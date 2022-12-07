Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twisted Root Burger - Coppell

No reviews yet

505 Houston St

Coppell, TX 75019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Burgers & More

Big Tex

$11.50

$11.50

Cheddar, house-made guacamole, fried onion strings, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato

All American

$10.00

$10.00

Double American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato

The Happy Pilgrim

$10.50

$10.50

All natural turkey, goat cheese & pesto on wheat, lettuce, tomato

LotsAShroom

$10.00

$10.00

Garlic baby portabella mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato

The Classic

$8.50

$8.50

Cheddar cheese, TX beef, lettuce, tomato

The Western

$10.50

$10.50

Pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried onion strings, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato

Gosh Jam It!

$10.50

$10.50

Texas herbed goat cheese, tomato-bacon-onion jam, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato

Freshman 15

$12.00

$12.00

Smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato

The Millionaire

$16.50

$16.50

Open-faced knife + fork burger with wagyu beef, aged cheddar, truffle aioli, garlic mushrooms, bacon, dark beer sauce, crispy fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato

Tootsies Hot Chicken

$11.00

$11.00

Fried chicken breast, Chicken Dipin Sauce, Nashville hot sauce, house made coleslaw, house made Bread & Butter Pickles, lettuce, tomato

Ain't No Chicken Club

$11.00

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast with lemon brie cheese, avocado, bacon strips, wheat bun, lettuce, tomato

Vegabond

$11.00

$11.00

Plant based vegan patty made in-house with hummus, black beans, brown rice, & quinoa, topped with pickled red onions, sriracha & avocado on wheat, lettuce, tomato

Build Your Own

$8.50

$8.50

Choose your Bun, Protein and add a la carte toppings

Salads

Yes Siree Cobb

$11.00

$11.00

Chopped romaine w/bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado, & hard-boiled egg w/honey mustard

South of the Border

$10.00

$10.00

Chopped romaine w/ South of the Border Corn Relish Mix, 1/2 an avocado, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips w/chipotle ranch dressing

What the Kale

$9.50

$9.50

Kale & cabbage mix w/herbed goat cheese, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds w/balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

ORG Twisted Cheese Fries

$6.50

$6.50

Our hand-punched fries with lots of melted cheddar cheese

Treat-YO-Self

$8.00

$8.00

Our cheese fries topped with bacon pieces & jalapenos served with a peppercorn ranch

Hand-Punched Fries

$3.50

$3.50

Hand punched russet potatoes with a 2-day double fry & rest process

Onion Strings

$4.00

$4.00

Thinly sliced onion strings with 1-day buttermilk soak & fried to order

Fried Pickles

$4.00

$4.00

In house dill pickles with 1-day buttermilk soak & fried to order served with chipotle ranch

Fried Green Beans & Carrots

$4.00

$4.00

Lightly battered jumbo carrot sticks and trimmed and cleaned green beans served with a side of house made chipotle ranch.

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

$8.50

Hand battered fresh cut chicken tenders, lightly fried and served with our Chicken Dipin sauce

Dipping Sauce

Peppercorn Ranch

$0.99

Peppercorn Ranch x 2

$1.80

Chipotle Ranch

$0.99

Chipotle Ranch x 2

$1.80

Chipotle Sauce

$0.99

Chicken Dippin

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Siracha

$0.99

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.99

Pesto

$0.99

Kids

Kids Grill Chz

$7.00

$7.00

Kid-sized portions served with fries

Kids Burger

$7.00

$7.00

Kid-sized portions, American cheese. Served with fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Hand battered fresh cut chicken tenders, lightly fried and served with fries.

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$5.50

$5.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla House Made Custard

Oreo® Shake

$6.00

$6.00

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla House Made Custard with Oreo® pieces

Chocolate Shake

$5.50

$5.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla House Made Custard with chocolate sauce

Strawberry Shake

$5.50

$5.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla House Made Custard with Strawberry

Smores Shake

$7.00

$7.00

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla House Made Custard with Chocolate sauce and graham crackers and a toasted marshmallow

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Watermelon Tea

$3.00

$3.00
Chuck Norris C-Force Water

$3.00

$3.00

One Liter Alkaline water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Red Bull

$3.25

$3.25

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.25

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.25

Cocktails - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase.

Twisted Mule

$7.50

Our signature craft draft made with ginger beer, fresh lemon, tea syrup and featuring Deep Eddy Vodka

Tiki Rita

$8.00

$8.00

Caribbean twist on our Perfect Margarita featuring Sailor Jerry Spice Rum

Top Shelf Tiki-Rita

$11.00

Caribbean twist on our Top Shelf Perfect Margarita featuring Sailor Jerry Spice Rum and Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila

Perfect Marg

$6.50

Made to order with 2 fresh squeezed limes, tequila, orange liqueur and house made simple syrup.

Top Shelf Perfect Marg

$9.50

Caribbean twist on our Top Shelf Perfect Margarita featuring Sailor Jerry Spice Rum and Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila

Old Fashioned

$9.50

Jack Daniel's with house made simple syrup and orange peels

Twisted Mule 1/2 Gallon

$38.00

Our signature craft draft made with ginger beer, fresh lemon, tea syrup and featuring Deep Eddy Vodka

Tiki Rita 1/2 Gallon

$44.00

Caribbean twist on our Perfect Margarita featuring Sailor Jerry Spice Rum

Canned Wine - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase.

Coppa Chardonnay

$9.00

Coppa Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Coppa Pinot Noir

$9.00

Seltzers - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase.

Lemon Tea

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Canned Beer - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase.

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00
Miller Lite

$5.00

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Deep Ellum Blonde

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Revolver Blood & Honey

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

505 Houston St, Coppell, TX 75019

Twisted Root image
Twisted Root image

