Twisted Ice Cream Shop 18 E Mount Pleasant Ave

review star

No reviews yet

10 East Mount Pleasant Avenue

Livingston, NJ 07039

Injections

Strawberry Short Cake

$7.50

vanilla injected with strawberry sauce coated with strawberry shortcake crust

Couch Potato

$7.50

vanilla injected with ghiardelli caramel coated with crushed lays potato chips

Pub Mix

$7.99

chocolate injected with ghiardelli caramel coated with crushed pretzels , potato chips and chocolate chips

Guido Sarducci

$7.99

chocolate injected with cannoli cream coated with crushed cannoli shells

Specialty Cones

Pink Lady

$7.50

Vanilla Ice Cream coated with cotton candy crunchies served in a jumbo pink waffle cone

Valentina's Day

$7.50

Chocolate Ice Cream coated with strawberry shortcake crumble served in a jumbo pink waffle cone

Twisters

Cookie Monster

$7.99

vanilla twisted with edible cookie dough and chocolate chunks

Golden Girl

$7.99

Vanilla Ice Cream twisted with golden oreo

Dusty Rhodes

$7.99

Chocolate ice cream twisted with marshmallow ,almonds, chocolate chunks

Sum More

$7.99

chocolate twisted with graham, marshmallow and chocolate chunks

Barney Rubble

$7.99

vanilla twisted with fruity pebble cereal

Kitchen Sink

$7.99

vanilla and chocolate twisted with pretzels, potato chips, ghiradelli salted caramel , chocolate chunks and sea salt

PB+J

$7.99

vanilla twisted with reese's pieces, peanut butter and strawberry sauce

Cookies & Cream

$7.99

vanilla twisted with oreo

Sundaes

Motown

$7.99

layered with reese's pieces, peanut butter sauce, marshmallow sauce, hot fudge ,chocolate sprinkles topped with whipped cream and cherries

Strawberry Shorty

$7.99

layered with strawberry topping, pound cake and whipped cream topped with shortcake crumbles and cherries

H20

$7.99

layered with chopped snickers, peanut butter sauce, hot fudge topped with whipped cream and cherries

Dirt

$7.99

layered with oreos, hot fudge, whipped cream topped with chocolate chunks and gummy worms

Tortoni

$7.99

layered with italian amaretto cookies, toasted coconut topped with whipped cream and cherries

Build Your Own

Cup

$5.50

Traditional Wafer

$5.50

Jumbo Pink Waffle

$6.99

Floats

Tonyboy's Rootbeer

$6.99

Tonyboy's Orange

$6.99

Tonyboy's Pineapple soda

$6.99

Tonyboy's Black Cherry

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

10 East Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039

