- Home
- /
- New Baltimore
- /
- Twisted Rooster - Chesterfield
Twisted Rooster Chesterfield
No reviews yet
45225 Marketplace Boulevard
Chesterfield, MI 48051
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
STARTERS
BBQ CHICKEN & GOUDA QUESADILLA
grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, roasted sweet corn, smoked gouda, caramelized onions & cilantro sour cream with twisted bbq sauce
CRISPY FRIED PICKLES
beer battered dill pickles & served with chipolte ranch
FIRE ROASTED JALAPENO CHEESE DIP
Fresh Jalapeno peppers, cheese sauce, warm tortilla chips and salsa
FLASH FRIED CALAMARI
flash fried calamari served with a side of grilled lemon, spinach, lemon butter
SOUTHWEST NACHO
crispy waffle fries, smothered in twisted queso, grilled chicken, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños, & cilantro sour cream
TWISTED TATER TOTS
Tater tots, Bacon, Cheese sauce, Cilantro sour cream, onion straws
HOUSE CURED SMOKED SALMON SPREAD
citrus cured & cold smoked salmon, mixed with cream cheese, chives, red onions and capers. served with toasted baguette
SALAD
TWISTED HOUSE SALAD
mixed greens, bleu cheese, strawberries, fresh apple, traverse city dried cherries, cinnamon croûtons, roasted pecans, & cherry maple vinaigrette
COBB SALAD
chopped romaine, tomatoes, chopped bacon, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese & grilled chicken, served with balsamic vinaigrette
CAESAR SALAD
chopped romaine lettuce, toasted croûtons, shredded parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, parmesan crisp
MESA CHOPPED SALAD
chopped lettuce, blackened chicken, roasted sweet corn, roasted red pepper, white cheddar, chickpeas, tortilla crisps & chipotle ranch $
SANDWICHES
ROSTER BURGER
choice ground chuck, grilled and served with dill pickle slices, lettuce, fresh tomato & rooster aioli, with thunder crunch fries
BACON & EGG CHEESEBURGER
choice ground chuck, grilled and topped with bacon, cheddar, rooster aioli, & a sunny side up egg, with thunder crunch fries
DIABLO BURGER
choice cajun spiced ground chuck, grilled and topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, rooster aioli, & crispy fried onions, with thunder crunch fries
BBQ BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
two charbroiled 4 oz steakburger patties, melted gouda, crisp bacon, caramelized onions, twisted BBQ & garlic mayo on a brioche bun, served with a side of thunder crunch fries
TURKEY CLUB
herb roasted turkey, applewood bacon, tomato, spring greens, pesto mayo, 9 grain bread, served with twisted potato chips