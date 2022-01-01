American
Bars & Lounges
Twisted Root Burger - Mansfield
946 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.
Location
109 S Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Eats - 6407 S Cooper St STE 101
3.7 • 400
6407 S Cooper St STE 101 Arlington, TX 76001
View restaurant