Twisted Burger - Fox Lake
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7233 State Park Road, Fox Lake, IL 60020
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
C.Y.O.C. Create Your Own Cheesecake and Cheesesteak - Fox Lake
No Reviews
154 U.S. 12 Fox Lake, IL 60020
View restaurant