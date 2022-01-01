Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Twisted Root Burger - Mansfield

946 Reviews

$$

109 S Main St

Mansfield, TX 76063

Burgers

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$6.75

Choose your Bun, Protein and add a la carte toppings

Big Tex

Big Tex

$10.00

Cheddar, house-made guacamole, fried onion strings, chipotle sauce

All American

All American

$8.75

Double American cheese, crispy bacon

The Happy Pilgrim

The Happy Pilgrim

$9.00

All natural turkey, goat cheese & pesto on wheat

LotsAShroom

LotsAShroom

$9.00

Garlic baby porabello mushrooms, Swiss cheese

The Classic

The Classic

$7.75

Cheddar cheese, TX beef

The Western

The Western

$9.50

Pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried onion strings, pickled jalapenos

Gosh Jam It!

Gosh Jam It!

$9.50

Texas herbed goat cheese, tomato-bacon-onion jam, chipotle sauce

Freshman 15

Freshman 15

$10.50

Smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon

Tootsies Hot Chicken

Tootsies Hot Chicken

$9.00

Fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli

Ain't No Chicken Club

Ain't No Chicken Club

$9.25

Grilled chicken breast with lemon brie cheese, avocado, bacon strips, wheat bun

Vegabond

Vegabond

$10.00

Plant based vegan patty made with in-house black beans, brown rice, chickpeas & quinoa, topped with pickled red onions, sriracha & avocado on wheat

Salads

Yes Siree Cobb

Yes Siree Cobb

$9.50

Chopped romaine w/bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, bacon, & hard-boiled egg w/honey-dijon vinaigrette

South of the Border

South of the Border

$9.00

Chopped romaine w/corn, black beans, jalapeños, red bell peppers, 1/2 an avocado, cherry tomatoes & cotija cheese w/chipotle ranch dressing

What the Kale

What the Kale

$9.00

Kale & cabbage mix w/herbed goat cheese, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds w/balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

ORG Twisted Cheese Fries

ORG Twisted Cheese Fries

$6.25

Our hand-punched fries with lots of melted cheddar cheese

Treat-YO-Self

Treat-YO-Self

$7.00

Our cheese fries topped with bacon pieces & jalapenos served with a peppercorn ranch

Hand-Punched Fries

Hand-Punched Fries

$3.25

Hand punched russet potatoes with a 2-day double fry & rest process

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$3.75

Spiral-cut sweet Vidalia onions with 1-day buttermilk soak & fried to order

Fried Pickles
$3.75

Fried Pickles

$3.75

House Made Potato Chips

$3.25

Dipping Sauce

Peppercorn Ranch

$0.75

Peppercorn Ranch x 2

$1.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch x 2

$1.50

Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Chicken Dippin

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Siracha

$0.75

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.75

Pesto

$0.75

Kids

Kids Grill Chz

Kids Grill Chz

$5.00

Kid-sized portions, sides sold separately

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$5.00

Kid-sized portions, American cheese, sides sold separately

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Limited Time Offer

The Gobbler

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Watermelon Tea

$3.25

Chuck Norris C-Force Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cocktails - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Tiki Rita

$8.00

Top Shelf Tiki-Rita

$11.00

Perfect Marg

$6.00

Twisted Mule 1/2 Gallon

$30.00

Tiki Rita 1/2 Gallon

$35.00

Canned Wine - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Coppa Chardonnay

$9.00

Coppa Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Coppa Pinot Noir

$9.00

Canned Beer - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDivey
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

Location

109 S Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063

Directions

