Twist Bistro and Gallery

182 Reviews

$$

32409 N Scottsdale Rd #107

Scottsdale, AZ 85266

Food Menu

Appetizers

Cornbread

$8.00

Biscuits

$8.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.50

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Memphis Wings

$12.50

Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Sweet Georgia Cauliflower

$13.00

Dip and Crackers

$13.00

Soup

Tomato Bisque - cup

$4.00

Tomato Bisque- bowl

$12.00

Salads

Harvest Salad

$15.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad - small

$9.00

romaine lettuce | cherry tomatoes | croutons

Caesar Salad - large

$13.00

romaine lettuce | cherry tomatoes | croutons

Small Green Salad

$9.00

baby greens | cherry tomatoes | croutons

Large Green Salad

$13.00

Split salad

$2.50

Sandwiches

Pot Roast PoBoy

$18.00

Shrimp PoBoy

$16.00

Chicken PoBoy

$15.00

Sausage PoBoy

$15.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$17.00

Alabama Burger

$17.00

BYO Burger

$15.00

Entree

Chicken Pot Pie

$21.00

Colorado Pot Roast

$28.00

Chef's Killer Mac n Cheese

$20.00

Shrimp and Grits

$27.00

Fresh Salmon

$29.00

Ginnys Meatloaf

$25.00

Vegan Mushroom Pie

$25.00

Dessert

Individual Mascarpone Cheesecake

$10.00

pistachio praline | salted caramel | whipped cream| strawberry

Chocolate Cream Pie

$10.00

Cobbler

$10.00

Beignets

$10.00

3 warm fresh French style donuts | powdered sugar | wild berry preserves | creme anglais

Lemon Sorbet

$10.00

with gluten-free cookie

Guests bring in a cake

$20.00

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Corn Succotash

$5.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Side Cheese Grits

$4.50

Side Skillet Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Small French Fries

$4.50

Side of Asparagus

$7.00

Side Small Caesar Salad

$9.00

Side Small Arugula Salad

$9.00

spring mix | cherry tomatoes | croutons

Side of Crackers

$2.50

Kids Menu (under 12 only)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Noble bread, cheddar cheese

Kiddie Mac and Cheese

$9.50

Kids Burger

$9.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.50

grilled lemon chicken breast | burger bun | mayo

Kids Chicken SW

$9.50

Wine Online Ordering

White Wine Bottle (Copy)

BTL Animus Vinho Verde

$46.00Out of stock

BTL Vivolo Pinot Grigio

$42.00

BTL Marquis Goulaine Touraine

$47.00

BTL Marquis de Goulaine - Sav Blanc

$47.00

Basserman

$75.00

Twisted chardonnay

$32.00

Kistler

$98.00

Red Wine Bottle (Copy)

BTL Julia James Pinot Noir

$64.00

BTL Les Violette Rouge Rohn

$45.00Out of stock

Athena Cab Sauvignon

$45.00

BTL DueTorri - Merlot

$49.00

Staggs Leap

$112.00

NA Beverage

N/A Beverages

Boylans Craft Sodas (bottle)

$4.00

Coke Products

$3.50

Iced Tea/Hot Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Fresh Squeeze Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Juices

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Morning Sunrise

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

32409 N Scottsdale Rd #107, Scottsdale, AZ 85266

Directions

