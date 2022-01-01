Twisted Burger Twisted Burger Grayslake

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twisted Burger Grayslake

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

217 Center St,

GRAYSLAKE, IL 60030

Popular Items

CHEESEBURGER
CALIFORNIA
KIDS MINI CHEESE BURGER

TODAY'S SPECIALS

WINGS

$12.99+

CHILANGO

$7.95

SONORA

$9.25

APPETIZERS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.25

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.25

ONION RINGS

$7.95Out of stock

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER

$7.75

CLASSIC

$7.00

SUPERMAN

$13.25

TWISTED BURGER

$10.50

MAC ATTACK

$9.25

DIABLO

$8.50

FARMYARD

$9.75

BLACK WIDOW 2

$10.25

CALIFORNIA

$9.95

SHROOMER

$8.95

JACK SPARROW

$8.95

BLACK & BLUE

$8.50

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$8.95

ALAMO

$9.50

CAPTAIN AMERICA

$10.50

EL ZORRO

$10.25

BUFFALO BURGER

$9.75

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

CHICKEN MUSHROOM MELT

$6.95

CALI CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.95

HOT CHICK

$7.75

SALADS

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$12.95

BLT CHOPPED

$13.25

COBB SALAD

$12.95

HAIL CAESAR

$10.50

WRAPS

MUY MACHO WRAP

$11.25

CHICKEN CLUB WRAP

$11.25

SOUTHWEST WRAP

$11.25

BUFFALO SOLDIER

$11.95

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.25

KIDS MINI CHEESE BURGER

$6.25

KIDS HOTDOG

$5.25

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.50

FRIES

REGULAR FRIES

$1.75+

CHEESY FRIES

$2.25+

GARLIC PARMESAN

$2.25+

ZOMBIE FRIES

$8.75

CHICKEN BUFFALO FRIES

$8.75

TWISTED FRIES

$7.50

HOTDOGS

CHICAGO STYLE

$3.95

SCOOBY DOG

$4.95

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$4.50

MILKSHAKES

vanilla

$4.95+

Strawberry

$4.95+

Chocolate

$4.95+

superman

$4.95+

cookie dough

$4.95+

Mint choc chip

$4.95+

Cookie dough

$4.95+

Pirate treasure

$4.95+

Coffee

$4.95+

DRINKS

coke

$2.10+

fanta orange

$2.10+

sprite

$2.10+

pink lemonade

$2.10+

cherry coke

$2.10+

pibb xtra

$2.10+

coke zero

$2.10+

diet coke

$2.10+

ice tea unsweeted

$2.10+

ice tea sweeted

$2.10+

raspberry tea

$2.10+

REFRESHERS

Strawberry Rose

$3.50+

Peach passion fruit

$3.50+

Tropical Mango

$3.50+

Hibiscus

$3.50+

Caribbean Blue

$3.50+

ICED COFFEE

French Vanilla

$2.25+

Salted caramel mocha

$2.25+

NAAN SANDWICHES

NAAN CAESAR SANDWICH

$9.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

217 Center St,, GRAYSLAKE, IL 60030

