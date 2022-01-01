Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twisted Root Burger - Deep Ellum

review star

No reviews yet

2615 Commerce St

Dallas, TX 75226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Burgers

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$7.50

Choose your Bun, Protein and add a la carte toppings

Big Tex

Big Tex

$12.00

Cheddar, house-made guacamole, fried onion strings, chipotle sauce

All American

All American

$11.00

Double American cheese, crispy bacon

The Happy Pilgrim

The Happy Pilgrim

$11.00

All natural turkey, goat cheese & pesto on wheat

LotsAShroom

LotsAShroom

$11.00

Garlic baby porabello mushrooms, Swiss cheese

The Classic

The Classic

$9.50

Cheddar cheese, TX beef

The Western

The Western

$11.50

Pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried onion strings, pickled jalapenos

Gosh Jam It!

Gosh Jam It!

$9.50

Texas herbed goat cheese, tomato-bacon-onion jam, chipotle sauce

Freshman 15

Freshman 15

$13.00

Smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon

The Millionaire

The Millionaire

$18.00

Open-faced knife + fork burger with wagyu beef, aged cheddar, truffle aioli, garlic mushrooms, bacon, dark beer sauce, crispy tobacco onions

Tootsies Hot Chicken

Tootsies Hot Chicken

$11.00

Fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli

Ain't No Chicken Club

Ain't No Chicken Club

$11.25

Grilled chicken breast with lemon brie cheese, avocado, bacon strips, wheat bun

Vegabond

Vegabond

$12.00

Plant based vegan patty made with in-house black beans, brown rice, chickpeas & quinoa, topped with pickled red onions, sriracha & avocado on wheat

Salads

Yes Siree Cobb

Yes Siree Cobb

$11.50

Chopped romaine w/bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, bacon, & hard-boiled egg w/honey-dijon vinaigrette

South of the Border

South of the Border

$11.00

Chopped romaine w/corn, black beans, jalapeños, red bell peppers, 1/2 an avocado, cherry tomatoes & cotija cheese w/chipotle ranch dressing

What the Kale

What the Kale

$11.00

Kale & cabbage mix w/herbed goat cheese, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds w/balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

ORG Twisted Cheese Fries

ORG Twisted Cheese Fries

$7.50

Our hand-punched fries with lots of melted cheddar cheese

Treat-YO-Self

Treat-YO-Self

$8.50

Our cheese fries topped with bacon pieces & jalapenos served with a peppercorn ranch

Hand-Punched Fries

Hand-Punched Fries

$4.00

Hand punched russet potatoes with a 2-day double fry & rest process

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$4.50

Spiral-cut sweet Vidalia onions with 1-day buttermilk soak & fried to order

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.50

House Made Potato Chips

$4.50

Dipping Sauce

Peppercorn Ranch

$0.75

Peppercorn Ranch x 2

$1.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch x 2

$1.50

Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Chicken Dippin

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Siracha

$0.75

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.75

Pesto

$0.75

Kids

Kids Grill Chz

Kids Grill Chz

$6.00

Kid-sized portions, sides sold separately

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kid-sized portions, American cheese, sides sold separately

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla, Oreo®, Chocolate, S'mores

Oreo® Shake

Oreo® Shake

$6.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla, Oreo®, Chocolate, S'mores

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla, Oreo®, Chocolate, S'mores

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla, Oreo®, Chocolate, Strawberry, S'mores

Smores Shake

Smores Shake

$7.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla, Oreo®, Chocolate, S'mores

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Watermelon Tea

$3.25

Chuck Norris C-Force Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cocktails - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Tiki Rita

$10.00

Top Shelf Tiki-Rita

$12.00

Perfect Marg

$11.00

Twisted Mule 1/2 Gallon

$35.00

Tiki Rita 1/2 Gallon

$40.00

Canned Wine - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Coppa Chardonnay

$11.00

Coppa Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Coppa Pinot Noir

$11.00

Canned Beer - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

Location

2615 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226

Directions

Gallery
Twisted Root image
Twisted Root image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rex's Seafood and Market - Dallas Farmers Market
orange star4.5 • 116
920 S Harwood St. Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Kitchen + Kocktails - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
1933 Elm Street Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Taqueria La Ventana
orange starNo Reviews
920 S Harwood St Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
900 S. Harwood St. Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Shoals Sound & Service - Dallas, TX
orange starNo Reviews
2614 Elm Street Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Cheapsteaks - 2613 Elm St
orange starNo Reviews
2613 Elm St. DALLAS, TX 75226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston