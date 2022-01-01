Twisted Gingers Brewing Company & Artisan Pizza Kitchen

4Pack 16oz This is Krystal on a Recorded Line

$20.00

Soo… On my way to the brewery I was tricked into answering a telemarketing call… I thanked her for helping me name our newest beer! Early hop additions in the boil capture the true West Coast Style and early bitterness of this phone call! Dry hopped with a tropical blend that shouts of Mango, Pineapple, Citrus and Pine. West Coast IPA 6.9%. (Cans & Draft)