions, ripe olives, grape tomato, and pepperonicini.

Caesar (Large)

$9.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce with croutons, shaved parmesan, and our house Caesar dressing.

Antipasto (Large)

$11.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, red onion, roma tomato, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, salami, mortadella, pepperoni, provolone, and mozzarella cheese.

Greek Salad (Large)

$11.49

Fresh spinach, Greek olive mix, feta cheese, green bell pepper, red onion, and cucumbers.

Buffalo Chicken (Large)

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce, chicken, cheddar cheese, celery carrot, tomato, onion, ripe olive, clue cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce.

Caprese Salad

$10.49

Romaine, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic

Wings

Boneless Wings (1 pound)

$17.99

Boneless chicken bites served with carrot and celery sticks and a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless Wings (1/2 pound)

$8.99

Boneless chicken bites served with carrot and celery sticks and a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Traditional Wings (14 piece)

$19.79

Traditional bone-in wings served with cartos and celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Traditional Wings (7 piece)

$9.99

Traditional bone-in wings served with cartos and celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Small 10"

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pizza Sauce

Build Your Own Pizza (10")

$9.99

Cheese pizza, add toppings for 0.99 each.

Twin Peaks Supreme (10")

$11.49

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, fresh mushroom, ripe olives, green bell pepper, red onion, and extra cheese.

Coachline Meat Lovers (10")

$11.49

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, Canadian bacon, bacon, and extra cheese.

Silverbell Veggie (10")

$11.49

Roma tomato, green bell pepper, ripe olives, fresh mushrooms, red onion, spinach, and extra cheese.

White (10")

$11.49

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, Italian seasonin, mozzarella, and romano cheese.

Southwest Chicken (10")

$11.49

Chicken breast, bbq sauce, fresh jalapeno, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

CBR (10")

$11.49Out of stock

Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing.

Margarita (10")

$11.49

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce

Alfredo (10")

$11.49Out of stock

Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Alfredo Sauce

Medium 12"

Build Your Own Pizza (12")

$11.99

Cheese pizza, add toppings for 1.39 each.

Twin Peaks Supreme (12")

$16.49

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, fresh mushroom, ripe olives, green bell pepper, red onion, and extra cheese.

Coachline Meat Lovers (12")

$16.49

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, Canadian bacon, bacon, and extra cheese.

Silverbell Veggie (12")

$16.49

Roma tomato, green bell pepper, ripe olives, fresh mushrooms, red onion, Spinach, and extra cheese.

White (12")

$16.49

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, Italian seasonin, mozzarella, and romano cheese.

Southwest Chicken (12")

$16.49

Chicken breast, bbq sauce, fresh jalapeno, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

CBR (12")

$16.49Out of stock

Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing.

Margherita (12")

$16.49

Alfredo (12")

$16.49Out of stock

Large 14"

Build Your Own Pizza (14")

$13.99

Cheese pizza, add toppings for 1.79 each.

Twin Peaks Supreme (14")

$19.49

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, fresh mushroom, ripe olives, green bell pepper, red onion, and extra cheese.

Coachline Meat Lovers (14")

$19.49

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, Canadian bacon, bacon, and extra cheese.

Silverbell Veggie (14")

$19.49

Roma tomato, green bell pepper, ripe olives, fresh mushrooms, red onion, spinach, and extra cheese.

White (14")

$19.49

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, Italian seasonin, mozzarella, and romano cheese.

Southwest Chicken (14")

$19.49

Chicken breast, bbq sauce, fresh jalapeno, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

CBR (14")

$19.49Out of stock

Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing.

Margherita (14")

$19.49

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pizza Sauce

Alfredo (14")

$19.49Out of stock

Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Alfredo Sauce

Extra Large 18"

Build Your Own Pizza (18")

$15.99

Cheese pizza, add toppings for 2.29 each.

Twin Peaks Supreme (18")

$23.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, fresh mushroom, ripe olives, green bell pepper, red onion, and extra cheese.

Coachline Meat Lovers (18")

$23.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, Canadian bacon, bacon, and extra cheese.

Silverbell Veggie (18")

$23.99

Roma tomato, green bell pepper, ripe olives, fresh mushrooms, red onion, spinach, and extra cheese.

White (18")

$23.99

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, Italian seasonin, mozzarella, and romano cheese.

Southwest Chicken (18")

$23.99

Chicken breast, bbq sauce, fresh jalapeno, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

CBR (18")

$23.99Out of stock

Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing.

Margherita (18")

$23.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce

Alfredo (18")

$23.99Out of stock

Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Alfredo Sauce

Calzone

Calzone

$13.99

Seasoned Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and romano cheese.

Gluten Free Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza (14" GF)

$15.99

Cheese pizza on gluten free crust, add toppings for 1.79 each.

Twin Peaks Supreme (14" GF)

$22.98

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushroom, ripe olives, green bell pepper, red onion, and extra cheese.

Coachline Meat Lovers (14" GF)

$22.98

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon, and extra cheese.

Silverbell Veggie (14" GF)

$22.98

Roma tomato, green bell pepper, ripe olives, fresh mushrooms, red onion, and extra cheese.

White (14"GF)

$22.98

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, Italian seasonin, mozzarella, and romano cheese.

Southwest Chicken (14" GF)

$22.98

Chicken breast, bbq sauce, fresh jalapeno, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

CBR (14" GF)

$22.98

Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing.

Margherita (14" GF)

$22.98

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pizza Sauce

Alfredo (14"GF)

$22.98

Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Alfredo Sauce

Hoagies (8")

Italian

$10.99

Genoa salami, capicola, mortadella, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, and Italian dressing.

Italian Beef

$12.99

Thin sliced beef, onions, peppers, and a side of au jus

Meatball

$11.99

Homemade meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella then baked.

Chicken Parmesan

$11.49

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella and baked.

Roast Beef

$10.49

Roast beef, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, pepperoncini, and Italian dressing

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Breaded chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and buffalo sauce.

Combo

$10.49

Turkey breast and ham, with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and honey mustard.

Ham

$10.49

Ham, choice of cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and honey mustard.

Turkey

$10.49

Turkey breast, choice of cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and honey mustard.

Caprese

$11.49

Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Pesto Chicken

$11.49

Chicken, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes

Southwest Roast Beef Hoagie

$12.99

roast beef, cooked onion, hot cherry peppers, provolone cheese, crispy onion strings, spicy BBQ sauce

Cordon Bleu

$11.49

Dessert

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99

Fresh baked breadsticks tossed in cinnamon sugar, and topped with frosting.

New York Cheesecake

$4.99

Classic cheesecake with strawberry sauce

Cannoli

$3.99

Cannoli filled with sweet ricotta and chocolate chips.

Tiramisu

$4.99

Homemade tiramisu with layers of lady fingers, sweet cream, and chocolate.

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.99

Drinks

20 oz Fountain

$2.00

2 Liters

$3.50

MISC

2oz Dressing

$0.99

4oz Dressing

$1.89

Dough Balls

Celery

$0.99

3 celery sticks

Chips

$0.75

Honey Hot Drizzle

$2.00

Honey Hot Side

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7575 W TWIN PEAKS RD, Marana, AZ 85743

Directions

Gallery
Twin Peaks Pizzeria image
Twin Peaks Pizzeria image
Twin Peaks Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Kitchen - Tucson
orange starNo Reviews
8401 North Scenic Drive Tucson, AZ 85743
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone #10 - Ina Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3780 W Ina Rd, Suite #188 Tucson, AZ 85741
View restaurantnext
Jimmy's Pita & Poke - River Road
orange starNo Reviews
3820 w River Road Tucson, AZ 85741
View restaurantnext
Sushi Garden - Foothills Mall
orange star4.1 • 97
7401 N La Cholla Blvd Tucson, AZ 85741
View restaurantnext
Bing's Boba Tea - Orange Grove
orange starNo Reviews
2040 W Orange Grove, #104 Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Oro Valley
orange starNo Reviews
7705 N Oracle Rd, Suite 133 Oro Valley, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marana

Vivace Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 7,287
6440 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Piazza Gavi
orange star4.4 • 3,158
5415 N Kolb Road Tucson, AZ 85750
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
orange star4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurantnext
The Parish
orange star4.6 • 2,701
6453 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Greek House - Tucson
orange star4.5 • 2,497
1710 E. Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
orange star4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marana
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston