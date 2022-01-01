Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American

Twisted Root Burger - East Plano

No reviews yet

1212 14th St.

Suite 100

Plano, TX 75074

Burgers

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$7.50

Choose your Bun, Protein and add a la carte toppings

Big Tex

Big Tex

$12.00

Cheddar, house-made guacamole, fried onion strings, chipotle sauce

All American

All American

$11.00

Double American cheese, crispy bacon

The Happy Pilgrim

The Happy Pilgrim

$11.00

All natural turkey, goat cheese & pesto on wheat

LotsAShroom

LotsAShroom

$11.00

Garlic baby porabello mushrooms, Swiss cheese

The Classic

The Classic

$9.50

Cheddar cheese, TX beef

The Western

The Western

$11.50

Pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried onion strings, pickled jalapenos

Gosh Jam It!

Gosh Jam It!

$9.50

Texas herbed goat cheese, tomato-bacon-onion jam, chipotle sauce

Freshman 15

Freshman 15

$13.00

Smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon

The Millionaire

The Millionaire

$18.00

Open-faced knife + fork burger with wagyu beef, aged cheddar, truffle aioli, garlic mushrooms, bacon, dark beer sauce, crispy tobacco onions

Tootsies Hot Chicken

Tootsies Hot Chicken

$11.00

Fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli

Ain't No Chicken Club

Ain't No Chicken Club

$11.25

Grilled chicken breast with lemon brie cheese, avocado, bacon strips, wheat bun

Vegabond

Vegabond

$12.00

Plant based vegan patty made with in-house black beans, brown rice, chickpeas & quinoa, topped with pickled red onions, sriracha & avocado on wheat

Salads

Yes Siree Cobb

Yes Siree Cobb

$11.50

Chopped romaine w/bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, bacon, & hard-boiled egg w/honey-dijon vinaigrette

South of the Border

South of the Border

$11.00

Chopped romaine w/corn, black beans, jalapeños, red bell peppers, 1/2 an avocado, cherry tomatoes & cotija cheese w/chipotle ranch dressing

What the Kale

What the Kale

$11.00

Kale & cabbage mix w/herbed goat cheese, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds w/balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

ORG Twisted Cheese Fries

ORG Twisted Cheese Fries

$7.50

Our hand-punched fries with lots of melted cheddar cheese

Treat-YO-Self

Treat-YO-Self

$8.50

Our cheese fries topped with bacon pieces & jalapenos served with a peppercorn ranch

Hand-Punched Fries

Hand-Punched Fries

$4.00

Hand punched russet potatoes with a 2-day double fry & rest process

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$4.50

Spiral-cut sweet Vidalia onions with 1-day buttermilk soak & fried to order

Fried Pickles
$4.50

Fried Pickles

$4.50

$4.50

Peppercorn Ranch

$0.75

Peppercorn Ranch x 2

$1.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch x 2

$1.50

Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Chicken Dippin

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Siracha

$0.75

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.75

Pesto

$0.75

Kids Grill Chz

Kids Grill Chz

$6.00

Kid-sized portions, sides sold separately

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kid-sized portions, American cheese, sides sold separately

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla, Oreo®, Chocolate, S'mores

Oreo® Shake

Oreo® Shake

$6.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla, Oreo®, Chocolate, S'mores

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla, Oreo®, Chocolate, S'mores

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla, Oreo®, Chocolate, Strawberry, S'mores

Smores Shake

Smores Shake

$7.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla, Oreo®, Chocolate, S'mores

Fountain Drink

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Watermelon Tea

$3.25

Chuck Norris C-Force Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Tiki Rita

$10.00

Top Shelf Tiki-Rita

$12.00

Perfect Marg

$11.00

Twisted Mule 1/2 Gallon

$35.00

Tiki Rita 1/2 Gallon

$40.00

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Coppa Chardonnay

$11.00

Coppa Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Coppa Pinot Noir

$11.00

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

1212 14th St., Suite 100, Plano, TX 75074

