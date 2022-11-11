Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twisted District Brew Co.

67 Reviews

3840 West Chinden Boulevard, Ste 110

Garden City, ID 83714

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Salad Entree
Kale Caesar Entree
Garden of Eden

Shareables

Loaded Fries

$13.95
Brownsville Brisket Queso

Brownsville Brisket Queso

$11.95

spiced with tomatoes, chilies, bread, and chips for dippin

Brisket and Gorgonzola Kettle Chips

Brisket and Gorgonzola Kettle Chips

$13.95

smoky brisket and rich Gorgonzola spiked fondue over kettle chips, finished with more Gorgonzola, tomatoes, onions, and chives

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.95

Ginormous piping hot from the oven with brown ale mustard and our own beer spiked queso dip.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$9.95

an assortment of Buffalo Bleu, Spicy Jalapeno Bacon, and Bloody Mary

Charcuterie Board

$24.95

Chef's selection of local and imported charcuterie, cheese, and toast points

Artisan Cheese Board

$19.95

A trio Chef's current favorites plus olives, fruits, and breads

Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

$8.95

grilled corn with garlic, spices, butter, mayonnaise, and cotija with fresh cilantro

Hummus Platter

$12.95

our handcrafted savory hummus with olives, cucumber, and warm naan bread

Drunken Balls

$9.95

Hand Tossed Wings

$22.95

Boneless Wings

$14.95

Fries

$6.95

Chicken Nachos

$12.95Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.95Out of stock

Irish Nachos

$13.95Out of stock

Table Grazing Board

$34.95Out of stock

share our charcuterie, imported and domestic cheese selection, with fruits, pickles, breads & spreads with 3 to 5 friends

Poutine Brisket

$13.95Out of stock

Salads and Soup

Thai Chicken Salad

$16.95

Taco Salad

$11.95

Brisket Salad Entree

$17.95

chopped romaine, olives, warm brisket, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and pickeled red onions

House Salad Half

$6.95

field greens, pickled onions, cucumber, parmesan, with house croutons

House Salad Entree

$11.95

field greens, pickled onions, cucumber, parmesan, with house croutons

Kale Caesar Half

Kale Caesar Half

$6.95

Kale, shaved brussels, lemon, and house croutons

Kale Caesar Entree

Kale Caesar Entree

$11.95

Kale, shaved brussels, lemon, and house croutons

Greek Salad Half

$7.95

Greek Salad Entree

$12.95

Field greens, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, and feta chunks with warm naan bread

Brisket Chili Cup

$6.95

Brisket Chili Bowl

$9.95

Vegetarian Chili Cup

$4.95

Vegetarian Chili Bowl

$8.95

Soup of the Day cup

$4.95

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.95

Watermelon Salad

$12.95Out of stock

The Dog Park

Steak Dinner

$24.95

Elk Hunter

$13.95

Jalepeno Grilled Cheese

$15.95

German White Hot

$12.95

Brisket Burnt Ends taco dog

$13.95

BBQ Brisket Sando

$18.95

a third pound of smoky brisket in Sweet Baby Ray's bbq sauce with caramelized onions, pickled peppers and cheddar cheese

Bronco Dog

$8.95

Double R Beef dog in a warm chewy bun

Buffalo Blue Dog

$13.95

Cheeseburger Dog

$12.95

seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, dill pickles, katchup & mustard on a Double R beef dog

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$12.95

Double R beef dog with sweet green pickle relish, chopped onion, tomato, dill pickles, and spicy peppers finished with celery salt.

Chicken Pesto Sando

$14.95

Chili Dog

$12.95

our brisket trimmings end up mixed with tomatoes, chilies, beans and spices in cerveza spiked chili over a Double R beef dog. Served open faced with cheese and onions.

Garden of Eden

$12.95

Beyond Meat vegetarian Brat with hummus, cucumber, tomato, and pickled red onions

Guinness Beer Brat

$12.95

with caramelized onions, braumeister relish, and sweet spicy mustard

Mac and Cheese Dog

Mac and Cheese Dog

$11.95

Double R beef dog smothered in our spiked Mac-n-cheese

Perro con Elote

$12.95

Chorizo with grilled Mexican street corn in a beer spicy mayonnaise with queso cotija and fresh cilantro

Ring of Fire

$12.95

Spicy! Jalapeno sausage with mango habanero red baby peppers

The Pool Boy

$13.95

A half pound of Nathan's enormous wiener spilling out of a warm bun (a known conversation starter)

Royale With Cheese

$13.95Out of stock

Smoked Buffalo Brat

$12.95

rich American Bison bratwurst in a warm chewy bun

The Yard Dog

$49.95

Fish and Chips

$15.95Out of stock

Seattle Dog

$13.95

Corn Beef Brisket Sando

$15.95Out of stock

Bruschetta Dog

$12.95Out of stock

Burrito Slaw & Blu

$13.95Out of stock

Peking Duck Dog

$13.95Out of stock

American Wagyu frank in our warm chewy bun

Pulled Pork Sammy

$13.95Out of stock

Brisket Bacon Mac N Cheese Sandwich

$17.95Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.95Out of stock

Holy Huck Buck Dog

$17.95Out of stock

Elk-O-Holic

$13.95Out of stock

Cincinnati Coney Dog

$13.95Out of stock

Steak Dinner

$17.95Out of stock

Traditional Carnitas Burrito

$13.95Out of stock

Surf and Turf

$24.95Out of stock

Surf or Turf

$19.95Out of stock

Ragin' Cajun Sausage

$13.95Out of stock

Turkey Gobbler

$17.95Out of stock

LA Street Dog

$13.95Out of stock

Prime Rib Sando

$17.95Out of stock

Polish Kraut Dog

$13.95Out of stock

Pizza Dog

$13.95Out of stock

Doppelbock Meatloaf Tower

$17.95Out of stock

Taco Burger Dog

$13.95Out of stock

Sourdough Muffaletta Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Carnita de Tortas

$10.95Out of stock

Snake Bite Dog

$13.95Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sando

$13.95Out of stock

Side/Kids

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Side Pita

$2.00

Cook Beer

$3.00

Blue Cheese Dressing 8oz

$4.00

Blue Cheese Dressing 16oz

$8.00

Chips Sm bowl

$1.00

cheese sauce

$1.00

Rocky Football Lunch

$7.00

Taco Tuesday (Tuesday Only)

2 Taco

$9.95

3 Taco

$11.95

Duck Confit 3 Taco's

$12.95Out of stock

Happy Hour

Pretzel Bites

$5.00

Chips and Queso

$5.00

Hot Dog Sliders (2)

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Dessert

2 Churros

$7.50

2 scoops ice cream

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Chocolate Raspberry Cup

$3.00

Ice Cream Cookie Sando

$5.00

Beer Float (2 scoops)

$10.00

Sweet Push & Porter Butter Cake

$7.95

Sturman's

Drunkin Meatballs

$9.95

Hummus Plate

$11.95

Brisket Queso

$11.95

Chicago Dog

$12.95

Buffalo Blue

$12.95

German White Hot

$12.95

Greek Wrap

$9.95

Bronco Dog

$8.95

Chocolate Raspberry Cup

$3.00

Chocolate Blueberry Cup

$3.00

Chart board

$15.00

Market Food

Bronco Dog

$7.00

Guinness Dog

$10.00

Elk Dog

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3840 West Chinden Boulevard, Ste 110, Garden City, ID 83714

Directions

Gallery
Twisted District Brew Co. image
Twisted District Brew Co. image
Twisted District Brew Co. image

