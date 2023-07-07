Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twisted Burger - Fox Lake

review star

No reviews yet

7233 State Park Road

Fox Lake, IL 60020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

ONLINE ORDERING

BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$7.25

CHEESE BURGER

$8.25

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$8.95

CALIFORNIA

$9.95

FARMYARD

$10.25

MACK ATTACK

$9.25

EL ZORRO

$10.25

SHROOMER

$8.95

CAPTAIN AMERICA

$10.95

BLACK WIDOW 2

$10.25

DIABLO

$8.50

ALAMO

$9.95

TWISTED BURGER

$10.75

BLACK N BLUE

$8.95

JACK SPARROW

$9.75

SUPERMAN BURGER

$13.75

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

CALI CHICKEN SANDWICHES

$7.95

HOT CHICK SANDWICH

$7.75

CHICKEN MUSHROOM MELT

$6.95

PLAIN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.50

NAAN SANDWICHES

NAAN CAESAR SANDWICH

$9.25

NAAN BUFFALO SANDWICH

$8.95

NAAN BURGER

$10.95

WRAPS

MUY MACHO

$10.95

CHICKEN CLUB WRAP

$10.95

SOUTHWEST WRAP

$10.95

BUFFALO SOLDIER

$11.95

SALADS

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$12.95

BLT CHOPPED SALAD

$13.25

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$12.95

HAIL CAESAR SALAD

$10.50

HOTDOGS

CHICAGO STYLE

$3.95

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$4.75

SCOOBY DOG

$5.25

PLAIN HOTDOG

$2.75

TWISTED DOG

$4.75

KIDS MENU

KIDS MINI CHEESE BURGER

$6.25

KIDS TENDERS

$7.25

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$6.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.25

KIDS HOT DOG

$5.75

APPETIZERS

ONION RINGS

$9.25

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.25

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.95

WINGS 10 PC

$14.95

FRIES

REGULAR FRIES

$1.75+

CHEESY FRIES

$2.25+

GARLIC PARM FRIES

$2.25+

TWISTED FRIES

$7.95

ZOMBIE FRIES

$8.75

CHICKEN BUFFALO FRIES

$8.75

LOADED FRIES

$7.95

MILKSHAKES

VANILLA

$8.95+

CHOCOLATE

$8.95+

STRAWBERRY

$8.95+

COOKIE DOUGH

$8.95+

PIRATE TREASURE

$8.95+

SUPERMAN

$8.95+

COOKIES & CREAM

$8.95+

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.10+Out of stock

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

DAILY SPECIALS

BURGESADILLA

$10.50

DEVIL CHICK

$8.95

MILKSHAKES

SHAKE OF THE DAY

SHAKE OF THE DAY

$6.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7233 State Park Road, Fox Lake, IL 60020

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
orange starNo Reviews
2020 N US Hwy 12 Spring Grove, IL 60081
View restaurantnext
Saylor Micks Pizza & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
2020 Route 12, Ste G Spring Grove, IL 60081
View restaurantnext
The Grove Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2008 Main Street Rd. Spring Grove, IL 60081
View restaurantnext
C.Y.O.C. Create Your Own Cheesecake and Cheesesteak - Fox Lake
orange starNo Reviews
154 U.S. 12 Fox Lake, IL 60020
View restaurantnext
Perricone's A Soup & Sandwich Joint
orange star4.7 • 631
14 Grand Ave Fox Lake, IL 60020
View restaurantnext
Whistle Stop - 15 East Grand Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
15 East Grand Avenue Fox Lake, IL 60020
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fox Lake

Perricone's A Soup & Sandwich Joint
orange star4.7 • 631
14 Grand Ave Fox Lake, IL 60020
View restaurantnext
Studio Hotrods Roadhouse
orange star5.0 • 1
44 S Route 12 Fox Lake, IL 60020
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fox Lake
Lake Villa
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Mchenry
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Gurnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Mundelein
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston