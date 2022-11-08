Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Twisted Tree Cafe

123 Reviews

$

145 Lincoln Rd

Suite C-3

Lincoln, MA 01773

Hot Coffees

Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Latte

$3.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

Flat White

$3.75

Americano

$2.50

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.95

Machiatto

$3.25

Cortado

$3.25

Cannonball

$4.25

small brewed coffee with a shot of espresso

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75

Pour Over

$3.25

Mocha

$3.50

Vanilla Macadamia Latte

$5.50

Cinnamon Maple Latte

$5.00

double espresso, Vermont maple, cinnamon, steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

housemade chocolate sauce, steamed milk, whipped cream, cocoa dusting

Hot Tea

Matcha Latte

$3.75

A full bodied drink made with specialty grown green tea leaves with the essence of moss, tarragon, and spruce mixed with steamed milk of your choice and a dash of honey

Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.75

a blend of spices and herbs mixed with creamy oat milk and local honey

Chai Latte

$3.25

Sweet and malty with notes of cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger with steamed milk of your choice, cinnamon, and honey

Earl Grey

$3.00

Black tea with notes of caramel, cedar, and candied lemon

Peppermint Tea

$3.00

Herbal tea with notes of eucalyptus, menthol, and chive

Green Tea

$3.00

Green tea with notes of orange zest, jasmine, and sage.

English Breakfast

$3.00

Apple Berry

$3.00

Chamomile Tea

$3.00

Herbal Chai Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee and Tea

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.25

Iced Mocha

$3.50

Sparkling Americano

$5.50

double espresso, vanilla, sparkling water, served over ice

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed everyday. Unsweetened iced black tea with notes of caramel, apricot, and citrus

Apple Berry Iced Tea

$3.00

Our seasonal unsweetened herbal iced tea with notes of elderberry, cinnamon, and cider

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

half fresh squeezed lemonade, half unsweetened iced tea

Lemonade-16 oz

$4.00

freshly made everyday

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.75

Iced Chai Latte

$3.25

Smoothies & Juices

Lemonade-16 oz

$4.00

freshly made everyday

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

half fresh squeezed lemonade, half unsweetened iced tea

French Soda

$5.25

strawberry, sparkling water, cream, served over ice

Cool Beans

$5.95

double espresso, house made chocolate sauce, milk, ice, blended and topped with whipped cream

Good Morning

$6.50

our fresh squeezed orange juice, ginger, turmeric, and lemon juice served over ice

Carrot Ginger Smoothie

$8.00

banana, carrot, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, lemon, milk

Collagen Smoothie

$8.00

strawberry, pineapple, peaches, banana, collegen powder, milk

Strawberry Rose Smoothie

$8.00

strawberries, rose water, local honey, milk

Raspberry Peach Smoothie

$8.00

peaches, raspberry, splash of fresh lemon juice, milk

Sweet Peach Smoothie

$8.00

peaches, apple, flax seed, yogurt, local honey, milk

Banana Smoothie

$8.00

banana, black chia seeds, cinnamon, milk

Jumpy Monkey

$8.00

cold brew coffee, banana, rolled oats, cocoa, milk

Peanut Butter Smoothie

$8.00

banana, dates, peanut butter, cocoa, milk

Chocolate Mint Smoothie

$8.00

spinach, avocado, mint leaves, cacao nibs, banana, milk

Root Awakening Smoothie

$8.00

sweet potato, cinnamon, splash of lime, milk

Bottled Beverages

Saratoga Water

$2.25

Pop Soda

$2.75

Recess Mood

$5.00

New! a mood enhancing magnesium and adaptogen infused sparkling water. Stay calm, cool, and collected

Galvanina Organic Soda

$3.50

Boxed Water

$2.50

Specials

Pumpkin Latte

$5.95Out of stock

House made special recipe pumpkin latte made with real pumpkin. Happy Fall!

Banana Caramel Smoothie

$8.00

banana, dates, salted caramel, your choice of milk

Breakfast Sandwiches

Everyday

Everyday

$4.00

scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese

ECM

$6.00

Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

Garden

Garden

$7.00

Egg whites, tomato, arugula and cheese on your choice of bread

Tat-er-Waffle Sandwich

$7.50

Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, tater tot waffle and ketchup

Cado Sandwich

$7.50

Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado and bacon

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Scrambled egg, salsa, potato, pepper, cheese, onion and black beans

The Local

$9.50

Farm-fresh eggs and bacon from Codman Farm with locally made cheese

The Dirty Jerz

$9.00Out of stock

a New Jersey favorite with taylor ham, fried egg, cheddar cheese, ketchup, salt and pepper on your choice of bread

The Angry Sandwich

The Angry Sandwich

$8.50

fried egg, crispy bacon, cheddar, avocado, and local hot honey served on a toasted poppy bagel

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel with butter

$3.50

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.50

scrambled egg, melted cheddar cheese, ham, dijon in a toasted quesadilla

Breakfast BLT

Breakfast BLT

$7.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried egg, and aioli on your choice of bread

Sweet Potato Burrito

$8.50

scrambled eggs, sweet potato, corn, red onion, black beans, pico de gallo, pressed in a flour tortilla

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.50

Your choice of bagel served with house made peanut butter

Small Bites

Mum's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Protein Ball

$2.50

housemade peanut butter, rolled oats, dates

Muffin

Muffin

$3.75

Seasonal, freshly baked muffin

Ryan's Blueberry Coffee Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Raspberry Oatmeal Crumb Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Protein Bite (mini omelette)

$5.25

Eggs, spinach, bacon, tomato and cheese

Chips

$2.50

Pop Tart

$4.75

GF Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

Spinach And Ricotta Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$4.00

House Favorites

Peanut Butter Toast

Peanut Butter Toast

$8.00

Housemade peanut butter, sliced bananas, chia seeds on toasted sourdough

Warrior Waffles

Warrior Waffles

$10.50

Maple infused Belgian waffles, seasonal fruit, whipped cream (A portion of the proceeds for all Warrior Waffles sold goes to the Lincoln Sudbury athletic department)

Millenial Toast

Millenial Toast

$9.00

Smashed avocado, chopped tomato, balsamic reduction, and red pepper flakes on toasted sourdough

Sandwiches

The Big Cheese

The Big Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar, brie, and mozzerella melted on buttered and grilled sourdough

The Michelangelo

The Michelangelo

$10.00

Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto, drizzled with balsamic reduction and served on grilled sourdough

Get Figgy With It

Get Figgy With It

$10.00

Fig jam, sliced apple, arugula and brie cheese melted on grilled sourdough

The Gaius

The Gaius

$10.00

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato, Caesar dressing served in a wrap

Fire Flower

Fire Flower

$9.50

Buffalo cauliflower, lettuce, tomato, corn, avocado served in a wrap

Charlies BLTT

Charlies BLTT

$10.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house-made aioli

The Road Crosser

The Road Crosser

$10.00

Freshly made chicken salad with almonds, celery and chopped apples served on Ciabatta

The Treehugger

The Treehugger

$9.00

House made hummus, roasted red peppers, tomato, cucumber, carrots, spinach, served in a grilled wrap

Harvest

Harvest

$9.25

Cheddar, arugula, tomato, avocado and house-made aioli served on sourdough

Chickado

Chickado

$10.00

Shredded chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, house-made aioli on toasted ciabatta

Hammy Sammy

Hammy Sammy

$10.50

Tomato, red onion, brie cheese, ham and mustard on grilled sourdough

Classic Turkey

Classic Turkey

$9.50

Sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, house aioli served on sourdough

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Shredded chicken, bacon, house ranch, cheddar cheese served on ciabatta

Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Arugula, sliced pear, toasted walnuts and shaved pecorino cheese tossed in a lemon vinaigrette

Corn & Avocado Salad

Corn & Avocado Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, sweet corn, black beans, cheddar, avocado, red peppers, tossed in lime cilantro dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, crutons tossed in your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine, tomatoes, house made croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$11.50

Roasted beets, pickled fennel, goats cheese, and quinoa over a bed of arugula, tossed with a cider vinaigrette

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.00

Shredded BBQ chicken, lettuce , sweet corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, and cheddar tossed in ranch dressing

Fall Harvest Salad

Fall Harvest Salad

$12.00

Salad with fresh arugula, apple, cheddar, candied nuts and shredded chicken, with a cider vinaigrette

Apple Bacon Cranberry Salad

Apple Bacon Cranberry Salad

$13.00

spinach, apple, cranberries, feta cheese, curried pepitas, slivered almonds, bacon, cider vinaigrette

Protein Bowls

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bowl

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Shredded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, quinoa, sweet potato. leafy greens and chickpeas, dressed with house lime cilantro dressing

Chicken & The Egg Bowl

Chicken & The Egg Bowl

$14.00

leafy greens, quinoa, black beans, tomato, shredded chicken, fried egg, avocado, dressed with house lime cilantro

Cauliflower Bite Bowl

Cauliflower Bite Bowl

$14.00

Leafy greens, quinoa, sweet corn, cheddar, chick peas, buffalo cauliflower, avocado, dressed with house lime cilantro

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$7.50

2 flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, mango slaw, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli

Kids Bites

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

grilled sourdough, melted cheddar served with either apple or banana

Kids PB&J

$6.00

peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich served with apple or banana

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

flour tortilla, melted cheddar served with apple or banana

Kids Ham & Cheese

$6.50

grilled sourdough, melted cheddar, sliced ham served with apple or banana

Kids Turkey Sammy

$6.00

sliced turkey and cheddar on sourdough served with apple or banana

Sean's Smoothie

$5.00

apple juice, yogurt, banana, strawberry

Little Latte

$2.50

Steamed milk with vanilla sugar and cinnamon

Honest Kids Organic Juice Box

$2.00

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Kid's Apple Juice

$2.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
From sprout to plate, we’re all about offering smart, healthy, on-the-go people, smart, healthy, on-the-go food. We believe the choices we make about what we eat, where it comes from and how it’s prepared have a direct and powerful impact on the health of individuals, communities and the environment.

145 Lincoln Rd, Suite C-3, Lincoln, MA 01773

