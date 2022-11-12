Twisted Sourdough Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza

Twisted Sourdough Pizza

32 Reviews

9500 S. eastern ste 170

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Order Again

Popular Items

2. Ferrari-Oni
6. Supremo
10. Mozzarella Drip Cone

Pizza

1. Mozzarella Drip

1. Mozzarella Drip

$17.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Pizza Sauce.

2. Ferrari-Oni

2. Ferrari-Oni

$19.99

Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Pizza Sauce.

3. Spicy Latina

3. Spicy Latina

$22.99

Habanero sauce, lime, seasoned beef, cilantro, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Pizza Sauce.

4. 9th Island Pan

$22.99

Premium Canadian Bacon, Pineapples, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Pizza Sauce.

5. Vege-Tarian

$23.99

mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, red onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Pizza Sauce.

6. Supremo

6. Supremo

$24.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion, black olives, bell pepper, mozzarella Cheese, homemade Pizza Sauce.

7. Vegan Empire

$24.99

Vegan cheese, homemade pizza sauce

Vegan Pepperoni

$29.99

10. El Patron

$29.99
Hawaiian BBQ

Hawaiian BBQ

$24.99

Premium Canadian Bacon, Pineapples, Twisted BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$26.99

Premium white meat chicken topped with our twisted buffalo sauce

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$26.99

Premium white chicken, red onions, Twisted BBQ sauce

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$29.99

Premium grilled white chicken, Alfredo sauce.

White Alfredo Pizza

$24.99
Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$17.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Pizza Sauce.

Lambo Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread

Lambo Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread

$18.99

Sourdough, Our Cheese Blend, Garlic parmesan sauce

Cones

10. Mozzarella Drip Cone

10. Mozzarella Drip Cone

$7.99

cheese, homemade sauce

11. Ferrari Pepperoni Cone

11. Ferrari Pepperoni Cone

$7.99

cheese, pepperoni, homemade sauce

12. Spicy Latina Cone

12. Spicy Latina Cone

$7.99

cheese, seasoned beef, lime, cilantro, habanero sauce

13. Sausage Cone

13. Sausage Cone

$7.99

Italian Sausage, Cheese, Homemade Pizza Sauce.

14. Chicken Alfredo Cone

14. Chicken Alfredo Cone

$9.99

Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Black Pepper.

15. Veggie Cone

15. Veggie Cone

$7.99

cheese, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, red onion, homemade sauce

16. Meatball Parmigiana Cone

16. Meatball Parmigiana Cone

$9.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion, black olives, bell pepper, homemade sauce

17. Philly Cheese Steak Cone

17. Philly Cheese Steak Cone

$9.99
18. Supreme Cone

18. Supreme Cone

$7.99
19.Vegan Cone

19.Vegan Cone

$8.99

Vegan cheese, homemade sauce

Vegan Pepperoni Cone

$9.99

20. Vegan Spicy Latina Cone

$9.99

Plain Cone Only

$4.99
17. Salad Cone

17. Salad Cone

$5.99

Romain Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Red Onions.

21. Pasta Meatball Cone

21. Pasta Meatball Cone

$7.99

pasta, meatball , cheese, in our sourdough cone

22. Pasta Alfredo Cone

$7.99

23. Pasta Chicken Alfredo Cone

$7.99

chicken alfredo sauce with pasta in our sourdough cone topped with cheese

24. Pasta Cone

24. Pasta Cone

$7.99

pasta with cheese and our house sauce in a sourdough cone

9th Island Cone

$7.99

Mac & Cheese Cone

$7.99

Bufflo Chicken

$9.99

Salads

Blue Cheese Salad

Blue Cheese Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, black olives, red onion, cucumber

Ranch Salad

Ranch Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, black olives, red onion, cucumber

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, black olives, red onion, cucumber

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese. black pepper, cucumber

Side Salad

$3.99

Add Chicken To Salad

$3.99

Wings

6pcs Garlic Parm

6pcs Garlic Parm

$10.99

All natural wings, no hormones, no steroids.

12PC Garlic Parm

12PC Garlic Parm

$20.99

All natural wings, no hormones, no steroids.

6PC Buffalo Wings

6PC Buffalo Wings

$10.99

All natural wings, no hormones, no steroids.

12PC Buffalo Wings

12PC Buffalo Wings

$20.99

All natural wings, no hormones, no steroids.

6PC Bbq Wings

$10.99

12PC Bbq Wings

$20.99

6pc Plain

$10.99

6 Pcs Mango Habenero

$10.99

12 Pc Mango Habenero

$20.99

6pc Sweet Chili

$10.99

12 Pc Sweet Chili

$20.99

Mediterranean

Tri Tip Steak Shawarma Pizza 6in

Tri Tip Steak Shawarma Pizza 6in

$11.99

Marinated Steak, tahini, toom (special garlic sauce), hummus, tomato, pickles, onion

Grilled Chicken Shawarma Pizza 6in

Grilled Chicken Shawarma Pizza 6in

$11.99

Marinated Chicken, tahini, toom (special garlic sauce), hummus, tomato, pickles, onion

Greek Chicken Pizza 6in

$11.99Out of stock

Marinated chicken, Feta cheese, Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

Arabic Street Cone Tri tip steak Shawarma

Arabic Street Cone Tri tip steak Shawarma

$10.99

Marinated steak inside a Arabic street bread cone, tahini, hummus, ( toom special garlic sauce) tomato, pickles, onion

Arabic Street Cone Grilled chicken Shawarma

Arabic Street Cone Grilled chicken Shawarma

$10.99

Marinated chicken inside a Arabic street bread cone, tahini, hummus, ( toom special garlic sauce) tomato, pickles, onion

Greek street cone

Greek street cone

$10.99Out of stock

Marinated chicken, Feta cheese, Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Hummus Pizza 6in

Hummus Pizza 6in

$7.99

Hummus, olive oil on our homemade dough

Lebni Pizza 6in

Lebni Pizza 6in

$7.99

Lebni olive oil on our home made dough

Zatar Manaish 6in

Zatar Manaish 6in

$6.99

Thyme, oregano, sesame seed seasoning with olive oil on our home made dough

Tri Tip Steak Shawarma Fries

Tri Tip Steak Shawarma Fries

$11.99

Marinated Steak, tahini,( toom special garlic sauce) hummus, tomato, pickles, onion

Grilled Chicken Shawarma Fries

Grilled Chicken Shawarma Fries

$11.99

Marinated Chicken, tahini,(toom special garlic sauce), hummus, tomato, pickles, onion

Greek Chicken Fries

Greek Chicken Fries

$11.99

Feta cheese, Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Our bled of premium steak and American white cheese and mushroom, onion,bell peppers on a new England roll

Meatball Parmesan

Meatball Parmesan

$9.99

New England roll filled with meatballs, parm and our sauce

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$4.99
Apple Pie Ice Cream Cone

Apple Pie Ice Cream Cone

$6.99

Apple filling, Graham Cracker Pie Crust inside our famous Cones

Cherry Pie Ice Cream Cone

Cherry Pie Ice Cream Cone

$6.99

Cherry Pie filling , gram cracker, french Vanilla ice cream chocolate drizzle

Hot Honey Ice Cream

Hot Honey Ice Cream

$4.99

French vanilla ice cream topped with spicy honey your choice of pistachios

Sides

Breadsticks 8PC

$9.99

Famous Garlic Ranch 2oz

$1.50

Homemade Ranch 2oz

$1.50

Blue Cheese 2oz

$1.50

Hot Honey 1oz

$1.50

Pizza Sauce

$1.50

Habanero Sauce

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Italian Dressing

$1.50

Caesar Dressing

$1.50
Baked Mac n Cheese Bowl

Baked Mac n Cheese Bowl

$9.99

Our Amazing Mac n Cheese with a baked layer of cheese crust

Meatball Pasta Bowl

$11.99

Chicken Alfredo Pasta Bowl

$14.99

Fries

$3.99

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Lemon Sanpellegrino

$2.99

Orange Sanpellegrino

$2.99

Blood Orange Sanpellegrino

$2.99

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Coke Zero

$1.90

Kool Aid

$1.90

Alcohol

Coors Lite

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

Ipa

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Mimosa

$6.99

Modelo

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Aged dough the old-fashioned way

Location

9500 S. eastern ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89123

Directions

