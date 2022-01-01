Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

Twisted Burger-Round Lake

review star

No reviews yet

TBD 301 N CEDAR LAKE RD

Round Lake, IL 60073

Popular Items

Bacon Cheese Burger
California
Cheese Burger

APPETIZERS 🍗

Onion rings

Onion rings

$7.95

Onion rings with a side of ranch

Mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella sticks

$7.25

Mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.25

With your choice of sauce

WINGS

$14.99

BURGERS 🍔

Alamo

Alamo

$9.50

Topped with grilled jalapenos, green salsa, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo

El Zorro

El Zorro

$10.25

Topped with pepper jack cheese, chorizo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.95

Topped with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard

Black Widow

Black Widow

$10.25

Topped with cream cheese, bacon, grilled jalapenos, pineapple, Twisted BBQ, lettuce and tomato

Black N Blue

$8.50

Blackened burger topped with grilled onions, blue cheese crumble, lettuce, tomato and pickles

California

California

$9.95

Topped with avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and chipotle mayo

Captain America

Captain America

$10.50

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, Apple BBQ, lettuce, tomato and a giant onion ring

Cheese Burger

$7.75

Topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard

Classic Burger

$7.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard

Diablo Burger

Diablo Burger

$8.50

Topped with grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, habanero sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo

Farmyard

Farmyard

$9.75

Topped with american cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

$13.50

2 grilled cheese sandwiches stuffed with a burger, lettuce, tomato, bacon and melted cheese sauce

Jack Sparrow

Jack Sparrow

$8.95

Topped with grilled pineapple, bacon, Twisted BBQ, lettuce and onion

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$9.25

Topped with bacon, Mac and cheese, lettuce and tomato

Superman Burger

Superman Burger

$13.25

Double burger with american cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mustard

Shroomer

Shroomer

$8.95

Topped with sautéed mushrooms, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion

Twisted Burger

Twisted Burger

$10.50

Burger topped with pepper jack, grilled jalapenos, fried egg, bacon, Twisted BBQ, lettuce and tomato

Ted

Ted

$9.95

With cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon, Apple BBQ, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Double Burger

$12.00

Double burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, ketchup and mustard

Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$12.50

Double burger topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.25

Double burger topped with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard

Buffalo Burger

Buffalo Burger

$9.75

Burger topped with blue cheese crumble, lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo sauce & giant onion ring

Sonora

$9.25

FRIES 🍟

FRIES

$1.75+

CHEESY FRIES

$2.25+

GARLIC PARM FRIES

$2.25+

Fries tossed in garlic, parmesan, basil and salt

TWISTED FRIES

$7.50

Fries topped with chili, cheese sauce and green onions

ZOMBIE FRIES

ZOMBIE FRIES

$8.75

Fresh cut fries topped with twisted bbq sauce, ranch and chopped chicken. with a side or ranch dressing

Chicken Buffalo Fries

$8.75

Fresh cut fries topped with creamy buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, grilled chicken and green onions

CHICKEN 🐔

Chicken N Mushroom

$7.75

With sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Cali Chicken Sandwich

Cali Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Grilled chicken with only the bun

Hot Chick

Hot Chick

$7.75

Grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese, onion straws, fried jalapenos, campfire sauce, lettuce and tomato

El Chilango

$7.95

SALADS 🥗

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken, fresh greens, black beans, fried tortilla strips, corn, red onions, tomato, shredded cheese, avocado, w/side southwest dressing

Caeser Salad

$11.25

Fresh greens, croutons, grilled chicken breast all tossed in creamy caesar dressing

BLT Chopped Salad

$13.25

Fresh greens, avocado, feta cheese, tomato, corn, bacon, grilled chopped chicken and a side of avocado dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Fresh greens, grilled chicken, tomato, blue cheese crumble, avocado, bacon and a hard boiled egg with a side of ranch dressing

Hail Caesar

$10.50

WRAPS 🌯

Muy Macho

$11.25

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, shredded cheese, grilled jalapenos, avocado and chipotle mayo

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$11.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, shredded cheese, avocado and mayo

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$11.25

Grilled chicken, tortilla strips, black beans, tomato, shredded cheese, red onion, corn and southwest ranch dressing

Buffalo Soldier

$11.95

Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, blue cheese and tomato

NAAN 🥪

Naan Caesar Sandwich

Naan Caesar Sandwich

$9.25

Juicy fried chicken breast, crispy romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing served on fried naan flat bread

Naan Bistro Sandwich

Naan Bistro Sandwich

$9.25

Fried naan bread with mesclun lettuce, tomato, oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, ham & mayo

Naan Turkey Melt

Naan Turkey Melt

$9.25

Fried naan bread w/ turkey, Swiss cheese, spring mix, tomato & honey mustard

HOTDOGS 🌭

Scooby Dog

$4.95

Hot dog wrapped in bacon, deep fried and topped with chili and cheese sauce

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.50

Chili and cheese

Chicago Style

$3.95

Mustard, relish, tomato, onions, sport peppers, dill pickles and celery salt

Plain Hot Dog

Plain Hot Dog

$3.25

KIDS 👶🏽

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.25
Kids Hotdog

Kids Hotdog

$5.25
Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.50

Kids Mini Cheeseburger

$6.25

Kids Mini Burger

$6.25
Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$7.25

DRINKS 🥤

SMALL DRINK

$2.10

LARGE DRINK

$2.75
KIDS DRINK

KIDS DRINK

$1.00

COKE GLASS BOTTLE

$4.75
JARRITO

JARRITO

$3.50

Small Iced Coffee

$2.25

Large Iced Coffee

$3.95

Small Iced Tea

$3.50

Large Iced Tea

$5.50

Small Java Latte

$4.95

Large Java Latte

$7.50

Small Java Blended

$4.95

Large Java Blended

$7.50

SIDES 🥫

Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.00
Chipotle Mayo

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00
Blue Cheese Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.25
Mayo

Mayo

$0.50
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$1.00
Lays Potato Chips

Lays Potato Chips

$1.60
Applesauce

Applesauce

$2.00
Cup Chili

Cup Chili

$4.00

Extra Bun

$1.50
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.00
Side of Mac N Cheese

Side of Mac N Cheese

$4.65
Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$1.25
Chipotle Ranch

Chipotle Ranch

$1.25
Twisted BBQ

Twisted BBQ

$1.00
Avocado

Avocado

$2.00
Campfire Sauce

Campfire Sauce

$1.00

ICE CREAM 🍦

Vanilla Cone 🍨

$2.99

Chocolate Cone 🍫

$2.99

Strawberry Cone 🍓

$2.99

Mint Chip Cone 🌱🍫

$2.99

Cookie Dough Cone 🍪🍫

$2.99

Cookies N Cream Cone 🍪🥛

$2.99

Superman Cone 🦸🏻‍♂️

$2.99

Coffee Cone ☕️

$2.99

Monster Cone 🧟‍♂️

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Cone

$2.99

Cotton Candy Cone 🍬

$2.99

SM Cup Vanilla 🍨

$4.99

SM Cup Chocolate 🍫

$4.99

SM Cup Strawberry 🍓

$4.99

SM Cup Mint Chip 🌱🍫

$4.99

SM Cup Cookie Dough 🍪🍫

$4.99

SM Cup Cookies N Cream 🍪🥛

$4.99

SM Cup Superman 🦸🏻‍♂️

$4.99

SM Cup Coffee ☕️

$4.99

SM Cup Cotton Candy 🍬

$4.99

SM Cup Chocolate Chip

$4.99

SM Cup Monster 🧟‍♂️

$4.99

LG Cup Vanilla 🍨

$7.99

LG Cup Chocolate 🍫

$7.99

LG Cup Strawberry 🍓

$7.99

LG Cup Mint Chip 🌱🍫

$7.99

LG Cup Cookies N Cream 🍪🥛

$7.99

LG Cup Cookie Dough 🍪🍫

$7.99

LG Cup Superman 🦸🏻‍♂️

$7.99

LG Cup Coffee ☕️

$7.99

LG Cup Cotton Candy 🍬

$7.99

LG Cup Monster 🧟‍♂️

$7.99

LG Cup Chocolate Chip

$7.99

MILKSHAKES 🍼🍨

Chocolate 🍫

Chocolate 🍫

$6.95+
Strawberry 🍓

Strawberry 🍓

$6.95+
Vanilla 🍨

Vanilla 🍨

$6.95+
Cookies & Cream 🍪🥛

Cookies & Cream 🍪🥛

$6.95+

Coffee ☕️

$6.95+
Pirate Treasure 🏴‍☠️

Pirate Treasure 🏴‍☠️

$6.95+
Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$6.95+
Superman 🦸🏻‍♂️

Superman 🦸🏻‍♂️

$6.95+
Monster 🧟‍♂️

Monster 🧟‍♂️

$6.95+
Cookie Dough 🍪🍫

Cookie Dough 🍪🍫

$6.95+

Mint Chip 🌱🍫

$6.95+

Franky 🧟‍♂️

$10.25

Monster 🍪🪱

$10.25

Custom Shake Lab

$10.25

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

TBD 301 N CEDAR LAKE RD, Round Lake, IL 60073

Directions

Gallery
Twisted Burger - Round Lake image
Twisted Burger - Round Lake image
Twisted Burger - Round Lake image
Twisted Burger - Round Lake image

