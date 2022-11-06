- Home
- /
- Midlothian
- /
- Twisted Sisters Tap House - 138 N. 8th St
Twisted Sisters Tap House 138 N. 8th St
No reviews yet
138 N. 8th St
Midlothian, TX 76065
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and oven baked croutons
House Salad - Side
Romaine lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes and shredded mozzarella cheese
Italian Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella cheese, oven baked croutons with Italian dressing
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon crumbles, gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts and dried cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette
Build Your Own
Artisan Pizza
The Smoking Sister
Our creamy buffalo sauce with fresh mozzarella, provolone, sausage, grated cheese, topped with diced bruschetta mix and shredded Pecorino Romano
The Wacko Sister
Our classic Margherita topped with sausage, garlic, roasted red peppers, EVOO, grated cheese and Pecorino Romano
The Deviant Sister
Our classic Margherita with pepperoni, sausage, country ham, grated cheese, topped with local honey and Pecorino Romano
The Unruly Sister
Our white pie with garlic, fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, topped with arugula, prosciutto, asiago and truffle oil
The Brazen Sister
Our classic alfredo sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, garlic, EVOO, grated cheese, spinach, mushrooms and bacon crumbles
The Savage Sister
Sweet and Spicy BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, smoked gouda, mozzarella, red onion, topped with fresh cilantro
The Loco Sister
Guacamole salsa, barbacoa-style beef, mozzarella, topped with fresh pico de gallo and queso fresco
Dessert
Sauce Cup
Beer
1. West of Czech Pilsner
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
2 Golden Opportunity
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
3 Patio Pounder
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
4. Nick Ultra POG
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
5. Eight Elite
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
6 Tejano Lager
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
7 Das Boot Goofin'
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
8. The Crispy One
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
9. Honey Hush
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
10. 817 Blonde
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
11 Altstadt Hefewizen
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
12. Beaming Blonde
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
14 Wise Monkey
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
15 Sherman Bock
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
16 Yule Shoot ur eye ut
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
17 Alpha Drop
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
18. 100 Million Angles Singing
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
19 Supa Fresh
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
20 Dos Rios
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
21. The Imperial Texan
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
22 Strawberry Limeade
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
23 Saint Rita
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
24 Feelin Thorny
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
25. Cherry Red
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
26 Hershey's Porter
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
27 EOS
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
28 Root Beer
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
5. Yueling Flight
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
Citra Summer
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
Royal Blood
Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!
Medical Grade Haze
Tower Red
Don Law Brown Ale
Red Wine BTL
1.RW Domaine Riefle Pinot Nior BTL
Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Domaine Riefle Region: Alsace, France Grapes: 100% Pinot Noir Aromas / Flavors: An organic silky red wine, with soft tannins and red fruit flavors.
2.RW Ca'del Monte, Valpolicella Ripasso BTL
Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Ca' del Monte Region: Veneto, Italy Grapes: Corvina, Rondinella, Molinara (50% Corvina, 50% Rondinella) Aromas / Flavors: Vegan, Organic, smooth, silky and rich.
3.RW Castelvecci Chianti Classico BTL
Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Premiata Fattoria di Castelvecchi Region: Tuscany, Italy Grapes: Sangiovese, Canaiolo (88% Sangiovese, 12% Canaiolo) Aromas / Flavors: Blueberry, Pomegranate, Cherry, Plum, Allspice. Organic in practice, natural fermentation. Full and fresh with mature tannin, balanced & harmonious.
4.RW Franco Serra, Barbaresco BTL
Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Franco Serra Region: Piedmont, Italy Grapes: Nebbiolo (100% Nebbiolo) Aromas / Flavors: Dried flowers, violets, and anise. A full-bodied, rich and dry wine that ages for over 2 years.
5.RW Chateau Bordeaux BTL
Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Château Auguste Region: Bordeaux, France Grapes: Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon (80% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Franc, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon) Aromas / Flavors: Soft, fresh black fruit and soft integrated tannins, this wine has aromas and flavors of blackberry, blueberry, dark plum, black cherry, licorice, and cedar, with a persistent finish.
6.RW II Borro Borrigiano BTL
Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Il Borro Region: Tuscany, Italy Grapes: Syrah, Merlot, Sangiovese (35% Syrah, 40% Merlot, 25% Sangiovese) Aromas / Flavors: Forest berry aromas with raw plum and fresh prune. Terrific organic wine with a confident, pure, andeasy-drinking appeal that is nothing short of charming.
7.RW Chateau Marie Plaisance BTL
Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Château Marie Plaisance Region: Southwest France, France Grapes: Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon (90% Merlot and 10% Cabernet Sauvignon) Aromas / Flavors: Complex nose mixing notes of blackcurrant and liquorice. Tasty, fruity and pleasant with a nice freshness.
8.RW Ferraio Viticco
9.RW Krutz Magnolia Cab Sav. BTL
Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Krutz Family Cellars Region: California, United States Grapes: Cabernet Sauvignon
10.RW Sottobosco BTL
White Wine BTL
1.WW Angelini Pinot G. BTL
Type: Wine – Still – White Producer: Angelini (Veneto) Region: Veneto, Italy Grapes: Pinot Grigio (100% Pinot Grigio) Aromas / Flavors: Smooth, soft well balanced and dry white wine with flavors of citrus and a clear, fresh finish. Lots of fruit flavors explode on the palate.
2.WW Hill Pinot G. BTL
Type: Wine – Still – White Producer: Nals Margreid Region: Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy Grapes: Pinot Grigio (100% Pinot Grigio) Aromas / Flavors: Dried apricot, pink grapefruit, thyme & deep minerality.
3.WW Bosco De Merlo; Sav Blanc BTL
4.WW Vermentino BTL
Type: Wine – Still – White Producer: Il Monticello Region: Liguria, Italy Grapes: Vermentino (100% Vermentino) Aromas / Flavors: White flowers, pear, ripe citrus, thyme & basil. Balanced freshness, acidity, racy, clean and absolutely delightful.
5.WW Palagetto Vernaccia Di San Gimignano BTL
Type: Wine – Still – White Producer: Palagetto Region: Tuscany, Italy Grapes: Vernaccia (100% Vernaccia di San Gimignano) Aromas / Flavors: Nice fruity and citrus notes. Organic, good structure, fruity and dry. Fresh grape flavors that are soft and creamy.
6.WW Annabella Chardonnay Senoma County BTL
Type: Wine – Still – White Producer: Michael Pozzan Winery Region: California, United States Grapes: Chardonnay (100% Chardonnay) Aromas / Flavors: The mouth delivers ample juicy flavors of ripe red pear, Fuji apple, and a clean acidity that balances a delightfully weighty palate. Delicate flavors of creme brûlée and vanilla linger throughout the finish.
7.WW II Borro Salvatore Chardonnay Lamelle BTL
Type: Wine – Still – White Producer: II Borro Region: Tuscany, Italy Grapes: Chardonnay (100% Chardonnay) Aromas / Flavors: White and yellow flowers greet the senses with layers of golden yellow apple and lemon preserve with a hint of lime. The mouthfeel is generous, followed by atoms of orchard fruit, nectarine, citrus, and cleansing acidity.
8.WW Carpene Malvolti Rose BTL
Type: Wine – Sparkling – Prosecco Brut Rosé Producer: Carpene Malvolti Region: Veneto, Italy Grapes: Pinot Nero, Raboso (85% Glera, 15% Pinot Noir) Aromas / Flavors: White peach and pink grapefruit. Fruity and floral.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
138 N. 8th St, Midlothian, TX 76065
Photos coming soon!