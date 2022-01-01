Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Twisted Burger - Barrington

1,670 Reviews

$$

228 W Northwest Hwy

Barrington, IL 60010

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESE BURGER
ONION RINGS
BACON CHEESE BURGER

BURGERS

CHEESE BURGER

$7.75

CLASSIC

$7.00

SUPERMAN

$13.25

DIABLO

$8.50

FARMYARD

$9.75

BLACK WIDOW 2

$10.25

CALIFORNIA

$9.95

BUFFALO BURGER

$9.75

SHROOMER

$8.95

JACK SPARROW

$8.95

BLACK & BLUE

$8.50

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$8.95

CAPTAIN AMERICA

$10.50

ALAMO

$9.50

DBL CHEESE BURGER

$12.95

DBL BACON CHEESE BURGER

$13.95

TWISTED BURGER

$10.50

WRAPS

MUY MACHO

$11.25

CHICKEN CLUB

$11.25

BUFFALO SOLDIER

$11.95

SOUTH WEST

$11.25

SALADS

BLT CHOPPED SALAD

$13.25

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$12.95

HAIL CAESAR

$10.50

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$12.95

APPETIZER

ONION RINGS

$7.95

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.25

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.25

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

CALI CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.95

CHICKEN & MUSHROOM MELT

$6.75

HOT CHICK SANDWICH

$7.75

NAAN BISTRO SANDWICH

$8.75

NAAN CAESAR SANDWICH

$9.25

NAAN TURKEY MELT

$8.75

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.25

KIDS HOT DOG

$5.25

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$5.50

KIDS MINI CHEESE BURGER

$6.25

KIDS TENDERS

$7.25

FRIES

REGULAR FRIES

$1.50+

CHEESY FRIES

$1.95+

GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES

$1.95+

CHICKEN BUFFALO FRIES

$8.50

ZOMBIE FRIES

$8.75

TWISTED FRIES

$7.50

DRINKS

SMALL DRINK

$1.80

LARGE DRINK

$2.30

MILKSHAKES

SMALL

$6.25

LARGE

$8.25
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

228 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington, IL 60010

Directions

