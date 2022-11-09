Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Twisted Fig

718 Main Street

Caldwell, ID 83605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BLT "Stuffed" Avocado Salad
B.L.T.A.
Shrimply Irresistible

Paninis

Pressed on Acme Bakeshop fresh baked focaccia; garnished with shredded parmesan. OOEY, GOOEY, STRETCHY GOODNESS!

When Figs Fly

$10.00

Fig jam, bacon, cream cheese, cheddar, provolone, arugula (add jalapenos to make it a popper)

Caprese Panini

$10.50

You choose ham or turkey, we add burrata, sliced tomato, pesto, fresh basil, fig-balsamic glaze

Spinach & Artichoke Panini

$10.50

You choose ham or turkey, we add cream cheese, twisted garlic sauce, marinated, grilled artichokes, sweety drop pepper relish, pepperjack, red onion confit, spinach

An Apple a Day Panini

$10.50

You choose ham or turkey we add apple butter, sliced apple, cheddar cheese, provolone, red onion confit, Maple-Dijon Sauce and finish with fresh arugula after pressing

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Albacore tuna salad, cream cheese, provolone, cheddar, tomatoes. Make it a popper; add jalapenos

Ultimate Twisted Cheese (V)

$10.00

Whipped cream cheese, white cheddar, Colby jack, pepper jack, provolone, cherry jam on Acme Focaccia

Fall'in For Brie

$11.00

Brie, bacon, apple, house made cranberry sauce, candied pecans, red onion confit, maple-Dijon aioli, arugula

Sandwiches

Our sandwiches are made with love, and it shows. Featuring Acme Bakeshop freshly baked focaccia

Figgie Brie

$10.00

You choose ham or turkey (chicken breast is used when turkey is not available), we add brie, apple, fig jam, greens, Bistro Sauce

Pesto Perfection

$10.00

You choose ham or turkey we add pepita pesto, fresh mozzarella sweety drop peppers relish avocado, greens, Mayonnaise

We Olive Tapenade

$10.00

You choose ham or turkey, we add cream cheese, black olive-fig tapenade, Sweety Drop Pepper relish, avocado, greens, mayonnaise

B.L.T.A.

$9.00

Applewood smoked bacon, greens, tomato, avocado. Add Ham or turkey (chicken breast is used when turkey is not available) for $2.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Tuna salad, sliced tomato, avocado, cucumber, greens (make it a popper and add whipped cream cheese & jalapeno)

Prime 2C

$12.00

Thin sliced prime rib, horseradish cream sauce, red onion confit, greens; A customer favorite!

Shrimply Irresistible

Shrimply Irresistible

$13.50

White shrimp in our signature twisted sauce (slight heat/slight sweet) greens, avocado, green onions, black sesame seeds, Chicana Foods Salsa Macha (locally made), on Acme Bakeshop Focaccia. So fine, there's no telling where the money went!!

The Wild Dawg (grilled)

$8.00

Grilled andouille sausage, bacon, sweety drop pepper relish, pepperoncini, red onion confit, Dijon mustard; finished with cilantro

That's My Jam

$11.00

Applewood smoked ham, lemon-rosemary goat cheese, sour cherry jam, bistro sauce, arugula or Acme Bakeshop Focaccia; served cold or pressed

The Extreme Italian

$11.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, black olive-fig tapenade, giardiniera, provolone, greens, olive oil, balsamic glaze

Half Sandwich Combo (SALAD)

Half Sandwich & House Salad

$10.00

Half Sandwich Combo (SOUP)

Half Sandwich & Soup

$10.00

Salads, Sides & Shareables

Caprese Pasta Salad

$10.00

Penne pasta tossed in olive oil and pepita pesto topped with heirloom cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh torn basil and a ball of creamy burrata cheese (fresh mozzarella is used when burrata is not available. Garnished with Fig-Balsamic Glaze

BLT "Stuffed" Avocado Salad

$9.00

House salad topped with bacon and a scoop of avocado; choice of dressing (additional protein optional)

Caprese "Stuffed" Avocado Salad

Caprese "Stuffed" Avocado Salad

$9.00

House salad with fresh mozzarella and basil, topped with a scoop of avocado, choice of dressing. (Additional protein optional)

"Shrimply" Irresistible "Stuffed" Avocado Salad

$10.50

House salad with a scoop of Shrimply Irresistible salad and avocado, with choice of dressing.

Tuna "Stuffed" Avocado Salad

$9.50

House salad topped with a scoop of Albacore tuna salad and avocado. Choice of dressing.

Mezze Plate

Mezze Plate

$11.00

Hummus topped with Cowboy Caviar, pesto, black olive tapenade, cucumbers, marinated tomatoes, pepperoncini, brie, grilled artichoke, mixed olives, fruit and crackers

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Our soups are made fresh daily. Please ask about today's selection. Soup served with Acme Bakeshop Focaccia

Soup of the Day and House Salad

$10.00

A cup of our soup of the day with a side of our house salad and choice of dressing. Served with Acme Bakeshop Focaccia.

Tomato Basil Soup (V)

$6.00

Creamy tomato basil soup, made with coconut milk, fresh basil and warm spices: Served with Acme Bakeshop Focaccia.

Tomato Basil Soup with House Salad

$10.00

Our creamy Tomato Basil Soup (V) with a side of our House Salad and choice of dressing: Served with Acme Bakeshop Focaccia

Twisted House Salad (V)

$7.00

Greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pepitas, choice of dressing.

Twisted Figgie Greens (V)

Twisted Figgie Greens (V)

$10.00

Greens, figs, sliced apple, cranberries, burrata, roasted pepitas, Apple Butter Vinaigrette

Watermelon Wedge (V)

Watermelon Wedge (V)

$7.00Out of stock

Watermelon wedge, cucumber, red onion, feta, fresh mint & basil, roasted pepitas, lime wedges and fig-balsamic reduction

Vegetarian/Vegan

Hummus Among Us (V) vegan cheese available

Hummus Among Us (V) vegan cheese available

$10.50

Hummus, Cowboy Caviar, watermelon radish, mozzarella, toasted almonds, greens, mayonnaise, tomato-basil wrap (vegan cheese available)

Pesto Fresco (V) vegan cheese available

Pesto Fresco (V) vegan cheese available

$10.50

Pepita pesto, grilled artichokes, avocado, watermelon radish, mozzarella, pepitas, spinach, mayonnaise, tomato-basil wrap (vegan cheese available)

Ultimate Twisted Cheese (V) vegan cheese available

$10.50

Mascarpone, Gouda, Cheddar, Provolone, Sour Cherry Jam! Chef suggestion: add whole grain mustard! (Vegan cheese available)

Cowboy Caviar Wrap (V) vegan cheese available

$10.50

Whipped cream cheese, smashed avocado, greens, Cowboy Caviar, watermelon radish, cheddar cheese, salsa (vegan cheese available)

Kid Friendly

Smaller portions, healthier choices, BIG flavor! Your littles will love them!

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$5.00

1/2 grilled cheese with fruit and juice box

Fluffernutter

$5.00

All-natural peanut butter and marshmallow crème (from Chef Diane’s childhood) served with fruit and juice box

1/2 Deli Sandwich

$5.00

You choose ham or turkey and condiment we add cheddar cheese. (1/2 sandwich) served with fruit and juice box

Peanut Butter & Cherry Jam

$5.00

Sweet Endings

Twisted Caramel Apple

$5.00

Spiral cut apple topped with Godiva chocolate, caramel, white chocolate, toasted almonds and heath bar crunch

Cherry-Granola Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Greek yogurt layered with sour cherry jam, pecan granola and honey

Chocolate Covered Cherry Bites

$5.00

Sour cherry jam, brie, dark chocolate, basil & Maldon salt panini pressed on focaccia

Pecan Pie Bites

$5.00

Fig jam, brie, candied pecans, rosemary, Maldon salt panini pressed on focaccia

Secret Sandwich Society (specials)

Prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, fig jam, Brie, arugula pressed on Acme Bakeshop Focaccia

The Sweet Italian Panini

$11.00

Catering (48-hour notice required, with 1/2 payment due at time of order))

48-hour notice required: 1/2 payment due at time of order

Plaza Charcuterie

$95.00

Charcuterie to enjoy anywhere on the beautiful Indian Creek Plaza or at your next soiree or meeting. Contains (3) meats, (3) cheeses, mixed olives, fresh & dried fruit, nuts, mustard, sour cherry jam, assorted crackers. Feeds 8-10 people.

Pinwheel Flight

Pinwheel Flight

$50.00

Enjoy on the plaza, at home or at your next business meeting. Feeds 4-6 A platter of pinwheels (1 of each flavor) and seasonal fruit 4 Chef's Choice pinwheels, seasonal ingredients.

Sandwich Platter & Tomato Basil Soup (per person price)

$13.00

Platter of assorted half sandwiches; 1 whole sandwich per person with our house made Tomato-Basil Soup (vegan and gf)

Sandwich Platter & Zuppa Toscana (per person price)

$15.00

Platter of assorted 1/2 sandwiches; 1 whole sandwich per person with Zuppa Toscana Soup.

Quesadilla

Parmesan crusted basil-tomato tortilla with pepperjack and cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Parmesan crusted tortilla, pepperjack, cheddar, side of sour cream and salsa

Breakfast Sandwich

Fried egg, ham or bacon, pepperjack cheese, garlic aioli, arugula on Acme focaccia

Twisted Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Yogurt Parfait

Our parfaits are made with Greek Yogurt and Pecan Granola

Cherry Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Greek yogurt layered with sour cherry jam, pecan granola and a drizzle of honey

Tropical Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Greek yogurt layered with mandarin orange, pineapple, pecan granola and a drizzle of honey

Avocado Toast

Bacon Avocado Toast

$10.00+

Focaccia toast, avocado, bacon, marinated tomatoes, arugula

Caprese Avocado Toast

$10.00+

Focaccia toast, avocado, marinated tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, fig-balsamic glaze

Chef's Choice Avocado Toast

$10.00+

Focaccia toast, avocado, cranberries, black sesame seeds, pepitas, salsa macha, cilantro

Untwisted Beverages (Classic, Iced Beverages)

Just refreshing ice cold lemonade and iced tea with lemon wedge.

Untwisted Lemonade

$2.50+

Refreshing, ice cold lemonade with lemon wedge.

Untwisted Unsweet Black Tea

$2.50+

Refreshing, unsweetened iced black tea, with lemon wedge.

Untwisted Sweet Black Tea

$2.50+

Refreshing, sweetened iced black tea, with lemon wedge.

Untwisted Sweet Green Tea

$2.50+

Refreshing, sweetened iced green tea, with lemon wedge.

Green Tea Arnold Palmer

$2.50+

Half lemonade, half sweetened iced green tea, with lemon wedge

Black Tea Arnold Palmer

$2.50+

Half lemonade, half sweetened iced black tea, with lemon wedge

Twisted Beverages (Flavored, Iced Beverages)

Twisted beverages are specially flavored lemonades and iced teas. Ask about today's flavor or be adventurous today!

Twisted Lemonade

$3.50+

Specialty flavored lemonade. September flavor: Jammin' Sour Cherry.

Twisted Unsweet Black Tea

$3.50+

Specialty flavored iced tea. September flavor: Fig/Orange

Twisted Sweet Black Tea

$3.50+

Specialty flavored iced tea. September flavor: Fig/Orange

Twisted Sweet Green Tea

$3.50+

Specialty flavored iced tea. September flavor: Fig/Orange

San Pellegrino

Blood Orange

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Soda

Coke Zero

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are dedicated to serving you the freshest, seasonal ingredients. Our food is made from scratch, and menu items will change depending on freshness and availability, that’s why our food is: inspired by the seasons. We offer an omnivore. Vegetarian and vegan friendly menu. Healthy, fresh food makes healthy, happy communities, healthy, happy communities thrive. Our walk-up Window concept means fast food can be healthy, delicious and a little twisted.

Location

718 Main Street, Caldwell, ID 83605

Directions

