Twisted Fern

review star

No reviews yet

1300 Snow Creek Dr,Ste RS

Park City, UT 84060

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Black Bean Lentil Burger
Ravioli

Salads

Simply Green

$8.00

Local greens, cucumber, pepitas, white balsamic vinaigrette

Trout Salad

$17.00

Seared trout, local greens, red bell pepper, zucchini, toasted chia seeds, savory granola, turmeric-almond vinaigrette

Gem

$13.00

Gem lettuce, squash, candied walnuts, red onion, pecorino, roasted garlic-lemon dressing

Butternut & Black Kale

$15.00

Local butternut, black kale, radicchio, crispy shallot, pomegranate, apple, pomegranate vinaigrette

Entrees

Ravioli

$28.00

Spinach-white bean raviolis, siberian kale pistou, roasted delicata squash, asparagus, butternut puree

Double Wide Pork Chop

$39.00

Niman Ranch chop, crushed fingerling potatoes, haricot verts, apricot-plum chutney, chevre mousse

Trout

$35.00

Seared trout, black rice-quinoa-delicata squash pilaf, asparagus, tarragon vinaigrette, peppadew pepper coulis

Elk

$49.00

Shiitake Fritters

$23.00

Shiitake pakora, spiced french lentil pilaf, roasted cauliflower, cilantro-garlic emulsion, curry popcorn

Chicken

$35.00

Joyce Farms half chicken, carrot risotto cake, swiss chard, cherry-pear salsa, cabernet reduction

Burger

$19.00

Grass fed patty, cheddar, burnt onion aioli, bacon, pea shoots, potato bun, fries or salad

Black Bean Lentil Burger

$17.00

Garlic pickles, fresno bbq sauce, tomato, greens, potato bun, fries or salad

Shorty Melt

$18.00

Braised Short rib, rye bread, gruyere, garlic pickles, 1000 island dressing, apple-bacon sauerkraut, fried egg. fries or salad

Sides

3 Cheese Mac

$8.00

Beehive cheddar, fontina, gruyere, breadcrumbs

French Fries

$5.00

Lemon salt

Young Carrots

$6.00

Lemon-herb vinaigrette

Aspargaus

$6.00

Kids Menu

Cheddar Burger

$10.00

1/4# patty, cheddar, bun. Served with Fries and asparagus

Kids Trout

$12.00

Seared trout filet, fries and asparagus

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Chicken tenders, fries and asparagus

Butter Noodles

$8.00

Butter noodle, side of asparagus

Dessert

Coconut Tapioca

$7.00

Vanilla tapioca pudding, brûlée banana, chocolate granola

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Hazelnut, white chocolate, caramel bread pudding, walnut mousse, berry coulis

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Gluten free brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate mousse, bourbon cherries, strawberries

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.50

Special Dessert

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you and please join us again for dinner nightly 5pm-9pm

Website

Location

1300 Snow Creek Dr,Ste RS, Park City, UT 84060

Directions

