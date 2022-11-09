The Twisted Fig
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
We are dedicated to serving you the freshest, seasonal ingredients. Our food is made from scratch, and menu items will change depending on freshness and availability, that’s why our food is: inspired by the seasons. We offer an omnivore. Vegetarian and vegan friendly menu. Healthy, fresh food makes healthy, happy communities, healthy, happy communities thrive. Our walk-up Window concept means fast food can be healthy, delicious and a little twisted.
718 Main Street, Caldwell, ID 83605
