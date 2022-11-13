Main picView gallery

Twisted Chicken 9500 S Eastern Ave Ste 170

9500 S Eastern Ave Ste 170

Las Vegas, NV 89123

#1 Twisted Tenders
#2 Famous Twisted Toast Sandwich
#7 Twisted Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl

Twisted Chicken

#1 Twisted Tenders

#1 Twisted Tenders

$12.99

Two tenders, Cajun Fries or Cajun Fresh Chips, Slaw, Pickles, Sauce on the side

#2 Famous Twisted Toast Sandwich

#2 Famous Twisted Toast Sandwich

$12.99

Served with Cajun Fries or Cajun Fresh Chips, Slaw, Pickles on the side

#3 Twisted Wings

#3 Twisted Wings

$12.99

6 pcs wings Cajun Fries or Cajun Fresh Chips, Slaw, Pickles, Sauce on the side

#4 Twisted Chicken N Waffle Cone

#4 Twisted Chicken N Waffle Cone

$12.99

served with Cajun Fries or Cajun Fresh Chips, Slaw, Pickles on the side

#5 Twisted Bun chicken Sandwich

#5 Twisted Bun chicken Sandwich

$12.99 Out of stock

Brioche bun ,chicken tender, Choose Your Style Sandwich, Cajun Fries or Cajun fresh chips on the side.

#6 Twisted Chicken Salad

#6 Twisted Chicken Salad

$12.99

Ranch or Blue Cheese Salads: Romaine Lettuce, Olives, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and homemade croutons. Caesar Salad: Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & homemade croutons.

#7 Twisted Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl

$13.99

Mac & Cheese Bowl loaded with Chicken Tenders

Sides

1 Tender

1 Tender

$3.99
Twisted Toast Sandwich

Twisted Toast Sandwich

$9.99
Loaded Twisted toast

Loaded Twisted toast

$11.99
6 pcs wings

6 pcs wings

$10.99
Chicken N Waffle cone

Chicken N Waffle cone

$9.99

Loaded Chicken N Waffle Cone

$11.99

Chicken N Waffle cone filled with Mac n Cheese

Bun Sandwich

Bun Sandwich

$9.99 Out of stock

Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl

$10.99

Mac and Cheese Bowl Loaded with Chicken Tenders

Fries

Fries

$3.99

Pickles

$1.99
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$3.99
Twisted Toast

Twisted Toast

$1.69
Slaw

Slaw

$3.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Dessert

Banana Pudding waffle cone

Banana Pudding waffle cone

$6.99 Out of stock

Fresh Banana Pudding, Wafers in our famous waffle cone

Cherry Pie Ice Cream Waffle cone

Cherry Pie Ice Cream Waffle cone

$6.99

Cherry pie filling French Vanilla ice cream in our famous waffle cone

Apple Pie Ice Cream waffle cone

Apple Pie Ice Cream waffle cone

$6.99

Apple Pie filling with french Vanilla ice cream in our famous Waffle cone

Spicy Honey Ice cream Waffle cone

$6.99

French Vanilla ice cream Topped with our spicy honey in our famous Waffle cone

Dipping Sauces

Home made Ranch

$1.50

Home Made Famous Garlic ranch

$1.50

Twisted Sauce

$1.50

Spicy Twisted BBQ

$1.50

Spicy Honey

$2.00

Maple

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Buffalo

$1.50

Mango Habanero

$1.50

Sweet Red Chilli

$1.50

Hot Honey

$1.99

Bbq

$1.50

Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Apple Juice

$1.50

Beer

$5.00

Water

$1.50

Kool-aid

$1.99

Fresh Made Cherry Kool Aid on Ice

Coke Zero

$1.90
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Twisted Chicken

9500 S Eastern Ave Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89123

