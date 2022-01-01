Twisted Gun

A map showing the location of Twisted GunView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

6pc Chicken Wing

$6.99

12pc. Chicken Wing

$12.99

Cheese Sticks w/ Marinara

$4.99

6pc Chicken Planks

$6.99

12pc Chicken Planks

$12.99

Garlic Knots w/ Marinara

$5.95

Fries

$2.00

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$5.95

Cheeseburger

$6.95

Philly Steak Sub

$6.95

Ham & Cheese Sub

$5.95

Italian Sub

$5.95

Chicken Panko Sub

$7.95

Hot Dog

$3.00

Pizza

Small Pizza

$11.99

Large Pizza

$15.00

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Slice Pizza

$2.50

Dinners

Lasagna

$9.95

Spaghetti

$9.95

Canned Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bud Light Orange

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

6 Pack Beer

6 Bud Light

$15.00

6 Coors Light

$15.00

6 Yuengling

$15.00

6 Michelob Ultra

$15.00

6 Bud Light Orange

$15.00

6 Bud Light Lime

$15.00

Cocktails

Cassie Collins

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Blow Job Shooter

$9.00

Merica

$9.00

Sex in the driveway

$9.00

Glass Red Wine

GLS Vintner's Reserve

$4.00

GLS Merlot

$4.00

GLS Malbec

$4.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$4.00

GLS Chateau Ste Michelle

$4.00

GLS The Little Penguin

$4.00

GLS Bogle

$4.00

GLS Pietro

$4.00

GLS Reunite

$4.00

GLS Yellow Tail

$4.00

GLS Beaujolis Villages

$4.00

Glass White Wine

GLS Pinot Grigio

$4.00

GLS Chateau Ste Michelle (Riesling)

$4.00

GLS Pinot Grigio Rose Delle Venezie

$4.00

Bottle Red Wine

BTL Vintner's Reserve

$20.00

BTL Merlot

$20.00

BTL Malbec

$20.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$20.00

BTL Chateau Ste Michelle

$20.00

BTL The Little Penguin

$20.00

BTL Bogle

$20.00

BTL Pietro

$20.00

BTL Reunite

$15.00

BTL Yellow Tail

$20.00

BTL Beaujolais Villages

$20.00

Bottle White Wine

BTL Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL 19 Crimes Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Chateau Ste Michelle (Riesling)

$20.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Rose Delle Venezie

$20.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$9.00

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Red, White, Berry

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

Pinnacle Cake

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi Oakheart

$5.00

Bacardi Superior

$5.00

Light Rum

$5.00

White Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Black

$5.00

Bacardi Gold

$5.00

Cruzan Strawberry

$5.00

Parrot Bay

$5.00

Tequila

Patron

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Black

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Heaven Hill

$5.00

Evan Williams (Single Barrel)

$6.00

Old Camp

$5.00

Johnnie Walker (Black Label)

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$6.00

Lord Calvert

$5.00

Ezra Banks

$5.00

Jesse James

$5.00

Evan Williams (Kentucky Straight)

$6.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Early Times

$7.00

Kessler

$5.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Canadian Mist

$5.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Fireball

$5.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Stillhouse

$5.00

Kinky Blue

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Everclear

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Moonshine (Hatfield & McCoy)

$5.00

Moonshine (Midnight Moon)

$5.00

Kamora Coffee Liqueur

$5.00

Plum Fuki

$5.00

Junmia Sake Fuki

$5.00

Bols Blue Curacao

$5.00

Bols Maraschino

$5.00

Golf Balls

Titlest Trufeel

$10.00

Titlest Pro VIX

$18.00

Titlest VI

$16.00

Titlest Velocity

$12.00

Callaway SuperHot

$10.00

Srixon Soft Feel

$11.00

Bridge Stone Tour B RX

$16.00

Volvik Vimax Soft

$10.00

BridgeStone E6

$12.00

Callaway SuperSoft

$12.00

Callaway Diablo

$14.00

Callaway ERC Soft

$15.00

BridgeStone Logo Balls

$17.00

TaylorMade Project A

$12.00

Wilson 50 Elite

$12.00

Top Flight XL

$7.00

Recycled balls

$1.00

Retail

Hats

$25.00

Shirts Gildon

$15.00

Gloves FJ

$25.00

Logo/Other Gloves

$17.95

Socks

$6.00

GAP

$39.95

LOGO SHIRTS

$39.95

Tees

$12.99

Cigar - Original

$13.00

Cigar - Dark Roast

$12.00

Cigars - Flavored

$6.00

Golf Towels

$15.00

Range Finders

$149.00

Men's Shoes

$69.99

Cleaning Kits

$19.95

Snacks/Drinks

Gatorade

$4.00

Water

$1.00

Pop

$3.00

BodyArmor

$4.00

Monster

$4.00

12oz Red Bull

$5.00

Tea

$2.50

Chips

$2.00

Candy

$2.50

Crackers

$2.00

Donuts

$2.00

Honey Buns

$1.00

Pecan Pies

$2.00

Quaker Bars

$0.50

Ritz Single Crackers

$0.50

Can Pop

$1.50

Reese's king size

$4.00

Under 55

18 Holes Mon-Thurs Under 55

$39.00

9 Holes Mon-Thur Under 55

$19.50

18 Holes Fri/Sat Under 55

$45.00

9 Holes Fri/Sat Under 55

$23.00

Twilight Under 55

$30.00

Sunday Golf

$35.00

Over 55

18 Holes Mon & Thur Over 55

$35.00

9 Holes Mon & Thur Over 55

$19.50

Tues & Wed All Day

$37.00

18 Holes Fri/Sat Over 55

$42.00

9 Holes Fri/Sat Over 55

$21.00

Twilight Over 55

$27.00

Sunday Golf

$35.00

Winter golf 18

$30.00

Golf Extras

Replay 18 Holes

$20.00

Replay 9 Holes

$15.00

Range Balls

$5.00

12 Years or Younger

$12.00

Walking 18 Holes

$20.00

Walking 9 Holes

$15.00

Cart Fee

$10.00

Members

$18.87

Lost Cart Key Fee

$5.00

Winter golf

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
