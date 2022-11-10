Twins BBQ Co2
27 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
401 Federal Rd, Brookfield, CT 06804
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
McCabe's Classic Deli - 540 Federal Road
No Reviews
540 Federal Road Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurant
Frankies Family Restaurant - Brookfield, CT
4.7 • 192
270 Federal Rd Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Brookfield
More near Brookfield