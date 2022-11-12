Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twisted Rooster Belleville

review star

No reviews yet

9729 Belleville Road

Belleville, MI 48111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FISH TACOS
CLASSIC MAC & CHEESE
KIDS MAC

STARTERS

BBQ CHICKEN & GOUDA QUESADILLA

BBQ CHICKEN & GOUDA QUESADILLA

$11.29

grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, roasted sweet corn, smoked gouda, caramelized onions & cilantro sour cream with twisted bbq sauce

CRISPY FRIED PICKLES

CRISPY FRIED PICKLES

$10.49

beer battered dill pickles & served with chipolte ranch

FIRE ROASTED JALAPENO CHEESE DIP

FIRE ROASTED JALAPENO CHEESE DIP

$10.99

Fresh Jalapeno peppers, cheese sauce, warm tortilla chips and salsa

FLASH FRIED CALAMARI

FLASH FRIED CALAMARI

$12.49

flash fried calamari served with a side of grilled lemon, spinach, lemon butter

SOUTHWEST NACHO

SOUTHWEST NACHO

$11.29

crispy waffle fries, smothered in twisted queso, grilled chicken, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños, & cilantro sour cream

TWISTED TATER TOTS

TWISTED TATER TOTS

$10.29

Tater tots, Bacon, Cheese sauce, Cilantro sour cream, onion straws

HOUSE CURED SMOKED SALMON SPREAD

HOUSE CURED SMOKED SALMON SPREAD

$12.99

citrus cured & cold smoked salmon, mixed with cream cheese, chives, red onions and capers. served with toasted baguette

SALAD

TWISTED HOUSE SALAD

TWISTED HOUSE SALAD

$11.29

mixed greens, bleu cheese, strawberries, fresh apple, traverse city dried cherries, cinnamon croûtons, roasted pecans, & cherry maple vinaigrette

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$14.99

chopped romaine, tomatoes, chopped bacon, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese & grilled chicken, served with balsamic vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$11.29

chopped romaine lettuce, toasted croûtons, shredded parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, parmesan crisp

MESA CHOPPED SALAD

MESA CHOPPED SALAD

$14.99

chopped lettuce, blackened chicken, roasted sweet corn, roasted red pepper, white cheddar, chickpeas, tortilla crisps & chipotle ranch $

SANDWICHES

ROSTER BURGER

ROSTER BURGER

$11.99

choice ground chuck, grilled and served with dill pickle slices, lettuce, fresh tomato & rooster aioli, with thunder crunch fries

BACON & EGG CHEESEBURGER

BACON & EGG CHEESEBURGER

$13.49

choice ground chuck, grilled and topped with bacon, cheddar, rooster aioli, & a sunny side up egg, with thunder crunch fries

DIABLO BURGER

DIABLO BURGER

$12.99

choice cajun spiced ground chuck, grilled and topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, rooster aioli, & crispy fried onions, with thunder crunch fries

BBQ BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

BBQ BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$13.49

two charbroiled 4 oz steakburger patties, melted gouda, crisp bacon, caramelized onions, twisted BBQ & garlic mayo on a brioche bun, served with a side of thunder crunch fries

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$12.99

herb roasted turkey, applewood bacon, tomato, spring greens, pesto mayo, 9 grain bread, served with twisted potato chips

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWHICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$12.99

nashville hot seasoned fried chicken, served with garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, bread & butter pickles served on a brioche bun with twisted potato chips & a side of cole slaw

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$14.99

flour tortillas stuffed with beer battered atlantic cod, topped with fresh pico, jack cheese, coleslaw, & cilantro sour cream, with tortilla chips and salsa

ROOSTER WRAP

ROOSTER WRAP

$12.99

house style buttermilk chicken tenders, bold cheese blend, pepper jack, fresh pico, jalapeños, & shredded lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with twisted potato chips

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH