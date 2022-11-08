- Home
Twisted Tree Cafe
123 Reviews
$
145 Lincoln Rd
Suite C-3
Lincoln, MA 01773
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Hot Coffees
Brewed Coffee
Latte
Cappuccino
Flat White
Americano
Single Espresso
Double Espresso
Machiatto
Cortado
Cannonball
small brewed coffee with a shot of espresso
Cafe Au Lait
Pour Over
Mocha
Vanilla Macadamia Latte
Cinnamon Maple Latte
double espresso, Vermont maple, cinnamon, steamed milk
Hot Chocolate
housemade chocolate sauce, steamed milk, whipped cream, cocoa dusting
Hot Tea
Matcha Latte
A full bodied drink made with specialty grown green tea leaves with the essence of moss, tarragon, and spruce mixed with steamed milk of your choice and a dash of honey
Golden Turmeric Latte
a blend of spices and herbs mixed with creamy oat milk and local honey
Chai Latte
Sweet and malty with notes of cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger with steamed milk of your choice, cinnamon, and honey
Earl Grey
Black tea with notes of caramel, cedar, and candied lemon
Peppermint Tea
Herbal tea with notes of eucalyptus, menthol, and chive
Green Tea
Green tea with notes of orange zest, jasmine, and sage.
English Breakfast
Apple Berry
Chamomile Tea
Herbal Chai Tea
Iced Coffee and Tea
Iced Latte
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Iced Mocha
Sparkling Americano
double espresso, vanilla, sparkling water, served over ice
Black Iced Tea
Freshly brewed everyday. Unsweetened iced black tea with notes of caramel, apricot, and citrus
Apple Berry Iced Tea
Our seasonal unsweetened herbal iced tea with notes of elderberry, cinnamon, and cider
Arnold Palmer
half fresh squeezed lemonade, half unsweetened iced tea
Lemonade-16 oz
freshly made everyday
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Chai Latte
Smoothies & Juices
French Soda
strawberry, sparkling water, cream, served over ice
Cool Beans
double espresso, house made chocolate sauce, milk, ice, blended and topped with whipped cream
Good Morning
our fresh squeezed orange juice, ginger, turmeric, and lemon juice served over ice
Carrot Ginger Smoothie
banana, carrot, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, lemon, milk
Collagen Smoothie
strawberry, pineapple, peaches, banana, collegen powder, milk
Strawberry Rose Smoothie
strawberries, rose water, local honey, milk
Raspberry Peach Smoothie
peaches, raspberry, splash of fresh lemon juice, milk
Sweet Peach Smoothie
peaches, apple, flax seed, yogurt, local honey, milk
Banana Smoothie
banana, black chia seeds, cinnamon, milk
Jumpy Monkey
cold brew coffee, banana, rolled oats, cocoa, milk
Peanut Butter Smoothie
banana, dates, peanut butter, cocoa, milk
Chocolate Mint Smoothie
spinach, avocado, mint leaves, cacao nibs, banana, milk
Root Awakening Smoothie
sweet potato, cinnamon, splash of lime, milk
Bottled Beverages
Specials
Breakfast Sandwiches
Everyday
scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese
ECM
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
Garden
Egg whites, tomato, arugula and cheese on your choice of bread
Tat-er-Waffle Sandwich
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, tater tot waffle and ketchup
Cado Sandwich
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado and bacon
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled egg, salsa, potato, pepper, cheese, onion and black beans
The Local
Farm-fresh eggs and bacon from Codman Farm with locally made cheese
The Dirty Jerz
a New Jersey favorite with taylor ham, fried egg, cheddar cheese, ketchup, salt and pepper on your choice of bread
The Angry Sandwich
fried egg, crispy bacon, cheddar, avocado, and local hot honey served on a toasted poppy bagel
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Bagel with butter
Breakfast Quesadilla
scrambled egg, melted cheddar cheese, ham, dijon in a toasted quesadilla
Breakfast BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried egg, and aioli on your choice of bread
Sweet Potato Burrito
scrambled eggs, sweet potato, corn, red onion, black beans, pico de gallo, pressed in a flour tortilla
Bagel with Peanut Butter
Your choice of bagel served with house made peanut butter
Small Bites
Mum's Chocolate Chip Cookie
Protein Ball
housemade peanut butter, rolled oats, dates
Muffin
Seasonal, freshly baked muffin
Ryan's Blueberry Coffee Cake
Blueberry Scone
Raspberry Oatmeal Crumb Bar
Cinnamon Roll
Protein Bite (mini omelette)
Eggs, spinach, bacon, tomato and cheese
Chips
Pop Tart
GF Cookies
Spinach And Ricotta Croissant
Apple Turnover
House Favorites
Peanut Butter Toast
Housemade peanut butter, sliced bananas, chia seeds on toasted sourdough
Warrior Waffles
Maple infused Belgian waffles, seasonal fruit, whipped cream (A portion of the proceeds for all Warrior Waffles sold goes to the Lincoln Sudbury athletic department)
Millenial Toast
Smashed avocado, chopped tomato, balsamic reduction, and red pepper flakes on toasted sourdough
Sandwiches
The Big Cheese
Cheddar, brie, and mozzerella melted on buttered and grilled sourdough
The Michelangelo
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto, drizzled with balsamic reduction and served on grilled sourdough
Get Figgy With It
Fig jam, sliced apple, arugula and brie cheese melted on grilled sourdough
The Gaius
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato, Caesar dressing served in a wrap
Fire Flower
Buffalo cauliflower, lettuce, tomato, corn, avocado served in a wrap
Charlies BLTT
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house-made aioli
The Road Crosser
Freshly made chicken salad with almonds, celery and chopped apples served on Ciabatta
The Treehugger
House made hummus, roasted red peppers, tomato, cucumber, carrots, spinach, served in a grilled wrap
Harvest
Cheddar, arugula, tomato, avocado and house-made aioli served on sourdough
Chickado
Shredded chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, house-made aioli on toasted ciabatta
Hammy Sammy
Tomato, red onion, brie cheese, ham and mustard on grilled sourdough
Classic Turkey
Sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, house aioli served on sourdough
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Shredded chicken, bacon, house ranch, cheddar cheese served on ciabatta
Salads
Arugula Salad
Arugula, sliced pear, toasted walnuts and shaved pecorino cheese tossed in a lemon vinaigrette
Corn & Avocado Salad
Lettuce, tomato, sweet corn, black beans, cheddar, avocado, red peppers, tossed in lime cilantro dressing
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, crutons tossed in your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, house made croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing
Quinoa Salad
Roasted beets, pickled fennel, goats cheese, and quinoa over a bed of arugula, tossed with a cider vinaigrette
BBQ Chicken Salad
Shredded BBQ chicken, lettuce , sweet corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, and cheddar tossed in ranch dressing
Fall Harvest Salad
Salad with fresh arugula, apple, cheddar, candied nuts and shredded chicken, with a cider vinaigrette
Apple Bacon Cranberry Salad
spinach, apple, cranberries, feta cheese, curried pepitas, slivered almonds, bacon, cider vinaigrette
Protein Bowls
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bowl
Shredded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, quinoa, sweet potato. leafy greens and chickpeas, dressed with house lime cilantro dressing
Chicken & The Egg Bowl
leafy greens, quinoa, black beans, tomato, shredded chicken, fried egg, avocado, dressed with house lime cilantro
Cauliflower Bite Bowl
Leafy greens, quinoa, sweet corn, cheddar, chick peas, buffalo cauliflower, avocado, dressed with house lime cilantro
Chicken Tacos
2 flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, mango slaw, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli
Kids Bites
Kids Grilled Cheese
grilled sourdough, melted cheddar served with either apple or banana
Kids PB&J
peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich served with apple or banana
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla, melted cheddar served with apple or banana
Kids Ham & Cheese
grilled sourdough, melted cheddar, sliced ham served with apple or banana
Kids Turkey Sammy
sliced turkey and cheddar on sourdough served with apple or banana
Sean's Smoothie
apple juice, yogurt, banana, strawberry
Little Latte
Steamed milk with vanilla sugar and cinnamon
Honest Kids Organic Juice Box
Kid's Milk
Kid's Apple Juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
From sprout to plate, we’re all about offering smart, healthy, on-the-go people, smart, healthy, on-the-go food. We believe the choices we make about what we eat, where it comes from and how it’s prepared have a direct and powerful impact on the health of individuals, communities and the environment.
145 Lincoln Rd, Suite C-3, Lincoln, MA 01773