The Twisted Fig

Restaurant info

We are dedicated to serving you the freshest, seasonal ingredients. Our food is made from scratch, and menu items will change depending on freshness and availability, that’s why our food is: inspired by the seasons. We offer an omnivore. Vegetarian and vegan friendly menu. Healthy, fresh food makes healthy, happy communities, healthy, happy communities thrive. Our walk-up Window concept means fast food can be healthy, delicious and a little twisted.