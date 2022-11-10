Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co. imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co. 1071 S State Rte 157

review star

No reviews yet

1071 S State Rte 157

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Popular Items

Half Basket, Assorted
Full Basket, Assorted
Nashville Hot, Sticky and Sweet

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Coca-Cola Products

Tea

$3.00

Malawi Iced Tea

Cold Brew

Goshen Cold Brew

Juice

Ocean Spray, Dole, Minute-Maid

Coffee

We commissioned Goshen© Coffee to search far and wide for only the most flavorful, high quality, single origin small-batch coffee beans. Seasonally harvested and roasted specifically for us, Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co is the only place you can get the Twisted Joe – Underground Reserve, an amazing cup of coffee.

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot tea seasonal offerings by Big Heart Tea Co.

Milk

Water

Water

For The Little Biscuits

M&M Pancakes

$6.50

M&M stuffed pancakes, scrambled egg, bacon.

French Toast Sticks

$6.50

Cinnamon sugar french toast sticks, scrambled egg, bacon.

Out of Bed Sleepy Head

$6.50

Scrambled egg, bacon, fruit and cheddar bacon biscuit.

Son Of A Biscuit

$6.50

Bacon and Egg sliders. Served with fruit.

Lil' Twisters

$6.50

Chicken tenders and fries with BBQ sauce and a pickle.

Twist-A-Burger

$6.50

Cheeseburger and fries with a pickle.

Meat

Baked Bacon

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$3.50

Smoked Sausage

$3.50

Chicken Sausage

$4.50

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Ham

$3.00

Eggs

Over Easy

$3.00

Over Medium

$3.00

Over Hard

$3.00

Over Well

$3.00

Scrambled

$3.00

Scrambled w/ Cheese

$3.50

Scrambled Whites

$3.00

Poached

$3.00

Basted

$3.00

Cheese

Goat Cheese

$0.75

Cheddar

$0.75

Pepper Jack

$0.75

Breads

SM Pancake

$4.00

XL Pancake

$8.00

French Toast

$4.00

French Toast w/ Fruit

$7.00

Multi-Grain Toast

$3.00

Gluten-Free Toast

$3.00

Bagel

$3.50

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.50

Brioche Toast

$3.00

Side Specialty Pancake

$5.50

Side Belgian Waffle

$4.00

Side XL Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Side Items

Country Style Potatoes

$2.50

Twisted Fries

$2.50

Grits

$2.50

Fruit

$3.50

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

Vegetables

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Shirts

Rooster

$20.00

BAMJ

$20.00

TCB

$20.00

SOB

$20.00

RBF

$20.00

Hats

"SOB" Logo

$20.00

Twisted Biscuit Brand

$20.00

Beanie

$15.00

Coffee

Guatemalan 12oz Retail Bag

$14.00

Coffee Mug

$8.00

Sweaters/Jackets

"Brunch"

$27.00

Biscuit Baskets

Half, Nothing Gets Cheddar

$5.50

Half (4) house-made biscuits filled with bacon, cheddar, cracked black pepper and garlic. Served with honey butter dipping sauce. Alternative dipping sauces available upon request.

Half Cinnamon Bear

$5.50

Half (4) House made biscuits filled with cinnamon butter, brown sugar raisins and pecans. Served with sweet cream cheese dipping sauce. Alternative dipping sauces available upon request.

Half Minimalist

$5.50

Half (4) house-made, fluffy buttermilk biscuits. Served with honey butter. Alternative dipping sauces available upon request.

Half Basket, Assorted

$5.50

Full, Nothing Gets Cheddar

$9.50

Full basket (8) house-made biscuits filled with bacon, cheddar, cracked black pepper and garlic. Served with honey butter dipping sauce. Alternative dipping sauces available upon request.

Full Cinnamon Bear

$9.50

Full Basket (8) House made biscuits filled with cinnamon butter, brown sugar raisins and pecans. Served with sweet cream cheese dipping sauce. Alternative dipping sauces available upon request.

Full Minimalist

$9.50

Full Basket (8) house-made, fluffy buttermilk biscuits. Served with honey butter. Alternative dipping sauces available upon request.

Full Basket, Assorted

$9.50

Twisted Takes….You're welcome!

Huevos Twisteros

$11.50

House-made chorizo chili topped with two eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, house-made Cholula®-ranch and avocado-ranch sauces and fried tortilla strips. Served with sour cream.

St. Louis Slinger

$13.50

XL four-egg omelet filled with smoked sausage and country style potatoes, topped with house-made chorizo chili, cheddar cheese and pickled onions. Served with a Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit and sour cream.

Morning Sunshine! Pot Pie

$15.00

Roasted chicken, chorizo, potatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms in our herbed country gravy over an XL Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs, tomatoes and green onions.

The Missing Link

$12.00

Smoked sausage, avocado, tomato, spinach, fried egg and Cholula®-ranch on a grilled XL Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit. Served with country style potatoes.

Thanks For Everything, Bagel

$17.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and poached eggs on a toasted bagel topped with house-made “Everything” hollandaise, pickled onions, capers and fresh herbs. Served with country style potatoes.

Which Came First?

$11.00

Crispty chicken tender, fried egg jack cheese and gravy on a grilled XL Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit. Served with country style potatoes.

Hash Your Mouth

$13.00

Country style potatoes with diced turkey breast, chicken sausage, spinach, pepper and mushrooms. Topped with two fried eggs, pickled onions, fresh herbs and Cholula® ranch.

Respecting our Roots…mostly

Mind Ya Biscuits

$13.00

XL Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit smothered with country gravy along with two eggs, country style potatoes and choice of bacon or sausage.

Happy Trails Power Bowl

$12.50

Creamy steel-cut oats topped with house-made trail mix, strawberries, blueberries and a sweet cream drizzle. Served with almond milk.

Eggs Benny

$12.00

Sliced ham and poached eggs on a XL Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit topped with hollandaise, green onions and paprika. Served with country style potatoes.

Tried and True

$11.00

One mini pancake and two eggs* any style , served with country style potatoes, one slice of baked bacon, one sausage patty and a Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit.

Avo-Great-Day!

$13.00

Chunky avocado spread on thick-cut garlic sourdough topped with Italian marinated cherry tomatoes and garnished with bacon and goat cheese. *Does not include a side option.

Straight Outta the Coop

Menage EGG Trois

$14.50

Three eggs filled with bacon, ham, sausage, onions and mushrooms topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese and green onions. Served with country style potatoes and a Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit.

Chick Me Out

$13.50

Three eggs filled with roasted chicken, chorizo, green chilies, onion and goat cheese. Topped with housemade Cholula®-ranch and avocado-ranch sauces, green onions and tomato. Served with country style potatoes a Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit.

Nothing Wrong with Veggies!

$10.00

Three eggs filled with onions, mushrooms, peppers, spinach and goat cheese. Topped with avocado and tomato. Served with country style potatoes and multi-grain toast.

Swimming Upstream Frittata

$17.00

Egg-white frittata filled with chicken sausage, onions, mushrooms, peppers, spinach and goat cheese. Topped with avocado, fresh herbs and smoked salmon. Served with fresh fruit and multi-grain toast.

Livin' the Sweet Life

Large & In Charge

$11.00

Supersized sweet pancake. Because some traditions you just don’t twist. Served with two eggs* any style and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Caramel Apple Pancake

$14.50

Supersized green apple and cinnamon spiced stuffed cake topped with sweet cream cheese, caramel, chopped bacon, pecans and fresh apple slices. Served with two eggs* any style and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Bella Brioche French Toast

$14.50

Thick-sliced brioche battered and griddled. Topped with strawberries, blueberries and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs* any style and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Nashville Hot, Sticky and Sweet

$14.50

Belgian waffle topped with Twisted Tenders and Nashville Hot Honey. Served with two eggs* any style.

Gangs All Here

$15.00

Three not-so-mini Versions of our signature pancakes. You choose your faves. Served with two eggs* any style and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Bodacious Berries

$13.00

Supersized sweet pancake stuffed with blueberries, strawberries or both. Topped with freshly whipped cream. Served with two eggs* any style and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Traditional Belgian waffle. Served with two eggs* any style and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Gluten Friendly Pancake

$13.50

Super size pancake that's missing the gluten but full of flavor. (This item may require a bit of extra time in our kitchen to get it just right.)Served with two eggs* any style and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Choc-o-can

$14.00

Supersized chocolate chip and pecan pancake, topped with powdered sugar and freshly whipped cream. Served with two eggs* any style and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Pineapple Upside-Down Pancake

$13.50

Supersized pancake stuffed with caramelized pineapple, brown sugar and cherries and topped with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs* any style and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Plot Twist French Toast

$15.00

Thick-sliced brioche battered and griddled then stuffed with Nutella® and blackberry jam. Topped with pecans and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs* any style and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Mid-Day Munch

All entrees served with Twisted Fries unless otherwise stated.

Twisted Tenders

$15.50

Crispy house-seasoned panko breaded chicken tenders served with BBQ and house-made Cholula®-ranch sauces.

Smashed It!

$15.50

Two smashed burger patties, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, a fried egg, tomato, red onion and dijonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.

Brunchy BLT

$13.50

Bacon, fried egg, avocado, tomato, lettuce and dijonnaise on toasted multi-grain bread.

You Had Me At Tacos

$13.50

Flour tortillas filled with roast chicken, onions, green chiles, sour cream, pepper jack cheese, pickled onions and tomatoes. Topped with housemade Cholula®-ranch and avocado ranch sauces. Served with a bowl of chorizo chili. *Does not come with twisted fries.

Chicks Dig Me

$13.50

Twisted tender, bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato and housemade Cholula®-ranch sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Don't Be Chicken

$15.50

Fried turkey on toast, thick-sliced brioche bread with bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions and avocado ranch.

Chick-acado

$13.50

Mixed greens topped with roasted chicken, avocado, pickled onions, tomato, goat cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with house-made Cholula® ranch dressing. *Does not come with twisted fries.

LTO

Meat Candy

$5.50

Four pieces of sweet and spicy thick cut bacon with a light maple syrup.

Tux Waffle

$11.00

Traditional belgian waffle cross drizzled with Nutella and out house-made sweet cream glaze. Served with two eggs* any style and bacon.

Brunch Rapper

$11.50

Crispy tortilla shells filled with eggs, bacon, sausage, peppers, onions, cream cheese and jack cheese. Drizzled with house-made avocado ranch. Served with house-made Cholula Ranch.

Filthy Fries

$10.00

Generous amount of twisted fries topped with chorizo gravy, avocado ranch and house-made Cholula ranch. Garnished with tomatoes and green onions.

Slide The Coop

$14.50

Crispy chicken tender marinated in Nashville Hot Honey on our freshly baked Minimalist biscuits. Served with Twisted fries.

Chicken Pony Shoe

$15.00

Heaping amount of twisted fries, topped with crispy chicken tenders, melted jack cheese and chorizo gravy on a thick-cut brioche slice. Drizzled with Cholula Ranch.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

An adventure you will want to repeat. Every day!

Location

1071 S State Rte 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Directions

