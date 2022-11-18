Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twisted Chef Cantina 748 N. Gilbert Rd

review star

No reviews yet

748 N. Gilbert Rd

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Order Again

Aluminum Cans

White Claw Mango

$5.25

Blackberry Pear

$5.25

White Claw B.C.

$5.25

White Claw RAZ

$5.25

Aluminum Bottle Bud light

$4.25

Aluminum Ultra

$4.25

Aluminum Coors Light

$4.25

Aluminum Miller Lite

$4.25Out of stock

Four Peaks HAZY

$4.50Out of stock

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.25

Bud Light Bottle

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Cali Tropical

$4.50

Coors Light Bottle

$4.25

Corona Extra

$5.25

Corona Premier

$5.25

Dos XX Amber

$5.25

Heineken 0.0

$4.25Out of stock

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.25

Modelo

$5.25Out of stock

St. Pauly N/A

$4.25Out of stock

Ultra Bottle

$4.25

DRAFT BEER

Bud Light Draft

$4.50

Bud Light Draft

Ultra Draft

$4.50

Coors Light Draft

$4.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Kilt Lifter

$6.00

805

$6.50

San Tan Juicy IPA

$6.50

Scottsdale Blonde

$6.50

Tower Station

$6.50

Summer Shade

$6.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Brandy

E & J Brandy

$5.00

Cocktails

Adios M.F.

$8.00

Alligator Tail

$8.00

B-52

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Blonde Slut

$6.00

Bloody Maria

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blow Job

$6.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$8.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Duck Fart

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Grape Bomb

$8.00

Green Jello Shot

$1.00

Green Meadow

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikazi

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Long Beach

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Madras

$5.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Mojito

$7.00

Otter Pop

$6.00

Pink Pussy

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Side Car

$8.00

Slippery Nipple

$7.00

Surfer On Acid

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Zipper Head

$6.00

Old Fashion

$7.00

Cordials

Jagermeister

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Midori

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Mules

Huckleberry Mule

$8.00

Prickly Pear Mule

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Captain

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyers

$7.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.00

Hennessey

$8.00

J & B Scotch

$6.00

Signature Cocktails

Caribou Blue

$8.00

Twisted Old Fashion

$12.00

Twisted Margarita

$7.00

Tropical Twist

$8.00

Twisted Tito's Cosmo

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bellini Martini

$8.00

Nutty Twist

$8.00

Mad Mellon Martini

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Don Julio Repo

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

1800 Silver

$6.00

La Adelita

$7.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Silver

$7.00

Hornito's Plata Silver

$7.00

Tres Generaciones Planta

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$7.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Tito's

$6.00

DE Grapefruit

$6.00

DE Lemon

$6.00

Blue Ice Potato Vodka

$6.00

UV Cherry

$6.00

UV Grape

$6.00

DE Sweet Tea

$6.00

Blue Ice Huckleberry

$6.00

G.C Prickly Pear

$6.00

DE Vodka

$6.00

Vanilla

$6.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Basil Haydens

$10.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Fist Full

$6.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

Duke

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Proper Twelve

$8.00

Screwball

$6.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Whistlepig 6yr

$12.00

Whistlepig 10yr

$14.00

Limavady

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Rams Point

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00+

Pino Noir

$5.00+

Chardonnay

$5.00+

Pino Grigio

$5.00+

White Zinfandel

$5.00+

Rose

$6.50

Champ Glass

$5.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Chips & Salsa Trio

$8.00

Crab Puffs

$9.00

Edamame

$9.00

EggRoll

$9.00

Fried Avocado

$10.00

Mediterranean Hummus

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Twisted Mushrooms

$10.00

Sliders (3)

$12.00

Fried Avocado (Copy)

$10.00Out of stock

Burgers

BBQ

$15.00

Burger - BYO

$10.00

Teriyaki Burger

$14.00

Twisted Burger

$15.00

Habanero Burger

$15.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Fruit Cobbler

$6.00

Sweetalicious Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

House Specialty

Bulgogi

$18.00

Tacos

$12.00

Nacho

$14.00

The (X)

$15.00

Twisted Bahn Mihn

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger Sliders

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog Sliders

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti & Marinara

$7.00

Pasta

Stella's Summer Pesto

$15.00

Twisted Alfredo

$14.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Pizza

Pizza - BYO

$10.00

Salad Pizza

$11.00

Tuscan White Pizza

$13.00

Twisted Margarita Pizza

$13.00

Xena Warrior Pie

$16.00

Salad

Anonymous

$12.00

Caesar

$10.00

Cobb

$14.00

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$13.00

The Double Kick

$14.00

Italian Grinder

$14.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.00

Italian Meatball

$14.00

Chicken Parmasan

$14.00

Wings

One Pound of Wings

$16.00

1/2 Pound Wings

$9.00

One Pound Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Chef Specials

Jack Daniels B.B.Q. Sandwich

$14.00

Twisted Braut

$11.00

Side

*Side of Bacon

$3.00

*Side of Lavosh

$3.00

*Side of Pita

$3.00

*Side of Fries

$5.00

*Side of Ranch

$0.75

*Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.75

*Side of Salmon

$10.00

*Side of Steak

$10.00

*Side of Shrimp

$10.00

*Side of Chicken

$8.00

*Side Salad

$5.00

*Side Veggies(Raw)

$2.50

*Side of Veggies (Cooked)

$4.00

*Side of Slaw

$4.00

*Side Sour Cream

$0.75

*Side of Jalepeno

$1.50

*Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce.

$0.75

Side MeatBalls

$5.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Extra Dressing/Sauce

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Strawberry Vinegarette

$1.00

Extra Red Wine Vinegar

$0.75

Extra Buffalo

$0.75

Extra Breads & Chips

Extra Lavosh

$3.00

Extra Pita

$3.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Juice (No Refills)

Apple Juice (No Refill)

$4.00

Cranberry Juice (No Refill)

$4.00

Orange Juice (No Refill)

$4.00

Tomato Juice (6oz)

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry (No Refills)

$4.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Tea

Black Tea

$3.00

Other

Red Bull Can

$4.00

S.F Red Bull Can

$4.00

Appetizers (Delivery)

Twisted Mushrooms

$13.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.40

Fried Avocado

$13.00

Onion Rings

$10.40

EggRolls

$11.70

Crab Puffs

$11.70

Edamame

$11.70

Cheese Curds

$11.70

Chips & Salsa Trio

$10.40

Mediterranean Hummus

$11.70

Kids Menu (Delivery)

Kids Burger Sliders

$9.10

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.10

Kid Hot Dog Sliders

$9.10

Chicken Tenders

$9.10

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.10

Salads (Delivery)

Anonymous

$15.60

Caesar

$13.00

Cobb

$18.20

Antipasto

$18.20

Sandwich (Delivery)

BLT

$16.90

Double Kick

$18.20

Italian Grinder

$18.20

Philly

$18.20

Pastrami

$18.20

Italian Meatball

$18.20

Chicken Parmesan

$18.20

Burger (Delivery)

Twisted Burger

$19.50

Teriyaki Burger

$19.50

BBQ Burger

$19.50

Sliders (3)

$16.90

Build a Burger

$13.00

House Specialty (Delivery)

Bulogi

$23.40

Tacos

$15.60

Nacho

$16.90

The (X)

$19.50

Wings (Delivery)

10 Jumbo Wings

$20.80

6 Jumbo Wings

$11.70

Pizza (Delivery)

The Xena Pie

$20.80

Tuscan White Pizza

$16.90

Twisted Margarita

$16.90

Salad Pizza

$14.30

Build Your Own (Deliver)

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

Pasta (Delivery)

Stella's Summer Pesto

$19.50

Twisted Alfredo

$18.20

Shrimp Scampi

$23.40

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.30
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Twisted Chef Cantina is your local eatery and sports bar serving high quality food at affordable prices.

Location

748 N. Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Directions

Gallery
Twisted Chef Cantina image
Twisted Chef Cantina image
Twisted Chef Cantina image

