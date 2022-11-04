Main picView gallery

Twisted Barbecue LLC

review star

No reviews yet

8930 Valley Side Dr.

Houston, TX 77078

Order Again

sandwiches

H-Town

$16.50

Da' Freddy

$14.75

Da' Gigi

$15.50

Hot Mama

$12.00

P-valley

$13.75

drinks

Coca cola

$1.00

Big Red

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Water

$1.00

sides

Seasoned fries

$3.00

Mac & cheese

$3.00

Cheese fries

$5.00

tacos

Brisket tacos

$10.00

Tacos, burritos & etc.

Locos tacos

$10.00

P4burrito

$10.00

Macho nacho

$12.75

Twisted fries

$12.00

Lunch menu

Brisket mac

$10.00

Twisted fries

$15.00

Chopped beef sandwich

$14.00

Pulled pork sandwich

$14.00

Brisket tacos

$12.00

Seasoned fries

$3.00

Cheese fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8930 Valley Side Dr., Houston, TX 77078

Main pic

