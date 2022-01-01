Burgers
Twisted Burger - Barrington
1,670 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
228 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington, IL 60010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fresh Stack Burger - Kildeer Village Square
4.4 • 655
20413 N RAND RD KILDEER, IL 60074
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Barrington
The Hampton Social - South Barrington
4.1 • 715
100 W Higgins Lot C-2 South Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurant