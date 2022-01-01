BG picView gallery

2wisted Cajun 9131 Mission Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

9131 Mission Blvd

Riverside, CA 92509

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cajun Fries

Kickstarters

Cajun Fries

$8.00

Crispy Fries Seasoned with our Cajun Spices.

Dirty Beans w/ Freshly Fried Tortilla Chips

$15.00

Red Beans, Bacon, Louisiana Sausage and Cajun Seasoning.

Cajun Fried Bites

Hand-Breaded and Seasoned with Our Cajun Spices.

Cajun Comfort

Cajun Clam Chowder

Creamy Chowder with clams, Louisiana Sausage, Red Potatoes, and Oyster Crackers.

Fish & Chips

Hand-Breaded and Seasoned with Our Cajun Spices served with Cajun Fries and our house-made Cole slaw.

Cajun Baja Seafood Cocktail

The Bag

Mix & Match and even double-up on grilled seafood and add-ons! Seasoned with our cajun spices, garlic butter, and nujac city sauce. Unless instructed otherwise ½ pound portions only.

1/2Lb Shrimp

$12.00

Mix & Match and even double-up on grilled seafood and add-ons! Seasoned with our cajun spices, garlic butter, and nujac city sauce. Unless instructed otherwise ½ pound portions only.

1/2Lb Octopus

$13.00

Mix & Match and even double-up on grilled seafood and add-ons! Seasoned with our cajun spices, garlic butter, and nujac city sauce. Unless instructed otherwise ½ pound portions only.

1/2Lb Chilean Sea Bass

$11.00

Mix & Match and even double-up on grilled seafood and add-ons! Seasoned with our cajun spices, garlic butter, and nujac city sauce. Unless instructed otherwise ½ pound portions only.

Sides

Dirty Beans

$13.00

White Rice

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$8.00

House Slaw

$5.00

Red Potatoes

$6.00

Cajun Corn

$4.00

Sauces

Nujac City

$1.00

Nujac City Fuego

$1.00

Tartar

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

Lime-Mayo

$1.00

Magic Sauce

$1.00

Nola BBQ

$1.00

Extras

Freshly Fried Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Oyster Crackers

$1.00

Saltine Crackers

$0.50

Lemon Wedges

$0.50

Dessert

Housemade Black Bottom Pie

$6.00

Protein Add On

1/3 Lb Seabass

$6.00

1/3 Lb Shrimp

$7.00

1/3 Lb Octupus

$8.00

1/3 Lb Sausage

$5.00

1/3 Lb Chicken

$5.00

Beverages

Homemade Fresh Lime Soda

$5.50

Coke Can

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Sprite Can

$2.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9131 Mission Blvd, Riverside, CA 92509

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JD's Mission Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
4957 Felspar St Jurupa Valley, CA 92509
View restaurantnext
DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL - Limonite
orange starNo Reviews
8304 Limonite Avenue Riverside, CA 92509
View restaurantnext
Culichi's & Beer
orange starNo Reviews
5850 Etiwanda Ave Mira Loma, CA 91752
View restaurantnext
The Restaurant at Oak Quarry - 7151 Sierra Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
7151 Sierra Ave. Jurupa Valley, CA 92509
View restaurantnext
La Katrina
orange starNo Reviews
17122 slover ave #101k fontana, CA 92337
View restaurantnext
The Riverside Airport Cafe - 6951 Flight Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6951 Flight Rd Riverside, CA 92504
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston