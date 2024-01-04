Twisted Flavor
No reviews yet
39 Three Rivers Drive
Rome, GA 30161
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Specials
- Sesame Grilled Chicken w/ Rice & Veg$14.00
This delicious dish features succulent grilled Chicken in our own GLUTEN FREE Sesame stir fry served on a bed of fluffy jasmine rice, sautéed vegetables, and topped with scallions and Tri-colored peppers for a burst of flavor.
- Sesame Grilled Fish Fillet w/ Rice & Veg$15.00
This delicious dish features succulent grilled Fish Fillet in our own GLUTEN FREE Sesame stir fry served on a bed of fluffy jasmine rice, sautéed vegetables, and topped with scallions and Tri-colored peppers for a burst of flavor.
- Sesame Grilled Shrimp w/ Rice & Veg$16.00
This delicious dish features succulent grilled Shrimp in our own GLUTEN FREE Sesame stir fry served on a bed of fluffy jasmine rice, sautéed vegetables, and topped with scallions and Tri-colored peppers for a burst of flavor.
- Teriyaki Fillet of Fish$15.00
This delicious dish features succulent grilled Fish Fillet in our own GLUTEN FREE Teriyaki stir fry served on a bed of fluffy jasmine rice, sautéed vegetables, and topped with pineapple bits scallions and Tri-colored peppers for a burst of flavor.
- Teriyaki Grilled Chicken$14.00
This delicious dish features succulent grilled chicken in our own GLUTEN FREE Teriyaki stir fry served on a bed of fluffy jasmine rice, sautéed vegetables, and topped with pineapple bits scallions and Tri-colored peppers for a burst of flavor.
- Teriyaki Grilled Shrimp$16.00
This delicious dish features succulent grilled Shrimp in our own GLUTEN FREE Teriyaki stir fry served on a bed of fluffy jasmine rice, sautéed vegetables, and topped with pineapple bits scallions and Tri-colored peppers for a burst of flavor.
Burgers
- Da Smash Burger$10.00
Da Smash Burger is an irresistible 100% Grass Fed Beef patty, perfectly cooked and topped with oozing American Cheese and zesty Burger Sauce. Create your own burger masterpiece with this delicious meal. ***** NOTE - NO Lettuce Tomato or Onion
- All American Bacon Cheddar Burger$12.00
An All-American Burger - An irresistible combination of fresh 100% grass-fed beef, topped with American cheese, hickory smoked bacon, grilled red onions and our own burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and cucumber in a burger bun. A delight for that classic burger craving!
- Ranch Smash Burger$12.00
Introducing the Ranch Smash Burger. Enjoy a 100% Grass Fed Beef patty, with American Cheese, Hickory Smoked Bacon and our own Ranch Sauce. On a bed of lettuce, tomato and cucumber, this burger is topped off with grilled red onions. For a special twist, try our secret menu item- Make it a Louisiana Burger with Remoulade Sauce instead of ranch, just type it into the modifier window.
Wraps / Sandwiches
- Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.00
Our Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap is the perfect combination of classic ingredients. Savory grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, grilled red onion, cucumber, bacon, and our secret Ranch sauce, all wrapped up in a soft wrap. Enjoy the flavor of a classic Ranch wrap with a twist!
- Blackened Shrimp Po Boy Wrap$14.00
This delicious wrap featuring our famous Blackened Seasoned Grilled Shrimp topped with a zesty Pirates Twisted Remoulade sauce, and complemented by fresh spring mix lettuce, beef steak tomatoes, and sliced red onions, all served warm in a wrap.
- Jerk Chicken Wrap *(Signature Wrap)$12.00
Try our Signature Jerk Chicken Wrap – a delicious combination of spicy, sweet and tangy flavors! Slow cooked, glazed chicken is combined with crisp peppers, juicy pineapple and grilled red onions, all wrapped in a soft wrap. A flavorful yet healthy meal
- Jerk Shrimp Wrap *(Signature Wrap)$14.00
Savor the zingy flavors of our Signature Jerk Shrimp Wrap. Our signature wrap is made with shrimpz glazed with our jerk sauce and topped with tri-colored diced bell peppers, pineapple and grilled red onions. Pair this juicy and flavorful wrap with a cold drink for the perfect combination of sweet, spicy and tangy!
Rice & Veg Bowls
- Huli Huli Chicken w/ Rice & Veg$14.00
Treat your taste buds to a sweet and savory sensation with Huli Huli Chicken! Our Chickenz are tantalizingly sautéed in a unique blend of ginger, pineapple, and soy, and served with a side of rice and sautéed vegetables. Topped with a colorful mix of peppers and pineapple, this tantalizing dish is sure to have you craving more.
- Huli Huli Fish w/ Rice & Veg$15.00
Treat your taste buds to a sweet and savory sensation with Huli Huli Fish! Our Fish Fillet is tantalizingly sautéed in a unique blend of ginger, pineapple, and soy, and served with a side of rice and sautéed vegetables. Topped with a colorful mix of peppers and pineapple, this tantalizing dish is sure to have you craving more.
- Huli Huli Shrimp w/ Rice & Veg$16.00
Treat your taste buds to a sweet and savory sensation with Huli Huli Shrimp! Our shrimp are tantalizingly sautéed in a unique blend of ginger, pineapple, and soy, and served with a side of rice and sautéed vegetables. Topped with a colorful mix of peppers and pineapple, this tantalizing dish is sure to have you craving more.
- Jerk Chicken w/ Rice & Veg *(Signature Dish)$14.00
Our Signature Jerk Chicken is an experience like no other. Delicious chicken breast is glazed with our island-y spicy, sweet and deep tangy Pirates Cove Jerk sauce. Served with rice and sautéed vegetables and garnished with tri-colored diced bell peppers, diced fresh pineapple, and green scallion onion. A truly unique and unforgettable experience.
- Jerk Fish Fillet w/ Rice & Veg *(Signature Dish)$15.00
Our Signature Dish – Jerk Fish Fillet w/ Rice & Veg – is a one-of-a-kind dish that will take your taste buds on a journey. This unique fish fillet is glazed with our award-winning Spectacular Pirates Cove Jerk sauce, featuring a combination of spicy, sweet and tangy flavors. Topped with tri-colored peppers, pineapple and green onion, this dish is served with steamed rice and sauteed vegetables.
- Jerk Shrimp w/ Rice & Veg *(Signature Dish)$16.00
Our Signature Dish Jerk Shrimp w/ Rice & Veg is glazed with our House Made Spectacular Pirates Cove Jerk sauce, full of flavor. Served with rice and sautéed vegetables and garnished with diced bell peppers, pineapple, and green scallion onion.
- Korean Chicken w/ Rice & Veg *(Spicy)$14.00
Tantalize your taste buds with our Korean Chicken W/ Rice & Veg *(Spicy): Our free-range chicken breast is glazed with our house-made Korean sauce for a sweet, spicy, and tangy flavor. Served over rice, accompanied by sautéed vegetables and topped with diced bell peppers and scallion onions. ***NOTE This is Spicy!
- Korean Fish w/ Rice & Veg *(Spicy)$15.00
This delicious dish of Korean Fish with Rice and Vegetables, spiced up for an extra kick, is a must try! Our House Made Korean Sauce glazes the fish of the day, and is complemented with rice and sautéed vegetables. Garnished with tri-colored diced bell peppers and green scallion onions, this flavorful dish will leave you wanting more! ***NOTE This is Spicy!
- Korean Shrimp w/ Rice & Veg *(Spicy)$16.00
A tantalizing dish of succulent shrimp glazed with the perfect combination of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors. Enjoy it with a bed of rice and sauteed vegetables, topped with tri-colored diced bell peppers and green scallion onions. ***NOTE This is Spicy!
- New Orleans Jambalaya *(Signature Dish)$17.00
New Orleans Jambalaya *(Signature Dish): Hearty, flavorful, and totally unique! Our Jambalaya is a flavorful mix of grilled shrimp, free range chicken, and Cajun Louisiana Sausage with our own unique Creole sauce and award-winning seasoning. Served with rice and sautéed vegetables, all garnished with our tricolored diced bell peppers.
Fudge Dessert
- Caramel Macchiato Fudge$10.00
This decadent Caramel Macchiato Fudge will tantalize your taste buds. Delight in two layers of luxurious flavor with warm, sweet caramel fudge and full-bodied dark chocolate fudge combined and topped with light frothy sweet milk.
- Hot Chocolate Fudge$10.00
This decadent Hot Chocolate Fudge is a dream come true. Our recipe combines a smooth, rich Fantasy base with luscious Fudge, topped off with the real flavor of chocolate. Enjoy the sweet satisfaction of each melt-in-your-mouth bite! Has mini Marshmallows in it for a yummy yummy Plus!
- Peanut Butter Buckeye Chocolate Fudge$10.00
This decadent treat combines two classic favorites: creamy peanut butter and luscious chocolate. Handcrafted with rich and creamy peanut butter chocolate, this irresistible fudge delivers a heavenly combination of sweet and salty flavor with a delightful crunch. Enjoy this irresistible combination of peanut butter and chocolate harmony with a Buckeye Chocolate Fudge!
- Pecan Turtle Fudge$10.00
Treat yourself to the indulgent combination of smooth chocolate fudge, gooey caramel, and crunchy pecans with Pecan Turtle Fudge. This delicious powerhouse of flavor is sure to satisfy your cravings in every bite!
- Cappuccino Fudge$10.00
Indulge in the irresistible taste of Cappuccino Fudge, a treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth and awaken your senses. With its rich flavor and creamy texture, this delectable confection is a perfect blend of coffee and chocolate, creating a symphony of flavors that will leave you craving for more. Whether you enjoy it as a pick-me-up in the morning or as a decadent dessert after dinner, Cappuccino Fudge is sure to delight your taste buds and provide a moment of pure bliss. Treat yourself or surprise a loved one with this delightful treat. Order your Cappuccino Fudge today and experience a truly indulgent and unforgettable treat!
Sides
- Fresh Cut Fries$4.00
Fresh Cut Fries - Hand-cut and fried to a golden brown, these delicious fries are a perfect side or snack. Enjoy them alone or add your favorite condiments and dips.
- Gunpowder Fresh Cut Fries$4.00
Satisfy your crave for something crunchy with our delicious Gunpowder Fresh Cut Fries. We prepare our fries by hand-cutting them and frying them to a golden brown. We finish them off with our signature Gunpowder Seasoning, giving it a slightly spicy flavor. Enjoy the unique crunch and flavor of our Gunpowder Fresh Cut Fries. **(a medium spice)
- Side of Rice$3.00
A simple and delicious side dish, our Side of Rice is cooked to perfection. Our Par Boiled Rice is sure to please every palate. Enjoy a light and fluffy treat with our Side of Rice.
- Side of Sauce$1.00
Order your side of sauce here
- Side of Shrimp (6 small)$5.00
6 shrimps walked into a room ......
- Side Sauteed Vegetables$5.00
This side dish features a tantalizing combination of market fresh vegetables, expertly sautéed to bring out their natural flavor. Try our Sauteed Vegetables featuring zucchini, squash, red, yellow peppers, onions, mushrooms, and broccoli! **NOTE Vegetables Mix is subject to change
- Twisted Fresh Cut Fries$4.00
Twisted Fresh Cut Fries are the perfect snack! Enjoy our signature fresh hand-cut fries, fried to golden perfection and topped with our special twisted seasoning. Dig in and savor every delicious bite!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The food People Love To Eat!
39 Three Rivers Drive, Rome, GA 30161