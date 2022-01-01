Twisted Smoothie Co. imageView gallery

Twisted Smoothie Co. 3730 Pierce St

197 Reviews

$

3730 Pierce St

Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Smoothies

Strawberry Appeachiation

$6.00+

Citrus Colada

$6.00+

Blueberry Experiment

$6.00+

Kalecumber

$6.00+

Peanut Better Banana

$6.00+

Feel the Beet

$6.00+

You Say Potato, I Sweet Potato

$6.00+

Seasonal

$6.00+

Custom Smoothie

$6.00+

Baked Goods

Cookie

$2.00

GF Vegan Cookie

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

Macaroon

$3.00

15mg CBD Truffle

$3.00

Granola Bar

$3.00

GF Brownie

$3.00

Sweet Bread

$3.50

Wraps

Twisted Turk

$6.00

Aioli Chicken BLT

$6.00

Vegetarians Are People Too

$6.00

Misc

Coffee

$1.50

Cold-Brew Coffee

$4.00+

15mg CBD

$3.00

30mg CBD

$5.00

1200mg CBD Tincture FS

$50.00

Lb of Protein- Original

$27.00

Lb of Protein- Chocolate

$27.00

Lb of Protein- Vanilla

$27.00

Lb of Protein- Green

$27.00

COMBOS

16oz Combo w Baked Good

$13.00

24oz Combo w 2 Additions

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3730 Pierce St, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Directions

Gallery
Twisted Smoothie Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Barbed Wire Reef - 38th Ave
orange star4.3 • 363
4499 W 38th Ave Denver, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Devil's Cup Coffee Lakeside
orange starNo Reviews
4999 W 44th Ave Denver, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Beau Jo's Pizza - Arvada
orange starNo Reviews
7525 West 53rd Avenue Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
Konjo Ethiopian - 5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Lazo Empanadas Edgewater Market (Location 3) - (3) Lazo Empanadas Edgewater 5505 W. 20th Ave. Unit 108
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W. 20th Ave. Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market
orange starNo Reviews
5505 West 20th Avenue #104 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wheat Ridge

Fat Shack - Wheat Ridge
orange star4.5 • 9,273
10160 W 50th Ave Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View restaurantnext
Twisted Smoothie Co. - Mobile Truck
orange star5.0 • 197
3730 Pierce St Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wheat Ridge
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston