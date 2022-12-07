Twisted Root Burger - Coppell
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.
Location
505 Houston St, Coppell, TX 75019
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eno's Pizza Tavern - The Sound @ Cypress Waters (Coppell)
No Reviews
3111 OLYMPUS BLVD STE 110 COPPELL, TX 75019
View restaurant
The Landing Bar & Grill - 8220 Esters Blvd
No Reviews
8220 Esters Blvd Irving, TX 75063
View restaurant