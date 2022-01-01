Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Twisted Gingers Brewing Company & Artisan Pizza Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

4317 Fleming Street

Philadelphia, PA 19128

Popular Items

SO CHEESY (PLAIN)
DA PEPPERONI
FRIEND FROM BRUSSELS

Cans To-Go

1Can 16oz Mayer Light

$4.00

The beer that started it all! Created to get my dad to stop drinking macro lite beers, this beer boasts a golden hue with bready malt character and a crisp lager finish. Great starter if you're new to craft beer or just need something light and refreshing. Blonde Ale - 5.1%

4Pack 16oz Mayer Light

$14.00

4Pack 16oz The Farmhouse

$16.00

One of the first beers produced on Fleming Street and is now in Cans. This ‘Farmhouse’ style Saison is super crushable with notes of fruity banana and light citrus. Saison - 5.6%

1Can 16oz The Farmhouse

$5.00

4Pack 16oz Honey Love Shakey Shakey

$21.00

There’s Nothing sweeter than honey, so we added it both during production and fermentation to add layers of flavor. We also added vanilla beans, lactose and double dry hopped it to create the perfect ‘Big Shakey’ clocking in at 8.5% abv - Enjoy Responsibly and/or at home!

1Can 16oz Honey Love Shakey Shakey

$6.00

4pack 16oz It's An Irish Tan

$16.00

A Spring seasonal brew with a deep red hue reminding me of some long days at the beach. Balanced, Crisp and Refreshing with notes of brown sugar and caramel. (And for me, memories of Aloe Vera to calm the sun burn!) Irish Red Ale - 6.1%

1Can 16oz It's An Irish Tan

$5.00

4Pack 16oz Nice Shillelagh

$16.00

The Irish name for a walking stick or what my Grandma would threaten to beat me with if I didn’t behave! It’s light, dry and speaks to those who love chocolate and roasted malt flavor without feeling full. Dry Irish Stout - 5.7%

1Can 16oz Nice Shillelagh

$5.00

4Pack 16oz I'm a Ginger... Beer

$12.00

Finally... The long awaited Ginger Beer is Here! Tons of Fresh Ginger and Blackstrap Molasses for a lightly sweet spicy treat! 5%abv

1Can I'm a Ginger... Beer

$4.00

4Pack 16oz This is Krystal on a Recorded Line

$20.00

Soo… On my way to the brewery I was tricked into answering a telemarketing call… I thanked her for helping me name our newest beer! Early hop additions in the boil capture the true West Coast Style and early bitterness of this phone call! Dry hopped with a tropical blend that shouts of Mango, Pineapple, Citrus and Pine. West Coast IPA 6.9%. (Cans & Draft)

1Can 16oz This is Krystal on a Recorded Line

$6.00

Soo… On my way to the brewery I was tricked into answering a telemarketing call… I thanked her for helping me name our newest beer! Early hop additions in the boil capture the true West Coast Style and early bitterness of this phone call! Dry hopped with a tropical blend that shouts of Mango, Pineapple, Citrus and Pine. West Coast IPA 6.9%. (Cans & Draft)

Irish Eyes Beer Special (2) Irish Beer 4Packs

$30.00

Celebrate Saint Patty's - Get (1) 4Pack of Nice Shillelagh Dry Irish Stout and (1) 4Pack of It's an Irish Tan Irish Red Ale.

4Pack 16oz It’s Tomorrow Already

$17.00

1Can 16oz It’s Tomorrow Already

$5.00

To-Go No Alcohol

La Croix Sparkling Water (12oz) - Pamplemousse

$2.00

Grapefruit Flavored Seltzer (No Alcohol)

La Croix Sparkling Water (12oz) - Lemon

$2.00

Lemon Flavored Seltzer (No Alcohol)

La Croix Sparkling Water (12oz) - Lime

$2.00

Merchandise

Feb 2nd 5 to 10p

T-Shirt - Black Logo

$20.00+
Pint Glass #WhereGingersHaveSouls

$5.00Out of stock

Sweatshirts

$35.00+
32 Oz Logo’d Growler (Empty)

$5.00
T-Shirt - Mayer Light

$20.00+
T-Shirt - Mayer Light w/ USPS Shipping

$26.95+

This item includes shipping via USPS (Continental US Only). Place address in ‘Special Instructions’ box below size selection. Price includes poly mailer bag and First Class postage. No tracking info - Sorry! Expect 2 business days for processing.

Embroidered Baseball Cap - S/M

$30.00

Black super comfortable ‘Flexfit’ hat with embroidered ‘Twisted Gingers’ logo - Comes in 2 sizes.

Embroidered Baseball Cap - L/XL

$30.00Out of stock

Black super comfortable ‘Flexfit’ hat with embroidered ‘Twisted Gingers’ logo - Comes in 2 sizes.

Sticker

$1.00

.3L Logo'd Rascal

$7.00

14” PIZZA

SO CHEESY (PLAIN)

$12.95

Brewhouse Dough, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Oregano, Basil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper

DA PEPPERONI

$15.50

Brewhouse Dough, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Romano Cheese, Oregano, Basil and of course hand sliced Pepperoni

BLANCO BROCCOLI

$15.95

Brewhouse Dough, Freshly Shredded Mozzarella, Riccotta, Asiago and Romano Cheeses, Fresh Broccoli, Garlic, Kosher Salt and Cracked Pepper

FRIEND FROM BRUSSELS

$15.95

Brewhouse Dough, Thinly Sliced Fresh Brussel Sprouts, Thick Handcut Bacon, Mozzarella and Asiago

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$13.95

Brewhouse Dough, Fresh Cauliflower, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Freshly Shredded Mozzarella, Buffalo Drizzle & Fresh Scallion

BELLS & BACON

$15.95

Brewhouse Dough, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Bell Peppers, Thick Cut Bacon, Romano Cheese, Oregano

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen

Website

Location

4317 Fleming Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Directions

