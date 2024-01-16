This restaurant does not have any images
Twisted Spoke Cafe 144 Grant St
144 Grant St
Ohiopyle, PA 15470
Twisted Spoke Cafe
Shareables
- Guacamole & Chips$8.00
- Fried Pickle Chips served w/ Ranch$8.00
- Fried Cheese Curds$8.00
- Hand-Cut French Fries$5.00
- Hand-Cut Sweet Potato Fries$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hummus Plate
pita w/ celery & carrots$8.00
- Chicken Tenders - 3p$7.00
- Chicken Tenders - 6p$13.00
- Homemade Salsa & Chips$8.00
- Pretzel Spokes
cheddar beer cheese$9.00
- Fresh Fruit Plate
assorted fruits w/ honey-yogurt
- Ranch$0.75
Salads
- Rail Trail Salad
shredded cheddar & french fries$13.00
- Summer Salad
mixed greens, strawberries, red onion, feta, & walnuts$13.00
- Twisted Spoke House Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, & onions$10.00
- Southwest Chicken Salad
black beans, corn, avocado, roasted peppers, tomato, scallion w/ cilantro-ranch$16.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Ranch
Grips
- Veggie Head Burger
plant-based burger w/ lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cucumber, & onion$16.00
- Burger
bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles$13.00
- Pulled Pork Grip
slow roasted pulled pork w/ your choice of sauce$11.00
- BBQ Chicken Sandy$14.00
- Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato w/ choice of sauce$14.00
- Roasted Veggie Wrap
roasted seasonal veggies, hummus & lemon-poppy seed dressing$12.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken breast, romaine, tomato, red onion, parmesan, mozzarella, & caesar$14.00
- Veggie Quesadilla
cheddar-jack cheese, black beans, corn, peppers, & onions w/ salsa$12.00
- Chicken Quesadilla
cheddar-jack cheese w/ seasoned chicken, peppers, & onions w/ salsa$14.00
- Add Chicken$5.00
- Extra Patty$5.00
- Extra Cheese$1.00
Bowls
Wings
Drink & Bar
NA Beverage
Liquor
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Dbl Well Vodka$10.00
- Tito's$8.00
- Dbl Titos$14.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Dbl Grey Goose$18.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Dbl Ketel One$16.00
- Grey Goose Orange$10.00
- Dbl Grey Goose Orange$18.00
- Effen Blood Orange$9.00
- Dbl Effen Blood Orange$16.00
- Stoli Cucumber$7.00
- Dbl Stoli Cucumber$12.00
- Absolut Citron$7.00
- Dbl Absolut Citron$12.00
- Stoli Orange$8.00
- Dbl Stoli Orange$14.00
- Stoli Blueberry$8.00
- Dbl Stoli Blue$14.00
- Absolut Razz$7.00
- Dbl Absolut Razz$12.00
- Well Gin$6.00
- Dbl Well Gin$10.00
- Bombay Saphire$9.00
- Dbl Bombay$16.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Dbl Tanqueray$14.00
- Hendricks$10.00
- Dbl Hendricks$18.00
- Well Rum$6.00
- Dbl Well Rum$10.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Dbl Captain$12.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Dbl Bacardi$12.00
- Malibu$7.00
- Dbl Malibu$12.00
- Meyers$6.00
- Dbl Meyers$12.00
- Cruzan Black Cherry$7.00
- Dbln Black Cherry$12.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Dbl Well Teq$10.00
- Cuervo Silver$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Dbl Cuervo SilverOUT OF STOCK
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Dbl Patron$22.00
- Espolon Silver$11.00
- Dbl Espolon Silver$20.00
- Espolon Repo$12.00
- Dbl Espolon Repo$22.00
- Teramana$9.00
- Dbl Teramana$16.00
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- Dbl Well Whiskey$10.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Dbl Jack Daniels$12.00
- Wild Turkey$8.00
- Dbl Wild Turkey$14.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Dbl Jameson$14.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Dbl Crown Royal$14.00
- Seagrams 7$6.00
- Dbl Seagrams 7$10.00
- American Honey$8.00
- Dbl American Honey$14.00
- Fireball$7.00
- Dbl Fireball$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
- Dbl Johnny W$16.00
- Glenlevit$11.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Dbl Jim beam$12.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Dbl Makers$18.00
- Knob Creek$12.00
- Dbl Knob Creek$22.00
- Amaretto$7.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Licor 43$8.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$18.00
- Green Tea$10.00
- Vegas Bomb$12.00
- Jager Bomb
- Liquid Marijuana$12.00
- Blonde Headed Slut$10.00
- Red Headed Slut$8.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- Orange Crush$12.00
- Sangria$10.00
- Cherry Limeade Crush$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Mimosa$10.00
Beer
- PBR Draft$3.00
- Mich Ultra Draft$4.00
- Yuengling Lager Draft$3.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Screechowl Bold Blonde$8.00
- Summer Shandy$6.00
- Helltown Brown Draft$8.00
- New Trail Broken Heels$8.00
- Southern Tier 2X$8.00
- Bonafide Lager$2.00
- Coors Light Draft$3.00
- Guide Hour $7$7.00
- Guide Hour $2$2.00
- w/ Lime
- w/ Lemon
- w/ Orange
- Bud Can$3.00
- Bud Light Can$3.00
- Miller Light Can$3.00
- Coors LightCan$3.00
- IC Light$3.00
- Busch Light$3.00
- Mich Ultra Can$3.00
- PBR Can$3.00
- Yuengling$3.00
- Hoop Tea$4.00
- Twisted Tea$4.00
- White Claw Green Apple$6.00
- White Claw Mango$6.00
- White Claw Raspberry$6.00
- Blue Moon$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sierra Pale Ale$5.00
- Sierra Hazy Thing IPA$5.00
- Sweet Water 420$5.00
- Victory Sour Monkey$6.00
- Helltown Buffy IPA$6.00
- Helltown Brown Ale$5.00
- Atomic Dog Cider$6.00
- Blakes Cider$6.00
- Heineken N/A$4.00
- 6 pk Domestic$10.00
- Craft 6 Pack$15.00
- Corona$5.00
- Heineken$5.00
- w/ Lime
- w/ Lemon
- w/ Orange
- Day Pack N/a$4.00
- Athletic Gold$4.00
- Atlertic Hazy$4.00
Wine/White/Rose/Champagne
The Shack
Shack Menu
- Pulled Pork$10.00
- 3/4 Lb Wings$10.00
- 1 1/2 Lb Wings$19.00
- Mushroom Caps$8.00
- Fried Pickles$8.00
- Cheese Curds$8.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- Pork and Fryz$13.00
- Pork and Sw P FF$13.00
- 3\4 Wing Night$8.00
- 1.5 Wing Night$18.00
- Ranch$0.75
- Bleu Cheese$0.75
- Xtra Sauce SD$1.00
- Xtra Crispy
- Coke$2.00
- Smart Water$4.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Ginger Ale$2.00
- Brisk$2.00
Come in and enjoy!
