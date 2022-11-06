A map showing the location of Twisted Sisters Tap House 138 N. 8th StView gallery

Twisted Sisters Tap House 138 N. 8th St

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

138 N. 8th St

Midlothian, TX 76065

Popular Items

Build your own 10"
The Deviant Sister
The Savage Sister

Starters

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$15.00

Diced tomato, onion, herbs, and garlic marinated with extra virgin olive oil and topped with balsamic fig glaze, served over grilled toast

Caprese

Caprese

$14.00

Sliced mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze

Garlic Cheese Bread
$10.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and oven baked croutons

House Salad - Side

House Salad - Side

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes and shredded mozzarella cheese

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$15.00+

Romaine lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella cheese, oven baked croutons with Italian dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$15.00+

Baby spinach, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon crumbles, gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts and dried cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette

Build Your Own

Build your own 10"

Build your own 10"

$13.00

Start with a classic Margherita Pizza topped with our signature tomato sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella and basil

Kids 8" Pizza

$10.00

Build your own Pizza (2 Toppings Included)

Artisan Pizza

The Smoking Sister

The Smoking Sister

$19.00

Our creamy buffalo sauce with fresh mozzarella, provolone, sausage, grated cheese, topped with diced bruschetta mix and shredded Pecorino Romano

The Wacko Sister

The Wacko Sister

$16.00

Our classic Margherita topped with sausage, garlic, roasted red peppers, EVOO, grated cheese and Pecorino Romano

The Deviant Sister

The Deviant Sister

$18.00

Our classic Margherita with pepperoni, sausage, country ham, grated cheese, topped with local honey and Pecorino Romano

The Unruly Sister

The Unruly Sister

$18.00

Our white pie with garlic, fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, topped with arugula, prosciutto, asiago and truffle oil

The Brazen Sister

The Brazen Sister

$17.00

Our classic alfredo sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, garlic, EVOO, grated cheese, spinach, mushrooms and bacon crumbles

The Savage Sister

The Savage Sister

$18.00

Sweet and Spicy BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, smoked gouda, mozzarella, red onion, topped with fresh cilantro

The Loco Sister

The Loco Sister

$19.00

Guacamole salsa, barbacoa-style beef, mozzarella, topped with fresh pico de gallo and queso fresco

Dessert

Bewitching Pie

Bewitching Pie

$14.00

Nutella mixture topped with graham cookie crumbles, chunks of milk chocolate and covered in roasted marshmallows

Sauce Cup

Ranch Cup

$0.50

Red Sauce Cup

$0.50

Honey Cup

$0.50

Blue Cheese Cup

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Beer

1. West of Czech Pilsner

1. West of Czech Pilsner

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

2 Golden Opportunity

2 Golden Opportunity

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

3 Patio Pounder

3 Patio Pounder

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

4. Nick Ultra POG

4. Nick Ultra POG

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

5. Eight Elite

5. Eight Elite

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

6 Tejano Lager

6 Tejano Lager

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

7 Das Boot Goofin'

7 Das Boot Goofin'

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

8. The Crispy One

8. The Crispy One

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

9. Honey Hush

9. Honey Hush

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

10. 817 Blonde

10. 817 Blonde

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

11 Altstadt Hefewizen

11 Altstadt Hefewizen

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

12. Beaming Blonde

12. Beaming Blonde

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

14 Wise Monkey

14 Wise Monkey

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

15 Sherman Bock

15 Sherman Bock

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

16 Yule Shoot ur eye ut

16 Yule Shoot ur eye ut

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

17 Alpha Drop

17 Alpha Drop

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

18. 100 Million Angles Singing

18. 100 Million Angles Singing

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

19 Supa Fresh

19 Supa Fresh

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

20 Dos Rios

20 Dos Rios

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

21. The Imperial Texan

21. The Imperial Texan

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

22 Strawberry Limeade

22 Strawberry Limeade

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

23 Saint Rita

23 Saint Rita

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

24 Feelin Thorny

24 Feelin Thorny

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

25. Cherry Red

25. Cherry Red

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

26 Hershey's Porter

26 Hershey's Porter

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

27 EOS

27 EOS

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

28 Root Beer

28 Root Beer

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

5. Yueling Flight

5. Yueling Flight

Out of stock

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

Citra Summer

Citra Summer

Out of stock

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

Royal Blood

Royal Blood

Out of stock

Bring in your own Growler to fill, or add a new one to your order!

Medical Grade Haze

Out of stock
Tower Red

Tower Red

Out of stock

Don Law Brown Ale

Out of stock

Red Wine BTL

1.RW Domaine Riefle Pinot Nior BTL

$56.00

Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Domaine Riefle Region: Alsace, France Grapes: 100% Pinot Noir Aromas / Flavors: An organic silky red wine, with soft tannins and red fruit flavors.

2.RW Ca'del Monte, Valpolicella Ripasso BTL

$41.00

Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Ca' del Monte Region: Veneto, Italy Grapes: Corvina, Rondinella, Molinara (50% Corvina, 50% Rondinella) Aromas / Flavors: Vegan, Organic, smooth, silky and rich.

3.RW Castelvecci Chianti Classico BTL

$50.00

Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Premiata Fattoria di Castelvecchi Region: Tuscany, Italy Grapes: Sangiovese, Canaiolo (88% Sangiovese, 12% Canaiolo) Aromas / Flavors: Blueberry, Pomegranate, Cherry, Plum, Allspice. Organic in practice, natural fermentation. Full and fresh with mature tannin, balanced & harmonious.

4.RW Franco Serra, Barbaresco BTL

$57.00

Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Franco Serra Region: Piedmont, Italy Grapes: Nebbiolo (100% Nebbiolo) Aromas / Flavors: Dried flowers, violets, and anise. A full-bodied, rich and dry wine that ages for over 2 years.

5.RW Chateau Bordeaux BTL

$42.00

Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Château Auguste Region: Bordeaux, France Grapes: Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon (80% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Franc, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon) Aromas / Flavors: Soft, fresh black fruit and soft integrated tannins, this wine has aromas and flavors of blackberry, blueberry, dark plum, black cherry, licorice, and cedar, with a persistent finish.

6.RW II Borro Borrigiano BTL

$44.00

Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Il Borro Region: Tuscany, Italy Grapes: Syrah, Merlot, Sangiovese (35% Syrah, 40% Merlot, 25% Sangiovese) Aromas / Flavors: Forest berry aromas with raw plum and fresh prune. Terrific organic wine with a confident, pure, andeasy-drinking appeal that is nothing short of charming.

7.RW Chateau Marie Plaisance BTL

$38.00

Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Château Marie Plaisance Region: Southwest France, France Grapes: Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon (90% Merlot and 10% Cabernet Sauvignon) Aromas / Flavors: Complex nose mixing notes of blackcurrant and liquorice. Tasty, fruity and pleasant with a nice freshness.

8.RW Ferraio Viticco

$38.00

9.RW Krutz Magnolia Cab Sav. BTL

$45.00

Type: Wine – Still – Red Producer: Krutz Family Cellars Region: California, United States Grapes: Cabernet Sauvignon

10.RW Sottobosco BTL

$68.00

White Wine BTL

1.WW Angelini Pinot G. BTL

$26.00

Type: Wine – Still – White Producer: Angelini (Veneto) Region: Veneto, Italy Grapes: Pinot Grigio (100% Pinot Grigio) Aromas / Flavors: Smooth, soft well balanced and dry white wine with flavors of citrus and a clear, fresh finish. Lots of fruit flavors explode on the palate.

2.WW Hill Pinot G. BTL

$42.00

Type: Wine – Still – White Producer: Nals Margreid Region: Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy Grapes: Pinot Grigio (100% Pinot Grigio) Aromas / Flavors: Dried apricot, pink grapefruit, thyme & deep minerality.

3.WW Bosco De Merlo; Sav Blanc BTL

$41.00

4.WW Vermentino BTL

$47.00

Type: Wine – Still – White Producer: Il Monticello Region: Liguria, Italy Grapes: Vermentino (100% Vermentino) Aromas / Flavors: White flowers, pear, ripe citrus, thyme & basil. Balanced freshness, acidity, racy, clean and absolutely delightful.

5.WW Palagetto Vernaccia Di San Gimignano BTL

$30.00

Type: Wine – Still – White Producer: Palagetto Region: Tuscany, Italy Grapes: Vernaccia (100% Vernaccia di San Gimignano) Aromas / Flavors: Nice fruity and citrus notes. Organic, good structure, fruity and dry. Fresh grape flavors that are soft and creamy.

6.WW Annabella Chardonnay Senoma County BTL

$32.00

Type: Wine – Still – White Producer: Michael Pozzan Winery Region: California, United States Grapes: Chardonnay (100% Chardonnay) Aromas / Flavors: The mouth delivers ample juicy flavors of ripe red pear, Fuji apple, and a clean acidity that balances a delightfully weighty palate. Delicate flavors of creme brûlée and vanilla linger throughout the finish.

7.WW II Borro Salvatore Chardonnay Lamelle BTL

$60.00

Type: Wine – Still – White Producer: II Borro Region: Tuscany, Italy Grapes: Chardonnay (100% Chardonnay) Aromas / Flavors: White and yellow flowers greet the senses with layers of golden yellow apple and lemon preserve with a hint of lime. The mouthfeel is generous, followed by atoms of orchard fruit, nectarine, citrus, and cleansing acidity.

8.WW Carpene Malvolti Rose BTL

$62.00

Type: Wine – Sparkling – Prosecco Brut Rosé Producer: Carpene Malvolti Region: Veneto, Italy Grapes: Pinot Nero, Raboso (85% Glera, 15% Pinot Noir) Aromas / Flavors: White peach and pink grapefruit. Fruity and floral.

Soda

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Topo-Chico

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

138 N. 8th St, Midlothian, TX 76065

Directions

