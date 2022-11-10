Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twins BBQ Co2

27 Reviews

$$

401 Federal Rd

Brookfield, CT 06804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Brisket Chili
1lb Prime Brisket

Mains

Brisket

Brisket

$14.00
Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$9.75
Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$9.25
Prime Brisket Cheeseburger

Prime Brisket Cheeseburger

$9.50

Take our Prime Brisket, Grind it up and Brisket Cheeseburger made in-house.

3 St. Louis Ribs

3 St. Louis Ribs

$7.35

3 St. Louis Ribs, just enough to fill you up.

1/2 Rack of Ribs

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$14.70

Approx. 6 bones

Full Rack of Ribs

$25.20
Wings

Wings

$7.50

6 Hickory Smoked Jumbo wings, Fried and tossed in our Doppelganger BBQ Sauce

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$6.00
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Classic grilled cheese with pulled pork.

Pastrami Sandwich ( Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Spicy Mustard)

Pastrami Sandwich ( Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Spicy Mustard)

$14.00

Homemade Pastrami w/Swiss Cheese, Kraut and Spicy Mustard.

Make it a combo (Soda and Small Fries)

$4.00
Prime Brisket Burger

Prime Brisket Burger

$9.00

Prime Brisket Burger we make in house

Hamburger

$5.50
Hotdog

Hotdog

$4.00

We like the Hummel "snap dogs".

Nachos w/ Cheese

Nachos w/ Cheese

$4.20

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

DINNER for 2

$32.00

1/2 LB of your choice: Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork or Brisket (Add $2) 8 Oz. Macaroni Salad 8 Oz. Coleslaw 8 Oz. Brisket Chili 2 Pc. Corn Bread 1 Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage 2 Rolls

1lb Prime Brisket

1lb Prime Brisket

$24.00
1lb Pork

1lb Pork

$16.00

1 lb of Pulled Pork

1lb Chicken

1lb Chicken

$16.00

DINNER for 4

$64.00

1 LB of your choice: Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork or Brisket (Add $4) 16 Oz. Macaroni Salad 16 Oz. Coleslaw 16 Oz. Brisket Chili 4 Pc. Corn Bread 2 Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage 4 Rolls

Brisket Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Twins RIBwich

$6.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$6.00Out of stock

Biscuit and Gravy Special

$6.50

Sides/Sauces

Add a 4oz Side

Mac And Cheese Topped with Bacon

Mac And Cheese Topped with Bacon

$8.00

Our take on Mac and Cheese - Homemade cheese sauce, lots of Cheddar Cheese, Layered with our Rub and then Topped with lots of crumbled bacon.

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

$6.30

Collard Greens

$5.25
Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage (Copy)

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage (Copy)

$6.00
Cole Slaw - 8 oz

Cole Slaw - 8 oz

$4.20

Mac Salad - 8 oz

$4.20

Enjoy a 4oz serving of our Mac Salad

Potato Salad - 8 oz

$4.20
Cornbread

Cornbread

$2.25
Choco Chip Cookie

Choco Chip Cookie

$1.00

Otis Spunkmeyer Cookies....yummy 2 per order

French Fries

French Fries

$3.70
Chips

Chips

$1.00

Assorted Chips

DOPPELGANGER Sauce to go

LEMON HERB Sauce To Go

CAROLINA Sauce To go

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Twinsbbqco Gear

Twinsbbqco Women's Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Twinsbbqco Women's Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00
Twinsbbqco Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Twinsbbqco Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Twinsbbqco Men's Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Twinsbbqco Men's Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Twinsbbqco BB Hat

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

401 Federal Rd, Brookfield, CT 06804

Directions

Gallery
TwinsBBQco2 image
TwinsBBQco2 image
TwinsBBQco2 image

Similar restaurants in your area

TwinsBBQ
orange star3.7 • 27
401 Federal Rd Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
McCabe's Classic Deli - 540 Federal Road
orange starNo Reviews
540 Federal Road Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Frankies Family Restaurant - Brookfield, CT
orange star4.7 • 192
270 Federal Rd Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Pulcinella's Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.5 • 580
640 Federal Rd Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Salt 2.0 - Brookfield
orange starNo Reviews
802 Federal Road Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
orange star4.5 • 273
189 Federal Road Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brookfield

Pulcinella's Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.5 • 580
640 Federal Rd Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
orange star4.5 • 273
189 Federal Road Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Frankies Family Restaurant - Brookfield, CT
orange star4.7 • 192
270 Federal Rd Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brookfield
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Danbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Bethel
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Southbury
review star
No reviews yet
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Brewster
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Ridgefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Middlebury
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston