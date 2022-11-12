Twisted Fin imageView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches

Twisted Fin

118 Reviews

$$

7954 N Wickham Rd

Suite 117

Melbourne, FL 32940

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caribbean Bowl
Burrito
Fish Tacos

Must Haves

Shrimp, lobster bisque queso, Oaxaca cheese, mango, red pepper, cilantro and scallions.
Tuna Nachos

Tuna Nachos

$10.99

Ahi tuna, twisted chili sauce, wonton chips, seaweed salad, mangos, red peppers and scallions.

Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$8.99

“Killer” conch with tropical island sauce.

Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$8.99

Made with mahi and wahoo, served with wonton chips and pepper rings.

Shrimp Poutine

Shrimp Poutine

$8.49

Twisted fries, lobster bisque queso, Oaxaca cheese and scallions.

Shrimp Flatbread

Shrimp Flatbread

$10.99

Shrimp, lobster bisque queso, Oaxaca cheese, mango, red pepper, cilantro, green onion and sriracha aioli.

Lobster Bisque

$5.49
Bahamian Conch Chowder

Bahamian Conch Chowder

$5.49

Tostones

$4.29

Green plantains smashed and deep fried. Serving of three with Caribbean Sauce.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$5.49

Handhelds

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.49

Two flour tortillas with Mahi, Crispy Cod, or Cobia. Filled with pickled super slaw, tomatoes, queso fresca, cilantro, sriracha aioli and avocado crema.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Two flour tortillas with Shrimp. Topped with pickled super slaw, tomatoes, queso fresca, cilantro, sriracha aioli and avocado crema.

Burrito

Burrito

$11.49

Shrimp, Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein), choice of rice, black beans, Oaxaca cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, rojo sauce, sriracha aioli and avocado crema.

Wrap

Wrap

$9.99

Mahi, Crispy Cod, Cobia, Shrimp, Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein) with lettuce, tomato and choice of avocado ranch, key lime tartar or sriracha aioli.

Power Wrap

Power Wrap

$10.99

Mahi, Crispy Cod, Cobia, Shrimp, Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein) with spinach, pickled super slaw, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado crema and sriracha aioli.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.49

Mahi, Crispy Cod or Cobia. Served on a challah bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein) served on a challah bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade.

Fish Melt

Fish Melt

$11.99

Crispy Cod on grilled sour dough bread with pepper jack, island slaw and sriracha aioli.

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99

*****It's Back!!!***** New Orleans classic!!! Shrimp fried, grilled or blackened with lettuce, tomato and our house made Cajun remoulade. Served on Cuban bread.

Redfish Po Boy

Redfish Po Boy

$14.99Out of stock

*****It's Back!!!***** New Orleans classic!!! Redfish fried, grilled or blackened with lettuce, tomato and our house made Cajun remoulade. Served on Cuban bread.

Bowls & Salads

******NEW***** Shrimp, Stoneground Grits, Cheddar Cheese, Andouille Sausage, Lobster Queso and Scallions
Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$13.99

Tuna or Salmon, choice of rice, super slaw, seaweed, mangos, edamame, wonton strips, scallions poke sauce and sesame seeds.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$13.49

Mahi, Salmon, Shrimp, Cobia, Chicken, or Almost Chicken (plant based protein) choice of rice, super slaw, avocado, quinoa, spinach, edamame, red cabbage and caribbean or citron sauce.

Caribbean Bowl

Caribbean Bowl

$13.99

Mahi, Salmon, Shrimp, Cobia, Chicken, or Almost Chicken (plant based protein) choice of rice, avocados, black beans, corn, queso fresca, mangos, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, chives and caribbean or citron sauce.

Salad

Salad

$12.99

Mahi, Shrimp, Salmon, Cobia, Chicken, or Almost Chicken (plant based protein) with spring mix, heirloom tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, mangos, edamame and choice of fresh-made Avocado Ranch, Citron Vinaigrette or Fat Free Herb Vinaigrette.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$11.99

*****It's Back!!!***** Shrimp, Stoneground Grits, Cheddar Cheese, Andouille Sausage and Scallions.

Baskets

Crispy Fish Basket

Crispy Fish Basket

$12.99

Crispy Cod, fries, and island slaw.

Crispy Shrimp Basket

Crispy Shrimp Basket

$12.49

Crispy Shrimp, fries, and island slaw.

Crispy Combo Basket

Crispy Combo Basket

$13.99

Crispy Cod and Shrimp, twisted fries, and island slaw.

Entrees

Fish Entree

Fish Entree

$14.99

Mahi, Cobia, Salmon or Crispy Cod with choice of two sides.

Shrimp Entree

Shrimp Entree

$13.99

8 large Shrimp with choice of two sides.

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Twisted Fries

$3.99

Island Slaw

$2.49

Black Beans & Rice

$3.29

Grilled Veggies

$3.29

Side Salad

$3.29

Kids Menu

Kids Crispy Fish

$6.49

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Crispy Chicken

$5.99

Beverages

Bubly (Lime)

$1.99Out of stock

Bubly (Strawberry)

$1.99Out of stock

Lifewtr

$2.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7954 N Wickham Rd, Suite 117, Melbourne, FL 32940

Directions

Gallery
Twisted Fin image

Similar restaurants in your area

Long Doggers - Viera
orange starNo Reviews
1970 Viera Blvd Rockledge, FL 32955
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside - Melbourne
orange starNo Reviews
4200 N. Wickham Rd Melbourne, FL 32935
View restaurantnext
Long Doggers - Melbourne Post Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2870 Post Rd Melbourne, FL 32935
View restaurantnext
Long Doggers - Cocoa Beach
orange starNo Reviews
350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Bagel 13 - Melbourne
orange starNo Reviews
1301 South Babcock St. Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
Oceanside Pizza 2 - Indialantic, FL
orange starNo Reviews
810 North Miramar ave Indialantic, FL 32903
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Melbourne

Hemingway's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,165
1800 W Hibiscus #115 Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Melbourne FL
orange star4.1 • 1,046
2230 Town Center Ave Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
orange star4.9 • 502
454 N Harbor City Blvd Melbourne, FL 32935
View restaurantnext
Amici's Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 478
7720 N Wickham Rd Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Grecian Garden Cafe
orange star4.3 • 318
2955 Pineda Plaza Way Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Foxtail Coffee - Hotel Melby
orange star4.5 • 35
801 E Strawbridge Ave Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Melbourne
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Vero Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston