Twisted Chef Cantina 748 N. Gilbert Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Twisted Chef Cantina is your local eatery and sports bar serving high quality food at affordable prices.
Location
748 N. Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gilbert
Ta Lew Thai Bistro - 1493 S. Higley Rd - 1493 S. Higley Rd
4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurant
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurant